ALGUNS NOVOS CONCEITOS INSPIRADOS NA CONCEPÇÃO LOGOSÓFICA. MARCO AURÉLIO CHAGAS 2006
ALGUNS NOVOS CONCEITOS

Inspirados na Concepção Logosófica

ALGUNS NOVOS CONCEITOS

  1. 1. ALGUNS NOVOS CONCEITOS INSPIRADOS NA CONCEPÇÃO LOGOSÓFICA. MARCO AURÉLIO CHAGAS 2006
  2. 2. A EVOLUÇÃO CONSCIENTE A evolução consciente é o carro de nossa vida que viaja através da morte, em busca da eterna lida. É a imortalidade o destino derradeiro, dessa sublime jornada, rumo ao norte e verdadeiro.
  3. 3. NÃO EXISTE CARIDADE MAIOR Fazer também a si mesmo, ao que aconselha aos demais é a maior das caridades. Não esqueça isso jamais.
  4. 4. O PRINCÍPIO E O FIM DE TODAS AS COISAS De tudo, princípio e o fim, o conhecimento é da vida único objeto. Essa é a verdadeira fé.
  5. 5. CONSCIÊNCIA DO DEVER: ATRIBUTO DA LEALDADE Consciência do dever da lealdade é tributo. É virtude que se deve bem cultivar, resoluto.
  6. 6. DESEJAR NÃO É QUERER. Desejar não é querer, o que não dura é desejo. O que é eterno se quer. É tudo que mais almejo.
  7. 7. SER AUTO-CONSELHEIRO ANTES DE PRETENDER ACONSELHAR. Não aconselhar pretenda, sem antes se esforçar, buscando o conhecimento, para se auto-aconselhar.
  8. 8. “O SABER CONFERE AUTORIDADE, INSPIRA CONFIANÇA E RESPEITO.” O saber sempre confere a almejada autoridade, da confiança, inspirador e do respeito, é verdade.
  9. 9. “UM INSTANTE IRREFLETIDO...” Um instante irrefletido pode mui bem motivar amargas reflexões, que nos fazem lamentar.
  10. 10. UMA MENTE ORGANIZADA... Uma mente organizada faz o que está por fazer e uma desorganizada, nada faz, por mais querer.
  11. 11. “CALANDO SE APRENDE A ESCUTAR...” Quem cala aprende a escutar Falar se aprende escutando. E assim, conscientemente, falar se aprende calando.
  12. 12. “NÃO PODE HAVER CONCILIAÇÃO ENTRE A VERDADE E O ENGANO.” Entre a verdade e o engano conciliação não há. Essa é uma grande verdade que a ninguém faz escusar.
  13. 13. “COMEÇAR É FÁCIL, DIFÍCIL É PROSSEGUIR A OBRA.” Começar é muito fácil. O difícil é prosseguir. É necessário, portanto, para a obra concluir mudar o difícil em fácil.
  14. 14. BASE DA DISCRIÇÃO É base da discrição, a consciência do respeito a si mesmo e ao semelhante. É um princípio de direito.
  15. 15. A INÉRCIA ADORMECE A MENTE A inércia adormece a mente e a vida esteriliza. É algo que mais se sente, para o que realiza.
  16. 16. A ATIVIDADE Ao homem o torna ágil o faz veloz como ao pássaro. A inércia, todo o contrário, como ao boi, o faz pesado.
  17. 17. “PROVA DE TALENTO: SER CADA DIA MELHOR.” É uma eloqüente prova de talento que se dá: “ser cada dia melhor”, ninguém pode duvidar.
  18. 18. “BASE DO APERFEIÇOAMENTO É EMENDAR ERROS...” Do aperfeiçoamento é base, os seus erros emendar. Nunca o justificá-los. É sempre bom recordar. ***

