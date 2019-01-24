Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
========================& bb b 4 4 Intro Gm7/FGm Cm D7 llll ll ll ll ========================& bb b Abmaj7 G7 Cm ˆ ˆ_ˆ««««...
========================& bb b A Pregon - Coro D Coro œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆˆ_«««««« Fm ˆˆ«««««« ˆnˆ ˆ .ˆ . ˆ«««««« .ˆ. G7 ˆ.ˆ ...
========================& bb b Pregon - Coro œ»»»» J Cm ˆ«««« ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆˆnˆ ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.ˆ . G7 ˆ .ˆ«««««« ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mentira piano

63 views

Published on

PARTITURAS
MENTIRA - HECTOR LAVOE
Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano
Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mentira piano

  1. 1. ========================& bb b 4 4 Intro Gm7/FGm Cm D7 llll ll ll ll ========================& bb b Abmaj7 G7 Cm ˆ ˆ_ˆ«««««« «««««« ˆˆ_ ˆ ˆˆˆ_«««««« Œ Ó ll ll llll ========================& bb b VozA Cm Cm7/Bb Ab G7 llll ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b Cm ‰ ˆ_«««« j nˆ__«««« «««« ˆ_nˆ_«««« «««« «««« «««« ˆ_#ˆ_ ˆ ˆ«««« Eb Œ Ó ll ll llll ========================& bb b B % Eb Ebmaj7 Ab Eb Ebmaj7 llll ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b Eb Eb7/Db Ab Bb7 Eb ‰ ˆ«««« jnœ»»»» »»»» œG œ»»»» Œ A ll ll ll ll llll ========================& bb b Interludio C ˆˆ ˆ«««««« Eb ‰ ˆ ˆ«««««« jˆ ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ««««««« ««««««« ˆ ˆ_ ˆ nˆ ˆ ˆˆ ˆ_ ‰ ˆˆˆˆ_««««««« j C7 ˆˆ ˆ ˆ_««««««« ˆ_««««««« ˆ ˆˆ b ˆ«««««« ˆˆ n ˆ ‰ ˆˆ ˆ«««««« j ˆ Dbdim7 ˆˆˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ˆˆ ˆ_nˆ««««««« ««««««« ˆ ˆˆ ˆ_ ‰ ˆ_««««««« j ˆˆˆ C7 ˆ_««««««« ˆˆˆ ˆˆ ˆ ˆ_««««««« ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ‰ Fm ˆ«««««« jˆˆ ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆˆ«««««« ‰ Bb ˆˆ ˆ«««««« j ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ‰ Eb ˆˆ«««««« jˆ ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆ«««««« «««« ««««« «««««« ˆ Ddim ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« G Œ ll ll ll ””{ 1. ========================& bb b Œ «««« «««« ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« «««« ««««« ««««ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ_««««« ««««« ««««« «««« ˆ_ ˆ Cm ˆ œ»»»» Œ D.S. y A ll 2. llll Mentira PIANO Hector Lavoe Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com Copyright© www.marcosburbano.com
  2. 2. ========================& bb b A Pregon - Coro D Coro œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆˆ_«««««« Fm ˆˆ«««««« ˆnˆ ˆ .ˆ . ˆ«««««« .ˆ. G7 ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . nˆ . ˆ«««««« ˆˆ œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆˆ_«««««« Fm ˆˆˆ«««««« nˆ ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.ˆ . G7 ˆ.nˆ . ˆ«««««« .ˆ . ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b œ»»»» E Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm nˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆ«««««« . ˆ . ˆ .ˆ. G7 nˆ .ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . ˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ«««««« ˆˆ Cm ˆˆ ˆ««««««Bb ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Ab ˆˆ nˆ_«««««« ˆ.ˆ_«««««« . ˆ. G7 ˆ«««««« .ˆ.ˆ .nˆ . (4X´s) ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b œ»»»» F Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆ ˆ_«««««« Fm ˆˆˆ«««««« nˆ ˆ .ˆ«««««« .ˆ.ˆ . nˆ .ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . G7 ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆ_«««««« ˆ Ab ˆ_««««« ˆ Eb ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ ˆ.ˆ_«««««« . ˆ. Ab œ œ_»»»»»»» J ˙_»»»»»»» ˙““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b bˆ«««« Db ˆ«««« ˆ«««« ˆnˆn ˆ_«««««« ˆ_«««««« . ˆ. ˆ. ˆ.nˆ_«««««« . ˆ. G ˆˆˆ_«««««« nˆ_ˆ__««««« ˆ_nˆ__««««« ˆˆ_««««« ˆ_««««« ˆ ˆ_««««« .