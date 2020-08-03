Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 CONHECER A VERDADE Marco Aurélio Chagas Conhece-se a verdade reunindo os fragmentos, dispersos que bem a formam, completando os elementos. É um formidável labor: construir imagens completas onde fragmentos há compondo formas seletas. São fragmentos que formam sólidos conhecimentos, de inestimável valor, úteis em todos os momentos. INSPIRAÇÕES Contemplando a natureza o homem desenvolveu a arte, em suas expressões mais belas, em apogeu.
  2. 2. 2 Inspirado ao ver os troncos os fustes dali surgiram das colunas, esplendor, imponentes emergiram as decorações, das flores e quem sabe quantas mais analogias, belíssimas guarda a história da arte, monumentos colossais. INVESTIGAR A HISTÓRIA Ao investigar a história desde si é que se vai para fora e não de fora para si, pois não se sai. HISTÓRIA CÓSMICA História existe, uma exclusiva, cósmica, imodificável. Não é a que está escrita. É a integral e a intocável.
  3. 3. 3 GÊNESE Gênese, bíblico preâmbulo, é a mais antiga versão de toda história universal. Nasce como o homem em ascensão. A BONDADE DE UM REGIME Toda a bondade de um regime se prova pela consistência de seus princípios, é verdade, revelados, em essência. MENTIR DUAS VEZES O que mente duas vezes, na terceira ainda que diga a verdade, pra nós mente. Pode parecer intriga ! OS FATOS FALAM Muitas vezes falam os fatos e se interpreta as pessoas, melhor que as próprias palavras que se expressa, inda que boas.
  4. 4. 4 A VERDADE DEFENDE A verdade defende sempre a quem a professa e é defendida por quem vincula sua vida a ela, com fé. OLHAR-SE AO ESPELHO Encontrar-se a si mesmo, muitos crêem que é questão de se mirar ao espelho; não é essa a solução. LAMENTO No jogo o homem recorda com alegria a vez que ganha e esquece as cem que perde. É uma atitude estranha. Por outro lado, lamenta sempre o que lhe acontece, das vezes que lhe foi bem, ele facilmente esquece.
  5. 5. 5 A GUERRA Prepara-se e começa num mar de embustes e intrigas, se desenvolve num mar de falsidades e brigas e de muita confusão e termina em uma montanha de cadáveres e escombros e em tristeza tamanha. CURIOSIDADES A CIÊNCIA E A FILOSOFIA A ciência lida com fatos os conhecidos que são. Porém, a filosofia usa da especulação. UM PERGUNTA Uma pergunta não cala: É simples o universo complexo, ordenado ou caótico ao reverso?
  6. 6. 6 O PAI DA HISTÓRIA Heródoto, pai da História, foi a tratá-la, primeiro, não de uma forma poética, mas realista, por inteiro. PORÇÕES DE TUDO Todas as coisas contêm porções de tudo. Ao se olhar bem de perto o que parece branco tem parte de negro. Vero! Pode acreditar! TRIÂNGULO PERFEITO Um triângulo perfeito não se pode mais traçar, pois ele somente é visto pela mente, em seu olhar. FIGURA DIVISÍVEL Infinitamente é uma figura divisível. Uma afirmação categórica e que parece incrível.
  7. 7. 7 O CONHECIMENTO E O ERRO Se fosse o conhecimento puramente algo mental, como explicar o erro, em situação normal? A NECESSIDADE e a FINALIDADE A necessidade é cega; porém em oposição parece a Finalidade prever a situação. O ARGUMENTO DO DESENHO: A ordem implica na existência de um desenhista e, portanto, fica aqui, então, demonstrada a existência de Deus, no entanto. BASE CARTESIANA É base cartesiana: o tal “Penso, logo existo”, como a base de partida, claro, para a metafísica pra Descartes era tida.
  8. 8. 8 RACIONALISMO - EMPIRISMO Racionalismo, uma pirâmide sobre o vértice apoiada. Empirismo, uma pirâmide, em sua base sustentada. PROCESSO DIALÉTICO No processo dialético: a tese se opõe a antítese, provocando o surgimento, com todo rigor, da síntese. CORAGEM DENTRO DE NÓS (inspirado no conto homônimo extraído do livro Histórias da Alma Histórias do Coração, copiladas por Christina Fledman e Jack Karnfield. Editora Pioneira). Conta-se que certo irmão disse a Abba Pemen - corro perigo porque muitos pensamentos vêm à mente. O bondoso ancião para fora o levou - agora tente pegar o vento que lhe roçou.
  9. 9. 9 O irmão disse: - não consigo! Retrucou o ancião: - se disso não é capaz, não será capaz, então, de impedir que os pensamentos cheguem, enfim, até você, é importante contra eles, firme há de se manter. AJUDAR A SI MESMO Nada vale o pobre homem que não se mostra capaz, de ajudar a si mesmo e buscar em si a paz. VIVER EM SOCIEDADE Viver só é uma fraqueza, pois viver em sociedade é preciso ser bem forte e cultivar a bondade.
  10. 10. 10 A SABEDORIA DO ANCIÃO Um jovem aspirante a sábio, com um pássaro em suas mãos, desafiando o velho mestre: - se é tão sábio ó ancião dize-me agora: - esse pássaro, em minhas mãos, ele está vivo ou morto? O mestre olhou para ele, disse com ar contemplativo e com ternura e compaixão, - meu jovem, isso só depende e, realmente, de você. Nem a outra coisa se prende.

