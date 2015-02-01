34)2015-2_Medina Castro_María José

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de Sonora Hermosillo, Sonora Operaciones Unitarias II “EFECTO EN LAS PAPAS FRITAS DE ACUERDO A LA FORMA DE SEC...
EFECTO EN LAS PAPAS FRITAS DE ACUERDO A LA FORMA DE SECADO Revista Internacional de Agricultura y Ciencias de la Cosecha A...
ÍNDICE • Resumen • Introducción • Materiales y Métodos • Resultados y Discusión • Conclusión • Referencias
RESUMEN En este estudio, el efecto de la potencia de microondas y la forma de las muestras en la relación de humedad, velo...
INTRODUCCIÓN Secado de alimentos es un método tradicional de conservación de alimentos, que también se utiliza para la pro...
En general, la eficiencia energética en el secado está estrechamente relacionada con el tiempo de secado. En comparación c...
Difusividad efectiva para la humedad describe todos los mecanismos posibles de movimiento de la humedad dentro de los alim...
El objetivo de este estudio fue investigar el efecto de la potencia de salida de microondas sobre la cinética de secado de...
MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS Materiales utilizados: • Papa del mercado local • Agua corriente • Cuchillo de acero inoxidable • met...
Realización del experimento: 1. Muestras de papa se adquirieron de mercado de verduras local en Teherán, Irán. 2. Las mues...
4. Inmediatamente después del corte, las patatas se sumergieron en una solución de metabisulfito de sodio (0,1% w / w) dur...
6. Un horno de microondas doméstico (se utilizó para los experimentos de secado). El horno tiene un ventilador para el flu...
9. Para medir el peso de la muestra durante la experimentación, la bandeja con la muestra fue sacada de la cámara de secad...
La relación de humedad de las muestras de patata durante los experimentos de secado se calculó utilizando la siguiente ecu...
Ecuación semi-empírica (3), se utilizó para describir cinética de secado capa de muestras: Se calcularon prueba estadístic...
Se utilizó segunda ecuación de difusión de Fick para calcular la difusividad efectiva, teniendo en cuenta una difusividad ...
Eq. (7) se evalúa numéricamente para número de Fourier, F0 = Deff × t / 4L2, para la difusión y puede ser reescrita como l...
La difusividad efectiva promedio se calculó también típicamente mediante el uso de la pendiente de la ecuación. (11). Se o...
El consumo de energía de microondas se podría calcular de la siguiente manera: El consumo de energía específica se calcula...
Resultados y Discusión Figura 1. Variación de la relación de la humedad con el tiempo de secado de las muestras de papa en...
Se encontró que el contenido de humedad se ve afectado por el poder ,la forma y el tiempo de secado de las muestras de pat...
Figura 2. Variación de la velocidad de secado con el tiempo para las muestras de papa en diferentes potencias y formas.
Tabla 1. Resultados del análisis estadístico en el modelado (modelo de página) de contenido de humedad y tiempo de secado ...
Figura 3. Valores experimentales y predichos de la relación de humedad en diferentes formas y poderes de microondas para e...
Figura 4. La variación en la difusividad efectiva de humedad con el contenido de humedad en los diferentes poderes de micr...
Una relación de orden polinomial tercer grado se encontró para correlacionar la difusividad efectiva con la humedad conten...
Tabla 2. Coeficientes de regresión de difusividad efectiva de humedad para diferentes potencias de microondas y formas de ...
Figura 5. Variación de ln (MR) y el tiempo de secado de dos muestras de papa seca a diferentes potencias de microondas.
• Se presentaron los efectos de las muestras de potencia y forma de microondas en proceso de secado de la patata. • El sec...
Tabla 3. Los valores de difusividad efectiva obtenido para las muestras en diferentes potencias y en dos formas.
Figura 8. Variación de la eficiencia de secado con el tiempo para las muestras de papa en diferentes potencias y formas.
• Aghbashlo M, Kianmehr MH, Arabhosseini A.2009. Modeling of thin-layer drying of potato slices in length of continuous ba...
• Arslan D, Ozcan MM.2010. Study the effect of sun, oven and microwave drying on quality of onion slices. LWT - Food Scien...
• McMinn WAM, Khraisheh MAM, Magee TRA.2003. Modelling the mass transfer during convective, microwave and combined microwa...
• Sacilik K, Keskin R, Elicin KA.2006. Mathematical modelling of solar tunnel drying of thin layer organic tomato. J. Food...
• Vadivambal R, Jayas DS.2007. Changes in quality of microwave-treated agricultural products—a review. Biosys Eng, 98, 1 –...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

