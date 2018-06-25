Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
isabel fernández torres Profesora Titular de Derecho Mercantil UCM Instituto Derecho Europeo e Integración Regional las lo...
9 ÍNDICE prólogo................................................................................................... 11 NO...
ÍNDICE 10 Pág. 1. El régimen del voto doble en Francia........................................ 75 2. El Decreto d...
11 Prólogo En los últimos tiempos estamos asistiendo, tanto en Europa como en Estados Unidos, a un creciente activismo acc...
PRÓLOGO 12 Este auge del activismo de los hedge funds ha llegado a tener tal influencia en el gobierno corporativo de las ...
PRÓLOGO 13 Parece, por tanto, necesario que las soluciones que se propongan al respecto tengan en cuenta los efectos negat...
PRÓLOGO 14 cados, más ocupan y preocupan en la actualidad para que el lector pueda sacar sus propias conclusiones acerca d...
15 Nota preliminar*  1 En los últimos años, restaurar un orden correcto en el funciona- miento del mercado y contener el c...
NOTA PRELIMINAR 16 instrumento se vislumbran y del hecho de que los estudios empíricos no son concluyentes en este caso, p...
NOTA PRELIMINAR 17 heterogéneo de sujetos que persiguen intereses diferentes e incluso contrapuestos. Cuestiones que, quiz...
19 Agradecimientos Este libro constituye el trabajo de investigación cuya conferencia expuse ante el Tribunal compuesto po...
21 Abreviaturas AktG Aktiengesetz (Ley de Sociedades anónimas) BME Bolsa y Mercados Españoles CCit Código Civil italiano...
ABREVIATURAS 22 RRDGRN Resoluciones de la Dirección General de los Registros y del Notariado SEC Secretaría STS Sentencias...
23 Capítulo I Introducción Uno de los temas tradicionalmente más controvertidos en el ámbi- to del gobierno corporativo, y...
ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 24 El régimen de las sociedades de capital se funda, en definitiva, so- bre el principio de propor...
INTRODUCCIÓN 25 derechos, cuestión clave en el debate. Y es que, en el fondo, la proble- mática que subyace detrás de todo...
ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 26 las OPAS hostiles, lo que se percibe con claridad al analizar la presión que ejercieron los lob...
INTRODUCCIÓN 27 Esta preocupación ha llevado a que en algunos ordenamientos se hayan introducido recientemente —en relació...
ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 28 su sede a Holanda tras su fusión con Chrysler  14 . Una de las razones que se esconden detrás d...
INTRODUCCIÓN 29 po que contribuyen a mejorar el buen gobierno de las compañías  17 . La estabilidad que proporcionan unido...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LAS LOYALTY SHARES: CORTOPLACISMO CONTRA ACTIVISMO ACCIONARIAL. AUTORA: Isabel Fernández Torres. ISBN: 9788491234173

40 views

Published on

LAS LOYALTY SHARES: CORTOPLACISMO CONTRA ACTIVISMO ACCIONARIAL. AUTORA: Isabel Fernández Torres. ISBN: 9788491234173

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LAS LOYALTY SHARES: CORTOPLACISMO CONTRA ACTIVISMO ACCIONARIAL. AUTORA: Isabel Fernández Torres. ISBN: 9788491234173

  1. 1. isabel fernández torres Profesora Titular de Derecho Mercantil UCM Instituto Derecho Europeo e Integración Regional las loyalty shares: cortoplacismo contra activismo accionarial Prólogo de Carmen Alonso Ledesma Marcial Pons MADRID | BARCELONA | BUENOS AIRES | SÃO PAULO 2017
  2. 2. 9 ÍNDICE prólogo................................................................................................... 11 NOTA PRELIMINAR.................................................................................. 15 AGRADECIMIENTOS................................................................................ 19 ABREVIATURAS........................................................................................ 21 CAPÍTULO I.  Introducción............................................................. 23 CAPÍTULO II.  Auge y ocaso del principio de propor- cionalidad.............................................................................................. 37 I. Desarrollo de las sociedades de capital y conso- lidación del principio de proporcionalidad............. 37 II. El abandono progresivo del principio de propor- cionalidad estricta: una perspectiva de derecho comparado................................................................................... 42 1. Ordenamientos continentales.................................................... 42 2. El modelo norteamericano: un caso particular........................ 51 3. El debate académico................................................................... 56 IIII. Una breve aproximación al principio de propor- cionalidad en la doctrina económica.......................... 59 1. Estructura del voto y conflicto de interés.................................. 61 2. Estructura del voto y mercado de control societario................ 64 3. Estructura del voto y decisiones financieras............................. 66 CAPÍTULO III.  Loyalty shares: un mecanismo adecua- do para luchar contra el cortoplacismo?......................... 67 I. La insuficiencia del modelo positivo actual para gobernar las sociedades abiertas................................. 67 II. La incorporación de las loyalty shares en los Or- denamientos de nuestro entorno: breve aproxi- mación a su régimen jurídico............................................ 75 Pág.
