Sesion 1. casuistica y juris. alimentos

CASUÍSTICA Y JURISPRUDENCIA EN MATERIA DE FAMILIA: ALIMENTOS
SUMARIO: • ACUERDO PLENARIO: • 1. ¿SON COMPETENTES LOS JUZGADOS DE PAZ LETRADOS PARA CONOCER LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS EN ...
• ACUERDO PLENARIO • • ¿SON COMPETENTES LOS JUZGADOS DE PAZ LETRADOS PARA CONOCER LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS EN ETAPA DE EJ...
• • ¿DEBE PRESCINDIRSE DE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA EN LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS? [ACUERDO PLENARIO DE LA CSJ ÁNCASH] • CONCLUSIÓ...
• • ¿PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A QUIEN CUMPLE MAYORÍA DE EDAD DEBE CESAR AUTOMÁTICAMENTE? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DISTRITAL DE ÁNC...
• • ALIMENTOS: ¿PARA FIJAR LAS PENSIONES DEVENGADAS SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR LAS LIQUIDACIONES DEL PROCESO DE OAF? [PLENO JURIS...
• ¿ES OBLIGATORIO ACREDITAR ESTAR AL DÍA EN LAS PENSIONES PARA DEMANDAR REDUCCIÓN, PRORRATEO O EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? [...
• • DEMANDA ACUMULADA DE FILIACIÓN Y ALIMENTOS: ¿DEBE REALIZARSE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA PESE A QUE EL DEMANDADO NO PRESENTÓ OP...
• • DEMANDA DE EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS: ¿ES OBLIGATORIO QUE DEMANDANTE ESTÉ AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL ...
• • ¿SE DEBE VARIAR LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA SI EL OBLIGADO SE QUEDA SIN TRABAJO? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DE FAMILIA EN VENTAN...
• JURISPRUDENCIA DEL PODER JUDICIAL • • ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS NO ES REQUISITO PARA DEMANDAR DIVORCIO EN...
• • III PLENO CASATORIO CIVIL: INDEMNIZACIÓN EN EL PROCESO DE DIVORCIO POR CAUSAL DE SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 4664-20...
• • DIVORCIO: INAPLICAN III PLENO CASATORIO POR GENERAR INDEFENSIÓN EN UNA DE LAS PARTES [CASACIÓN 991-2016, LIMA SUR] • F...
• • JUEZ ORDENA QUE MUJER PASE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS A SUS HIJOS [EXP. 00055-2017-0-1411-JP-FC-01] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: ...
• • PROCEDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO PESE A PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 4310-2014, LIMA] • SUMILLA: EN CUANTO A...
• • ALIMENTISTA QUE NO CONCLUYÓ LA SECUNDARIA DESPUÉS DE LA MAYORÍA DE EDAD PIERDE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 3016-200...
• • AUNQUE SE DESESTIME LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO, EL JUEZ DEBE PRONUNCIARSE SOBRE TENENCIA, ALIMENTOS O RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [...
• • PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS NO IMPIDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 3432-2014, LIMA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: OCT...
• • LOS ALIMENTOS NO SE CIRCUNSCRIBEN A LA SUBSISTENCIA, ABARCAN TAMBIÉN LAS NECESIDADES DEL CONTEXTO SOCIAL DEL MENOR [CA...
• • NO SE CONFIGURA COSA JUZGADA EN PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 2760-2004, CAJAMARCA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: QUINTO.-...
• • ¿SE PUEDE CONDICIONAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS A ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? [CASACIÓN 4253-2016, LA LIBERTAD]...
• • ESTADO DE NECESIDAD EXIME DE PRESTAR PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA AL CÓNYUGE [CASACIÓN 3839-2013, LAMBAYEQUE] • FUNDAMENTO DEST...
• • DIFERENCIAS ENTRE DERECHO ALIMENTARIO Y OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA [CASACIÓN 1398-2008, ICA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: DÉCIM...
• • NO ES IMPERATIVO CUMPLIR CON PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA PARA OTORGAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [CASACIÓN 3841-2009, LIMA] • FUNDAMEN...
• • DIVORCIO: ¿EN QUÉ CASOS NO CESA LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA ENTRE LOS CÓNYUGES? [CASACIÓN 5818- 2007, MOQUEGUA] • FUNDAM...
• JURISPRUDENCIA DEL TRIBUNAL CONSTITUCIONAL • • TC: EMPRESAS QUE RETENGAN REMUNERACIÓN POR ALIMENTOS DEBEN GUARDAR COPIA ...
  1. 1. CASUÍSTICA Y JURISPRUDENCIA EN MATERIA DE FAMILIA: ALIMENTOS
  SUMARIO: • ACUERDO PLENARIO: • 1. ¿SON COMPETENTES LOS JUZGADOS DE PAZ LETRADOS PARA CONOCER LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS EN ETAPA DE EJECUCIÓN? • 2. ACUERDO PLENARIO DE LA CSJ ÁNCASH: ¿DEBE PRESCINDIRSE DE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA EN LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS? • 3. ¿PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A QUIEN CUMPLE MAYORÍA DE EDAD DEBE CESAR AUTOMÁTICAMENTE? • 4. ALIMENTOS: ¿PARA FIJAR LAS PENSIONES DEVENGADAS SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR LAS LIQUIDACIONES DEL PROCESO DE OAF? • 5. ¿ES OBLIGATORIO ACREDITAR ESTAR AL DÍA EN LAS PENSIONES PARA DEMANDAR REDUCCIÓN, PRORRATEO O EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? • 6. DEMANDA ACUMULADA DE FILIACIÓN Y ALIMENTOS: ¿DEBE REALIZARSE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA PESE A QUE EL DEMANDADO NO PRESENTÓ OPOSICIÓN? • 7. DEMANDA DE EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS: ¿ES OBLIGATORIO QUE DEMANDANTE ESTÉ AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN? • 8. ¿SE DEBE VARIAR LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA SI EL OBLIGADO SE QUEDA SIN TRABAJO? • JURISPRUDENCIA CIVIL: • 1. ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS NO ES REQUISITO PARA DEMANDAR DIVORCIO EN ESTE CASO [CASACIÓN 2458-2016, SULLANA] • 2. III PLENO CASATORIO CIVIL: INDEMNIZACIÓN EN EL PROCESO DE DIVORCIO POR CAUSAL DE SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 4664-2010, PUNO] • 3. DIVORCIO: INAPLICAN III PLENO CASATORIO POR GENERAR INDEFENSIÓN EN UNA DE LAS PARTES [CASACIÓN 991-2016, LIMA SUR] • 4. JUEZ ORDENA QUE MUJER PASE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS A SUS HIJOS [EXP. 00055-2017-0-1411-JP-FC-01] • 5. PROCEDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO PESE A PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 4310-2014, LIMA] • 6. ALIMENTISTA QUE NO CONCLUYÓ LA SECUNDARIA DESPUÉS DE LA MAYORÍA DE EDAD PIERDE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 3016-2002, LORETO] • 7. AUNQUE SE DESESTIME LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO, EL JUEZ DEBE PRONUNCIARSE SOBRE TENENCIA, ALIMENTOS O RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [CASACIÓN 2887-2016, LA LIBERTAD] • 8. PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS NO IMPIDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 3432-2014, LIMA] • 9. LOS ALIMENTOS NO SE CIRCUNSCRIBEN A LA SUBSISTENCIA, ABARCAN TAMBIÉN LAS NECESIDADES DEL CONTEXTO SOCIAL DEL MENOR [CASACIÓN 3874-2007, TACNA] • 10. NO SE CONFIGURA COSA JUZGADA EN PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 2760-2004, CAJAMARCA] • 11. ¿SE PUEDE CONDICIONAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS A ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? [CASACIÓN 4253-2016, LA LIBERTAD] • 12. ¿ES OBLIGATORIO ACREDITAR ESTAR AL DÍA EN LAS PENSIONES PARA DEMANDAR REDUCCIÓN, PRORRATEO O EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? • 13. ESTADO DE NECESIDAD EXIME DE PRESTAR PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA AL CÓNYUGE [CASACIÓN 3839-2013, LAMBAYEQUE] • 14. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE DERECHO ALIMENTARIO Y OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA [CASACIÓN 1398-2008, ICA] • 15. NO ES IMPERATIVO CUMPLIR CON PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA PARA OTORGAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [CASACIÓN 3841-2009, LIMA] • 16. DIVORCIO: ¿EN QUÉ CASOS NO CESA LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA ENTRE LOS CÓNYUGES? [CASACIÓN 5818-2007, MOQUEGUA] • JURISPRUDENCIA DEL TRIBUNAL CONSTITUCIONAL: • 1. TC: EMPRESAS QUE RETENGAN REMUNERACIÓN POR ALIMENTOS DEBEN GUARDAR COPIA DE LA SENTENCIA
  3. 3. • ACUERDO PLENARIO • • ¿SON COMPETENTES LOS JUZGADOS DE PAZ LETRADOS PARA CONOCER LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS EN ETAPA DE EJECUCIÓN? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DISTRITAL DE PIURA] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EL PLENO ADOPTÓ POR MAYORÍA LA PRIMERA PONENCIA QUE ENUNCIA LO SIGUIENTE: • LOS JUZGADOS DE PAZ LETRADOS SON COMPETENTES PARA CONOCER LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS EN LA ETAPA DE EJECUCIÓN, AUN CUANDO HAYAN SIDO SENTENCIADOS POR LOS JUZGADOS ESPECIALIZADOS.
