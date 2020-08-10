Google Together project by Marcelo Bohrer id / complete presentation

TOGETHER is the project that presents a great innovation for the online social interaction experience. Combining video conferencing with virtual scenarios TOGETHER offers users the possibility to enjoy social interaction with friends as if they were in a bar, pub, cafe, club, etc.

Created by Marboh Idea Design in 2012 under the name ON-BAR + Google Hangout, this project was presented in 2013 to Google São Paulo, AmBev Heineken, and the Wieden + Kenndy agency.