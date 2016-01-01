33)2016-1_Montañez Aantos-José Esteban

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proceso de enfriamiento por evaporación adaptado al clima de la ciudad de Bagdad Expositor: José Esteban Montañez Santos 1...
Autor: Amjad Al-musaed Elegancy & Design, Denmark PALENC volumen 1 Publicación 2007 Páginas 35-39
 Clima de Bagdad y tipología de las casas.  Sistemas de enfriamiento por evaporación.  Tipos de sistemas de enfriamient...
 Capital de Iraq, situada en medio oriente.  El clima de Bagdad es caliente y seco en verano, frío y húmedo en invierno....
climate-data.org
Figura1. Tipología de las casas de Bagdad (Google earth)
 Una forma enfriar un espacio es llevar el aire exterior a la casa a través de un filtro o una almohadilla húmeda.  Con ...
Hay dos enfoques diferentes de sistemas de enfriamiento por evaporación: Evaporación directa. Evaporación indirecta.
El primer enfoque es la evaporación directa, donde la corriente de aire se pone en contacto directo con el agua y se enfrí...
El segundo enfoque consiste en enfriar un elemento dado de la casa, el elemento funciona como un disipador de calor a trav...
 Enfriamiento por estructuras frontales caladas Consta de espacios hechos en la estructura, incluye arena húmeda u otro m...
Enfriamiento mediante almacenamiento de agua fría. El agua viene directamente de donde se encuentra almacenada a través d...
Sistema de aspersores de techo. La superficie del techo se mantiene húmeda usando rociadores. Esto enfría la superficie d...
Sistema de deposito en el techo Consiste en un estanque de agua a la sombra sobre un techo de concreto no aislado.
Los sistemas por evaporación pueden ser directos si el aire es introducido directamente en medios húmedos, proporciona el...
Puede ser indirecta cuando el aire exterior se enfría por el uso de intercambiadores de calor, estos sistemas son muy car...
  1. 1. Proceso de enfriamiento por evaporación adaptado al clima de la ciudad de Bagdad Expositor: José Esteban Montañez Santos 10 de febrero del 2016
  2. 2. Autor: Amjad Al-musaed Elegancy & Design, Denmark PALENC volumen 1 Publicación 2007 Páginas 35-39
  3. 3.  Clima de Bagdad y tipología de las casas.  Sistemas de enfriamiento por evaporación.  Tipos de sistemas de enfriamiento por evaporación: • Sistemas de evaporación directos. • Sistema de evaporación indirectos.  Conclusión.
  4. 4.  Capital de Iraq, situada en medio oriente.  El clima de Bagdad es caliente y seco en verano, frío y húmedo en invierno.  Las casas tradicionales de Bagdad son amigables con el medio ambiente, poseen varios elementos que mitigan el calor.
  5. 5. climate-data.org
  6. 6. Figura1. Tipología de las casas de Bagdad (Google earth)
  7. 7.  Una forma enfriar un espacio es llevar el aire exterior a la casa a través de un filtro o una almohadilla húmeda.  Con todos los métodos de enfriamiento por evaporación, es importante maximizar el flujo de aire a través del agua expuesta.  El aire fresco debe estar continuamente disponible para reemplazar el aire húmedo. De no ser así, el aire se satura rápidamente con vapor de agua, y las tasas de evaporación y enfriamiento disminuirá bruscamente
  8. 8. Hay dos enfoques diferentes de sistemas de enfriamiento por evaporación: Evaporación directa. Evaporación indirecta.
  9. 9. El primer enfoque es la evaporación directa, donde la corriente de aire se pone en contacto directo con el agua y se enfría adiabáticamente (Calidad del agua es importante).
  10. 10. El segundo enfoque consiste en enfriar un elemento dado de la casa, el elemento funciona como un disipador de calor a través de la superficie interior. Con estos sistemas la temperatura del aire disminuye sin aumentar su humedad.
  11. 11.  Enfriamiento por estructuras frontales caladas Consta de espacios hechos en la estructura, incluye arena húmeda u otro material donde el fenómeno de capilaridad sea usado. El aire caliente pasa a través del calado causando enfriamiento.
  12. 12. Enfriamiento mediante almacenamiento de agua fría. El agua viene directamente de donde se encuentra almacenada a través de tuberías de acero subterráneas, por lo tanto el agua permanece fría, el aire caliente entra a través de componentes espaciales en el tanque para obtener finalmente un enfriamiento.
  13. 13. Sistema de aspersores de techo. La superficie del techo se mantiene húmeda usando rociadores. Esto enfría la superficie del techo y se crea un gradiente de temperatura entre el interior y la superficie exterior que causa el enfriamiento de la habitación
  14. 14. Sistema de deposito en el techo Consiste en un estanque de agua a la sombra sobre un techo de concreto no aislado.
  15. 15. Los sistemas por evaporación pueden ser directos si el aire es introducido directamente en medios húmedos, proporciona el descenso de temperatura reduciendo el calor sensible y al mismo tiempo aumentando el calor latente del aire.
  16. 16. Puede ser indirecta cuando el aire exterior se enfría por el uso de intercambiadores de calor, estos sistemas son muy caros y consumen más energía que los directos.