  4. 4. • • ¿DEBE PRESCINDIRSE DE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA EN LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS? [ACUERDO PLENARIO DE LA CSJ ÁNCASH] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EL PLENO ADOPTÓ POR MAYORÍA LA POSICIÓN NÚMERO DOS: • QUE SE REALICE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA EN LOS PROCESOS SOBRE PRESTACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS, EN APLICACIÓN DE LO DISPUESTO EN EL ARTÍCULO 170 DEL CÓDIGO DEL NIÑO Y ADOLESCENTE. • AÑADIENDO A LA MISMA QUE EN LO SUCESIVO LOS SEÑORES JUECES, A CARGO DE LOS PROCESOS AFINES, TENGAN A BIEN: • 1. SEÑALAR FECHA PARA LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA EN EL AUTO ADMISORIO EN FORMA PRUDENCIAL, TENIENDO EN CUENTA LOS PLAZOS DE NOTIFICACIÓN; ASÍ COMO EL DE SOLICITAR LOS INFORMES QUE SEAN PERTINENTES A LAS PARTES EN TAL ACTO; • 2. QUE LOS NOTIFICADORES CUMPLAN CON LAS CITACIONES DENTRO DE UN TÉRMINO PERENTORIO RAZONABLE, BAJO APERCIBIMIENTO EN CASO DE NO CUMPLIR CON EL MANDATO DE MODO INJUSTIFICADO, EL DE IMPONERSE MULTA EN UNIDADES DE REFERENCIA PROCESAL; • 3. PROCURAR QUE, AL TÉRMINO DE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA CITADAA SU PROPÓSITO, INMEDIATAMENTE O EN EL TÉRMINO MÁS BREVE, SE EMITA SENTENCIA.
  5. 5. • • ¿PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A QUIEN CUMPLE MAYORÍA DE EDAD DEBE CESAR AUTOMÁTICAMENTE? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DISTRITAL DE ÁNCASH] • ACUERDO PLENARIO: SI BIEN NO RESULTA LEGALMENTE EXIGIBLE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA A PARTIR DE LOS DIECIOCHO AÑOS DE EDAD, LA PREVISIÓN DE SITUACIONES DE EXCEPCIÓN, IMPLICA QUE AQUELLA NO PUEDA CESAR AUTOMÁTICAMENTE, SI EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE ESE DEBER MORAL HA SIDO FIJADO JUDICIALMENTE, SINO EN VÍA DE ACCIÓN (NUEVO PROCESO), DE LO CONTRARIO SE VULNERARIA LO ESTABLECIDO EN EL ARTÍCULO 4) DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DEL PODER JUDICIAL, EN DONDE SEÑALA: “NO SE PUEDE DEJAR SIN EFECTO RESOLUCIONES JUDICIALES CON AUTORIDAD DE COSA JUGADA, NI MODIFICAR SU CONTENIDO, NI RETARDAR SU EJECUCIÓN, NI CORTAR PROCEDIMIENTOS EN TRÁMITE (…)”.
  6. 6. • • ALIMENTOS: ¿PARA FIJAR LAS PENSIONES DEVENGADAS SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR LAS LIQUIDACIONES DEL PROCESO DE OAF? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL PENAL Y CIVIL DE APURÍMAC] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EL PLENO ADOPTÓ POR UNANIMIDAD LA POSTURA QUE ENUNCIA LO SIGUIENTE: • DEBE EFECTUARSE LA NUEVA LIQUIDACIÓN DE PENSIÓN DEVENGADO SIN ACUMULAR LA LIQUIDACIÓN ANTERIOR PORQUE ÉSTA YA GENERO UN PROCESO PENAL POR OMISIÓN A LA ASISTENCIA FAMILIAR.
  7. 7. • ¿ES OBLIGATORIO ACREDITAR ESTAR AL DÍA EN LAS PENSIONES PARA DEMANDAR REDUCCIÓN, PRORRATEO O EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? [PLENO JURISDICCCIONAL DISTRITAL DE ICA] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EN LOS CASOS DE PRORRATEO DE ALIMENTOS, NO SERÁ NECESARIA LA APLICACIÓN ESTRICTA DEL ARTICULO 565-A DEL CPC. EN LOS CASOS DE REDUCCIÓN DE ALIMENTOS, CUANDO EL ALIMENTISTA SEA MENOR DE EDAD, EL JUEZ DEBERÁ APLICAR EL ARTÍCULO 565-A DEL CPC. ASIMISMO, EN LOS DEMÁS CASOS, EL JUEZ DEBERÁ ANALIZAR LA EXIGENCIA CONTENIDA EN EL ARTÍCULO 565-A DEL CPC, EN CADA SITUACIÓN EN CONCRETO, TENIENDO EN CUENTA CIERTAS VARIABLES, COMO LA CALIDAD DE ADULTO MAYOR O SITUACIÓN DE VULNERABILIDAD DEL OBLIGADO, LA IMPOSIBILIDAD DEL OBLIGADO DE ACREDITAR ESTAR AL DÍA EN EL PAGO O LA EXISTENCIA DE DUDA RAZONABLE SOBRE ELLO; DEBIENDO EL JUZGADOR DEJAR DICHO ANÁLISIS PARA EL MOMENTO DE SENTENCIAR, PRONUNCIÁNDOSE SOBRE EL FONDO DEL ASUNTO, CONSTITUYENDO TAL SITUACIÓN DE INCUMPLIMIENTO, UN FUNDAMENTO DE FONDO EN CONTRASTE CON OTRAS SITUACIONES ALEGADAS Y ACREDITAS DENTRO DEL PROCESO; TODO ELLO, A LA LUZ DE LOS PRINCIPIOS DE PROPORCIONALIDAD Y RAZONABILIDAD, PRO ACTIONE Y LA TUTELA JURISDICCIONAL EFECTIVA (ACCESO A LA JUSTICIA).