ˆ. œ»»»»»»» Jœ ˙ ˙»»»»»»»ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================& bb b ˆ__«««««« nˆ_ˆ nˆ__«««««« ˆ_ˆ ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ ˆˆˆ_«««««« Œ ‰ ˆ ˆ_«««««« jˆ Cm ˙˙_«««««« ˙ll 2. llll ========================& bb b G œ»»»» œ»»»» »»»» œ »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» «««« «««««ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« œ»»»» »»»» œ ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ Fm «««««« «««««« ˆˆˆ Bb ˆˆ ˆ ˙˙«««««« ˙ Eb ˆˆ«««««« nˆ Dm ˆˆ nˆ «««««« «««««« ˆˆ_ ˆ G ˙ ˙_«««««« ˙ Cm ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b H Bb7 Eb llll ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b Ab G7 nˆ.ˆ. ˆ«««««« . ˆ«««« j œ»»»» ˆ«««« Ab ˆˆˆ«««««« G7 nˆˆˆ«««««« Ó ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b I œ»»»» Coro Cm ˆ«««« ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆnˆˆ ˆ . ˆ«««««« .ˆ.ˆ . G7 ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.nˆ . ˆˆˆ«««««« œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Fm nˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆ .ˆ. ˆ«««««« . ˆ . G7 nˆ .ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ““{ ll ll ll ””{ Mentira - PIANO 2
  3. 3. ========================& bb b Pregon - Coro œ»»»» J Cm ˆ«««« ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆˆnˆ ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.ˆ . G7 ˆ .ˆ«««««« . nˆ .ˆ. ˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ«««««« ˆˆ Cm ˆ«««««« ˆˆ Bb ˆˆ_«««««« ˆ Ab nˆ_«««««« ˆˆ ˆ. ˆ. G7 ˆ_«««««« . nˆ . ˆ .ˆ«««««« .ˆ. ˆˆˆ«««««« (6X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b K Coro œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm ˆnˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ. ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ . G7 ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . nˆ . ˆ«««««« ˆˆ œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆ ˆ_«««««« Fm nˆˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.ˆ . G7 ˆ.nˆ . ˆ«««««« .ˆ . ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b Pregon - Coro L œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆnˆˆ ˆ«««««« . ˆ . ˆ .ˆ. G7 nˆ .ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . ˆˆˆ«««««« ˆ«««««« ˆˆ Cm ˆˆˆ««««««Bb ˆˆˆ_«««««« Ab ˆnˆ_«««««« ˆ G7 ˆ.ˆ. ˆ_«««««« . ˆ«««««« . nˆ .ˆ.ˆ . (4X´s) ˆ«««««« ˆˆ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b ˆ.ˆ. Solo de Congas ˆ_«««««« . M Cm ˆ.ˆ_«««««« . ˆ. Fm ˆˆ«««««« nˆ ˆ. ˆ«««««« . ˆ. G ˆ.ˆ. nˆ_«««««« . ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ ˆ.ˆ. ˆ_«««««« . Cm ˆ_«««««« .ˆ.ˆ. Fm nˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ ˆ.ˆ. ˆ«««««« . G nˆ_«««««« .ˆ.ˆ. Hasta el Cue ˆˆˆ_«««««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b Cue Coro œ»»»» N Cm ˆ«««« ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆnˆˆ ˆ .ˆ .ˆ. ˆ«««««« . G7 ˆ .ˆ«««««« . nˆ .ˆ. ˆ«««««« ˆˆ œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm ˆˆnˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ .ˆ. ˆ«««««« . ˆ . G7 nˆ .ˆ.ˆ .ˆ«««««« . ˆ ˆ«««««« ˆ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b Pregon - Coro O œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ Fm ˆ«««««« ˆnˆˆ ˆ«««««« . ˆ . ˆ .ˆ. G7 ˆ«««««« .ˆ .ˆ.nˆ . ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ˆˆ ˆ««««««Cm ˆ«««««« ˆˆ Bb ˆˆˆ_«««««« Ab nˆ_«««««« ˆˆ ˆ_«««««« . ˆ. ˆ. G7 nˆ . ˆ .ˆ. ˆ«««««« . (4X´s) ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& bb b Coda P œ»»»» Cm ˆ«««« ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ Fm nˆ ˆ«««««« ˆˆ ˆ«««««« .ˆ.ˆ . ˆ . G7 ˆ .ˆ«««««« .ˆ.nˆ . ˆˆ«««««« ˆ ˆˆˆ_«««««« Ab ˆˆ_««««« Eb ˆˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆˆˆ_«««««« ˆ_«««««« .ˆ.ˆ. Ab œ œ_»»»»»»» J ˙ ˙_»»»»»»»““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& bb b bˆ«««« Db ˆ«««« ˆ«««« nˆn ˆ_«««««« ˆ ˆ.ˆ. ˆ_«««««« . ˆ.ˆ. nˆ_«««««« . G ˆ_«««««« ˆˆ ˆ__««««« nˆ_ nˆ__««««« ˆ_ ˆˆ_««««« ˆˆ_««««« ˆ.ˆ_««««« . œ»»»»»»» Jœ ˙»»»»»»» ˙ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================& bb b ˆ__«««««« nˆ_ˆ nˆ__«««««« ˆ_ˆ ˆ ˆ_«««««« ˆ ˆˆˆ_«««««« Œ ‰ ˆˆ_«««««« jˆ ˙_«««««« ˙˙ Cm ll 2. ”” Mentira - PIANO3

×