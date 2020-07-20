Aprendizagem Através do Encantamento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HUB EDUCAT UFPE Aprendizagem Atrav�s do Encantamento Prof. Marcos Barros
Matthew McFall Universidade de Nottingham Learning Sciences Research Institute
Atributos Aprendizagem e Encantamento Curiosidade Descoberta Investiga��o
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-13711015
Encantamento Bases Encantamento como um est�mulo para a aprendizagem, quando confrontamos as nossas conce��es e exploramos...
The Wunderkammer of Imperato (1599)
The Wunderkammer of Worm (1655)
Pestalozzi (1746-1827) FUN��O PRINCIPAL DO ENSINO � LEVAR AS CRIAN�AS A DESENVOLVER SUAS HABILIDADES NATURAIS E INATAS. O ...
Educa��o como Arte Escola Waldorf DESEJO ENCANTAMENTO SURPRESA
Lifelong Kindergarten Mitchel Resnick (MIT) Poderosas Ideias, Prop�sito, Paix�o, Pares, Projeto e Pensar Brincando P DA AP...
Aprendizagem Atrav�s do Encantamento FASES A sensa��o de que algo vai acontecer e h� o desejo de saber mais. ANTECIPA��O O...
Em tempos mais modernos, os professores levam os alunos em passeios pela natureza para encontrar maravilhas, como teias de...
PRINC�PIOS A forma como as coisas nos s�o apresentadas faz a diferen�a. APRESENTA��O Somos atra�dos por coisas que est�o e...
Por uma Pedagogia e um Curr�culo atrav�s do Encantamento SESS�ES
Antecipa��o CAIXA PRETA � um evento de apresenta��o que estimula a antecipa��o e desperta a curiosidade. SESS�ES Demonstra...
Descobertas CAIXA AMARELA Os alunos examinam os objetos que encontraram e discutem como podem ser descritos e exibidos par...
Exposi��es CAIXA LIL�S Criar museus na sala de aula ou um "espet�culo de maravilhas" para outros estudantes visitarem. SES...
O encantamento oferece um patrim�nio valioso. Uma pedagogia do encantamento encoraja a cria��o de oportunidades de antecip...
O encantamento � visto como uma experi�ncia que se move da antecipa��o para um encontro que permite e incentiva a investig...
O labirinto Primeiro exemplo conhecido estimado em 2.500 anos. Espa�o "encantado" desenvolvido a partir de um algoritmo no...
Arm�rios da Curiosidade Floresceu na Europa a partir do s�culo XVI. Espa�o microc�smico e imersivo que abriga diversas col...
Miss�es ao Ar Livre Estudo l�dico da natureza com v�rias regras e formas. Potencial particular para aumentar a observa��o ...
UMA MATRIZ CONSTRU�DA DE OBJETOS "NATURAIS" ENCONTRADOS QUE REFLETEM A ESTA��O E OS TEMAS, COM CURADORIA DE ALUNOS E PROFE...
NA PANDEMIA... . CARTAS PACOTES MAPAS E C�DIGOS
Obrigado! WWW.MARCOSBARROS.COM.BR HTTP://SITES.UFPE.BR/EDUCAT
Apresentação da Aprendizagem Através do Encantamento.

  1. 1. HUB EDUCAT UFPE Aprendizagem Atrav�s do Encantamento Prof. Marcos Barros
  2. 2. Matthew McFall Universidade de Nottingham Learning Sciences Research Institute
  3. 3. Atributos Aprendizagem e Encantamento Curiosidade Descoberta Investiga��o
  4. 4. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-13711015
  5. 5. Encantamento Bases Encantamento como um est�mulo para a aprendizagem, quando confrontamos as nossas conce��es e exploramos ideias novas. ARIST�TELES E PLAT�O Precursores de museus na Europa renascentista. WONDER ROOMS E CABINETS OF CURIOSITIES
  6. 6. The Wunderkammer of Imperato (1599)
  7. 7. The Wunderkammer of Worm (1655)
  8. 8. Pestalozzi (1746-1827) FUN��O PRINCIPAL DO ENSINO � LEVAR AS CRIAN�AS A DESENVOLVER SUAS HABILIDADES NATURAIS E INATAS. O AMOR DEFLAGRA O PROCESSO DE AUTO- EDUCA��O.