34)2015-2_Medina Castro_María José

58 views

Published on

Efecto del secado en papas fritas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

34)2015-2_Medina Castro_María José

  1. 1. Universidad de Sonora Hermosillo, Sonora Operaciones Unitarias II “EFECTO EN LAS PAPAS FRITAS DE ACUERDO A LA FORMA DE SECADO” Elaborado por: Medina Castro María José Jueves 12 de Noviembre 2015 Dpto. Ingeniería Química y Metalurgia
  2. 2. EFECTO EN LAS PAPAS FRITAS DE ACUERDO A LA FORMA DE SECADO Revista Internacional de Agricultura y Ciencias de la Cosecha AUTORES Y PROCEDENCIA: • Hosain Darvishi1: Departamento de Mecánica de Maquinaria Agrícola de la Facultad de Agricultura; Universidad de Kurdistán, Sanandaj; Iran • Hamid Khafajeh: Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica; ABA Instituto de Educación Superior, Irán. • Ahmad Banakar: Departamento de Maquinaria Agrícola Ingeniería Mecánica, Universidad Tarbiat Modares, Teherán, Irán • Mehdi lofti: Departamento de Ingeniería Informática, Islamabad-e Gharb Branch, Universidad Islámica Azad, Islamabad Gharb, Irán Vol., 5 (18), 2009-2018, 2013
  3. 3. ÍNDICE • Resumen • Introducción • Materiales y Métodos • Resultados y Discusión • Conclusión • Referencias
  4. 4. RESUMEN En este estudio, el efecto de la potencia de microondas y la forma de las muestras en la relación de humedad, velocidad de secado, la difusividad efectiva para humedad , la eficiencia energética y el consumo de energía de la patata fueron investigados
  5. 5. INTRODUCCIÓN Secado de alimentos es un método tradicional de conservación de alimentos, que también se utiliza para la producción de alimentos especiales e ingredientes para alimentos. Diferentes métodos de secado: • Secado por aire caliente • Secado al vacío • Secado al sol • Secado por congelación
  6. 6. En general, la eficiencia energética en el secado está estrechamente relacionada con el tiempo de secado. En comparación con el secado con aire caliente, las técnicas híbridas de secado de microondas pueden reducir en gran medida el tiempo de secado de materiales biológicos sin degradación de la calidad. Microondas son ondas electromagnéticas dentro de la gama de frecuencias de radio de 300 MHz a 300 GHz. La energía electromagnética en 915 y 2450 MHz puede ser absorbida por los materiales que contiene agua y se convierte en calor.
  7. 7. Difusividad efectiva para la humedad describe todos los mecanismos posibles de movimiento de la humedad dentro de los alimentos, como: la difusión de líquido, la difusión del vapor, la difusión superficial, flujo capilar y el flujo hidrodinámico. Es necesario para el diseño y el modelado de procesos de transferencia de masa tales como la deshidratación, adsorción y desorción de la humedad durante el almacenamiento.
  8. 8. El objetivo de este estudio fue investigar el efecto de la potencia de salida de microondas sobre la cinética de secado de las muestras de patata, para determinar la potencia óptima de secado con respecto al consumo de energía, para calcular la eficiencia energética, difusividad efectiva para la humedad y también derivar una relación entre el contenido de humedad y la difusividad efectiva para la humedad.
  9. 9. MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS Materiales utilizados: • Papa del mercado local • Agua corriente • Cuchillo de acero inoxidable • metabisulfito de sodio (0,1% w / w) • horno de microondas doméstico (m945, Samsung Electronics Ins) con una potencia de 1.000 W a 2450 MHz • Balanza digital • Cuarto frio (almacén)
  10. 10. Realización del experimento: 1. Muestras de papa se adquirieron de mercado de verduras local en Teherán, Irán. 2. Las muestras fueron almacenadas a 4 ± 0,5 ° C antes de que se utilizaran en los experimentos. 3. Las patatas se lavaron con agua corriente para eliminar las impurezas adheridas, y se cortan en rectangular (S2) y cilíndrica (S1) forma con dimensiones de 1 × 1 × 0,5 mm, 5 x 0.5 mm, respectivamente, utilizando un cuchillo de acero inoxidable afilado.