  8. 8. • • DEMANDA ACUMULADA DE FILIACIÓN Y ALIMENTOS: ¿DEBE REALIZARSE LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA PESE A QUE EL DEMANDADO NO PRESENTÓ OPOSICIÓN? [PLENO JURISDICCCIONAL DISTRITAL DE ICA] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EN LOS PROCESOS DE FILIACIÓN EXTRAMATRIMONIAL ACUMULADA CON ALIMENTOS, ANTE LA FALTA DE OPOSICIÓN DEL DEMANDADO, SE DEBE LLEVAR A CABO LA AUDIENCIA ÚNICA PARA DILUCIDARSE LO RELATIVO A LOS ALIMENTOS, EN OBSERVANCIA DIRECTA DEL DEBIDO PROCESO, COMO PRINCIPIO CONTINENTE DE MÚLTIPLES GARANTÍAS PROCESALES DE NATURALEZA CONSTITUCIONAL EN LOS PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS, COMPATIBLE CON LO REGULADO EN EL CPC Y EL CNA, PRINCIPALMENTE, EL PRINCIPIO DE INMEDIACIÓN, MÁXIME CUANDO SE PLANTEE LA MÍNIMA INICIATIVA PROBATORIA POR PARTE DEL DEMANDADO.
  9. 9. • • DEMANDA DE EXONERACIÓN DE ALIMENTOS: ¿ES OBLIGATORIO QUE DEMANDANTE ESTÉ AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DISTRITAL DEL CALLAO] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: EN PRINCIPIO, EL JUEZ DEBE APLICAR LA REGLA ESTABLECIDA EN EL ARTÍCULO 565- A DEL CÓDIGO PROCESAL CIVIL, ENTENDIENDO QUE EN ESTE ARTÍCULO SE ESTABLECE UN REQUISITO DE PROCEDIBILIDAD QUE DEBE SER CUMPLIDO AL MOMENTO DE PRESENTAR LA DEMANDA, SIN EMBARGO, EXCEPCIONALMENTE, EL JUEZ PODRÁ ADMITIR A TRÁMITE LA DEMANDA, SI ES QUE CONSIDERASE PRELIMINARMENTE QUE LA IMPROCEDENCIA AFECTA IRRAZONABLEMENTE EN EL CASO EN CONCRETO, EL DERECHO A LA TUTELA JURISDICCIONAL EFECTIVA.
  10. 10. • • ¿SE DEBE VARIAR LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA SI EL OBLIGADO SE QUEDA SIN TRABAJO? [PLENO JURISDICCIONAL DE FAMILIA EN VENTANILLA] • CONCLUSIÓN PLENARIA: MIENTRAS EL OBLIGADO SE ENCUENTRA DESEMPLEADO O NO LABORE COMO TRABAJADOR DEPENDIENTE, DEBERÁ PAGAR LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS TOMANDO COMO REFERENCIA EL VALOR DE SUS ÚLTIMAS REMUNERACIONES, PUES NO PROCEDE VARIAR EL QUANTUM DEL PORCENTAJE QUE CORRESPONDÍA AL ALIMENTISTA TOMANDO COMO REFERENCIA UNA REMUNERACIÓN DISTINTA A LA QUE SIRVIÓ DE BASE A LA SENTENCIA, PUES DISMINUIRÍA INTRÍNSECAMENTE EL VALOR REAL DE LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA RECONOCIDA, MÁS AÚN QUE LA VARIACIÓN DE LOS ALIMENTOS SE REALIZA EN VÍA DE ACCIÓN, A TENOR DE LO DISPUESTO EN EL ARTÍCULO 571 DEL CÓDIGO PROCESAL CIVIL, CAUSANDO CON ELLO INDEFENSIÓN AL ALIMENTISTA, AL NO PODER EJERCER SU DERECHO DE DEFENSA DE ACUERDO A LA LEY, CONTRAVINIÉNDOSE EL DEBIDO PROCESO RECONOCIDA EN EL NUMERAL 3) DEL ARTÍCULO 139 DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL PERÚ.
  11. 11. • JURISPRUDENCIA DEL PODER JUDICIAL • • ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS NO ES REQUISITO PARA DEMANDAR DIVORCIO EN ESTE CASO [CASACIÓN 2458-2016, SULLANA] • SUMILLA: NO ES EXIGIBLE EL REQUISITO ESTABLECIDO EN EL ARTÍCULO 345-A PRIMER PÁRRAFO DEL CÓDIGO PROCESAL CIVIL, REFERENTE AL ESTAR AL DÍA EN EL PAGO DE LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA PARA INTERPONER LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO POR LA CAUSAL DE SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO, SI AL MOMENTO DE INTERPOSICIÓN DE LA DEMANDA NO EXISTA PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS INSTAURADO O DOCUMENTO QUE ACREDITE DE MANERA INDUBITABLE EL INCUMPLIMIENTO DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA; DEBIENDO EL JUEZ INTERPRETAR DICHA NORMA NO EN UN SENTIDO ABSOLUTO SINO TENIENDO EN CUENTA CADA CASO EN CONCRETO.
  12. 12. • • III PLENO CASATORIO CIVIL: INDEMNIZACIÓN EN EL PROCESO DE DIVORCIO POR CAUSAL DE SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 4664-2010, PUNO] • PRECEDENTE VINCULANTE: 1. EN LOS PROCESOS DE FAMILIA, COMO EN LOS DE ALIMENTOS, DIVORCIO, FILIACIÓN, VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR, ENTRE OTROS, EL JUEZ TIENE FACULTADES TUITIVAS Y, EN CONSECUENCIA, SE DEBE FLEXIBILIZAR ALGUNOS PRINCIPIOS Y NORMAS PROCESALES COMO LOS DE INICIATIVA DE PARTE, CONGRUENCIA, FORMALIDAD, EVENTUALIDAD, PRECLUSIÓN, ACUMULACIÓN DE PRETENSIONES, EN ATENCIÓN A LA NATURALEZA DE LOS CONFLICTOS QUE DEBE SOLUCIONAR, DERIVADOS DE LAS RELACIONES FAMILIARES Y PERSONALES, OFRECIENDO PROTECCIÓN A LA PARTE PERJUDICADA, ELLO DE CONFORMIDAD CON LO DISPUESTO EN LOS ARTÍCULOS 4 Y 43 DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL ESTADO QUE RECONOCE, RESPECTIVAMENTE, LA PROTECCIÓN ESPECIAL A: EL NIÑO, LA MADRE, EL ANCIANO, LA FAMILIA Y EL MATRIMONIO, ASI COMO LA FÓRMULA POLÍTICA DEL ESTADO DEMOCRÁTICO Y SOCIAL DE DERECHO. • 2. EN LOS PROCESOS SOBRE DIVORCIO -Y DE SEPARACIÓN DE CUERPOS- POR LA CAUSAL DE SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO, EL JUEZ TIENE EL DEBER DE VELAR POR LA ESTABILIDAD ECONÓMICA DEL CÓNYUGE QUE RESULTE MÁS PERJUDICADO POR LA SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO ASI COMO LA DE SUS HIJOS, DE CONFORMIDAD CON LO DISPUESTO POR EL ARTICULO 345-A DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL. EN CONSECUENCIA, A PEDIDO DE PARTE O DE OFICIO SEÑALARÁ UNA INDEMNIZACIÓN POR DAÑOS, EL QUE INCLUYE EL DAÑO A LA PERSONA, U ORDENARÁ LA ADJUDICACIÓN PREFERENTE DE BIENES DE LA SOCIEDAD CONYUGAL, INDEPENDIENTEMENTE DE LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS QUE PUDIERA CORRESPONDERLE.