  3. 3. ÍNDICE 10 Pág. 1. El régimen del voto doble en Francia........................................ 75 2. El Decreto de Competitividad y el voto «maggiorato».............. 80 III. Ventajas y desventajas de las Loyalty shares.......... 85 1. Efectos positivos de la incorporación de las loyalty shares...... 85 2. Efectos negativos de la incorporación de las loyalty shares...... 88 3. La necesidad de introducir medidas correctoras...................... 96 4. Valoración.................................................................................... 98 IV. Principales mecanismos de desviación al princi- pio de proporcionalidad en el caso español............. 102 V. El voto plural: ¿un mecanismo compatible con el derecho español?.................................................................... 105 VI. Conclusión: ¿debe abandonarse el principio de proporcionalidad?.................................................................. 110 CAPÍTULO IV.  Corporate Governance y activismo ac- cionarial................................................................................................. 117 I. El activismo accionarial como instrumento de gobierno corporativo........................................................... 117 II. La falta de implicación de los accionistas en las sociedades cotizadas españolas: algunos datos empíricos...................................................................................... 122 III. La tradicional «apatía racional» del accionista...... 127 IV. Las políticas de involucración de los accionistas en España: una solución al problema del corto- placismo?...................................................................................... 134 V. Las nuevas estructuras accionariales y la inno- vación financiera: el gran reto del activismo ac- cionarial...................................................................................... 138 1. Introducción: composición accionarial e interés...................... 138 2. La importancia de los inversores institucionales en la demo- grafía accionarial………………………........................................ 142 3. El comportamiento de los inversores institucionales en las sociedades cotizadas................................................................... 149 4. La transparencia y el ejercicio del derecho de voto como par- te de los deberes fiduciarios....................................................... 162 5. La influencia de los Proxy advisors............................................ 172 CAPÍTULO V.  Mecanismos para frenar el activismo negativo o especulativo: algunas propuestas de re- forma ...................................................................................................... 179 I. ¿Reforzar los derechos de los accionistas es su- ficiente?....................................................................................... 181 II. Hacia un deber de lealtad del accionista am­ pliado............................................................................................. 183 III. Transparencia............................................................................ 185 BIBLIOGRAFÍA.......................................................................................... 187
  4. 4. 11 Prólogo En los últimos tiempos estamos asistiendo, tanto en Europa como en Estados Unidos, a un creciente activismo accionarial. Un activismo que si bien no es enteramente nuevo, puesto que tuvo su inicio al co- mienzo de la década de los noventa del pasado siglo con la irrupción de los inversores institucionales en el capital de las sociedades cotizadas, ahora reviste unas características distintas, al menos en parte. Si aquel temprano activismo despertó las esperanzas (nunca total- mente materializadas) de que con una mayor participación accionarial en la toma de decisión de las sociedades cotizadas se podría controlar el poder de los managers, el de ahora no puede decirse que genere las mis- mas expectativas. Y es que no todos los inversores institucionales son iguales ni actúan del mismo modo o persiguen iguales objetivos. Junto a inversores institucionales tradicionales que sobre todo perseguían esta- blecer canales de comunicación con el «management», en la actualidad ha hecho su aparición un activismo de corte empresarial (entrepreneu- rial activism) claramente especulativo que origina o puede originar una destrucción de valor por su fomento del cortoplacismo. Este nuevo activismo protagonizado fundamentalmente por los hed- ge funds, despierta grandes recelos porque su actuación no siempre se traduce en una influencia favorable para la buena marcha de la sociedad y, en particular, para el buen gobierno de la misma. Y es que el activismo de estos fondos es, en efecto, diferente, en la mayoría de los casos, al de los inversores institucionales tradicionales. A los hedge funds se les acusa normalmente de fomentar el cortopla- cismo al orientar la gestión de los administradores hacia la obtención de resultados a corto plazo, sacrificando el valor a largo plazo para los accionistas, lo cual incide muy negativamente sobre el gobierno corpo- rativo de las sociedades al vulnerar lo que hoy se considera un objetivo prioritario o esencial de un buen gobierno corporativo: el desarrollo de estrategias a largo plazo que garanticen el mantenimiento de un negocio sostenible en el tiempo.
  5. 5. PRÓLOGO 12 Este auge del activismo de los hedge funds ha llegado a tener tal influencia en el gobierno corporativo de las sociedades cotizadas, tanto de capital disperso como de propiedad concentrada, que ha llamado la atención de los legisladores americanos y europeos que intentan poner coto a la actividad de estos fondos a través de distintos mecanismos, uno de los cuales es, precisamente, fomentar la fidelidad de los accionistas mediante la creación, de las llamadas loyalty shares o acciones de leal- tad o fidelidad. Se trata de una clase de acciones con las que se pretende favorecer la implicación y permanencia de los accionistas en la sociedad y, con ello, permitir el desarrollo de estrategias a largo plazo que creen valor para los accionistas y garanticen la viabilidad de la compañía y la mejora de su buen gobierno. Y, al mismo tiempo, restaurar un correcto funcionamiento del mercado conteniendo el cortoplacismo, cuyos efec- tos perniciosos se han dejado sentir en la crisis financiera al incrementar la volatilidad de los mercados. No es esta, sin embargo, una opinión unánimemente compartida, ya que son muchos los que consideran que no debe frenarse el activismo de los fondos en favor de la lealtad de los accionistas. Y ello porque no existe una evidencia empírica clara que apoye que los efectos negativos del cortoplacismo induzcan a los administradores a soluciones inmedia- tas que destruyan el valor a largo plazo para los accionistas, ni tampoco que esa destrucción de valor sea consecuencia directa del activismo de los hedge funds. Sea como fuere, lo cierto es que la implantación de esa clase de accio- nes en aquellos ordenamientos que las han acogido ha ido encaminada a favorecer el largoplacismo vinculando el ejercicio de los derechos de voto a una cierta continuidad o permanencia en la sociedad. Es decir, se presume que una mayor involucración lleva aparejada necesariamente el desarrollo de políticas a largo plazo y de mejora del buen gobierno corporativo. Este planteamiento, sin embargo, parece partir de la base de que todos los accionistas tienen interés en participar y que todos ellos tienen las mismas motivaciones para hacerlo. Más aún, parece asumirse como premisa que implicación y voto son términos casi sinónimos, lo que no se corresponde con la realidad. Por eso dista mucho de estar claro que la emisión de esta clase de acciones sea la solución a los problemas planteados, dadas esas circunstancias y la distinta estructura que pue- den tener las sociedades. Y ello porque si bien en las sociedades con una estructura de pro- piedad diluida, reforzar los derechos de los accionistas que permanecen en la entidad puede favorecer su implicación y activismo, en los su- puestos de estructura de capital concentrado, propio de las sociedades de la Europa continental, la atribución de unos derechos de voto refor- zados a quien puede favorecer es a los administradores o a los socios de control y, en cierta medida, contribuir a alterar la estabilidad de los mercados.
