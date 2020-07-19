31)20106-1_Peralta Ortiz_Ulises

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operaciones unitarias II Potencial de Enfriamiento Evaporativo durante los periodos de estrés por calor en la producción d...
Articulo de la Revista de Investigación de Ingeniería en Agronomía “Journal ofAgricultural Engineering Research” Publicado...
Índice Introducción • La importa de la producción de cerdos en la región • Efectos del estrés por calor • Índices deTempe...
Introducción • El clima cálido extremo afecta negativamente el rendimiento de la producción de cerdos. Bajo el estrés por ...
Estudio • Para este estudio se tomaron datos de 4 estaciones meteorológicos cada hora tanto de la temperatura de bulbo sec...
Justificación de la investigación • La significativa duración e intensidad de los periodos de estrés de calor asociados co...
La importa de la producción de cerdos en la región • El consumo de carne en Portugal ha ido creciendo particularmente en e...
Efectos del estrés por calor • Al ser expuestos a altas temperaturas los cerdos recurren a mecanismos biológicos para baja...
Índices deTemperatura-Humedad (THI) • Diferentes autores han trabajado en los índices de temperatura humedad tanto como pa...
THI utilizados en la investigación • El primero en utilizarse para cerdos fue el (NWSCR,1976 del instituto de conservación...
Enfriamiento Evaporativo • El enfriamiento Evaporativo es un proceso de humidificación adiabático, no involucrara a la per...
Eficiencia de Enfriamiento • La eficiencia puede ser afectado por varias razones como el diseño de los evaporadores, el fl...
Tablas de Resultados
Valores inconsistentes por falta de datos se elimino
Resultados y Discusión • Se tiene un mayor potencial con temperaturas de bulbo húmedo extremas • Limitaciones si hay mucha...
Conclusión • Debido a la caracterización climática de Alentejo basados en los datos de temperatura de bulbo seco y humedad...
Gracias por su atención
  1. 1. Operaciones unitarias II Potencial de Enfriamiento Evaporativo durante los periodos de estrés por calor en la producción de cerdos en Portugal (Alentejo) Alumno: Ulises Peralta Ortiz 27 de Enero del 2016
  2. 2. Articulo de la Revista de Investigación de Ingeniería en Agronomía “Journal ofAgricultural Engineering Research” Publicado por la Universidad de Silaoe en Bedford Inglaterra Volumen 76, del año 2000, de la pagina 363 a 371 Potencial de Enfriamiento Evaporativo durante los periodos de estrés por calor en la producción de cerdos en Portugal (Alentejo) E.M. Lucas, del Departamento de ingeniería Rural de la Universidad de Évora Portugal J.M. Randall, del “Silaoe Research Institute” en Bedford Inglaterra J.F. Meneses, del Departamento de Ingeniería Rural en el Instituto Superior deAgronomía en Lisboa Portugal
  3. 3. Índice Introducción • La importa de la producción de cerdos en la región • Efectos del estrés por calor • Índices deTemperatura-Humedad • Enfriamiento Evaporativo Resultados y Discusión Tablas de Resultados Conclusión
  4. 4. Introducción • El clima cálido extremo afecta negativamente el rendimiento de la producción de cerdos. Bajo el estrés por calor los cerdos tienen baja eficiencia en su rendimiento, producción, reproducción, digestión, salud y su bienestar puede ser afectado severamente.
  5. 5. Estudio • Para este estudio se tomaron datos de 4 estaciones meteorológicos cada hora tanto de la temperatura de bulbo seco como de humedad relativa en la región de Alentejo en Portugal ubicada al sur del país, durante el periodo (1995-1997). Se establecieron relaciones de temperatura humedad de acuerdo con índices de temperatura humedad (THI) dados por varios autores se computaron y compararon entre las estaciones. Los índices permitieron determinar los índices de estrés durante los periodos de verano.
  6. 6. Justificación de la investigación • La significativa duración e intensidad de los periodos de estrés de calor asociados con grandes perdidas en la producción de cerdos justifican la investigación, superando el problema de forma eficiente y de bajo costos, esta solución minimiza los altos estresores termales en la producción de cerdos. Por medio de simulación computacional usando ecuaciones psicométricas se predijo que la mayoría de los periodos de estrés por calor ocurrían durante el verano y podían ser eliminados por medio de un sistema de Enfriamiento Evaporativo con usa eficiencia del 80%.
