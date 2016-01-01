25)2016-1_Morales Félix_Daniel Antonio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE SONORA DEPARTAMENTO DE INGENIERÍA QUÍMICA Y METALURGIA OPERACIONES UNITARIAS II “Estudio de la cinética de ...
Study of Drying Kinetics of Quince (Estúdio de lá cinética de secado de membrillo). Autores: Maria João Barroca, Raquel P....
ÍNDICE  Introducción.  Materiales y métodos.  Procedimiento de secado.  Determinación de la curva de secado.  Resulta...
INTRODUCCIÓN
 El fruto de membrillo (Cydonia oblonga), es un miembro de la familia de las rosáceas, conocido por su olor característic...
 A pesar de que el secado es uno de los métodos más comunes que se utilizan para mejorar la estabilidad de alimentos, es ...
 Koç en el año (2008) Estudio el efecto de diferentes métodos de secado (secado convencional en la cama y la bandeja de s...
 Debido a la complejidad que implica, los modelos más comunes para describir el mecanismo de transporte de calor y masa s...
 La investigación sobre los efectos de estos parámetros en el proceso de secado de membrillo es todavía muy escasa.  Kay...
MATERIALES Y METODOS
 Procedimiento de secado 1) Rodajas de membrillo pesando aproximadamente 120 g con un espesor de 0,3 mm se colocaron en u...
 El contenido de humedad inicial de las rebanadas se determinó por pérdida de peso en una cámara de secado a presión atmo...
 Determinación de la curva de secado  Debido a las diferencias en la masa inicial del membrillo y el contenido de humeda...
 Aparte de la velocidad de secado, los datos obtenidos experimentalmente para las diferentes temperaturas y la velocidad ...
RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN
 El promedio de contenido inicial de humedad en las muestras membrillo era 0.805 (g de agua / g en base húmeda) que corre...
 GRAFICA 1 (W/t)  Figura 1: Perfiles de humedad para las temperaturas de 40, 50 y 60 ° C y la velocidad del aire de 0,9 ...
 GRAFICA 2 (W/t)  Figura 2: Variación de la humedad a lo largo de un tiempo de secado para diferentes velocidades del ai...
 GRAFICA 3 (dW/dt)/Wm  Figura 3: Curva de velocidad de secado frente al contenido de humedad de temperaturas de 40 ºC, 5...
 GRAFICA 4 (dW/dt)/Wm  FIGURA 4: Secado curva de tipos en comparación con el contenido de humedad a 60 ° C y la velocida...
 Los datos de la cinética de secado obtenidos para las diferentes temperaturas y velocidades de aire estudiados, en forma...
Figura 5: Montaje de la relación de humedad con el modelo de modificación de página a diferentes temperaturas y la velocid...
CONCLUSIONES  Los resultados mostraron que las curvas de humedad para el secado de membrillo a las tres temperaturas sigu...
 La cinética de secado obtenidos para las diferentes condiciones estudiadas en los diferentes ensayos, expresados en form...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE SONORA DEPARTAMENTO DE INGENIERÍA QUÍMICA Y METALURGIA OPERACIONES UNITARIAS II “Estudio de la cinética de secado del membrillo” Daniel Antonio Morales Félix Hermosillo, Son. 21 de Abril del 2016
  2. 2. Study of Drying Kinetics of Quince (Estúdio de lá cinética de secado de membrillo). Autores: Maria João Barroca, Raquel P. F. Guiné 1CERNAS / ISEC, Instituto Superior Politécnico de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal. 2CI&DETS, Escola Superior Agrária de Viseu, Instituto Politécnico de Viseu, Viseu, Portugal. Pag. electronica http://repositorio.ipv.pt/bitstream/10400.19/1132/1/2012_Valencia_ Ata_Oral_Drying%20Kinetics.pdf
  3. 3. ÍNDICE  Introducción.  Materiales y métodos.  Procedimiento de secado.  Determinación de la curva de secado.  Resultados y Discusión.  Conclusiones.
