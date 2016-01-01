28)2016-1_Verdugo Oyama_José Alfredo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contenido 1. Introducción 2. Materiales y métodos 3. Resultados 4. Conclusión
1) Introducción
 Berberis o agracejo (Berberis vulgaris) es una fruta que se conoce como planta medicinal y ornamental en el mundo.  El ...
2) Materiales y métodos
2.1) Muestras y preparación  Frutas frescas berberis fueron compradas en una granja en la ciudad de Birjand de la provinc...
2.2) Condición de secado  El secador fue instalado en un ambiente con una humedad relativa de alrededor de 40-50% y la te...
 Figura 1 .-Diagrama esquemático del secador: (1) la bandeja, (2) la ubicación de sensor, (3) cámara aislada de secado, (...
2.3) Principio teórico  La solución analítica de la segunda ley de Fick de difusión en estado no estacionario en un cuerp...
 Donde Mt es el contenido de humedad en cualquier momento (kg de agua / kg de sólido seco),  M0 es el contenido de humed...
Ajustando la ecuación El Coeficiente de difusión es obtenido con los datos experimentales  Para el volumen de las bayas s...
 La energía de activación se calculó mediante el uso de un tipo de ecuación Arrhenius.  donde Ea es la energía de activa...
 Durante los experimentos, el total de energía necesaria para el secado de 1 kg de fruta fresca Berberis se calcularon ut...
3) Resultados
3.1) Calculo de la difusividad humedad efectiva  Figura 2.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 0.5m/s...
 Figura 4.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 1 m/s para el secado en capa fina de la fruta berberis...
 Tabla 1.- Difusividad de humedad efectiva y coeficiente de correlación del experimento.
3.2) influencia de la condición del aire en Deff  Figura 6.-Deff contra temperatura a diferente nivel de velocidad de air...
 Figura 7.-Deff contra la velocidad del aire a diferente temperaturas del aire  Tabla 3.- Ecuación ajustada para Deff cu...
 Usando multiples análisis el valor de Deff es ajustado en la siguiente ecuación  Figura 8.-Efecto de la temperatura del...
3.3) Calculo de la energía de activación  Figura 9.-Ln(Deff) contra 1/Tabs a diferentes velocidades para el secado  Tabl...
 Figura 10.-Influencia de la velocidad del aire en la energía de activación
 Figura 11.-Energía total requerida para el secado a diferentes temperaturas y velocidades del aire  Figura 12.-Energía ...
3.4) Comparación entre el secado de la fruta berberis usando un método distinto  Figura 13.- Secado de la fruta berberis ...
4) Conclusiones
 El valor de la difusividad de humedad efectiva varia desde 3.320x10^-0 hasta 9x10^-9 m^2/s  La Ea calculado para el sec...
Gracias por su atención
  1. 1. Influencia de las condiciones de secado en la difusividad efectiva de humedad, energía de la activación y el consumo de energía durante el secado en capa fina de Berberis fruta (Berberidaceae) Operaciones Unitarias 2 José Alfredo Verdugo Oyama Hermosillo, Sonora a 28 de abril del 2016
  2. 2. Influencia de las condiciones de secado en la difusividad efectiva de humedad, energía de la activación y el consumo de energía durante el secado en capa fina de Berberis fruta (Berberidaceae)  Mortaza Aghbashlo, Mohammad H. kianmehr, Hadi Samimi- Akhijahani  Department of Agriculture Machinery, University of Tehran, Aboreyhan Campus, Iran  Información del articulo  Recibido el 22 de Julio del 2007  Aceptado el 5 de marzo del 2008  Disponible en línea desde el 28 Abril del 2008
  3. 3. Contenido 1. Introducción 2. Materiales y métodos 3. Resultados 4. Conclusión
  4. 4. 1) Introducción
  5. 5.  Berberis o agracejo (Berberis vulgaris) es una fruta que se conoce como planta medicinal y ornamental en el mundo.  El principal objetivo del presente estudio fue calcular la difusividad de humedad efectiva y la energía de activación para el secado de capa fina Berberis de fruta. Por otra parte, este documento también estudia la evaluación de la influencia de la condición del aire en la difusividad de humedad, la energía de activación y el consumo de energía para el secado de las bayas berberis en capa fina.
  6. 6. 2) Materiales y métodos
  7. 7. 2.1) Muestras y preparación  Frutas frescas berberis fueron compradas en una granja en la ciudad de Birjand de la provincia de Khorasan y se almacenaron en un refrigerador a 5°C  Se determino la humedad de las frutas usando un horno secando 20 gramos de muestra en experimentos de 4 repeticiones a una temperatura de 105± 2°C y con una balanza, la humedad era de 78.28% aproximadamente  Los experimentos se realizaron a temperaturas de aire caliente de 50°C, 60°C y 70°C. A cada temperatura se ajustaron cuatro valores de velocidad: 0,5, 0,7, 1, y 2 m / s.
