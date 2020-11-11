We present the Real-tIme on-site forenSic tracE qualificatioN (RISEN) project, an innovate concept in forensic investigations in the context of CSI of sites affected by a chemical or biological attack. Coordinated by ENEA, RISEN will develop a set of network- enabled real-time contactless sensors for handling traces on site and accurate 3D recreation mechanisms of the entire crime scene, providing an immersive environment for investigators to evaluate hypotheses and conduct highly detailed investigations. The RISEN concept will allow forensics investigators and judicial authorities, to gather high quality information from a vast list of visible and invisible traces (localisation, identification/classification, interpretation and labelling) from a crime scene through standardised reports and a secure way, also speeding- up the forensic investigation process.

The RISEN project started in July 2020 and has a duration of 4 years.