  6. 6. PRÓLOGO 13 Parece, por tanto, necesario que las soluciones que se propongan al respecto tengan en cuenta los efectos negativos que pueden generar estos instrumentos atendiendo a la diferente estructura de las sociedades y, en particular, a su demografía accionarial, así como a las características e intereses que defienden las distintas categorías de accionistas. Quizás, por ello, se empieza a poner el acento sobre el concepto de «activismo responsable» entendido como aquel que llevan a cabo ac- cionistas comprometidos en un crecimiento sostenible de la sociedad y rendimiento a más largo plazo como mecanismo de lucha contra el cor- toplacismo. Este es el planteamiento que subyace tras la Directiva (UE) 2017/828 del Parlamento europeo y el Consejo, de 17 de mayo, sobre el fomento de la implicación de los accionistas a largo plazo, al considerar que el activismo accionarial es condición sine qua non para un buen gobierno por lo que debe incentivarse. Queda por ver, sin embargo, que pueda alcanzarse el objetivo de promover ese activismo responsable im- pidiendo, al mismo tiempo, que los inversores adopten planteamientos a corto plazo inapropiados y, sobre todo, que ese activismo responsable pueda lograrse con la emisión de las acciones de fidelidad. De este conjunto de complejas cuestiones que se enmarcan en el ám- bito del gobierno corporativo de las sociedades cotizadas, que de forma sintética acabo de indicar, se ocupa el libro de la profesora Isabel Fer- nández Torres que tengo la satisfacción de prologar. En él la autora no se limita a tratar de esta nueva clase de acciones exponiendo su régimen jurídico, sino que va mucho más allá, analizando con una visión riguro- sa y crítica, las ventajas e inconvenientes que la emisión de este tipo de acciones plantea y, por tanto, poniendo de relieve los efectos positivos y negativos que, en función de la distinta estructura de la sociedad, pueden provocar, cuestionando, asimismo, su idoneidad y eficacia para frenar el cortoplacismo y favorecer la implicación de los accionistas. En realidad, y al hilo de la aparición de las loyalty shares, la profeso- ra Fernández lo que hace es reflexionar cuidadosamente sobre aspectos cruciales del Derecho societario actual: sobre la conveniencia o no de mantener el principio de proporcionalidad (ya que la aparición de estas acciones ha vuelto a reabrir el debate acerca de si debe perdurar estric- tamente ese principio entre propiedad-control o riesgo-poder en el seno de las sociedades de capital y, en particular, en las sociedades cotizadas); sobre el fenómeno de la inversión institucional y sus distintas variantes; sobre la aparición de otros actores en el panorama de las sociedades co- tizadas como los proxy advisors y su influencia en la conducta de los in- versores institucionales; así como sobre la incidencia que la innovación financiera produce o puede producir en las estructuras accionariales. El resultado de esas reflexiones es el libro que el lector tiene en sus manos. En él se nos proporciona un panorama lo suficientemente am- plio y preciso de algunas de las cuestiones que, sobre los problemas indi-
  7. 7. PRÓLOGO 14 cados, más ocupan y preocupan en la actualidad para que el lector pueda sacar sus propias conclusiones acerca de todo lo que en él se expone. Y esa exposición no se hace en un plano meramente teórico o abstracto, sino que el análisis de cada una de las cuestiones que en él se abordan tiene su correspondiente traslación al Derecho de sociedades español viendo sus implicaciones y contrastándolas con la realidad de las so- ciedades cotizadas españolas. Unas reflexiones que acaban con algunas propuestas de reforma susceptibles de poner coto al activismo negativo o especulativo. Con ello, la profesora Fernández Torres pone de manifiesto nueva- mente su capacidad de análisis de la situación existente en relación con todas las materias que trata, y lo hace con una visión eminentemente crí- tica, después de haber examinado exhaustivamente la literatura existente sobre estos temas, aportando su propia opinión sobre cada una de las materias de las que se ocupa. Y todo ello con su acostumbrada claridad expositiva, con un lenguaje cuidado y preciso que facilita la lectura. Acabo aquí este prólogo porque creo que ni el libro requiere de más presentación, pues, con lo dicho, el lector puede hacerse una idea cabal de lo sugerente de la obra y de la necesidad de proceder a una lectura reposada de la misma, ni tampoco la autora, puesto que ya es sobrada- mente conocida en el ámbito académico por sus trabajos anteriores que se extienden a distintos sectores de nuestra disciplina sobre los que ha realizado valiosas aportaciones. Solo me cabe añadir mi felicitación muy sincera a Isabel por su acierto en elegir un campo de investigación de la máxima actualidad y por dar a conocer a la comunidad científica y profesional este nuevo trabajo que viene a sumarse a todos los suyos anteriores, y que no es sino una nueva muestra de su madurez intelectual y de su buen hacer como universitaria. Siento un legítimo orgullo de que Isabel me honre con su amistad y colabore conmigo en nuestro quehacer universitario. Playa de la Barrosa, agosto de 2017 Carmen Alonso Ledesma Catedrática de Derecho Mercantil
  8. 8. 15 Nota preliminar*  1 En los últimos años, restaurar un orden correcto en el funciona- miento del mercado y contener el cortoplacismo y los efectos perni- ciosos que se derivan de él se ha convertido en una de las principales preocupaciones de los legisladores de uno y otro lado del Atlántico. Ese cortoplacismo que parece imperar en los mercados ha contribui- do de forma clara a la crisis financiera, incrementando la volatilidad de los mercados, así como poniendo en un segundo plano el objetivo de la eficiencia de las empresas en perjuicio de su sostenibilidad. En respuesta a este fenómeno, algunos ordenamientos de nuestro entorno —como el francés en 2014 o el italiano en 2015— han intro- ducido recientemente en sus legislaciones las loyalty shares. Un instru- mento que tiene como finalidad no solo favorecer la implicación y per- manencia de los accionistas en la sociedad, sino también el desarrollo de estrategias a largo plazo consideradas como elementos creadores de valor. Se busca con ello mejorar el buen gobierno de las sociedades. En cuanto mecanismo de control reforzado, las loyalty shares im- plican una nueva ruptura del principio de proporcionalidad. Ello ha hecho resurgir, una vez más, el debate acerca de la conveniencia o no de imponer el principio de proporcionalidad estricto entre propiedad- control o riesgo-poder en el seno de las sociedades de capital y, en particular, en las sociedades cotizadas. Optar o no por un principio de proporcionalidad exige abordar previamente las ventajas y/o desventa- jas de las loyalty shares, su idoneidad, así como su eficacia para frenar el cortoplacismo y favorecer la implicación de los accionistas. Pero más allá de las cuestiones meramente teórico-jurídicas que trato en el libro, de las ventajas y desventajas que en el recurso a este *  Este trabajo se enmarca dentro del Proyecto de Investigación «Poder económico y poder empresarial (la revisión de la estructura y la regulación del sistema español de gobierno corporativo)» DER2015-67317-P.