  7. 7. La importa de la producción de cerdos en la región • El consumo de carne en Portugal ha ido creciendo particularmente en el consumo de carne de cerdo produciendo (290,000 ton) y (30.5kg)per cápita. • La producción interna no sea suficiente. • Solo el 17% de los cerdos es producido en la región de Alentejo • Ya que por lo general las granjas se encuentran cerca de los grandes centros de población creado un problema ambiental. • Sin embargo Alentejo tiene un gran potencial para incrementar su producción.
  8. 8. Efectos del estrés por calor • Al ser expuestos a altas temperaturas los cerdos recurren a mecanismos biológicos para bajar su temperatura haciendo que el animal entre en estrés. • Esto hace que estos pierdan peso debido a sudoración, jadeo y su consumo de alimentos baja. • Esto provoca una perdida media de 25 g/diarios por cada grado (1 ̊C) que sube en la temperatura del aire.
  9. 9. Índices deTemperatura-Humedad (THI) • Diferentes autores han trabajado en los índices de temperatura humedad tanto como para humanos como animales por medio de relaciones de tasa respiratoria, volumen respiratorio, temperatura de la piel , nivel de actividad y otras características psicológicas. • Se concluyó que una relación entre la temperatura de bulbo seco y humedad se podía derivar los índices de temperatura humedad.
  10. 10. THI utilizados en la investigación • El primero en utilizarse para cerdos fue el (NWSCR,1976 del instituto de conservación de ganado). 1 • El otro mas basado en el comportamiento de animal y de su temperatura interna como medida del estrés psicológico es el (Ingram,1965). • Rangos deTHI : Alerta 75 a 78 , Peligro 79 a 83 , Emergencia 84 a 100 • Temperatura de bulbo seco y bulbo húmedo
  11. 11. Enfriamiento Evaporativo • El enfriamiento Evaporativo es un proceso de humidificación adiabático, no involucrara a la perdida o ganancia de calor, ya que el calor sensible del aire es usado para evaporar el agua que viene de estar en contacto con el aire. El calor sensible es después convertido en calor latente en el vapor añadido, resultando en una reducción en la temperatura de bulbo seco con un aumento complementario en la humedad relativa y contenido en el vapor de agua en el aire. (Wiersma&Short, Simmons&Lott)
  12. 12. Eficiencia de Enfriamiento • La eficiencia puede ser afectado por varias razones como el diseño de los evaporadores, el flujo del agua, aire, temperatura del agua,… • Se define a la eficiencia de enfriamiento como: • Temperatura de bulbo seco y bulbo húmedo del aire del ambiente y la tc es la temperatura de bulbo seco del aire enfriado. • (ec. Koka 1991, Heber 1991 yAl-Massoum 1998)
  13. 13. Tablas de Resultados
  14. 14. Valores inconsistentes por falta de datos se elimino
  15. 15. Resultados y Discusión • Se tiene un mayor potencial con temperaturas de bulbo húmedo extremas • Limitaciones si hay mucha humedad en el aire • En los dos ultimo sitios se vio mayores temperaturas con humedades relativas bajas. • Se observo que pese a que la temperatura e bulbo seco bajaba y la humedad relativa subía , se vio un beneficio positivo en el (THI) Índice de humedad temperatura.
  16. 16. Conclusión • Debido a la caracterización climática de Alentejo basados en los datos de temperatura de bulbo seco y humedad relativa, se observo una significativa duración y e intensidad en los periodos de estrés de los cerdos. • Usando las ecuaciones de los Índices deTemperatura Humedad (THI) se revelaron varios periodos deTHI por encima de 84 que pueden ser asociados con una mas alta perdida en la producción de cerdos. • Se demostró que esto puede ser solucionado con sistemas de enfriamiento Evaporativo, minimizando los efectos del estrés por calor en los cerdos, siempre y cuando se utilice un sistema con una eficiencia del 80%.
  17. 17. Gracias por su atención

