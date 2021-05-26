Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORIGEN DEL FUTBOL Hace 3.400 años, en la zona que hoy ocupa México, los mesoamericanos comenzaron a jugar en equipo utiliz...
Los Esquemas de Juego Desde su inicio este juego aparentemente tan fácil, realizado fundamentalmente con los pies, hizo pl...
La evolución estratégica del fútbol 1800 – 1850 Originalmente, el Fútbol se jugaba con prácticamente todos los jugadores c...
Los procedimientos tradicionales sobre la enseñanza del fútbol Las formas y métodos de instruir a los aprendices el A B C ...
La investigación científica en el Fútbol No es difícil constatar que los aportes de la investigación científica en la form...
Reglamento de Futbol Actual 1- Infracción por mano: En el caso de que el atacante toque el balón con la mano de manera for...
Evaluacion de castellano

Marcos Arocha 2do "B"

Evaluacion de castellano

  1. 1. ORIGEN DEL FUTBOL Hace 3.400 años, en la zona que hoy ocupa México, los mesoamericanos comenzaron a jugar en equipo utilizando una pelota de caucho. Más tarde lo heredaron los mayas para quienes la pelota simbolizaba el Sol y su poder. No obstante, el ritual era algo más que un simple juego, el capitán del equipo perdedor era sacrificado a los dioses. Más adelante en la China , hace 2.200 años, encontramos otra de las evidencias más antigua de este deporte de masas, el fútbol. Se trata del dar patadas a un balón de cuero. El juego que se practicaba con las manos y los pies de una forma más o menos violenta, nació como un método de adiestramiento militar en el que los espectadores hacían grandes apuestas.
  2. 2. Los Esquemas de Juego Desde su inicio este juego aparentemente tan fácil, realizado fundamentalmente con los pies, hizo plantearse diversas interrogantes sobre la manera de jugarlo mejor. Producto de esas primeras reflexiones se fijaron ciertos esquemas tácticos que al ponerlos en práctica determinaron necesidades técnicas. Así, en la ejecución de los gestos técnicos empleados para golpear la pelota, por ejemplo, su potencia y dirección en forma de tiro directo o de “despeje” primaron originalmente sobre otras acciones, como la buena realización de los pases. Y en la conducción del balón, se prefirió la forma individual llamada “drible” en vez de un transporte colectivo. Para mejor comprender esos comportamientos no debemos olvidar que en esa época escasos defensores acostumbraban proteger su propio arco, mientras numerosos atacantes esperaban que un largo “despeje” les diera la ocasión de marcar en el otro campo. Así, desde los años 1850 hasta 1925, aproximadamente, según los diferentes países, se pudo observar como la técnica individual se imponía sobre la técnica colectiva y sobre la preparación física. Los defensores se encontraban a menudo en inferioridad numérica y también técnica. Ellos tuvieron que esforzarse para progresar y enfrentar la superioridad de los atacantes.
  3. 3. La evolución estratégica del fútbol 1800 – 1850 Originalmente, el Fútbol se jugaba con prácticamente todos los jugadores corriendo tras el balón, formando una especie de “racimo”. Los primeros ordenamientos tácticos consistieron en resguardar su propia valla con un portero (que no tenía aún derecho a usar las manos) 1850 – 1890 La reglamentación oficial introducida en este período ayudó a estimular el desarrollo de este deporte. El arquero pudo atajar con sus manos, pero podía ser cargado. 1890 – 1930 En el primer cuarto del Siglo XX, coincidiendo con las primeras confrontaciones internacionales de Fútbol, aparece un quinto jugador como refuerzo en las tareas defensivas y de transmisión del balón. 1930 – 1950 La mitad del siglo encuentra al Fútbol jugándose ya con más defensores que atacantes. La famosa W M se construyó sobre la base de cinco defensores, más el arquero, y cinco atacantes: dos interiores y tres delanteros (dos aleros y un centro delantero). 1950 – 1965 Los años 50 – 60, con Uruguay, Hungría y Brasil a la cabeza y con el Rey Pelé surgiendo, se instaura el 4 – 2 – 4 (más el arquero): es decir, cuatro últimos defensores, dos medios y cuatro delanteros (dos aleros y dos centros delanteros).
  4. 4. Los procedimientos tradicionales sobre la enseñanza del fútbol Las formas y métodos de instruir a los aprendices el A B C del Fútbol a. Los “puestos” en el equipo Los “puestos” derivados de los esquemas en boga han determinado las maneras de preparar a los jugadores y hasta intentar fijar sus características morfológicas, como se puede constatar en muchos manuales de entrenamiento. b. La ocupación del terreno Cada puesto tiene su horizonte geográfico predeterminado: los arqueros deben limitarse a la zona de reparación, los defensores, siguiendo su especificidad, deben cubrir sea el sector central de su campo y abarcando de vez en cuando algunos metros en el del adversario y los delanteros aprenderán así a movilizarse casi siempre desde el círculo central hacia la zona de reparación adversa. c. Las sesiones de actividad 1. El comentario inicial, con críticas, consignas tácticas y morales, referidas de preferencia a los jugadores pasados y a los próximos. 2. La parte física, con un calentamiento previo, un trabajo de acondicionamiento casi siempre generalizado para todo el mundo, con algunas variantes según sea el período competitivo, seguido en ciertas ocasiones por una actividad por puestos, tomando en cuenta la atención de los lesionados.
  5. 5. La investigación científica en el Fútbol No es difícil constatar que los aportes de la investigación científica en la formación así como en los métodos y hábitos de preparación de los futbolistas actuales han sido bastante más reducidos que en los otros deportes. Lamentablemente ésta situación afecta a la totalidad de sus practicantes, desde la base multitudinaria anónima de jugadores y dirigentes hasta la cima de la pequeña elite profesional. Creyéndose seguramente aislados de todo problema, guarecidos por el fervor popular y mareados por el factor económico, los dirigentes “decididores” del Fútbol no han estimulado los procedimientos adecuados para dar respuestas a las contradicciones y debilidades de este deporte. En este caso, no nos cabe la menor duda que los trabajos efectuados por una investigación científica especializada e independiente serán los que se encontrarían en las mejores condiciones para proponer las soluciones necesarias.
  6. 6. Reglamento de Futbol Actual 1- Infracción por mano: En el caso de que el atacante toque el balón con la mano de manera fortuita únicamente conllevará sanción si la jugada acaba "inmediatamente" en gol o en una ocasión manifiesta de gol a favor del atacante o su equipo. Por ejemplo, si tras tocar con la mano el balón, este se desplaza una distancia muy corta o se dan muy pocos pases 2- Lanzamientos y tanda de penaltis: Si el guardameta infringiera las Reglas de Juego, pero la pelota no entrara en la portería o rebotara en los postes o el travesaño, no se repetirá el lanzamiento a menos que la infracción del portero influyera claramente en el ejecutor. 3. Árbitros asistentes de vídeo (VAR): Siempre que el incidente que se vaya a revisar sea susceptible de consideraciones subjetivas, el árbitro lo debería revisar en el monitor a pie de campo, es decir, analizar las repeticiones en el área de revisión