  9. 9. NOTA PRELIMINAR 16 instrumento se vislumbran y del hecho de que los estudios empíricos no son concluyentes en este caso, pueden y deben realizarse conside- raciones de orden crítico adicionales, cuestiones que trato con cierta profundidad. Así, en las sociedades de capital concentrado propias de la Europa continental, las loyalty shares favorecen que una minoría sea la que controle la sociedad, lo que si no va unido a un fuerte sistema de control de la gestión puede: generar conflictos de interés entre accio- nistas minoritarios y administradores e incrementar el moral hazard y, por tanto, la consecución de intereses personales en detrimento del interés general. Los únicos interesados en beneficiarse de las loyalty shares son los administradores o los socios de control a las que recu- rrirán como mecanismo defensivo frente a los hedge funds activistas. Pero, además, no debe perderse de vista el hecho de que detrás de las reformas llevadas a cabo en Francia y en Italia se esconden otros intereses de los Gobiernos respectivos deseosos de reducir su partici- pación económica sin perder el control (como en los casos de ENEL, ENI, FINMECCANICA o RENAULT), o de evitar la huida de grandes grupos empresariales como sucedió en el caso de FIAT; es decir, intere- ses económico-financieros, así como un claro afán proteccionista son los que parecen haber movido a esos legisladores. Ahora bien, la práctica societaria nacional e internacional ofrece otros supuestos que, de alguna manera, han pasado más desapercibi- dos y cuyos efectos son similares a los que se derivan de mecanismos como las loyalty shares. Tal es el caso de la operación de ampliación de capital desarrollada por Abengoa en 2012 que bajo la apariencia de respeto al tenor de los preceptos legales, atentó claramente contra el espíritu de la Ley y ha producido unos efectos muy similares a los que se hubieran generado si se hubiera podido recurrir a las acciones de voto plural. El sector tecnológico conoce diversos casos en los que se ha recurrido a fórmulas muy similares: Google o Facebook, por citar alguno emblemático. Los efectos que generan estos instrumentos y las soluciones que pueden proponerse exigen tener en cuenta la estructura de las socie- dades y, en particular, su demografía accionarial y las características e intereses que defienden las distintas categorías de accionistas. En rela- ción con los accionistas minoritarios, la práctica societaria —y en esto IBERDROLA ha querido ser pionera en España— refleja una creciente importancia de las políticas de compromiso accionarial y de comuni- cación con los accionistas, pero lo cierto es que estas no acaban con la apatía racional del accionista sino que, en realidad, parecen cen- trarse más en el coste reputacional que tiene para las sociedades no ponerlas en marcha. Junto a esta categoría, debemos tener en cuenta la importancia que están adquiriendo los inversores institucionales. Al análisis de dicha categoría de accionistas dedico una parte impor- tante del estudio. Porque bajo ese paraguas se engloban un conjunto
  10. 10. NOTA PRELIMINAR 17 heterogéneo de sujetos que persiguen intereses diferentes e incluso contrapuestos. Cuestiones que, quizás, no han sido abordadas hasta ahora en la doctrina española con suficiente profundidad. A todo ello se une el hecho de que estos inversores suelen recurrir a la innovación financiera produciéndose con ello no solo una ruptura del principio de proporcionalidad sino la separación del interés económico del ries- go (empty voting). Los inversores institucionales están modificando su comportamiento en el mercado y, en ocasiones, recurren a terceros para operar en el mercado —proxy advisors— cuya labor y función suscita no pocos temores entre los emisores e incluso en el propio re- gulador. Las previsiones contempladas en la Directiva de 17 de mayo de 2017 no son sino un fiel reflejo de la importancia de las cuestiones señaladas y que también se abordan en este estudio. En definitiva, bajo el título Las «loyalty shares»: cortoplacismo con- tra activismo accionarial se abordan todo un conjunto de problemas, complejos, enmarcados en el ámbito del Gobierno corporativo y a los que las loyalty shares pretenden responder. Inquietudes presentes, al- gunas de ellas en la Directiva europea publicada el pasado 17 de mayo de implicación a largo plazo de los accionistas. Una Directiva cuyo texto final difiere sustancialmente respecto del planteamiento origina- rio. Su evolución responde, en realidad, a un cambio de paradigma: la preocupación del legislador europeo no se centra en reforzar los derechos de los accionistas, sino más bien en favorecer su implica- ción, en fomentar su participación como instrumento para contener el cortoplacismo.
  11. 11. 19 Agradecimientos Este libro constituye el trabajo de investigación cuya conferencia expuse ante el Tribunal compuesto por Dña. J. Pulgar, D. J. Sánchez- Calero, D. L. Velasco San Pedro, D. J. Arias Varona y Dña. C. Galán. A ellos quiero agradecer, en primer lugar, sus observaciones pero, sobre todo, sus palabras de aliento. Pero quiero dejar constancia también de mi agradecimiento a otras personas que en este momento de mi vida han jugado y juegan un pa- pel primordial. Carlos Andradas Herranz me brindó la oportunidad de vivir una de las experiencias profesionales más enriquecedoras de mi vida. Con él estaré siempre en deuda por la confianza que depositó en mí y por su apoyo constante. A la profesora Carmen Alonso Ledesma en quien encontré hace veinte años un referente y que, con el tiem- po, se ha convertido en uno de los pilares de mi vida. A mis amigos, que con sus observaciones, críticas, palabras de aliento y compañía constantes me ayudaron a lo largo de los meses a continuar con este trabajo. Gracias por ser mis compañeros de fatigas en este largo viaje. Finalmente, a mi familia. A mis padres, por su apoyo constante y por haberme inculcado el valor del esfuerzo. A mi padre porque, con su ejemplo, me ha enseñado el camino de la Universidad. A mi herma- no y su familia, por estar. Y, cómo no, a Álvaro y a nuestras hijas, Itziar y Alejandra, por todas las horas que este trabajo les robó. Ribamontán al Mar Agosto 2017.