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN
  5. 5.  El fruto de membrillo (Cydonia oblonga), es un miembro de la familia de las rosáceas, conocido por su olor característico y agradable sabor. Al igual que otras frutas, estos son perecederos; por lo tanto, el proceso de secado es bastante ventajoso, ya que al reducir la cantidad de agua del material se disminuye la actividad microbiológica a un nivel que previene el deterioro
  6. 6.  A pesar de que el secado es uno de los métodos más comunes que se utilizan para mejorar la estabilidad de alimentos, es un proceso complejo que implica la participación simultanea de los fenómenos de transferencia de calor y transferencia de masa.  Sin embargo, la aplicación teórica de estos fenómenos a los productos alimenticios se hace difícil debido a la estructura compleja y a los cambios físicos y químicos que ocurren durante el secado.
  7. 7.  Koç en el año (2008) Estudio el efecto de diferentes métodos de secado (secado convencional en la cama y la bandeja de secadores de fluido, secado por aire asistido por infrarrojos, la deshidratación osmótica combinados con el secado convencional de aire y secado por congelación).  Según los resultados, la densidad aparente, la densidad de la sustancia, la porosidad y la contracción de membrillo se llegó a la conclusión que todas las propiedades, excepto la densidad de la sustancia, se vieron afectados por los métodos de secado.
  8. 8.  Debido a la complejidad que implica, los modelos más comunes para describir el mecanismo de transporte de calor y masa son empíricos y se correlacionan la influencia que ciertas variables de proceso ejercen sobre el proceso de eliminación de la humedad.  Las variables que influyen en el comportamiento de secado incluyen parámetros internos y externos (por ejemplo, las propiedades físicas y termo físicas del material que se está secando, temperatura, humedad y velocidad del gas de secado).
  9. 9.  La investigación sobre los efectos de estos parámetros en el proceso de secado de membrillo es todavía muy escasa.  Kaya en el año(2007) estudio el efecto de la temperatura del aire a 35 ºC, 45 ºC y 55 ºC en el secado de membrillo, pero con bajas velocidades del aire, 0,2, 0,4 y 0,6 m / s.  Por lo tanto, los experimentos realizados dirigidos a estudiar el secado al aire de membrillo en términos de cinéticos se evaluaron a diferentes temperaturas (40, 50 y 60 ºC) y velocidades de aire de 0,7, 0,9 y 1,2 m / s.
  10. 10. MATERIALES Y METODOS
  11. 11.  Procedimiento de secado 1) Rodajas de membrillo pesando aproximadamente 120 g con un espesor de 0,3 mm se colocaron en una bandeja de malla de alambre (25 cm x 20 cm) en una unidad de secado, que tiene una sección transversal cuadrada de (30 cm x 30 cm) y una longitud de 2,5 metros, siendo la bandeja colocada en el medio de la unidad de secado. 2) Aire fluye paralelo a las superficies de secado horizontales de las muestras. 3) La tasa de flujo másico del aire de secado se regula por una sensor accionado a través de un motor de velocidad variable y la temperatura se regula mediante un reóstato. Ambos instrumentos están ubicados en la parte superior de la unidad de secado.
  12. 12.  El contenido de humedad inicial de las rebanadas se determinó por pérdida de peso en una cámara de secado a presión atmosférica y 105 ºC.  Cada experimento de secado era independiente, y los membrillos utilizados para todos los ensayos eran de la misma granja y tenía el mismo contenido de humedad inicial promedio.  Durante los experimentos, el peso de la muestra y la temperatura (ambiente, antes y después de la bandeja) se registraron a cada 40 segundos, utilizando, respectivamente, una balanza y termopares acoplados al medidor de (humedad / temperatura) conectado a un PC.
  13. 13.  Determinación de la curva de secado  Debido a las diferencias en la masa inicial del membrillo y el contenido de humedad de la muestra (W) se expresó en una base seca. La curva de secado para cada experimento se obtuvo trazado la humedad (W) de la muestra como una función del tiempo de secado, t, medido en minutos  Se utilizó la velocidad de secado (-d (Wt +t-Wt) / dt) para caracterizar la cinética de secado de membrillo y los resultados se representaron frente t, en minutos, y con respecto a la humedad media (Wm) entre el intervalo de t y t + t.