  13. 13. • • DIVORCIO: INAPLICAN III PLENO CASATORIO POR GENERAR INDEFENSIÓN EN UNA DE LAS PARTES [CASACIÓN 991-2016, LIMA SUR] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: SEXTO.- EL MISMO PLENO CASATORIO EXPRESA QUE EN LOS PROCESOS DE FAMILIA HA DE ESTARSE A FAVOR DE LA FLEXIBILIZACIÓN PROCESAL DADO SU CARÁCTER TUITIVO, EN LO QUE ATAÑE, POR EJEMPLO, AL PRINCIPIO DE CONGRUENCIA. SIENDO ESTO CIERTO, NO ES MENOS VERDAD QUE ELLO NO SUPONE GENERAR INDEFENSIÓN EN ALGUNA DE LAS PARTES RESOLVIENDO EXTREMO QUE NO FUE OBJETO DE CONTROVERSIA, NI MUCHO MENOS QUE SE DECIDA EN ABIERTA CONTRADICCIÓN A LA NORMA LEGAL. ELLO SIGNIFICARÍA NEGAR EL DERECHO DE DEFENSA Y VULNERAR UNO DE LOS PRINCIPIOS BÁSICOS EN LOS QUE SE SUSTENTA EL SISTEMA PROCESAL MODERNO.
  14. 14. • • JUEZ ORDENA QUE MUJER PASE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS A SUS HIJOS [EXP. 00055-2017-0-1411-JP-FC-01] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: OCTAVO. QUE, TENIENDO EN CUENTA QUE POR LOS ALIMENTOS “SE CONSIDERA ALIMENTOS LO NECESARIO PARA EL SUSTENTO, HABITACIÓN, VESTIDO, EDUCACIÓN, INSTRUCCIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN PARA EL TRABAJO, ASISTENCIA MÉDICA Y PSICOLÓGICA Y RECREACIÓN DEL NIÑO O DEL ADOLESCENTE. TAMBIÉN LOS GASTOS DEL EMBARAZO DE LA MADRE DESDE LA CONCEPCIÓN HASTA LA ETAPA DE POSTPARTO”, CONFORME A LO PRECEPTUADO POR LOS ARTÍCULOS 91° Y 92° DEL TEXTO ÚNICO ORDENADO DEL CÓDIGO DE LOS NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTES; EN CUYA OBLIGACIÓN LEGAL PARA CON SUS MENORES HIJOS SE ENCUENTRA EL DEMANDADO A TENOR DE LO DISPUESTO POR EL ARTÍCULO 474°, INCISO 2° DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, CABE PRONUNCIARSE EN ESTE ESTADO POR CADA UNO DE LOS PUNTOS CONTROVERTIDOS ESTABLECIDOS EN EL ACTO DE LA AUDIENCIA. 1. AL PRIMER PUNTO CONTROVERTIDO, RESPECTO DEL ESTADO DE NECESIDAD DE LOS MENORES ALIMENTISTAS, SE TIENE QUE LA MISMA RESULTA SER IMPLÍCITA A SU EDAD, DESARROLLO BIOLÓGICO, SOCIAL Y EDUCATIVO, POR LO QUE EL SOLO TRANSCURSO DE LOS AÑOS RESULTA SER PRUEBA SUFICIENTE PARA ACREDITAR EL MISMO, TANTO MÁS SI DADO EL DESARROLLO DE LOS MENORES ESTE NECESARIAMENTE DEBE CONTAR CON UNA PROTECCIÓN Y SUSTENTO POR PARTE DE LOS PADRES, LO CUAL EN EL CASO DE AUTOS SE ENCUENTRA ACREDITADO ADEMÁS QUE LAS PARTIDAS DE NACIMIENTO DEL MENORES MARÍA ROSA TIPIAN GOMER DE FOJAS 03 Y CARLOS JOSEPH TIPIAN GOMEZ DE FOJAS 04, DE ALLÍ QUE EL MISMO RESULTA ATENDIBLE, TANTO MÁS SI EL MISMO SE ENCUENTRA EN ETAPA ESCOLAR CONFORME SE APRECIA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DE FOLIOS 09 . AL SEGUNDO PUNTO CONTROVERTIDO, REFERIDO A LA DETERMINAR LA POSIBILIDAD ECONÓMICA DE LA DEMANDADA , CABE RESALTAR QUE SI BIEN EN AUTOS NO SE HA LOGRADO ACREDITAR LOS REALES INGRESOS DE LA DEMANDADA , AL MENOS EN LA FORMA INDICADA EN LA DEMANDA EN LA CONDICIÓN , ESTO ES QUE LA DEMANDADA LABORABA PARA LA EMPRESA “FUNDO CALIFORNIA” QUE CONFORME INDICA TANTO EL DEMANDANTE COMO LA DEMANDADA , ÉSTA ÚLTIMA YA NO LABORA PARA LA CITADA EMPRESA, NO OBRANDO EN AUTOS INFORMACIÓN DE SUS INGRESOS ACTUALES, SIN EMBARGO DE LO INDICADO POR LA PROPIA DEMANDADA Y SE ACREDITA QUE LA DEMANDADA ES PROPIETARIA DE AL MENOS TRES INMUEBLES , CONFORME SE APRECIA DE LAS COPIA LITERALES DE FOJAS 28 A 30 , QUE EVIDENTEMENTE DEBE REPORTARLE INGRESOS, Y SI BIEN NO SE HA ACREDITADO LOS INGRESOS ECONÓMICOS REALES DE LA DEMANDADA , ELLO TAMPOCO EXIME A LA DEMANDADA DE PASAR UNA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A FAVOR DE SU PROLE, LA MISMA QUE SERÁ ESTABLECIDA EN FUNCIÓN A LA MÁXIMA DE LA EXPERIENCIA QUE NOS INFORME A CUANTO ASCIENDE EL GASTO PROMEDIO DE UN MENOR DE EDAD , COMO ES EN EL CASO DE AUTOS , ASÍ COMO EL HECHO DE QUE LA DEMANDADA NO HA ACREDITADO TENER LIMITACIÓN FÍSICA O PSICOLÓGICA QUE LE IMPIDA ACUDIR A SUS MENORES HIJOS CON UNA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA ADECUADA , MENOS AÚN QUE TENGA OTRA CARGA FAMILIAR QUE LIMITE SUS CAPACIDADES Y SI BIEN LA DEMANDADA MANIFIESTA QUE NO OFRECE PENSIÓN ALGUNA EN RAZÓN DE QUE HA INICIADOS UN PROCESO DE TENENCIA Y EN SU OPORTUNIDAD SOLICITARÁ LA SUSPENSIÓN DEL PROCESO , TAMBIÉN ES CIERTO QUE NO HA ACREDITADO CON DOCUMENTO ALGUNO LO EXPRESADO Y EN CASO DE HABER PRESENTADO SU DEMANDA DE TENENCIA DICHA DEMANDA SE TRAMITARÁ EN OTRO PROCESO Y OTRO JUZGADO , SIN EMBARGO LOS MENORES NECESITAN LOS ALIMENTOS PETICIONADOS , PARA SU DESARROLLO Y ENTRE TANTO DE RESUELVA EL PROCESO DE TENENCIA , TANTO EL DEMANDANTE COMO LA DEMANDADA DEBEN ACUDIR CON LOS ALIMENTOS EN FAVOR DE LOS MENORES, LO QUE SIGNIFICA QUE NO PUEDE EXIMIRSE DE DICHA OBLIGACIÓN A LA DEMANDADA , PORQUE ELLA ESTÁ PRESENTADO UN PROCESO DE TENENCIA.