  12. 12. 21 Abreviaturas AktG Aktiengesetz (Ley de Sociedades anónimas) BME Bolsa y Mercados Españoles CCit Código Civil italiano CCo Código de Comercio CE Constitución Española CEMs Nuevas generaciones de Mecanismos de Control Reforzados CNMV Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores COM Commission Comm Communication CONSOB Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa DOCE Diario Oficial de la Unión Europea DT Disposición Transitoria EC EUROPEAN COMMISSION ECGI European Corporate Governance Institute ERISA Employee Retirement Income Security Act ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority GmbH Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (Sociedad con Responsabi- lidad Limitada) IIC Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva ISS Institutional Shareholder Services KonTraG Gesetz zur Kontrolle und Transparenz im Unternehmensbereich (Ley de Control y Transparencia en los negocios) LIIC Ley de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva 35/2003, de 4 de noviembre LPFP Ley de Regulación de los Planes y Fondos de Pensiones aprobado por RD Legislativo 1/2002, de 29 de noviembre LSA Ley de Sociedades Anónimas de 17 de julio de 1951 LSC Ley de Sociedades de Capital de 2 de julio de 2010 NASDAQ Sitio oficial del Mercado de Valores NYSE The New York Stock Exchange OCDE Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos OPA Oferta Pública de Adquisición RPFP Reglamento de planes y fondos de pensiones aprobado por el Real Decreto 304/2004, de 20 de febrero
  13. 13. ABREVIATURAS 22 RRDGRN Resoluciones de la Dirección General de los Registros y del Notariado SEC Secretaría STS Sentencias TUF Testo Unico della Finanza UE Unión Europea
  14. 14. 23 Capítulo I Introducción Uno de los temas tradicionalmente más controvertidos en el ámbi- to del gobierno corporativo, y que se plantea recurrentemente, es el de la distribución de los derechos de voto a los accionistas y, en definitiva, el de la conveniencia o no de imponer el principio de proporcionali- dad entre propiedad y control en el seno de las sociedades de capital. El debate sobre el principio de proporcionalidad está intrínsecamente relacionado, pues, con la atribución del derecho de voto y la facultad de los socios de participar en las decisiones societarias. La justifica- ción se ha reconducido tradicionalmente al esquema de propiedad  1 al entender que ambos derechos no son sino consecuencia inmediata de esta  2 . Se trata de un planteamiento comúnmente aceptado aun cuan- do los estudios empíricos no son concluyentes. De acuerdo con ello, se ha asumido como principio general del Derecho societario la igualdad de trato de los accionistas titulares de acciones de una misma clase  3 . 1  F. H. Easterbrook-D y R. Fischel, «Voting in corporate law», 26 LawEcon., 1983, pp. 395 y ss. Algún autor ha señalado que la reconducción al esquema de la propiedad, quizás, no sea correcto y que referirse a los accionistas como «propietarios» puede no ser sino una aproximación simplista especialmente en el caso de las sociedades cotiza- das con un capital o una estructura accionarial disperso [J. M. Garrido García, «Una acción, un voto: el principio de proporcionalidad y control en la Unión Europea», en García de Albizu/Oleo Banet/Martínez Florez (coords.), Estudios de Derecho Mercantil, Civitas, 2010, pp. 278-279]. 2  Aun cuando hoy en día ello no pueda predicarse en los mismos términos para todos los tipos societarios y, especialmente, para las sociedades cotizadas de capital disperso tal y como acertadamente ha puesto de manifiesto un sector de la doctrina americana: G. H. Greenwood, «Fictional Shareholders: for whom are coporate manag- ers trustees revisited», 69 S. Cal. L. Rev., 1996, pp. 1021 y ss. 3  L. Enriques, H. Hansmann y R. Kraakman, The anatomy of corporate law: a compar- ative and functional Approach, Oxford University Press, 2009, p. 96; F. M. Mucciarelli, «Equal Treatment of Shareholders and European Union Law - Case Note on the Deci-
  15. 15. ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 24 El régimen de las sociedades de capital se funda, en definitiva, so- bre el principio de proporcionalidad lo que garantiza que las decisio- nes se adopten con el voto favorable de accionistas que representan la mayoría del capital  4 . Las razones que se han esgrimido en defensa de esta postura son diversas. Por un lado, se ha señalado que quie- nes representan la mayoría de capital están en mejor disposición para actuar en defensa del interés general lo que se justifica por esa rela- ción de poder de decisión y riesgo  5 . Por otro lado, el sistema favorece, sin duda, la asunción del control por parte de quienes ostentan una participación más elevada. En esta línea, se ha señalado también que los grandes accionistas son quienes se encuentran en mejor condición para seleccionar a los administradores y hacer un mejor seguimiento de sus operaciones. Por último, el sistema parece el más adecuado para atraer inversores y capital al atribuir un derecho de participación proporcional a la inversión realizada. El conjunto de los elementos señalados ha llevado a la doctrina —tradicionalmente— a entender, en general, que el principio de pro- porcionalidad es el que mejor se adecúa a las características de las so- ciedades de capital y, especialmente, en las denominadas «sociedades abiertas». Porque, en efecto, las conclusiones pueden ser otras cuando el modelo tipológico responde a características más bien propias de las sociedades cerradas o de corte personalista  6 . El hecho de que, tal y como hemos señalado, el principio de pro- porcionalidad constituya la base sobre la que se asienta nuestro De- recho de sociedades no significa, para algunos autores, que deba con- siderarse como un principio de signo superior o como una norma de carácter imperativo sino que, por el contrario, debe entenderse como una regla dispositiva. Por encima de este, hay otro principio —el de la autonomía privada— al cual queda subordinado. Eso significa que, en virtud de este último, pueden introducirse reglas que modulen o deroguen el principio de proporcionalidad (así, por ejemplo, acciones sin derecho de voto) dentro de los límites admisibles en cada uno de los Ordenamientos. Admitido que el principio está intrínsecamente relacionado con el derecho de voto y el derecho a participar las discrepancias surgen, principalmente, a la hora de precisar cómo han de distribuirse esos sion “Audiolux” of the European Court of Justice», European Company and Financial Law Review, núm. 1, 2010, p. 158, especialmente, p. 163. 4  G. P. La Sala, Principio capitalistico e voto non proporzionale nella società per azio- ni, Torino, 2011, p. 31 y citas. 5  Así, F. H. Easterbrook-D y R. Fischel, «Voting...», op. cit., p. 403; S. Bainbridge, Corporation Law and Economics, New York, 2002, pp. 613 y ss.; A. Berle y G. Means, The Modern Corporation and Private Property, USA, 1932, pp. 112 y ss. 6  G. P. La Sala, Principio capitalistico e voto non proporzionale..., op. cit., pp. 33 y ss.; M. Spolidoro, «Il voto plurimo: i sistemi europei», Rivista delle società, 2015.
