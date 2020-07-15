Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aire Acondicionado Automotriz
Ciclo Sencillo De Refrigeración Por Compresión
Igual al ciclo de refrigeración Retira el calor de la cabina
Condensador
Evaporador
Compresor
Sensores
Embrague Eléctrico
Acumulador / Filtro de succión
Dispositivos de expansión
Se utilizan adaptadores
Se utiliza un equipo especial Mide la presión Carga gas Recicla y Recupera el gas
Localizar fugas con detector electrónico ↑ Elevar la presión del sistema con nitrógeno
Detector de fugas de flama
Trazador fluorescente
Elevamos la presión con nitrógeno 60→120 psig Esperamos 24 horas a que se mantenga la presión CONSTANTE
Hacemos vacío Esperamos al menos 15 minutos a que se mantenga el vacío
¿Por qué es necesario hacer un vacío correcto en un sistema de refrigeración?
Gases no condensables en el sistema • Si queda aire en el sistema: 1. Ocasiona que suba la temperatura en el lado de alta ...
1. Esta puede provocar presencia de hielo en el sistema. 2. Puede tapar los elementos de control del sistema. • Tubo capil...
Caída De Presión
Caída De Presión
La válvula no suministra suficiente refrigerante • Temperatura de la carga demasiado alta. (Aire ó Agua que sale del evapo...
La válvula suministra demasiado refrigerante • Retorno de líquido al compresor • Sobrecalentamiento demasiado bajo • Presi...
Evaporador Compresor Condensador Válvula de Expansión
Bulbo sensor de Sobrecalentamiento Elemento de Poder Entrada Salida Cuerpo Igualador Interno Ajuste Resorte de sobrecalent...
Aire y Humedad • Combinando estos dos elementos y los gases refrigerantes con cloro (R-22) obtenemos: 1. Ácidos 2. Lodos •...
Espiral Fijo Espiral Orbitante El Compresor Scroll
¿Qué pasa si hago vacío con el compresor? Daño el aislante de la bobina del compresor desde el arranque 1. Hago trabajar l...
¿ Cómo escoger la bomba de vacío correcta? 1. Determinar las toneladas de refrigeración del sistema. 2. Ver cuál es la cap...
Ejemplo • Enfriador de líquido de 40 T.R. • La bomba recomendada: • 40 TR ÷ 7 = 5.7 cfm • Bomba de 6 cfm In Search of the ...
Midiendo el vacío
Es necesario un vacuómetro para medir el vacío
El Barrido de Nitrógeno Elimina la Humedad
El tanque de nitrógeno deberá tener regulador
Hacer el vacío de los lados del sistema
Acelerando el proceso del vacío Tips, Tools for Pulling An Effective Vacuum Bill West RSES Journal June 2002
Sistema muy húmedo • El aceite de la bomba tendrá un aspecto lechoso. • Se abre el gas ballast de la bomba • Se espera a q...
¿Porqué se elimina la humedad? •La presión se reduce •Se modifica el punto de ebullición •La temperatura ambiente se manti...
Queda prohibido el uso del R-141b ó equivalente
Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin 2 psig Proceso » Se conecta la bomba de vacío al sistema » Se pone en marcha la ...
Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin Limpieza de tres vacíos Proceso » Soltamos el nitrógeno » Se pone en marcha la b...
Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin Limpieza de tres vacíos Proceso » Soltamos el nitrógeno » Se pone en marcha la b...
¿Cuánto tiempo? • El vacío no se mide por tiempo • Variables que afectan al tiempo del vacío: – Altura sobre del nivel del...
Copeland Compressor Operation & Service Semminar 1998 Nivel De Vacío Correcto Aceite Mineral o Aceite Alkilbenceno 500μ mi...
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Aire acondicionado-automotriz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aire acondicionado-automotriz

20 views

Published on

para aire acondicionado para carros

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aire acondicionado-automotriz