  11. 11. 4. Inmediatamente después del corte, las patatas se sumergieron en una solución de metabisulfito de sodio (0,1% w / w) durante 15 min para evitar el oscurecimiento durante el secado . 5. Las patatas cortadas se drenaron en una bandeja de malla y se mantuvieron en una habitación fría a 4 ° C durante 24 h para equilibrar el contenido de humedad. El contenido de humedad inicial promedio de las muestras se encontró que 72 ± 1% en base húmeda.
  12. 12. 6. Un horno de microondas doméstico (se utilizó para los experimentos de secado). El horno tiene un ventilador para el flujo de aire en la cámara de secado y enfriamiento del magnetrón. 7. Los experimentos se realizaron con tres potencias de microondas de 200, 300 y 400 W. 8. La pérdida de humedad en las muestras se registraron a intervalos de 30s durante el proceso de secado.
  13. 13. 9. Para medir el peso de la muestra durante la experimentación, la bandeja con la muestra fue sacada de la cámara de secado, se pesó en la balanza digital y fue colocada de nuevo en la cámara. 10. El secado se lleva a cabo hasta que el contenido final de humedad lograra alcanzar un nivel de menos de 5% (w b). 11. Todas las mediciones se llevaron a cabo por triplicado.
  14. 14. La relación de humedad de las muestras de patata durante los experimentos de secado se calculó utilizando la siguiente ecuación: La velocidad de secado de las muestras se calcula usando:
  15. 15. Ecuación semi-empírica (3), se utilizó para describir cinética de secado capa de muestras: Se calcularon prueba estadística utilizando el coeficiente de determinación (R2), la reducción (χ2) y la raíz del error cuadrado medio (RMSE) para evaluar el de ajuste de cada modelo. χ2 reducida y RMSE se calcularon mediante:
  16. 16. Se utilizó segunda ecuación de difusión de Fick para calcular la difusividad efectiva, teniendo en cuenta una difusividad de humedad constante, la geometría de lámina infinita y la distribución uniforme de humedad inicial:
  17. 17. Eq. (7) se evalúa numéricamente para número de Fourier, F0 = Deff × t / 4L2, para la difusión y puede ser reescrita como la ecuación. (8) se puede reescribir como: Por tanto, La difusividad efectiva de humedad se calculó utilizando la ecuación. (10) como:
  18. 18. La difusividad efectiva promedio se calculó también típicamente mediante el uso de la pendiente de la ecuación. (11). Se obtuvo una línea recta con una pendiente de K cuando ln(MR) se representó frente al tiempo:
  19. 19. El consumo de energía de microondas se podría calcular de la siguiente manera: El consumo de energía específica se calcula usando la Ec. (16) La eficiencia de secado por microondas:
  20. 20. Resultados y Discusión Figura 1. Variación de la relación de la humedad con el tiempo de secado de las muestras de papa en diferentes potencias y formas
  21. 21. Se encontró que el contenido de humedad se ve afectado por el poder ,la forma y el tiempo de secado de las muestras de patata, el tiempo se redujo significativamente de 5,5 a 2.75 min, del 7 al 4.75 min, y 9.5 a 6.25 min para 400, 300 y 200 W, como se la muestra forma de patata cambió de S2 a S1. A partir de la forma que la patata y aumentando la potencia dio lugar a tiempos de secado más cortos de hasta 56% y 42% para las formas de S1 y S2, respectivamente.
  22. 22. Figura 2. Variación de la velocidad de secado con el tiempo para las muestras de papa en diferentes potencias y formas.
  23. 23. Tabla 1. Resultados del análisis estadístico en el modelado (modelo de página) de contenido de humedad y tiempo de secado de muestras de papa.
  24. 24. Figura 3. Valores experimentales y predichos de la relación de humedad en diferentes formas y poderes de microondas para el modelo.
  25. 25. Figura 4. La variación en la difusividad efectiva de humedad con el contenido de humedad en los diferentes poderes de microondas.
