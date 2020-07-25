Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
S�RIE VIV�NCIAS FORMATIVAS� P R O F . M A R C O S B A R R O S Prof. Marcos Barros www.marcosbarros.com.br www.youtube.com/...
ARTE E ENSINO� C I � N C I A , I M A G I N A � � O E C R I A T I V I D A D E . Prof. Marcos Barros
ARTE X LUDICIDADE
CURIOSIDADE IMAGINA��O �CRIATIVIDADE A ci�ncia pode ser fonte de prazer caso possa ser concebida como atividade criadora. ...
D E S I G N J O G O S P I N T U R A F O T O G R A F I A D E S E N H O C A R T O O N S C O M I C S E S C U L T U R A L I T ...
ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS MOVIDO PELO PRAZER Nossa proposta de conciliar a arte com o ensino de ci�ncias, portanto, enquadra-se n...
ARTE E CI�NCIA "Na origem do ato criador, o cientista n�o se diferencia do artista, apenas trabalham materiais diferentes ...
O I N � C I O
DA EDUCA��O B�SICA � UNIVERSIDADE: ARTE E ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS. G R U P O D E E S T U D O
SEMIN�RIO ARTE, IMAGINA��O, CRIATIVIDADE E ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS E BIOLOGIA
I ENCONTRO DE ENSINO DE BOT�NICA
NOVIDADES...��
OBRIGADO!W W W . M A R C O S B A R R O S . C O M . B R W W W . Y O U T U B E . C O M / M A R C O S A B A R R O S Faith & V...
Arte e Ensino
Arte e Ensino
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arte e Ensino

28 views

Published on

Arte e Ensino no Ensino de Ciências

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arte e Ensino

  1. 1. S�RIE VIV�NCIAS FORMATIVAS� P R O F . M A R C O S B A R R O S Prof. Marcos Barros www.marcosbarros.com.br www.youtube.com/marcosabarros
  2. 2. ARTE E ENSINO� C I � N C I A , I M A G I N A � � O E C R I A T I V I D A D E . Prof. Marcos Barros
  3. 3. ARTE X LUDICIDADE
  4. 4. CURIOSIDADE IMAGINA��O �CRIATIVIDADE A ci�ncia pode ser fonte de prazer caso possa ser concebida como atividade criadora. A imagina��o deve ser pensada como a principal fonte de criatividade. Explorar esse potencial nas aulas de ci�ncias deveria ser atributo essencial e n�o perif�rico nas aulas de ci�ncias. A curiosidade � o motor da vontade de conhecer que coloca nossa imagina��o em marcha. Assim, a curiosidade, a imagina��o e a criatividade deveriam ser consideradas como base de um ensino que possa resultar em prazer. (PIETROCOLA, 2004)
  5. 5. D E S I G N J O G O S P I N T U R A F O T O G R A F I A D E S E N H O C A R T O O N S C O M I C S E S C U L T U R A L I T E R A T U R A P O E S I A D R A M A D A N � A M � S I C A F I L M E E C I N E M A
  6. 6. ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS MOVIDO PELO PRAZER Nossa proposta de conciliar a arte com o ensino de ci�ncias, portanto, enquadra-se nessa perspectiva de criar estrat�gias pedag�gicas que mobilizem pelo prazer, pela emo��o e que valorizem a imagina��o, a intui��o e a criatividade. Que criem mecanismos de conex�o dos alunos com o seu pr�prio desejo, fazendo- os perceber que tanto o trabalho art�stico quanto o cient�fico s�o formas de expressar a criatividade, de inventar novas possibilidades, de ampliar a percep��o da realidade e de conceber novas leituras do mundo. Intui��o e raz�o, criatividade e precis�o, prazer e reflex�o, corpo e mente, arte e ci�ncia, n�o s�o pares opostos, s�o antes dimens�es complementares da exist�ncia. FRANCISCO ROM�O FERREIRA
  7. 7. ARTE E CI�NCIA "Na origem do ato criador, o cientista n�o se diferencia do artista, apenas trabalham materiais diferentes do universo (PLAZA, 1996). O dispositivo cognitivo fundamental de que se servem arte e ci�ncia na sua constru��o � o mesmo, ou seja, a sinergia entre a imagina��o criadora e a observa��o (CACHAPUZ, 2015).
  8. 8. O I N � C I O
  9. 9. DA EDUCA��O B�SICA � UNIVERSIDADE: ARTE E ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS. G R U P O D E E S T U D O
  10. 10. SEMIN�RIO ARTE, IMAGINA��O, CRIATIVIDADE E ENSINO DE CI�NCIAS E BIOLOGIA
  11. 11. I ENCONTRO DE ENSINO DE BOT�NICA
  12. 12. NOVIDADES...��
  13. 13. OBRIGADO!W W W . M A R C O S B A R R O S . C O M . B R W W W . Y O U T U B E . C O M / M A R C O S A B A R R O S Faith & Victory Church

×