  16. 16. INTRODUCCIÓN 25 derechos, cuestión clave en el debate. Y es que, en el fondo, la proble- mática que subyace detrás de todo ello radica en la distribución del poder en las sociedades cotizadas y la participación de los accionistas en la vida social. En los últimos años, la doctrina ha realizado importantes estudios y dedicado notables esfuerzos tratando de determinar las ventajas y/o desventajas que se derivan de la desviación del principio de proporcio- nalidad sin que se haya llegado a una solución unívoca. A este respec- to, merece destacarse el interés mostrado por la Comisión Europea al impulsar un estudio sobre el principio de proporcionalidad y control en las sociedades europeas, estudio que fue entregado el 18 de mayo de 2007  7 . Pero más allá de los resultados que se infieren de dicho Informe, en estos primeros momentos conviene resaltar que los intentos euro- peos por incluir una norma como la regla de la proporcionalidad han sido una constante del Derecho de sociedades en Europa al entenderse que se trata de una cuestión que afecta al núcleo del sistema de buen gobierno. En efecto, sin ánimo de hacer en esta primera aproximación un análisis exhaustivo del movimiento de armonización del Derecho de sociedades, sí puede resultar conveniente mencionar tanto el fra- caso de la proyectada V Directiva que optaba claramente por incor- porarlo, como las primeras versiones del Reglamento de la Sociedad Anónima Europea que lo preveía o la Directiva de OPAS respecto de la cual se afirmó la necesidad de que se completara con el reforzamiento del principio de proporcionalidad  8 . De hecho, el grupo de expertos presidido por J. Winter tenía identificado el principio de proporciona- lidad como una de las bases del Derecho de sociedades y lo conectó a la regla de la neutralización  9 . El fracaso de la iniciativa europea de 2007 no constituye sino el reflejo de la crisis de la Unión, una crisis profunda y que hunde sus raí- ces en el propio modelo y sus valores fundamentales. Establecer o no un principio de proporcionalidad, introducir o no mecanismos de des- viación nos lleva en última instancia a definir el modelo de sociedad cotizada que se quiere. La razón última del fracaso de la iniciativa so- bre proporcionalidad y las iniciativas implementadas en algunos orde- namientos en relación con el voto múltiple o las acciones de fidelidad constituyen un fiel reflejo del proteccionismo que impera en muchos de los Estados miembros y la fuerza de los grupos de presión frente a 7  http://ec.europa.eu/internal_market/company/docs/shareholders/study/final_report_ en.pdf. 8  Comunicación de la Comisión al Consejo de 10 de mayo de 1990, SEC (90), 901 final: Obstacles to takeovers and other general bids, http://aei.pitt.edu/8862/1/8862.pdf. 9  J. M. Garrido García, «Una acción, un voto...», op. cit., pp. 177 y ss., especialmen- te p. 288.
