Ciencias Naturales MGS 1 TEMA: LOS PROTOZOOS CARACTERISTICAS GENERALES Son protistas unicelulares, eucari�ticos y t�picame...
Ciencias Naturales MGS 2 Los protozoos utilizan diferentes mecanismos para su nutrici�n, estos son : Osmosis: Consiste en ...
Ciencias Naturales MGS 3 PROTOZOO-ENFERMEDAD SINTOMAS REALIZA LA SIGUIENTE ACTIVIDAD EN GRUPO 1. Explique por qu� los prot...
Ciencias Naturales MGS 4 B. El intercambio gen�tico en las bacterias es el resultado de los siguientes procesos: ___ _____...
Los protozoos

Características generales de los protozoos

Los protozoos

  1. 1. Ciencias Naturales MGS 1 TEMA: LOS PROTOZOOS CARACTERISTICAS GENERALES Son protistas unicelulares, eucari�ticos y t�picamente m�viles. Pueden ser de vida libre, coloniales o par�sitos. La mayor�a son heter�trofos aunque algunos presentan cromat�foros que les permiten realizar fotos�ntesis. ESTRUCTURA En los protozoos se pueden distinguir dos fases celulares: el trofozoito y el quiste. El trofozoito: Forma activa que posee membrana celular, citoplasma y n�cleo. Membrana celular: Protege y delimita el protozoo. En muchos permite el intercambio de sustancias alimenticias y de excreci�n, adem�s de participar en la respiraci�n celular y en la reproducci�n. FORMAS DE MOVIMIENTO Los protozoos presentan diferentes formas de locomoci�n; estos pueden ser por : a) Emisi�n de seud�podos :Son prolongaciones citoplasm�ticas que permiten el desplazamiento del individuo.Caracter�sticos de los Riz�podos (ameba). b) Flagelos:Son estructuras formadas por microt�bulos organizados a manera de l�tigo que baten hacia atr� s y hacia adelante, permite al individuo avanzar longitudinalmente. Caracter�sticos de los Mastig�sforos (euglena). c) Cilios : Son estructuras cortas delgadas y vibr�tiles que se mueven sincr�nicamente y producen desplazamientos r�pidos. Caracter�sticos de los cili�foros (paramecio). Existen especies que no poseen organelos para la locomoci�n como los esporozoarios que se desplazan por deslizamiento en los fluidos. ESTRUCTURA DE UN PROTOZOO CITOPLASMA El citoplasma es una masa coloidal en la que se diferencian dos partes bien definidas. a) El ectoplasma: Conforma la parte perif�rica de la c�lula a trav�s de este, el protozoo desarrolla sus movimientos, toma el alimento, aleja los productos de excreci�n y realiza la respiraci�n. b) El endoplasma:Conforma la parte m�s interna del citoplasma, la zona que rodea directamente al n�cleo. En �l se encuentran numerosas vacuolas. LAS VACUOLAS Son cavidades citoplasm�ticas separadas por membranas. Pueden ser de dos clases: Digestivas:Son las encargadas de digerir el material alimenticio y repartir las mol�culas en el citoplasma para su incorporaci�n metab�lica. Excretoras: Son las encargadas de controlar el equilibrio h�drico de la c�lula y de excretar sustancias nitrogenadas t�xicas al medio. CUERPOS CROMATOIDALES Son inclusiones de sustancias de reserva que se encuentran en el citoplasma. NUCLEO Se encuentra localizado en cualquier parte del citoplasma. Consta de membrana nuclear, gr�nulos de cromatina y nucleolo. El Quiste: Es una forma resistente de pared gruesa, secretada por la membrana celular y que permite soportar per�odos de sequ�a o de fr�o, o transportarse de un lado a otro sin sufrir mayor da�o. NUTRICION Seg�n la fuente de donde obtengan su alimento los protozoos pueden ser holof�ticos o autotr�ficos si utilizan sustancias inorg�nicas para la elaboraci�n de su alimento. Holozoicos si capturan peque�os organismos y los ingieren por un orificio o citofaringe y lo digieren en vacuolas digestivas. Saprozoicos si utilizan alimentos org�nicos en descomposici�n.