  15. 15. • • PROCEDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO PESE A PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 4310-2014, LIMA] • SUMILLA: EN CUANTO AL REQUERIMIENTO ESTABLECIDO POR EL ARTÍCULO 345-A PRIMER PÁRRAFO DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, EFECTUANDO UNA INTERPRETACIÓN CONTRARIO SENSU DE ESTA NORMA DEBE ENTENDERSE QUE, SI NO CONSTA LA EXISTENCIA DE UNA DEUDA LÍQUIDA A CARGO DE UNO LOS CÓNYUGES, ESTO ES DEBIDAMENTE CUANTIFICADA, POR CONCEPTO DE ALIMENTOS A FAVOR DEL OTRO CÓNYUGE O DE LOS HIJOS DE AMBOS, AQUÉL TIENE EXPEDITO SU DERECHO PARA EJERCITAR LA ACCIÓN INVOCANDO LA CAUSAL CONTENIDA EN EL INCISO 12 DEL ARTÍCULO 333 DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL. POR CONSIGUIENTE, NO TIENE RELEVANCIA LA SOLA EXISTENCIA DE UN PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS, SI ES QUE NO EXISTE REQUERIMIENTO DE PAGO AL DEMANDANTE POR DICHO CONCEPTO.
  16. 16. • • ALIMENTISTA QUE NO CONCLUYÓ LA SECUNDARIA DESPUÉS DE LA MAYORÍA DE EDAD PIERDE PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 3016-2002, LORETO] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: SÉPTIMO.- QUE, RESULTA EVIDENTE QUE UN ESTUDIANTE CON DIECIOCHO AÑOS DE EDAD QUE SE ENCUENTRA EN EL CUARTO AÑO DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA, NO LO ESTÁ REALIZANDO EXITOSAMENTE, PORQUE POR SU EDAD DEBERÍA HABER TERMINADO LA EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA;
  17. 17. • • AUNQUE SE DESESTIME LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO, EL JUEZ DEBE PRONUNCIARSE SOBRE TENENCIA, ALIMENTOS O RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [CASACIÓN 2887-2016, LA LIBERTAD] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: SÉPTIMO.- ADEMÁS, TENIENDO EN CUENTA LOS PARÁMETROS FIJADOS EN EL TERCER PLENO CASATORIO REALIZADO POR LAS SALAS CIVILES PERMANENTE Y TRANSITORIA DE LA CORTE SUPREMA DE JUSTICIA DE LA REPÚBLICA (CASACIÓN NÚMERO 4664-2010, PUNO) DE FECHA DIECIOCHO DE MARZO DE DOS MIL ONCE, EN LOS PROCESOS DE FAMILIA, COMO EN LOS DE ALIMENTOS, DIVORCIO, FILIACIÓN, VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR, ENTRE OTROS, EL JUEZ TIENE FACULTADES TUITIVAS Y, EN CONSECUENCIA, SE DEBE FLEXIBILIZAR ALGUNOS PRINCIPIOS Y NORMAS PROCESALES COMO LOS DE INICIATIVA DE PARTE, CONGRUENCIA, FORMALIDAD, EVENTUALIDAD, PRECLUSIÓN Y ACUMULACIÓN DE PRETENSIONES, EN ATENCIÓN A LA NATURALEZA DE LOS CONFLICTOS QUE DEBE SOLUCIONAR, DERIVADOS DE LAS RELACIONES FAMILIARES Y PERSONALES, OFRECIENDO PROTECCIÓN A LA PARTE PERJUDICADA, ELLO DE CONFORMIDAD CON LO DISPUESTO EN LOS ARTÍCULOS 4 Y 43 DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL ESTADO QUE RECONOCE; RESPECTIVAMENTE, LA PROTECCIÓN ESPECIAL AL NIÑO, LA MADRE, EL ANCIANO, LA FAMILIA Y EL MATRIMONIO, ASÍ COMO LA FÓRMULA POLÍTICA DEL ESTADO DEMOCRÁTICO Y SOCIAL DE DERECHO. ASIMISMO, EL “INTERÉS SUPERIOR” GARANTIZA LA SATISFACCIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS DEL MENOR, LO QUE SIGNIFICA QUE EN TODA DECISIÓN QUE AFECTA AL NIÑO O ADOLESCENTE, DEBERÁ PRIMAR EL RESPETO A SUS DERECHOS, LO CUAL TIENE ASIDERO NORMATIVO Y SUPRANACIONAL; ES DECIR, LA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO[1], QUE LA FIRMAN LOS PAÍSES CONVOCANTES EL VEINTE DE NOVIEMBRE DE MIL NOVECIENTOS OCHENTA Y NUEVE (RATIFICADA POR EL PERÚ EL CUATRO DE SETIEMBRE DE MIL NOVECIENTOS NOVENTA), Y DEFINE COMO NIÑO/A A TODO SER HUMANO MENOR DE DIECIOCHO AÑOS, ASÍ COMO LOS DERECHOS POLÍTICOS, SOCIALES, CULTURALES Y ECONÓMICOS DE LOS NIÑOS, ENTRE LOS CUALES DETALLA CUATRO PRINCIPIOS FUNDAMENTALES CONTENIDOS EN LOS ARTÍCULOS 2: LA NO DISCRIMINACIÓN, 3: EL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO, 6: EL DERECHO A LA VIDA, SUPERVIVENCIA Y DESARROLLO, Y 12: EL RESPETO POR LOS PUNTOS DE VISTA DEL NIÑO. ASÍ TAMBIÉN, EL PRINCIPIO CONCERNIENTE AL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO, EN EL ÁMBITO DEL DERECHO INTERNACIONAL DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS, FUE RECONOCIDO PRIMIGENIAMENTE POR LA ORGANIZACIÓN DE LAS NACIONES UNIDAS EL VEINTE DE NOVIEMBRE DE MIL NOVECIENTOS CINCUENTA Y NUEVE EN LA DECLARACIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO, CUANDO EN EL PRINCIPIO II INDICA: “(…) AL PROMULGAR LEYES CON ESTE FIN, LA CONSIDERACIÓN FUNDAMENTAL A QUE SE ATENDERÁ SERÁ EL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO”, CRITERIO QUE DEL MISMO MODO DESARROLLA EL ARTÍCULO 3.1 DE LA INDICADA CONVENCIÓN SOBRE LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO: “EN TODAS LAS MEDIDAS CONCERNIENTES A LOS NIÑOS QUE TOMEN LAS INSTITUCIONES PÚBLICAS O PRIVADAS DE BIENESTAR SOCIAL, LOS TRIBUNALES, LAS AUTORIDADES ADMINISTRATIVAS O LOS ÓRGANOS LEGISLATIVOS, UNA CONSIDERACIÓN PRIMORDIAL A QUE SE ATENDERÁ SERÁ EL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO”, RECOGIDO POR EL ARTÍCULO IX DEL TÍTULO PRELIMINAR DEL CÓDIGO DE LOS NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTES. EN DICHO CONTEXTO JURISPRUDENCIAL, NORMATIVO SUPRANACIONAL Y NACIONAL, ESTE SUPREMO TRIBUNAL CONSIDERA QUE LA MEDIDA DISPUESTA EN SEDE DE INSTANCIA; ES DECIR, AL ORDENAR UNA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS A FAVOR DE LOS MENORES HIJOS DE AMBAS PARTES, SE HA FLEXIBILIZADO EL PRINCIPIO DE CONGRUENCIA PROCESAL Y SE HA RESPETADO LOS DERECHOS DEL NIÑO Y DEL ADOLESCENTE.