  9. 9. Educa��o como Arte Escola Waldorf DESEJO ENCANTAMENTO SURPRESA
  10. 10. Lifelong Kindergarten Mitchel Resnick (MIT) Poderosas Ideias, Prop�sito, Paix�o, Pares, Projeto e Pensar Brincando P DA APRENDIZAGEM CRIATIVA Imaginar, Criar, Brincar, Compartilhar, Refletir e Imagina��o ESPIRAL DA APRENDIZAGEM CRIATIVA APRENDIZAGEM AO LONGO DA VIDA
  11. 11. Aprendizagem Atrav�s do Encantamento FASES A sensa��o de que algo vai acontecer e h� o desejo de saber mais. ANTECIPA��O O momento em que vivenciamos o encantamento. ENCONTRO Prossecu��o do encantamento para o compreender ou para continuar a experi�ncia. INVESTIGA��O A perce��o de que h� muito mais para saber. DESCOBERTA Continua��o do trabalho para partilhar e celebrar. DISSEMINA��O
  12. 12. Em tempos mais modernos, os professores levam os alunos em passeios pela natureza para encontrar maravilhas, como teias de aranha, e criar experi�ncias para mostrar os prod�gios da ci�ncia. A pr�tica inovadora aqui apresentada baseia-se num projeto curricular que constr�i e amplia a heran�a do encantamento, incluindo viagens virtuais a lugares maravilhosos e aulas preparadas pelos estudantes.
  13. 13. PRINC�PIOS A forma como as coisas nos s�o apresentadas faz a diferen�a. APRESENTA��O Somos atra�dos por coisas que est�o escondidas ou s�o formas de oculta��o. ATRA��O As regras que regem a intera��o infuenciam os resultados. INTERA��O Os objetos permitem diferentes intera��es; alguns deles podem permitir explora��o e descoberta. EXPLORA��O Considere todos os sentidos quando faz a planifca��o de uma intera��o. SENTIDOS Tente provocar satisfa��o. SATISFA��O Seja gentil. GENTILEZA
  14. 14. Por uma Pedagogia e um Curr�culo atrav�s do Encantamento SESS�ES
  15. 15. Antecipa��o CAIXA PRETA � um evento de apresenta��o que estimula a antecipa��o e desperta a curiosidade. SESS�ES Demonstra��es CAIXA VERMELHA Os alunos procuram objetos fant�sticos fora da sala de aula e trazem nos para uma sess�o de mostrar-e-contar. Ca�a ao Tesouro CAIXA LARANJA Os alunos, em grupos, com apoio dos funcion�rios, v�o procurar o estranho e o maravilhoso. S�o encorajados a questionar as coisas que veem � sua volta.
  16. 16. Descobertas CAIXA AMARELA Os alunos examinam os objetos que encontraram e discutem como podem ser descritos e exibidos para outras pessoas. SESS�ES Evento de Curiosidade CAIXA VERDE Os alunos criam exposi��es interativas para partilhar e explicar. Explora��o CAIXA AZUL Visita a um s�tio hist�rico, a um museu de zoologia, a uma floresta.
  17. 17. Exposi��es CAIXA LIL�S Criar museus na sala de aula ou um "espet�culo de maravilhas" para outros estudantes visitarem. SESS�ES Celebra��o CAIXA BRANCA Ambiciosa celebra��o do espanto na escola inteira para um n�mero maior de participantes convidados, incluindo alunos de outros anos, outras, escolas e fam�lias.
  18. 18. O encantamento oferece um patrim�nio valioso. Uma pedagogia do encantamento encoraja a cria��o de oportunidades de antecipa��o, encontro, investiga��o, descoberta e divulga��o.
  19. 19. O encantamento � visto como uma experi�ncia que se move da antecipa��o para um encontro que permite e incentiva a investiga��o, a descoberta, compartilhamento e propaga��o. O encantamento � caracterizado por afeto positivo, questionamento e motiva��o para descobrir. � provocado por qualidades como novidade, mist�rio e surpresa.
  20. 20. O labirinto Primeiro exemplo conhecido estimado em 2.500 anos. Espa�o "encantado" desenvolvido a partir de um algoritmo not�vel. M�ltiplos usos. M�gicas Magia e truques t�o antigos quanto os primeiros textos. Os profissionais compartilham (ou simplesmente demonstram) atos do imposs�vel para entretenimento.
  21. 21. Arm�rios da Curiosidade Floresceu na Europa a partir do s�culo XVI. Espa�o microc�smico e imersivo que abriga diversas cole��es. Idealmente dedicado � explora��o e compartilhamento de estranho e maravilhoso.
  22. 22. Miss�es ao Ar Livre Estudo l�dico da natureza com v�rias regras e formas. Potencial particular para aumentar a observa��o e sensibilidade � natureza.
  23. 23. UMA MATRIZ CONSTRU�DA DE OBJETOS "NATURAIS" ENCONTRADOS QUE REFLETEM A ESTA��O E OS TEMAS, COM CURADORIA DE ALUNOS E PROFESSORES. Froebel Montessori Pestalozzi Steiner
  24. 24. NA PANDEMIA... . CARTAS PACOTES MAPAS E C�DIGOS
  25. 25. Obrigado! WWW.MARCOSBARROS.COM.BR HTTP://SITES.UFPE.BR/EDUCAT