  14. 14.  Aparte de la velocidad de secado, los datos obtenidos experimentalmente para las diferentes temperaturas y la velocidad del aire estudiados se representaron gráficamente en forma de relación de humedad (MR) en función del tiempo.  MR define como: MR = (W-We) / (W0-We)  donde W, We y W0 son, respectivamente, el contenido de humedad en el tiempo t, el contenido de humedad de equilibrio y el contenido inicial de humedad, todo expresado en base seca (g agua / g de sólidos secos).
  15. 15. RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN
  16. 16.  El promedio de contenido inicial de humedad en las muestras membrillo era 0.805 (g de agua / g en base húmeda) que corresponde a 4.12 (g de agua / g de peso seco).  Antes de los experimentos de secado de membrillo, el equipo se ha ejecutado durante aproximadamente una hora para alcanzar las condiciones de estado de equilibrio de temperatura y velocidad del aire.  Cada experimento de secado se continuó hasta que se alcanzó el contenido de humedad de equilibrio.
  17. 17.  GRAFICA 1 (W/t)  Figura 1: Perfiles de humedad para las temperaturas de 40, 50 y 60 ° C y la velocidad del aire de 0,9 m / s.
  18. 18.  GRAFICA 2 (W/t)  Figura 2: Variación de la humedad a lo largo de un tiempo de secado para diferentes velocidades del aire a 60 ºC.
  19. 19.  GRAFICA 3 (dW/dt)/Wm  Figura 3: Curva de velocidad de secado frente al contenido de humedad de temperaturas de 40 ºC, 50 ºC y 60 ºC y velocidad del aire de 0,9 m / s.
  20. 20.  GRAFICA 4 (dW/dt)/Wm  FIGURA 4: Secado curva de tipos en comparación con el contenido de humedad a 60 ° C y la velocidad del aire de 0,7 m / s, 0,9 m / s y 1,2 m / s.
  21. 21.  Los datos de la cinética de secado obtenidos para las diferentes temperaturas y velocidades de aire estudiados, en forma de proporción con respecto al tiempo la humedad, se ajustó a seis modelos diferentes cinéticas comúnmente citados en la literatura: Newton, Modificado página, Henderson & Pabis, Wang y Singh, Vega- Lemus y logarítmica (Yaldýz y Ertekýn, 2001; Togrul y Pehlivan., 2003; Lahsasni et al, 2004).  A partir de los resultados obtenidos para los parámetros estimados con la desviación estándar correspondiente, así como el coeficiente de determinación que caracteriza a cada accesorio, fue posible concluir que los mejores modelos para el caso en estudio son la modificación de página, Henderson & Pabis y logarítmicas con R2 que oscila entre 0,9913 y 0,9999.
  22. 22. Figura 5: Montaje de la relación de humedad con el modelo de modificación de página a diferentes temperaturas y la velocidad del aire de 0,7 m / s. Figura 6: Colocación de la relación de humedad con el modelo de la Página Modificada a diferentes velocidades del aire y la temperatura de 60 ºC.
  23. 23. CONCLUSIONES  Los resultados mostraron que las curvas de humedad para el secado de membrillo a las tres temperaturas siguieron una forma sigmoidal, característica de los procesos de secado, y dieron evidencia de una reducción en el tiempo de secado con el aumento de la temperatura, desde 8.2 horas a 40 ºC a 6.0 h a 60°C.  El aumento de la velocidad del aire de 0,7 a 1,2 m / s, a una temperatura constante de 60 ºC, se originó una mayor velocidad de secado. Sin embargo, el efecto de la velocidad del aire de secado en la velocidad de secado era casi insignificante para las relaciones de humedad más bajos.
  24. 24.  La cinética de secado obtenidos para las diferentes condiciones estudiadas en los diferentes ensayos, expresados en forma de proporción con respecto al tiempo la humedad, se ajustó a diferentes modelos.  Sin embargo, en base a los resultados de la desviación estándar, así como en la información estadística adicional, el modelo de la Página Modificada fue uno de los mejores modelos para describir esta cinética de secado.
  25. 25. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