  17. 17. ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 26 las OPAS hostiles, lo que se percibe con claridad al analizar la presión que ejercieron los lobbies. Y es que el poder de decisión de cada socio en proporción a su participación en el capital adquiere una especial significación en el llamado mercado de control de las empresas en la medida que el éxito o fracaso de una operación que tiene por objeto la adquisición del control depende de la facultad del accionista de influir en la adopción de la decisión. En la práctica, y sobre todo en las sociedades abiertas tal y como pone de manifiesto el estudio de 2007, es frecuente encontrar meca- nismos de desviación del principio de proporcionalidad en favor de instrumentos que permiten adquirir el control de una sociedad reali- zando una inversión relativamente pequeña. Las desviaciones al prin- cipio de proporcionalidad pueden traducirse bien en un incremento del poder de la minoría (caso del voto escalonado), bien en un incre- mento del poder de los socios de control (caso de las acciones de voto plural y, más concretamente, de las loyalty shares). En definitiva, los resultados arrojados por el Informe unidos a la presión que ejercieron los lobbies  10 y al proceso de liberalización que ha imbuido el sistema económico en general, han conducido al abandono de algunos cáno- nes y llevaron también al abandono de dicha iniciativa apenas unos meses después de que se entregara el Informe. Como quiera que la estructura y configuración de cada una de las sociedades puede responder a una realidad muy diversa, se ha venido suscitando una cierta preocupación en relación con los efectos nega- tivos que se derivan de las estrategias de inversión «cortoplacistas» de algunos accionistas e inversores/especuladores que aun cuando hace ya unos años que irrumpieron en la demografía accionarial no ha sido sino hasta hace relativamente poco que han mostrado su deseo de par- ticipar activamente en la vida societaria. De hecho, un sector de la doctrina no ha dudado en señalar que esa inquietud y ese deseo de favorecer el compromiso de los accionis- tas con la sociedad surge, en parte, de la constatación de que el plazo medio de mantenimiento de las acciones en el portafolio de cada uno de los accionistas cada vez es menor, por lo que los administradores se ven cada vez más presionados por los resultados y la obtención de beneficios en detrimento de la creación de valor a largo plazo  11 . 10  Vid. nota de prensa de 29 de enero de 2015 del International Governance Network, https://www.icgn.org/newsroom≠!/pressrelease/international-corporate-governance-net- work-icgn-r/icgn-challenges-european-proposals-on-differential-voting-rights,c9714935. 11  P. Bolton y F. Samana, «Loyalty-Shares: Rewarding Long-term Investors», Jour- nal of Applied Corporate Finance, núm. 25, 2013, p. 87. Todo ello ha llevado a entender que el compromiso y la implicación pueden contrarrestar y reducir la presión sobre el órgano de administración [«The Kay Review of UK Equity Markets and long-term decision making», Final Report (july 2012), http://www.parliament,uk/business/com- mittees/committees-a-z/commons-select/business-innovation-and-skills/inquiries/parlia-
  18. 18. INTRODUCCIÓN 27 Esta preocupación ha llevado a que en algunos ordenamientos se hayan introducido recientemente —en relación con las sociedades co- tizadas— unas nuevas generaciones de mecanismos de control refor- zados —CEMs— consistentes en atribuir un derecho de voto especial, reforzado o aumentado, para aquellos accionistas que se hayan mos- trado «fieles» y hayan mantenido las acciones en el portafolio duran- te un cierto tiempo (loyalty shares)  12 lo que ha reavivado de nuevo el debate acerca de la conveniencia o no de implementar el principio de proporcionalidad. De alguna manera, el debate acerca de las loyalty shares se ha convertido en una de las preocupaciones fundamentales de los legisladores en materia de Derecho de sociedades  13 . Aun cuando en cada uno de los ordenamientos que han incorpo- rado estos instrumentos estos presentan perfiles propios, en todos ellos encontramos elementos comunes. En Francia, la Loi Florange, núm. 2014-384, de 29 de marzo de 2014, para reconquistar la econo- mía real, prevé las acciones de voto doble con carácter general para las sociedades cotizadas. La atribución de ese derecho de voto doble que- da supeditado al cumplimiento de ciertas condiciones: por un lado, debe tratarse siempre de títulos nominativos y estar totalmente libera- dos; además, se exige que figuren durante al menos dos años a nombre del mismo accionista (el dies ad quo fue, pues, el 3 de abril de 2016). Por su parte, el legislador italiano introdujo en el Decreto-ley núm. 3, de 24 de enero de 2015, el llamado voto maggiorato o reforzado que permite —en los términos que determinen los estatutos— atribuir un derecho de voto en una cantidad superior a uno (como máximo puede fijarse en dos) a los accionistas de las sociedades cotizadas que man- tengan los títulos durante un plazo que, en ningún caso, podrá ser in- ferior a dos años. Como tendremos ocasión de comentar más adelante, la reforma se introduce después de que la emblemática Fiat trasladara ment-2010/the-kay-review, p. 21; C. Mayer, Firm Commitment, Oxford University Press, 2013, p. 206]. 12  Las medidas que se han ido adoptando para favorecer el largoplacismo son de distinto tipo. Encontramos desde propuestas en materia de remuneración de adminis- tradores a incentivos fiscales. En el ámbito del derecho de sociedades hay dos propues- tas que han merecido la atención del legislador y ambas, en el derecho comparado, se enmarcan dentro del concepto de «loyalty shares»: por un lado, la atribución de unos dividendos adicionales y, por otro, derechos de voto reforzado. J. Delvoie y C. Clottens, «Accountability and short-termism: some notes on “loyalty share”», Law and Financial Markets Review, vol. 9, núm. 1, 2015, p. 20. P. Bolton y F. Samana, «Loyalty-Shares...», op. cit., han propuesto otras soluciones como las loyalty warrants o las opciones call en virtud de las cuales, al término del plazo establecido, atribuyen a su titular el derecho de adquirir un número predeterminado de acciones nuevas o de acciones de la auto-carte- ra a un precio determinado. No obstante, centraremos nuestra atención exclusivamente en aquella modalidad consistente en atribuir un derecho de voto reforzado. 13  J. Delvoie y C. Clottens, «Accountability and short-termism...», op. cit.