  1. 1. Aire Acondicionado Automotriz
  2. 2. Ciclo Sencillo De Refrigeración Por Compresión
  3. 3. Igual al ciclo de refrigeración Retira el calor de la cabina
  4. 4. Condensador
  5. 5. Evaporador
  6. 6. Compresor
  7. 7. Sensores
  8. 8. Embrague Eléctrico
  9. 9. Acumulador / Filtro de succión
  10. 10. Dispositivos de expansión
  11. 11. Se utilizan adaptadores
  12. 12. Se utiliza un equipo especial Mide la presión Carga gas Recicla y Recupera el gas
  13. 13. Localizar fugas con detector electrónico ↑ Elevar la presión del sistema con nitrógeno
  14. 14. Detector de fugas de flama
  15. 15. Trazador fluorescente
  16. 16. Elevamos la presión con nitrógeno 60→120 psig Esperamos 24 horas a que se mantenga la presión CONSTANTE
  17. 17. Hacemos vacío Esperamos al menos 15 minutos a que se mantenga el vacío
  18. 18. ¿Por qué es necesario hacer un vacío correcto en un sistema de refrigeración?
  19. 19. Gases no condensables en el sistema • Si queda aire en el sistema: 1. Ocasiona que suba la temperatura en el lado de alta presión del sistema. 2. La válvula de la descarga se calienta más de lo normal. 3. Se forman sólidos orgánicos que ocasionan fallas en el compresor.
  20. 20. 1. Esta puede provocar presencia de hielo en el sistema. 2. Puede tapar los elementos de control del sistema. • Tubo capilar • Válvula de expansión 3. Provoca problemas en el sistema. 4. Puede dañar partes del compresor.
  21. 21. Caída De Presión
  22. 22. Caída De Presión
  23. 23. La válvula no suministra suficiente refrigerante • Temperatura de la carga demasiado alta. (Aire ó Agua que sale del evaporador) • Sobrecalentamiento Alto. • Presión de succión más baja de lo normal.
  24. 24. La válvula suministra demasiado refrigerante • Retorno de líquido al compresor • Sobrecalentamiento demasiado bajo • Presión de succión normal o más alta Válvulas de Expansión Termostática Instalación, Servicio y Ensamble Sporland Valve Company Boletín EXP(S1) 10-11 Enero 2000
  25. 25. Evaporador Compresor Condensador Válvula de Expansión
  26. 26. Bulbo sensor de Sobrecalentamiento Elemento de Poder Entrada Salida Cuerpo Igualador Interno Ajuste Resorte de sobrecalentamiento
  27. 27. Aire y Humedad • Combinando estos dos elementos y los gases refrigerantes con cloro (R-22) obtenemos: 1. Ácidos 2. Lodos • Provocan fallas prematuras en los compresores de refrigeración.
  28. 28. Espiral Fijo Espiral Orbitante El Compresor Scroll
  29. 29. ¿Qué pasa si hago vacío con el compresor? Daño el aislante de la bobina del compresor desde el arranque 1. Hago trabajar la bobina sin su medio de enfriamiento y daño el aislante. (Gas Refrigerante) 2. Las bobinas eléctricas producen un arco eléctrico por trabajar en condiciones de vacío. Manufactures Service Advisory Council Glenn Hannegan RSES Journal May 2003
  30. 30. ¿ Cómo escoger la bomba de vacío correcta? 1. Determinar las toneladas de refrigeración del sistema. 2. Ver cuál es la capacidad de la bomba. 3. Sabemos que 1 cfm puede evacuar un sistema de 7 toneladas de refrigeración.
  31. 31. Ejemplo • Enfriador de líquido de 40 T.R. • La bomba recomendada: • 40 TR ÷ 7 = 5.7 cfm • Bomba de 6 cfm In Search of the ‘Perfect’ Vacumm Kevin H.Joyce RSES Journal November 1996
  32. 32. Midiendo el vacío
  33. 33. Es necesario un vacuómetro para medir el vacío
  34. 34. El Barrido de Nitrógeno Elimina la Humedad
  35. 35. El tanque de nitrógeno deberá tener regulador
  36. 36. Hacer el vacío de los lados del sistema
  37. 37. Acelerando el proceso del vacío Tips, Tools for Pulling An Effective Vacuum Bill West RSES Journal June 2002
  38. 38. Sistema muy húmedo • El aceite de la bomba tendrá un aspecto lechoso. • Se abre el gas ballast de la bomba • Se espera a que vuelva a su estado normal • Se vuelve a cerrar
  39. 39. ¿Porqué se elimina la humedad? •La presión se reduce •Se modifica el punto de ebullición •La temperatura ambiente se mantiene constante
  40. 40. Queda prohibido el uso del R-141b ó equivalente
  41. 41. Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin 2 psig Proceso » Se conecta la bomba de vacío al sistema » Se pone en marcha la bomba » Nos detenemos cuando tengamos una lectura de 1500 micrones » Rompemos el vacío con nitrógeno y presurízanos el sistema con 2 libras. Limpieza de tres vacíos
  42. 42. Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin Limpieza de tres vacíos Proceso » Soltamos el nitrógeno » Se pone en marcha la bomba » Nos detenemos cuando tengamos una lectura de 1500 micrones » Rompemos el vacío con nitrógeno y presurízanos el sistema con 2 libras. 2 psig
  43. 43. Copeland Application Engineering Bulletin Limpieza de tres vacíos Proceso » Soltamos el nitrógeno » Se pone en marcha la bomba » Nos detenemos cuando tengamos una lectura de 500 ó 250 micrones según sea el tipo de lubricante » Rompemos el vacío con el gas refrigerante
  44. 44. ¿Cuánto tiempo? • El vacío no se mide por tiempo • Variables que afectan al tiempo del vacío: – Altura sobre del nivel del mar – Temperatura del sistema o equipo – Diámetro de las mangueras – Longitud de las mangueras – Colocación del múltiple
  45. 45. Copeland Compressor Operation & Service Semminar 1998 Nivel De Vacío Correcto Aceite Mineral o Aceite Alkilbenceno 500μ micrones 250μ micrones Aceite Polyol Ester ó Polyalquilenglicol

×