  18. 18. • • PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS NO IMPIDE DIVORCIO POR SEPARACIÓN DE HECHO [CASACIÓN 3432-2014, LIMA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: OCTAVO.- QUE, EN EL CASO DE AUTOS, LAS INSTANCIAS DE MÉRITO HAN EMITIDO FALLOS QUE NO DAN DEBIDO CUMPLIMIENTO AL PRINCIPIO DE MOTIVACIÓN DE LAS RESOLUCIONES JUDICIALES, POR CUANTO HAN DESESTIMADO LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO POSTULADA EN AUTOS, SUSTENTÁNDOSE EN EL INCUMPLIMIENTO DE OBLIGACIONES ALIMENTARIAS QUE SURGIERON CON POSTERIORIDAD A LA FECHA DE INTERPOSICIÓN DE LA DEMANDA (NÓTESE QUE SI BIEN EXISTÍA LA SENTENCIA DE PRIMERA INSTANCIA, DE FECHA TREINTA DE SETIEMBRE DE DOS MIL OCHO, EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS N° 518-07, ESTA NO SE ENCONTRABA FIRME AL HABER INTERPUESTO, EL AHORA RECURRENTE, RECURSO DE APELACIÓN, HASTA LA EMISIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA DE VISTA DE FECHA TREINTA Y UNO DE AGOSTO DE DOS MIL ONCE QUE CONFIRMÓ AQUÉLLA, REVOCÁNDOLA SÓLO EN CUANTO AL MONTO Y FIJANDO LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A FAVOR DE MARÍA LUISA SÁENZ BAZÁN DE ARCE, EN LA SUMA DE DOS MIL NUEVOS SOLES (S/. 2,000.00). SE APRECIA FALTA DE CONSISTENCIA LÓGICA EN DICHOS FALLOS, PUES TAL COMO SE HA MANIFESTADO ANTES, ES AL MOMENTO DE LA INTERPOSICIÓN DE LA DEMANDA CUANDO SE DEBE EVALUAR SI EL ACCIONANTE ESTÁ O NO AL DÍA EN SUS OBLIGACIONES ALIMENTARIAS, PUES EL MANDATO JUDICIAL QUE CONMINÓ AL PAGO DE UNA PENSIÓN ALIMENTARÍA AL DEMANDANTE DATA DE FECHA POSTERIOR A LA DEMANDA DE DIVORCIO PROPUESTA EN AUTOS (REPETIMOS, SÓLO EN LA FECHA DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN DE LA SENTENCIA DE FECHA TREINTA Y UNO DE AGOSTO DE DOS MIL ONCE, LA SENTENCIA DEL JUEZ QUEDÓ FIRME, AL HABER SIDO CONFIRMADA POR EL COLEGIADO SUPERIOR). EL VICIO SE AGRAVA SI SE TIENE EN CUENTA QUE, SEGÚN LOS DOCUMENTOS QUE OBRAN EN AUTOS A FOJAS 345 A 353, EL RECURRENTE (DEMANDANTE) HABRÍA CANCELADO LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA QUE SE LE IMPUSO EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS N° 518-07, A FAVOR DE LA DEMANDADA MARÍA LUISA SÁENZ BAZÁN DE ARCE.
  19. 19. • • LOS ALIMENTOS NO SE CIRCUNSCRIBEN A LA SUBSISTENCIA, ABARCAN TAMBIÉN LAS NECESIDADES DEL CONTEXTO SOCIAL DEL MENOR [CASACIÓN 3874-2007, TACNA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: SEXTO.- QUE, CONFORME LO PREVÉ EL ARTÍCULO CUATROCIENTOS OCHENTA Y UNO DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, LOS ALIMENTOS SE REGULAN POR EL JUEZ EN PROPORCIÓN A LAS NECESIDADES DE QUIEN LOS PIDE Y A LAS POSIBILIDADES DEL QUE DEBE DARLOS, ATENDIENDO ADEMÁS A LAS CIRCUNSTANCIAS PERSONALES DE AMBOS, ESPECIALMENTE A LAS OBLIGACIONES A QUE SE HALLE SUJETO EL DEUDOR. CUANDO LA NORMA ALUDE A LAS NECESIDADES DE QUIEN LOS PIDE, ELLO NO EQUIVALE A VERIFICAR LA EXISTENCIA DE UN ESTADO DE INDIGENCIA, Y DEBE APRECIARSE TENIENDO EN CONSIDERACIÓN EL CONTEXTO SOCIAL EN EL QUE VIVE EL MENOR ALIMENTISTA, PUESTO QUE LOS ALIMENTOS NO SE CIRCUNSCRIBEN A LO ESTRICTAMENTE NECESARIO PARA SU SUBSISTENCIA, CONSTITUYENDO EL ESTADO DE NECESIDAD DE LOS MENORES UNA PRESUNCIÓN LEGAL IURIS TANTUM. ASIMISMO, CUANDO LA NORMA HACE ALUSIÓN A LAS POSIBILIDADES DEL QUE DEBE DARLOS, SE REFIERE A LA CAPACIDAD ECONÓMICA DEL DEMANDADO, ES DECIR A LOS INGRESOS QUE ESTE PERCIBE; SIENDO QUE EN EL PRESENTE CASO, AMBOS SUPUESTOS SE HAN ACREDITADO, YA QUE LA ALIMENTISTA ES MENOR DE EDAD Y A LA FECHA DE LA PRESENTACIÓN DE LA DEMANDA CONTABA CON TRES AÑOS DE EDAD; Y, EN CUANTO A LOS INGRESOS DEL DEMANDADO, ESTÁ ACREDITADO EN AUTOS QUE SU REMUNERACIÓN MENSUAL ASCIENDE A SIETE MIL SETECIENTOS NOVENTA Y SEIS NUEVOS SOLES CON SETENTA Y NUEVE CÉNTIMOS, ADEMÁS DE LAS GRATIFICACIONES, ENTRE OTROS INGRESOS QUE PERCIBE.
  20. 20. • • NO SE CONFIGURA COSA JUZGADA EN PROCESOS DE ALIMENTOS [CASACIÓN 2760-2004, CAJAMARCA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: QUINTO.- QUE EN TAL SENTIDO, LA SALA SUPERIOR POR RESOLUCIÓN DE FOJAS CIENTO CUARENTA Y NUEVE, CONFIRMA LA SENTENCIA APELADA EN EL EXTREMO QUE ORDENA EL PAGO DE LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA A FAVOR DEL MENOR Y TAMBIÉN CONFIRMA LA RESOLUCIÓN QUE DECLARÓ INFUNDADA LA EXCEPCIÓN DE COSA JUZGADA, SUSTENTANDO ESTA ÚLTIMA DECISIÓN SUSTANCIALMENTE EN QUE EN MATERIA DE ALIMENTOS NO SE PLASMA EL PRINCIPIO DE LA COSA JUZGADA EN SENTIDO MATERIAL SINO FORMAL, ESTO ÚLTIMO TODA VEZ QUE LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA FIJADA TIENE EL CARÁCTER PROVISIONAL Y PUEDE SER OBJETO DE MODIFICACIÓN, VÍA EXTINCIÓN, EXONERACIÓN, ETCÉTERA.