  26. 26. Una relación de orden polinomial tercer grado se encontró para correlacionar la difusividad efectiva con la humedad contenido de humedad correspondiente de las muestras de patata y está dada por la ecuación. (22):
  27. 27. Tabla 2. Coeficientes de regresión de difusividad efectiva de humedad para diferentes potencias de microondas y formas de las muestras
  28. 28. Figura 5. Variación de ln (MR) y el tiempo de secado de dos muestras de papa seca a diferentes potencias de microondas.
  29. 29. • Se presentaron los efectos de las muestras de potencia y forma de microondas en proceso de secado de la patata. • El secado de las muestras de papa se produjo en el período de tasa decreciente. • Los datos experimentales de la pérdida de humedad se ajustaron a modelo de secado. • Una correlación de tercer orden polinomial se encontró correlacionar la difusividad efectiva la humedad (Deff) con contenido de humedad. • La difusividad efectiva de humedad aumentó con la disminución en el contenido de humedad de las muestras de patata. CONCLUSIÓN
  30. 30. Tabla 3. Los valores de difusividad efectiva obtenido para las muestras en diferentes potencias y en dos formas.
  31. 31. Figura 8. Variación de la eficiencia de secado con el tiempo para las muestras de papa en diferentes potencias y formas.
  32. 32. • Aghbashlo M, Kianmehr MH, Arabhosseini A.2009. Modeling of thin-layer drying of potato slices in length of continuous band dryer. Energ Convers Manag, 50, 1348–1355. • Alibas I. 2007. Microwave, air and combined microwave–air- drying parameters of pumpkin slices. LWT, 40: 1445–1451 • Araszkiewicz M, Koziol A, Oskwarek A, Lupinski M. 2004. Microwave drying of porous materials. Drying Technol, 22(10), 2331–2341. BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  33. 33. • Arslan D, Ozcan MM.2010. Study the effect of sun, oven and microwave drying on quality of onion slices. LWT - Food Science and Technology, 43, 1121-1127 • Bakal SB, Sharma DS, Sonawan SP, Verma RC.2011. Kinetics of potato drying using fluidized bed dryer. J Food Sci Technol, DOI: 10.1007/s13197-011-0328-x • Kumar N, Sarkar BC, Sharma HK.2011. Effect of air velocity on kinetics of thin layer carrot pomace drying. Food Sci Tech Int, 17, 439-447 • Lin PY, Tsen JH, King VAE.2005. Effects of far-infrared radiation on the freeze-drying of sweet potato. J Food Eng, 68, 249–255
  34. 34. • McMinn WAM, Khraisheh MAM, Magee TRA.2003. Modelling the mass transfer during convective, microwave and combined microwave-convective drying of solid slabs and cylinders. Food Res Int, 36, 977–983 • Motevali A, Minaei S, Khoshtagaza MH.2011. Evaluation of energy consumption in different drying methods. Energ Convers Manag, 52, 1192–1199 • Mousa N, Farid M.2002. Microwave vacuum drying of banana slices. Drying Technol, 20(10), 2055–2066. • Ozbek B, Dadali G.2007. Thin-layer drying characteristics and modelling of mint leaves undergoing microwave treatment. J. Food Eng, 83, 541-549.
  35. 35. • Sacilik K, Keskin R, Elicin KA.2006. Mathematical modelling of solar tunnel drying of thin layer organic tomato. J. Food Eng, 73, 231-238 • Sharma GP, Prasad S.2004. Effective moisture diffusivity of garlic cloves undergoing microwave-convective drying. J. Food Eng, 65, 609- 617 • Sharma GP, Verma RC, Pathare PB.2005. Thin-layer infrared radiation drying of onion slices. J. Food Eng, 67, 361-366 • Soysal A, Oztekin S, Eren O.2006. Microwave drying of parsley: modeling, kinetics, and energy aspects. Biosys Eng, 93 (4), 403–413.
  36. 36. • Vadivambal R, Jayas DS.2007. Changes in quality of microwave-treated agricultural products—a review. Biosys Eng, 98, 1 – 16. • Wang Z, Sun J, Chen F, Liao X, Hu X. 2007. Mathematical modelling on thin layer microwave drying of apple pomace with and without hot air pre-drying. J. Food Eng, 80: 536-544.
  37. 37. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN 

×