  2. 2. Ciencias Naturales MGS 2 Los protozoos utilizan diferentes mecanismos para su nutrici�n, estos son : Osmosis: Consiste en tomar sustancias disueltas en el medio a trav�s de la membrana celular. Endocitosis:Consiste en englobar sustancias del entorno en ves�culas originadas por repliegues de la membrana celular. Pueden ser de dos clases: Fagocitosis (Comer celular). Consiste en englobar sustancias s�lidas por medio de seud�podos hasta incorporarlos en el citoplasma,formando as� una vacuola a la que se adhieren lisosomas para vertir en ella sustancias digestivas que desintegran el alimento.La vacuola circula por el citoplasma e incorpora a �ste las sustancias alimenticias.En la vacuola quedan �nicamente los desechos que son expulsados al exterior. Ejemplo: la amoeba. Pinocitosis (Beber celular). Consiste en englobar l�quidos por medio de invaginaciones del citoplasma formando vacuolas. Ejemplo: amoeba. Ingesti�n:Consiste en ingerir los nutrientes por un orificio bucal o citostoma (boca celular) para realizar la digesti�n en vacuolas digestivas. Exocitosis : Proceso que consiste en expulsar los desechos almacenados en la vacuola digestiva a trav�s de la membrana celular. Algunos poseen un orificio llamado citopigio (ano celular) que cumple esta funci�n. Ejemplo: ciliados. RESPIRACION La respiraci�n en algunos protozoos es aerobia y en otros es anaerobia. En la primera toman el ox�geno del medio y expulsan e l di�xido de carbono a trav�s de la membrana celular. En la segunda, necesitan metabolizar ciertas sustancias de las cuales obtienen el ox�geno (gluc�geno o grasas). REPRODUCCION Los protozoos se pueden reproducir en forma asexual o sexual. Asexualmente se pueden reproducir por : Fisi�n Binaria Divisi�n longitudinal, transversal u oblicua de la c�lula madre dando origen a dos c�lulas hijas id�nticas. Fisi�n M�ltiple Divisi�n en la que la c�lula madre da origen a m�s de dos c�lulas hijas. Esquizogonia Divisi�n del n�cleo de la c�lula varias veces, resultando una c�lula multinucleada. Posteriormente cada n�cleo se rodea por una porci�n de membrana celular dando origen a varias c�lulas id�nticas e independientes. Sexualmente la reproducci�n puede ser: Conjugaci�n Es una forma de recombinaci�n gen�tica caracter�stica en ciliados. El intercambio se lleva a cabo entre los micron�cleos de las c�lulas conjugantes y cumple con las siguientes etapas: 1. Uni�n de las c�lulas conjugantes. 2. Divisi�n de los micron�cleos por meiosis originando micron�cleos haploides. 3. Se forma un puente a trav�s del cual las c�lulas intercambian uno de los micron�cleos (haploides). 4. Los micron�cleos se fusionan formando un nuevo micron�cleo diploide. 5. Las c�lulas se separan y el miron�cleo se divide formando dos micron�cleos. 6. En cada c�lula el n�cleo degenera y uno de los micron�cleos toma su lugar. Unos protozoos como el Plasmodium forman gametangios masculinos y femeninos que se unen para formar un cigoto diploide que se dividir� y dar� origen a numerosos organismos. Algunos protozoos presentan alternancia de generaciones que se reproducen de modo asexual con otra que se reproduce de forma sexual como los esporozoarios o apicomplejos. En el siguiente cuadro encontrar� una gu�a sobre algunas infecciones producidas por protozoos, la sintomatolog�a y el modo de transmisi�n de la misma. AVERIGUA LAS PRINCIPALES ENFERMEDADES PRODUCIDAS POR LOS PROTOZOOS Y LOS SINTOMAS DE ESTAS PROTOZOO-ENFERMEDAD SINTOMAS
  3. 3. Ciencias Naturales MGS 3 PROTOZOO-ENFERMEDAD SINTOMAS REALIZA LA SIGUIENTE ACTIVIDAD EN GRUPO 1. Explique por qu� los protozoos son ubicados en el reino protoctista. 2. Complete: a) En los protozoos se pueden distinguir dos fases celulares que son: ___________________ y _________________________. b) Seg�n la fuente de la que obtengan el alimento los protozoos pueden ser: __________ ______________________, _____________________ o ______________________ c) La fagocitosis consiste en: ________________ _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ d) La amibiasis presenta los siguientes s�ntomas: _____________________________________ _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ y es producida por ____________________________ e) La malaria presenta los siguientes s�ntomas: _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ y es producida por: ___________________________ 3. Compare la digesti�n, excreci�n y reproducci�n de los protozoos y el hombre. 