  21. 21. • • ¿SE PUEDE CONDICIONAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS A ESTAR AL DÍA CON LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS? [CASACIÓN 4253-2016, LA LIBERTAD] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: QUINTO.- BAJO ESTE CONTEXTO NORMATIVO NACIONAL, SUPRANACIONAL, DOCTRINARIO Y JURISPRUDENCIAL, REVISADA LA SENTENCIA DE VISTA MATERIA DE CASACIÓN, AL RESOLVER LA CAUSA, LA SALA CIVIL SUPERIOR NO HA TOMADO EN CUENTA PRIMERAMENTE EL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO, PUESTO QUE, POR MÁS QUE EL PADRE NO SE ENCUENTRE AL DÍA EN LAS PENSIONES ALIMENTARIAS, ESO NO QUIERE DECIR QUE ESTA SITUACIÓN PUEDA ESTAR POR ENCIMA DEL DERECHO DEL PADRE A RELACIONARSE CON SU HIJA, PUESTO QUE, TAMBIÉN ES UNA NECESIDAD QUE EL MISMO NO DESATIENDA LAS NECESIDADES EMOCIONALES Y ESPIRITUALES DE LA MENOR Y EN ATENCIÓN A QUE EL DERECHO DEL NIÑO SE CIRCUNSCRIBE A LA RELACIÓN DIRECTA QUE DEBE MANTENER CON SU PROGENITOR EL PAPEL DE ESTE NO SE AGOTA CON LA SOLA PROVISIÓN DE ALIMENTOS PUES SU OBJETIVO FINAL ES EL CONTACTO DIRECTO CON SU HIJA; POR CONSIGUIENTE, PRETENDER FIJAR UN RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS SUPEDITADO A UNA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS DE NINGUNA FORMA SUPONE PRESERVAR EL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DE LA MENOR, MUY POR EL CONTRARIO LA MENOSCABA Y PERJUDICA.
  22. 22. • • ESTADO DE NECESIDAD EXIME DE PRESTAR PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA AL CÓNYUGE [CASACIÓN 3839-2013, LAMBAYEQUE] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: DÉCIMO SÉTIMO.- AHORA BIEN, LUEGO DEL ANÁLISIS EFECTUADO A LAS RAZONES JURÍDICAS ESGRIMIDAS POR LOS JUECES DE MÉRITO PARA DESESTIMAR LA PETICIÓN DE ALIMENTOS, SE PUEDE CONCLUIR QUE EN EFECTO LOS JUZGADORES HAN EXAMINADO LOS CRITERIOS QUE FIJA EL ARTÍCULO 481º DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL PARA EL OTORGAMIENTO DE DICHA PRESTACIÓN, LLEGANDO A LA CONCLUSIÓN QUE EN ESTE CASO NO SE PRESENTA UNO DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS PARA SUSTENTAR EL PAGO DE LOS ALIMENTOS, ESTO ES, QUE EL OBLIGADO TENGA LOS RECURSOS NECESARIOS QUE LE PERMITAN PROVEER LOS ALIMENTOS SIN PONER EN PELIGRO SU PROPIA SUBSISTENCIA, PUES, EN VIRTUD A LA VALORACIÓN CONJUNTA Y RAZONADA DE LAS PRUEBAS, HAN PODIDO ESTABLECER QUE EL DEMANDANTE VÍCTOR JESÚS MONTERO SAAVEDRA ES UNA PERSONA DE EDAD AVANZADA – CUENTA CON SESENTA Y OCHO AÑOS DE EDAD-, LO CUAL NO LE PERMITIRÍA ACCEDER A UN PUESTO DE TRABAJO EN CALIDAD DE DEPENDIENTE; ASIMISMO, ES EVIDENTE QUE AL GOZAR DE AUXILIO JUDICIAL SU SITUACIÓN ECONÓMICA ES PAUPÉRRIMA, POR LO QUE IMPONERLE LA OBLIGACIÓN DE ACUDIR CON UNA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS A LA DEMANDADA SERÍA PRIVARLO DEL ELEMENTO BÁSICO PARA SU PROPIA SUBSISTENCIA, MÁS AÚN SI LA DEMANDADA TIENE HIJOS MAYORES DE EDAD, QUIENES TIENEN LA OBLIGACIÓN DE ASISTIR A SUS PADRES, EN VIRTUD DE LO DISPUESTO EN EL ARTÍCULO 478º DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL; DEBIENDO AGREGARSE A ELLO QUE PRETENDER ARRIBAR A UNA CONCLUSIÓN DISTINTA IMPORTARÍA VALORAR NUEVAMENTE EL CAUDAL PROBATORIO, LABOR QUE ES AJENA A LA NATURALEZA DEL RECURSO DE CASACIÓN, EL CUAL ESTÁ ORIENTADO A OBSERVAR SOLO LOS ERRORES DE DERECHO.
  23. 23. • • DIFERENCIAS ENTRE DERECHO ALIMENTARIO Y OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA [CASACIÓN 1398-2008, ICA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: DÉCIMO SEGUNDO.- QUE, LA IMPUGNANTE DENUNCIA LA INTERPRETACIÓN ERRÓNEA DEL ARTÍCULO TRESCIENTOS CINCUENTA DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, MEDIANTE EL CUAL SE HA DISPUESTO EL FENECIMIENTO DE LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS, ALEGANDO QUE NO SE HA DIFERENCIADO CORRECTAMENTE EL DERECHO ALIMENTARIO DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA. AL RESPECTO RESULTA NECESARIO HACER ALGUNAS PRECISIONES SOBRE EL CESE DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA DISPUESTO POR LA SALA DE MÉRITO EN APLICACIÓN DE LOS PREVISTO EN EL ARTÍCULO TRESCIENTOS CINCUENTA DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL. EN EL PRESENTE CASO, ES DE ADVERTIRSE QUE EL DEMANDANTE VIENE ABONANDO A LA DEMANDADA UNA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS EN VIRTUD A UN MANDATO JUDICIAL RECAÍDO EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS (EXPEDIENTE NÚMERO CUATROCIENTOS CUARENTICUATRO – NOVENTIOCHO) Y DE REDUCCIÓN DE ALIMENTOS (EXPEDIENTE NÚMERO CIENTO TREINTINUEVE – DOS MIL) SEGUIDO ANTE EL JUEZ DE PAZ LETRADO DE PISCO; EN TAL CONTEXTO, SI BIEN A TENOR DE LO DISPUESTO EN EL ARTÍCULO TRESCIENTOS CINCUENTA DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, ES CONSECUENCIA DEL DIVORCIO RESPECTO DE LOS CÓNYUGES – ENTRE OTROS – EL CESE DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTICIA ENTRE MARIDO Y MUJER, DICHA NORMA DEBE SER ENTENDIDA DENTRO DE UN CONTEXTO EN EL QUE LOS CÓNYUGES SE HUBIERAN PRESTADO MUTUAMENTE, Y SIN COERCIÓN ALGUNA, LOS CITADOS ALIMENTOS, CIRCUNSTANCIA QUE NO SE PRESENTA EN ESTE CASO, PUES FUE LA DEMANDADA QUIEN HA TENIDO QUE RECURRIR A LA VÍA JUDICIAL PARA OBTENER UN FALLO QUE COMPELE AL DEMANDANTE A CUMPLIR CON PRESTARLOS, LOS QUE INCLUSO, A LA FECHA SE HAN VISTA REDUCIDOS, POR EL PROCESO DE REDUCCIÓN DE ALIMENTOS QUE EL DEMANDANTE LE HA SEGUIDO. EN TAL SENTIDO EXISTIENDO UNA DECISIÓN JUDICIAL PREVIA RECAÍDA EN UN PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS TRAMITADO CON ANTERIORIDAD A LA PRESENTE CAUSA, LA SENTENCIA DE MÉRITO NO PODÍA PRONUNCIARSE SOBRE EL CESE DE UNA OBLIGACIÓN QUE YA FUE DETERMINADA POR OTRO ÓRGANO JURISDICCIONAL. • DÉCIMO TERCERO.- QUE, INTERPRETAR LO CONTRARIO IMPLICARÍA CONTRAVENIR ABIERTAMENTE LA DISPUESTO EN EL INCISO SEGUNDO DEL ARTÍCULO CIENTO TREINTINUEVE DE LA CARTA POLÍTICA, YA QUE SE ESTARÍA ORDENANDO EL CESE DE LA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS DISPUESTA EN UN PROCESO JUDICIAL DISTINTO AL QUE NOS OCUPA, VULNERANDO DE ESTA MANERA LA INDEPENDENCIA EN EL EJERCICIO DE LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL, EN CONCORDANCIA CON EL ARTÍCULO CUARTA DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DEL PODER JUDICIAL, PUES ES EN DICHO PROCESO, Y NO EN ÉSTE, QUE EL ACTOR DEBE HACER VALER LAS RAZONES POR LAS CUALES ESTIMA QUE YA NO LE CORRESPONDE SEGUIR ABONANDO LOS ALIMENTOS ORDENADOS POR EL JUEZ, PROCESO EN EL QUE, ADEMÁS, SE DEBERÁ VERIFICAR SI LOS PRESUPUESTOS PARA SU OTORGAMIENTO SUBSISTEN; ACORDE CON LOS PRESUPUESTOS ESTABLECIDOS EN EL ARTÍCULO CUATROCIENTOS OCHENTIUNO DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL; POR LO QUE DEBE DEJARSE A SALVO EL DERECHO DEL ACTOR, PARA QUE LO HAGA VALER EN LA VÍA QUE ESTIME PERTINENTE, TENIENDO EN CUENTA QUE LAS DECISIONES EMITIDAS EN MATERIA DE ALIMENTOS NO CONSTITUYEN COSA JUZGADA.