  8. 8. 2.2) Condición de secado  El secador fue instalado en un ambiente con una humedad relativa de alrededor de 40-50% y la temperatura ambiental era de 16-22°C  El pesaje se realizo en intervalos de tiempo cortos (5 min) aumentando gradualmente hasta 1 hora  Durante los experimentos, la temperatura ambiente, en relación humedad y temperaturas de entrada y salida de aire de secado en se registraron cámara de secado.
  9. 9.  Figura 1 .-Diagrama esquemático del secador: (1) la bandeja, (2) la ubicación de sensor, (3) cámara aislada de secado, (4) base del secador, (5) el calentador, (6) inversor, (7) electromotor, (8) del ventilador y (9) controlador automático.
  10. 10. 2.3) Principio teórico  La solución analítica de la segunda ley de Fick de difusión en estado no estacionario en un cuerpo esférico puede describir el transporte de humedad durante el proceso que se dio en el periodo de velocidad decreciente, suponiendo que la difusividad efectiva de humedad es constante y radial durante el proceso de secado y se calcula por la siguiente ecuación:
  11. 11.  Donde Mt es el contenido de humedad en cualquier momento (kg de agua / kg de sólido seco),  M0 es el contenido de humedad inicial (kg de agua / kg sólido seco), y  Me es el contenido de humedad de equilibrio de la muestra (kg de agua /kg sólido seco), es la relación de humedad  n = 1,2,3,. . . el número de términos tomados en consideración, t es el tiempo de secado  Deff es difusión de humedad efectiva
  12. 12. Ajustando la ecuación El Coeficiente de difusión es obtenido con los datos experimentales  Para el volumen de las bayas se uso el método de desplazamiento de tolueno de 200 bayas. El radio equivalente de la baya Berberis se encontró a cabo mediante la nivelación del volumen de una sola baya  re=3.76x10^-4m
  13. 13.  La energía de activación se calculó mediante el uso de un tipo de ecuación Arrhenius.  donde Ea es la energía de activación, Rg es constante universal de los gases [8,3143 kJ / mol], aquí es la temperatura absoluta del aire [K], y D0 es constante.  La pendiente de la recta seria igual a:
  14. 14.  Durante los experimentos, el total de energía necesaria para el secado de 1 kg de fruta fresca Berberis se calcularon utilizando la siguiente ecuación  donde Et es la energía necesaria para el secado total de en cada estado de la experimentos; A es el área de la bandeja; t es la velocidad del aire; ρa es la densidad del aire; Dt es tiempo total de secado; DT es diferencias de temperatura y Ca es el calor especifico  Donde Ekg es la energía especifica requerida y W0 es el peso inicial.
  15. 15. 3) Resultados
  16. 16. 3.1) Calculo de la difusividad humedad efectiva  Figura 2.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 0.5m/s para el secado en capa fina de la fruta berberis.  Figura 3.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 0.7m/s para el secado en capa fina de la fruta berberis.
  17. 17.  Figura 4.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 1 m/s para el secado en capa fina de la fruta berberis.  Figura 5.-Ln(MR) contra tiempo cuando la velocidad del aire es de 2 m/s para el secado en capa fina de la fruta berberis.
  18. 18.  Tabla 1.- Difusividad de humedad efectiva y coeficiente de correlación del experimento.
  19. 19. 3.2) influencia de la condición del aire en Deff  Figura 6.-Deff contra temperatura a diferente nivel de velocidad de aire  Tabla 2.- Ecuación ajustada para Deff cuando la velocidad del aire es constante
  20. 20.  Figura 7.-Deff contra la velocidad del aire a diferente temperaturas del aire  Tabla 3.- Ecuación ajustada para Deff cuando la temperatura del aire es constante
  21. 21.  Usando multiples análisis el valor de Deff es ajustado en la siguiente ecuación  Figura 8.-Efecto de la temperatura del aire y la velocidad en Deff
  22. 22. 3.3) Calculo de la energía de activación  Figura 9.-Ln(Deff) contra 1/Tabs a diferentes velocidades para el secado  Tabla 4.- Energía de activación y coeficiente de correlación a diferentes velocidades del aire
  23. 23.  Figura 10.-Influencia de la velocidad del aire en la energía de activación
  24. 24.  Figura 11.-Energía total requerida para el secado a diferentes temperaturas y velocidades del aire  Figura 12.-Energía especifica requerida para el secado a diferentes temperaturas y velocidades del aire
  25. 25. 3.4) Comparación entre el secado de la fruta berberis usando un método distinto  Figura 13.- Secado de la fruta berberis usando un secador convectivo contra secado solar
  26. 26. 4) Conclusiones
  27. 27.  El valor de la difusividad de humedad efectiva varia desde 3.320x10^-0 hasta 9x10^-9 m^2/s  La Ea calculado para el secado de la fruta varió desde un mínimo de 110.837 a un máximo de 130,61 kJ / mol  El valor de energía necesaria en diferentes niveles de la temperatura y velocidad del aire variaba a partir 0.643348 a la 35.20032 (kWh)  Requisito de energía específica varió desde un mínimo de 20,9355 a un máximo de 1.110,07 (kWh / kg).
  28. 28. Gracias por su atención

