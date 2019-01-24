Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mentira bajo

PARTITURAS
MENTIRA - HECTOR LAVOE
Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano
Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com

Published in: Education
Mentira bajo

  1. 1. ========================?• bb b 4 4 Intro ˙»»»» Gm œ»»»» F œ»»»» ˙«««« Cm œ_»»»» ˆ«««« «««« #ˆ ˙»»»» D7 œ_»»»» œ»»»»llll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b ˆ«««« . Ab ˆ«««« j ˆ««««. G7 ˆ«««« j ˆ«««« . Cm œ»»»» J œ»»»» ˆ«««« «««« ˆ ˆ«««« Œ Ó ll ll llll ========================?• bb b VozA ˆ«««« . Cm ˆ«««« j ˆ««««. Bb ˆ«««« j ˆ«««« . œ»»»» . Ab œ»»»» ˆ««««. œ»»»» . G7 œ»»»» ˆ««««. œ»»»» . œ»»»»llll ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b ˆ«««« . Cm œ»»»» . œ_»»»» ‰ ˆ«««« j «««« «««« nˆ ˆ nˆ«««« «««« «««« «««« ˆ #ˆ ˆ œ»»»» Eb Œ Ó ll ll llll ========================?• bb b %B œ»»»» œ»»»»»» »»»» œ Eb ˆ«««« œ»»»» ˆ«««« »»»» »»»» œ œ Ab œ»»»» œ»»»» ˆ«««« œ»»»» »»»» œ œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» Eb »»»» »»»» œ__ œ œ»»»» œ__»»»» llll ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b ˙»»»» Eb b˙»»»» Db ˆ«««« . Ab œ»»»» . œ»»»» ˆ««««. œ»»»» .Bb œ»»»» œ»»»» . Eb œ»»»» . ˆ«««« ‰ G ˆ«««« j nˆ«««« «««« ˆ œ»»»» Œ A ll ll ll ll llll ========================?• bb b C œ»»»» Eb ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» ˆ«««« «««« nˆ ‰ œ»»»» JC7 œ_»»»» œ»»»» bœ»»»» ‰ Dbdim œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» «««« «««« ˆ nˆ ‰ œ»»»» JC7 œ_»»»» œ»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b œ»»»» ‰ Fmœ»»»» J œ_»»»» œ»»»» ˆ«««« ‰ œ»»»» J Bb œ»»»» ˆ«««« œ»»»» ‰ Eb œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» »»» »»»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ œDdim œ œ œ»»»» G Œ ll ll ll ””{ 1. ========================?• bb b Œ »»»» »»»» œ œ œ»»»» »»»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»»»œ œ Cm œ œ_»»»» Œ D.S. y A ll 2. llll Mentira BAJO Hector Lavoe Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com Copyright© www.marcosburbano.com
  2. 2. ========================?• bb b Coro A Pregon - Coro D œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b E œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» Bb œ»»»» Ab œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . (4X´s) œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b F œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» Eb œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ»»»» . Ab ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b bœ»»»» œ»»»» Db œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ»»»» . œ»»»» G ˆ«««« nˆ«««« nˆ«««« ˆ«««« ˆ«««« . Cm œ»»»» . œ_»»»» ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================?• bb b ˆ«««« nˆ«««« nˆ«««« ˆ«««« Œ ‰ ˆ«««« j Cm ˙«««« ll 2. llll ========================?• bb b G ˆ«««« œ»»»» »»»» œ «««« «««« «««« ««««ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« «««« «««««ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« «««« «««« ˆ ˆ œ»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ œ ˙»»»» œ»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ œ ˙«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b H ˆ««««. œ»»»» . Bb œ»»»» ˆ««««. œ»»»» . œ»»»» œ»»»» . Eb œ»»»» . œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ»»»» . œ»»»» llll ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b ˆ«««« . Ab ˆ«««« . œ»»»» ˆ«««« . ˆ«««« . œ»»»» ˆ««««. G7 œ»»»» J œ»»»» ˆ«««« œ»»»» Ab œ»»»» G Ó ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b I Coro œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ Mentira - BAJO 2
  3. 3. ========================?• bb b Pregon - Coro J œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» Bb œ»»»» Ab œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . (6X´s) œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b œ_»»»» K Coro Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b L Pregon - Coro œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» Bb œ»»»» Ab œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . (4X´s) œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b Solo de Congas M œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ_»»»» J œ_»»»» œ_»»»» œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ_»»»» J Hasta el Cue œ_»»»» œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b Cue Coro Pregon - Coro N œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b O œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» Bb œ»»»» Ab œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . (4X´s) œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================?• bb b CodaP œ_»»»» Cm œ»»»» œ»»»» Fm œ»»»» œ»»»» . G7 œ_»»»» . œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» Eb œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ»»»» . Ab ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================?• bb b bœ»»»» œ»»»» Db œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» . œ»»»» . œ»»»» G ˆ«««« nˆ«««« nˆ«««« ˆ«««« ˆ«««« . Cm œ»»»» . œ_»»»» ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================?• bb b ˆ«««« nˆ«««« nˆ«««« ˆ«««« Œ ‰ ˆ«««« j Cm ˙«««« ll 2. ”” Mentira - BAJO3