  24. 24. • • NO ES IMPERATIVO CUMPLIR CON PENSIÓN ALIMENTARIA PARA OTORGAR RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS [CASACIÓN 3841-2009, LIMA] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: DÉCIMO CUARTO.- QUE, SOBRE EL PARTICULAR, ES DEL CASO SEÑALAR QUE SI BIEN EL ARTÍCULO 88 DEL CÓDIGO DEL NIÑO Y DEL ADOLESCENTE ESTABLECE QUE LOS PADRES QUE NO EJERZAN LA PATRIA POTESTAD TIENEN DERECHO A VISITAR A SUS HIJOS, PARA LO CUAL DEBERÁN ACREDITAR CON PRUEBA SUFICIENTE EL CUMPLIMIENTO O LA IMPOSIBILIDAD DEL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA, TAMBIÉN LO ES QUE DICHO NUMERAL NO EXIGE IMPERATIVAMENTE, EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA, PUES PERMITE A LOS PADRES QUE SOLICITAN SE LES CONCEDA RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS, ACREDITAR LA IMPOSIBILIDAD DE CUMPLIR DICHA OBLIGACIÓN; SIENDO ADEMÁS, QUE ANTE EL CONFLICTO QUE SE PRESENTE EN RELACIÓN A ESTE PUNTO, CORRESPONDE AL JUZGADOR RESOLVER APLICANDO EL PRINCIPIO DEL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL NIÑO, EL MISMO QUE HA SIDO OBSERVADO POR LOS JUECES DE MÉRITO, A FIN DE OTORGAR EL RÉGIMEN DE VISITAS A FAVOR DEL DEMANDANTE.
  25. 25. • • DIVORCIO: ¿EN QUÉ CASOS NO CESA LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA ENTRE LOS CÓNYUGES? [CASACIÓN 5818- 2007, MOQUEGUA] • FUNDAMENTOS DESTACADOS: DÉCIMO PRIMERO.– QUE, FINALMENTE, RESULTA NECESARIO ACOTAR ALGUNAS PRECISIONES SOBRE EL CESE DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTARIA DISPUESTO POR LAS INSTANCIAS DE MÉRITO EN APLICACIÓN DE LO PREVISTO EN EL ARTÍCULO TRESCIENTOS CINCUENTA DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL. EN EL PRESENTE CASO, ES DE ADVERTIRSE QUE EL DEMANDANTE VIENE ABONANDO A LA DEMANDADA UNA PENSIÓN DE ALIMENTOS EN VIRTUD A UN MANDATO JUDICIAL RECAÍDO EN EL PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS (EXPEDIENTE NÚMERO QUINIENTOS – DOS MIL DOS) SEGUIDO ANTE EL SEGUNDO JUZGADO DE PAZ LETRADO DE M.N. SI BIEN A TENOR DE LO DISPUESTO EN EL ARTÍCULO TRESCIENTOS CINCUENTA DEL CÓDIGO CIVIL, ES CONSECUENCIA DEL DIVORCIO RESPECTO DE LOS CÓNYUGES -ENTRE OTROS- EL CESE DE LA OBLIGACIÓN ALIMENTICIA ENTRE MARIDO Y MUJER, DICHA NORMA DEBE SER ENTENDIDA DENTRO DE UN CONTEXTO EN QUE LOS CÓNYUGES SE HUBIERAN PRESTADO MUTUAMENTE, Y SIN COERCIÓN ALGUNA, LOS CITADOS ALIMENTOS, CIRCUNSTANCIA QUE NO SE PRESENTA EN ESTE CASO, PUES FUE LA DEMANDADA QUIEN, ANTE EL CESE UNILATERAL DEL APORTE POR PARTE DEL DEMANDANTE, TUVO QUE RECURRIR AL PODER JUDICIAL PARA EFECTOS DE OBTENER UN FALLO QUE LO COMPELA A CUMPLIR CON PRESTARLOS. EN TAL SENTIDO, EXISTIENDO UNA DECISIÓN JUDICIAL PREVIA RECAÍDA EN UN PROCESO DE ALIMENTOS TRAMITADO CON ANTERIORIDAD A LA PRESENTE CAUSA, CORRESPONDERÁ AL OBLIGADO (HOY DEMANDANTE) SOLICITAR ANTE EL JUEZ COMPETENTE, EL CESE O EXTINCIÓN DE LA PENSIÓN ALIMENTICIA QUE VIENE ABONANDO COMO CONSECUENCIA DE LA DECISIÓN QUE SE EMITA EN ESTE PROCESO, OPORTUNIDAD EN LA QUE SE DEBATIRÁ SI SUBSISTE O NO EN LA ALIMENTISTA EL ESTADO DE NECESIDAD QUE MOTIVÓ EL OTORGAMIENTO DE LA PENSIÓN A SU FAVOR, PUDIENDO EL ACTOR EXPONER LAS RAZONES POR LAS CUALES CONSIDERA QUE NO DEBE SEGUIR ABONANDO DICHA PENSIÓN; ASPECTOS QUE DEBERÁ TENER EN CUENTA LA SALA SUPERIOR AL MOMENTO DE EXPEDIR NUEVA SENTENCIA CONFORME A LEY.
  26. 26. • JURISPRUDENCIA DEL TRIBUNAL CONSTITUCIONAL • • TC: EMPRESAS QUE RETENGAN REMUNERACIÓN POR ALIMENTOS DEBEN GUARDAR COPIA DE LA SENTENCIA [EXP. 02379-2015-PHD/TC, LORETO] • FUNDAMENTO DESTACADO: 8. ASÍ, DESDE UNA INTERPRETACIÓN CONTRARIO SENSU DE DICHA NORMA, TODA ENTIDAD PÚBLICA ESTÁ OBLIGADA A CUSTODIAR LOS DATOS PERSONALES QUE SUSTENTAN SUS ACTUACIONES POR EL PERIODO DE TIEMPO EN QUE ÉSTAS SE LLEVAN A CABO. EN CASO CONTRARIO, PODRÍAN REALIZAR ACTOS QUE INCIDAN SOBRE LOS DERECHOS O INTERESES LEGÍTIMOS DE LAS PERSONAS SIN CONTAR CON ADECUADO SUSTENTO DOCUMENTARIO PARA ELLO LO QUE CONSTITUIRÍA UNA IRREGULARIDAD MANIFIESTA.