4. �Qu� medidas tomar�a para prevenir infecciones causadas por protozoos? 5. Relacione los conceptos de la izquierda con los organis mos que aparecen en la columna de la derecha. A. Organismos unicelulares ( ) Bacterias eucari�ticos t�picamente m�viles, generalmente heter�trofos. B. Organismos no fotosinte_ ( ) Virus ticos, heter�trofos que absorben su alimento luego de secretar enzimas digestivas para desintegrar- lo. C Par�sitos celulares por no ( ) Hongos poder reproducirse por si solos. D. Organismos procariotas no ( ) Protozoos poseen membrana delimitando su ADN 6. Responda Falso o Verdadero seg�n el caso. Las respuestas falsas justifiquelas. A. Manuel Elkin Patarroyo descubri� una vacuna que ataca plasmodium falsiparum, causante de la malaria. ( ) B. El mosquito anofeles transmite el par�sito causante de la fiebre amarilla. ( ) C. La vacuna que previene la tuberculosis se conoce como THO. ( ) D. El c�lera ha causado m�s 4000 muertos en Sudam�rica. ( ) E. Los seud�podos son desprolongaciones citoplasm�ticas que permiten el desplazamiento de los rizopodos. ( ) F. El proceso en el que se engloban sustancias l�quidas por medio de seud�podos para incorporarlas en el citoplasma se denomina fugocitosis. ( ). 7. Complete: A. Los pl�smidios son: ______________________ _______________________________________________
  4. 4. Ciencias Naturales MGS 4 B. El intercambio gen�tico en las bacterias es el resultado de los siguientes procesos: ___ _______________________________________________ C. Una organizaci�n cenoc�tica es: __________ _______________________________________________ D. Osmosis es: ______________________________ _______________________________________________ E. La Giardiasis es producida por: __________ presenta la siguiente sintomatolog�a: _________ _______________________________________________ F. Los trofozoides son: _____________________ _______________________________________________ G. Saccharomycete cervisiae es un hongo utilizado en: _________________________________ 8. Subraye la respuesta correcta: En los protozoos las sustancias de reserva se almacenan en: a. Cuerpos cromatoidales b. Vacuolas digestivas c. Ectoplasma d. Vacuolas excretoras. 9. El mecanismo de nutrici�n mediante el cual la c�lula engloba sustancias l�quidas por medio de invaginaciones citoplasm�ticas formando vacuolas, se llama: a. Fagocitosis b. Pinocitosis c. Ingesti�n d. Osmosis. LECTURA COMPLEMENTARIA MALARIA, OTRA VACUNA EN CAMINO El trabajo cient�fico se encuentra en fase experimental con micos y se espera aplicarla a personas voluntarias al comenzar el a�o pr�ximo. A diferencia de la desarrollada por el cient�fico Manuel Elkin Patarroyo, que ataca el par�sito Plasmodium falsiparum, la vacuna que se investiga combatir� el Plasmodium vivax, que se estima produce un 70 por ciento de los casos en Am�rica Latina. La investigaci�n es desarrollada en el laboratorio de inmunolog�a de la Universidad del Valle en Cali. El proyecto se ejecuta desde hace siete a�os. S�crates Herrera Valencia, jefe de inmunolog�a de la Universidad del Valle, dijo que anualmente se registran unos 500 mil enfermos en Colombia. El mayor n�mero de casos se reporta en la Costa Pac�fica, norte del pa�s, Santanderes y Llanos Orientales. Seg�n los investigadores, el problema de malaria sigue igual o peor que hace diez a�os. Estad�stica de la OMS, se�alan que el 40 por ciento de la poblaci�n mundial,unos 2.200 millones de personas, est� expuesta al mal. Cambios ecol�gicos causados por la agricultura y la explotaci�n de �reas selv�ticas, la miner�a y cambios sociales, han acentuado el problema. Desde hace dos a�os,la Universidad del Valle, la Secretar�a de Salud del Departamento y la Fundaci�n FES crearon el Instituto de Salud del Pac�fico, que comprende investigaci�n y educaci�n preventiva. La vacuna de Patarroyo demostr� efectividad del 80 al 90 por ciento hace un a�o y ahora est� en el 38 por ciento. Al parecer,el mosquito anofeles,transmisor del mal,y que al picar a las personas produce los par�sitos Plasmodium falsiparum y vivax, ha resultado m�s resistente de lo que su diminuta apariencia hace creer. Hoy se considera que una vacuna con alta efectividad s�lo podr� tenerse como un coctel de cuatro vacunas unidas,sumados los trabajos de Patarroyo y Univalle m�s otro s grupos cient�ficos del pa�s y del exterior. Tomado de: El Tiempo. Junio 13/93 Iv�n Noguera Corresponsal