  19. 19. ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ TORRES 28 su sede a Holanda tras su fusión con Chrysler  14 . Una de las razones que se esconden detrás de ese traslado es la posibilidad de beneficiarse de la loyalty shares, dada la flexibilidad de la legislación holandesa. En la legislación holandesa, las loyalty shares no están expresamente reconocidas pero tampoco existe ninguna norma que las prohíba. En la práctica, ello ha llevado a que las sociedades —en virtud del principio de autonomía de la voluntad— las incorporen en sus estatutos. Así, con ocasión de la fusión entre Fiat Industrial y CNH Global en 2013, la nueva sociedad Holding premió con un derecho de voto doble a aquellos accio- nistas que, con ocasión de la fusión, hubieran inscrito sus acciones de forma individual y las mantuvieran en su portafolio al menos tres años. Un planteamiento similar siguió Fiat SpA poco después, cuando, tras su fusión con Chrysler, trasladó su sede a Holanda. Los accionistas «anti- guos» se vieron beneficiados por un derecho de voto doble mientras que los nuevos quedaron sometidos al cumplimiento de la condición tempo- ral anteriormente referida, diferencia que suscitó importantes críticas  15 . La finalidad perseguida con las loyalty shares no es otra que refor- zar el peso político de los accionistas estables. Buscan, en definitiva, la permanencia y mayor compromiso de los accionistas con la sociedad, pero también condenar el cortoplacismo  16 . Y es que en los últimos años, restaurar un orden correcto en el funcionamiento del mercado y contener el cortoplacismo y los efectos perniciosos que se derivan de él se ha convertido en una de las principales preocupaciones de los legisladores de uno y otro lado del Atlántico. Ese cortoplacismo que parece imperar en los mercados ha contribuido de forma clara a la crisis financiera, ha llevado a incrementar la volatilidad de los mer- cados y, en el ámbito del Derecho societario que es el que ahora nos ocupa y preocupa, ha llevado a poner en un segundo plano el objetivo de eficiencia perjudicando la sostenibilidad de las sociedades. Todo ello ha llevado a algún sector doctrinal a entender que constituyen un mecanismo eficaz para luchar contra el cortoplacismo al mismo tiem- 14  En relación con la operación, puede consultarse la web de Fiat Chrysler Automo- biles, Nv, http: //www.fca.group. 15  S. Carbonara, The multiple voting structure of the new Fiat-Chrysler is a clear breach of the basic principle of equal treatment of shareholders, http://www.ecgs.net/ node/146. 16  El cortoplacismo y las propuestas que se formulan en relación con ellas, se han convertido también en un elemento central del debate en la doctrina tal y como se verá más adelante: M. J. Roe, «Corporate Short-Termism - In the Boardroom and in the Courtroom», en The Bussiness Lawyer, 2013, 68; L. Bebchuck, «The Myth that Insulat- ing Boards Serves Long-Term Value», 113 Colum. Rev., 2013, p. 1637; J. Fried, «The uneasy case for favoring Long-term shareholders», Yale Law Journal, 2014, 124, p. 1554, ECGI Law Working Paper, núm. 200. Aunque en ocasiones la prensa ha denunciado la tiranía del largoplacismo al mismo tiempo que ha alertado de los riesgos e impacto que podrían tener las loyalty shares: «The tyranny of the long term», Economist, 22 de noviembre de 2014, http://www.economist.com/node/21633805.
  20. 20. INTRODUCCIÓN 29 po que contribuyen a mejorar el buen gobierno de las compañías  17 . La estabilidad que proporcionan unido al desarrollo de estrategias a lar- go plazo son considerados elementos creadores de valor. Así pareció entenderlo también la propia Comisión Europea cuando se planteó la revisión de la Directiva 2007/36/CE, de 11 de julio, en la que se incor- poraron las loyalty shares  18 ; la previsión, sin embargo, desapareció con las enmiendas aprobadas por el Parlamento Europeo el 8 de julio de 2015 [COM(2014)0213]  19 y tampoco aparecen en la Directiva 2017/828 17  P. A. Quimby, «Addressing corporate short-termism through loyalty shares», Florida State University Law Review, 2013, pp. 389 y ss., 396-400; P. Montalenti, Am- ministrazione, controllo, minoranze nella Legge sul Risparmio, La nuova legge di tutela del risparmio, Milano, 2007, p. 34; M. Sagliocca, «Il definitivo tramonto del principio “un’azione, un voto”: tra azioni a voto multiplo e maggiorazione del voto», en Rivista del Notariato, 2015, pp. 942-947. Más aún, se afirma que el cortoplacismo ha contribuido de forma clara a la crisis financiera, perjudica las inversiones en investigación y desarrollo necesarias para el crecimiento de cualquier país y, además, incrementa la volatilidad de los mercados. Todo ello en detrimento de estrategias largoplacistas que pueden beneficiar la econo- mía, el desarrollo y progreso social y la creación de empleo (B. J. Bushee, «The Influence of Institutional Investors on Myopic RD Investment Behavior», ACCT.REV., núm. 73, 1998, p. 305; L. E. Jr. Strine, «One Fundamental Corporate Governance Question We Face: Can Corporations Be Managed for the Long Term Unless Their Powerful Elec- torates Also Act and Think Long Term?», BUs. LAW., núm. 66, 20). Es por ello por lo que la Dodd-Frank Act aprobada el 21 de julio de 2010, incorporó —inspirándose en la Directiva 2007/36/EC, de 11 de julio, sobre Derechos de los accionistas— alguna me- dida tendente a reforzar los derechos de los accionistas: en particular, en relación con la designación de administradores y con la retribución (vid. SEC’s Final Rule 14.ª-11). 18  «Art. 3 sexies bis: Apoyo a la participación a largo plazo. Los Estados miembros establecerán un mecanismo para fomentar la participación a largo plazo y alentar la implicación a largo plazo de los accionistas. Los Estados miembros determinarán el periodo de tiempo necesario para ser considerado accionista a largo plazo, que no será inferior a dos años. El mecanismo mencionado en el párrafo primero incluirá una o varias de las si- guientes ventajas para los accionistas a largo plazo: —  derechos de voto adicionales, —  incentivos fiscales, —  dividendos por fidelidad, —  participaciones por fidelidad». Proyecto de Resolución Legislativa del Parlamento Europeo sobre la propuesta de Directiva del Parlamento Europeo y del Consejo por la que se modifica la Directiva 2007/36/CE en lo que respecta al fomento de la implicación a largo plazo de los ac- cionistas y la Directiva 2013/34/UE, de 26 de junio, en lo que respecta a determinados elementos de la declaración sobre gobernanza empresarial (p. 34). En relación con las distintas iniciativas europeas, vid. J. Delvoie y C. Clottens, «Accountability and short- termism...», op. cit. pp. 19-28. 19  Enmiendas aprobadas por el Parlamento Europeo el 8 de julio de 2015 sobre la propuesta de Directiva del Parlamento Europeo y del Consejo por la que se modifica la Directiva 2007/36/CE en lo que respecta al fomento de la implicación a largo plazo de los accionistas y la Directiva 2013/34/UE en lo que respecta a determinados elementos de la declaración sobre gobernanza empresarial. K. J. HOPT, «Corporate Governance in Europe: a critical Review of the European Commission’s Initiatives on Corporate Law and Corporate Governance», 12 New York University Journal of Law Business, 139, 2015, p. 158. De hecho, el Plan de acción ya sugirió la necesidad de introducir mecanis-

×