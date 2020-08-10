Google Together project by Marcelo Bohrer id / complete presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google Together - The evolution of Google Meet A new way to get together, a new social media. This project was originally ...
Insight As the stay-at-home regulations that force people to avoid physical contact get extended, the lack of interaction ...
Google Together Google Together combines the Google Meet video conference features with Google Street View locations and v...
• Users can access their favorite places and see people who is already there. • They pick a table to start a Google Togeth...
• Users can visit famous locations on Google Street View and meet with people there. • They pick a spot to start a Google ...
Because they will be able to enjoy the social experience of gathering with people in public places while staying at their ...
Because this means a leap of evolution for Google Meet. Because a huge variety of businesses whose physical presence is es...
Marcelo Bohrer ID has intellectual property on the design of the concepts of the social network Together. He is willing to...
MULTIPLYING THE POTENTIAL OF THE TOGETHER PLATFORM The Together social network offers great business opportunities to seve...
ON-VIBE is a modern and fun club for teenagers who want to have fun and flirt.
ON-CAFE is the relaxed and cosmopolitan cafe bar that brings together all kinds of cool people for spending a good time to...
ON-LOUNGE is a super cool rooftop lounge bar in NYC. Browsing around, you can have a 360 view of the city.
ON-PUB is a classic beer bar. The perfect place to drink your favorite beer and chat with friends.
ARENA-ON is a multisport arena with VIP booths that allow us to gather friends to watch events.
ON-PARTY is a trendy nightclub where people enjoy the sound of famous DJs at the bar, at tables, and in VIP boxes.
ON-CLUB is a leisure square where kids meet their friends to play around.
Example of a commercial application: HEINEKEN ON-BAR Open Hangout + ON-BAR NOTE: The following pages are an excerpt from t...
Find friends, meet cool people, drink a Heineken and enjoy the first and unique online bar. Accessing the platform applica...
Hangout bars/rooms By clicking on each city, the user access a different bar for starting his hangout session.
3D representation of the bar main room When the user hovers the cursor over the stars, a pop-up balloon shows who is in th...
Starting na Open Hangout When the user clicks on the “empty chair the Hangout vídeo starts and the user "sits" with the ot...
Marboh Idea Design has intellectual property on the ON-BAR / ON-CAFÉ / ON- VIBE / ON-PUB / ARENA-ON / ON-PARTY / ON-CLUB /...
www.marcelobohrer.com.br marcelobohrerid@gmail.com +49 015 733 922 744
TOGETHER is the project that presents a great innovation for the online social interaction experience. Combining video conferencing with virtual scenarios TOGETHER offers users the possibility to enjoy social interaction with friends as if they were in a bar, pub, cafe, club, etc.
Created by Marboh Idea Design in 2012 under the name ON-BAR + Google Hangout, this project was presented in 2013 to Google São Paulo, AmBev Heineken, and the Wieden + Kenndy agency.

  1. 1. Google Together - The evolution of Google Meet A new way to get together, a new social media. This project was originally created in 2012 under the name ON-BAR / Google Hangout. It was presented for Google Sao Paulo, AmBev / Heineken and Wieden+Kennedy agency in 2013. Why is this project now more relevant than ever?
  2. 2. Insight As the stay-at-home regulations that force people to avoid physical contact get extended, the lack of interaction with loved ones and friends makes life increasingly difficult and distressing. As a consequence, we see the boost of social interaction via Lives and video calls that give people a way to feel close and regain a sense of normality. In this scenario, a tool that could enhance the virtual connection creating an even more realistic sense of being together will be a hit!
  3. 3. Google Together Google Together combines the Google Meet video conference features with Google Street View locations and virtual scenarios to replicate the experience of going to a real cafe, bar, pub, store, or public space to meet friends, family, get to know new people, flirt, chat and spend a good time together.
  4. 4. • Users can access their favorite places and see people who is already there. • They pick a table to start a Google Together with their friends. • Each user can customize his call background with the image of his point of view. • Users can order food or drinks directly from commercial places. Getting together in virtual bars, cafes, lounges, etc.
  5. 5. • Users can visit famous locations on Google Street View and meet with people there. • They pick a spot to start a Google Together with their friends or random people. • Each user can customize his call background with the image of his point of view. Getting together in virtual public spaces
  6. 6. Because they will be able to enjoy the social experience of gathering with people in public places while staying at their homes. In addition to the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family, they can enjoy new usabilities that enhance the experience of being among people in a public space, such as seeing other people, flirt, attend events, watch shows, play games, compete for prizes, etc. Why users will love Google Together?
  7. 7. Because this means a leap of evolution for Google Meet. Because a huge variety of businesses whose physical presence is essential, like bars and cafés, will be longing to join Google Together in order to explore the commercial potential of their virtual spaces. Because it will be a new channel of direct contact with consumers and can be used for communication, research, product launches, and promotions. Because Google Together may become the next super social media thanks to the new possibility of realistic social interaction. Why Google Together is a great business opportunity for Google? • . • . • . • .
  8. 8. Marcelo Bohrer ID has intellectual property on the design of the concepts of the social network Together. He is willing to bring this to life with people who care about people and want to create a better world. The use of any idea or concept exposed in this presentation is subject to a friendly conversation with the author and the setting of a mutual benefit agreement. Any unauthorized use, copying, or disclosure of information about the Together project without the author's consent will not be very kind or ethical. Still, there is always the possibility to comply with copyright law No. 9,610, of February 19, 1998, Brazil. © Copyrights 2020 Google Together
  9. 9. MULTIPLYING THE POTENTIAL OF THE TOGETHER PLATFORM The Together social network offers great business opportunities to several sectors, from social to commercial.
  10. 10. ON-VIBE is a modern and fun club for teenagers who want to have fun and flirt.
  11. 11. ON-CAFE is the relaxed and cosmopolitan cafe bar that brings together all kinds of cool people for spending a good time together.
  12. 12. ON-LOUNGE is a super cool rooftop lounge bar in NYC. Browsing around, you can have a 360 view of the city.
  13. 13. ON-PUB is a classic beer bar. The perfect place to drink your favorite beer and chat with friends.
  14. 14. ARENA-ON is a multisport arena with VIP booths that allow us to gather friends to watch events.
  15. 15. ON-PARTY is a trendy nightclub where people enjoy the sound of famous DJs at the bar, at tables, and in VIP boxes.
  16. 16. ON-CLUB is a leisure square where kids meet their friends to play around.
  17. 17. Example of a commercial application: HEINEKEN ON-BAR Open Hangout + ON-BAR NOTE: The following pages are an excerpt from the presentation of the original project created in 2012 under the name ON-BAR / Google Hangout. It was presented for Google Sao Paulo, AmBev / Heineken and Wieden+Kennedy agency in 2013.
  18. 18. Find friends, meet cool people, drink a Heineken and enjoy the first and unique online bar. Accessing the platform application Example of a virtual bar, the ON-BAR platform created for Heineken.
  19. 19. Hangout bars/rooms By clicking on each city, the user access a different bar for starting his hangout session.
  20. 20. 3D representation of the bar main room When the user hovers the cursor over the stars, a pop-up balloon shows who is in that “chair” (google+ profile picture). By clicking on the green arrows users can have the 360° view of the bar. The ambiance sound can be heard.
  21. 21. Starting na Open Hangout When the user clicks on the “empty chair the Hangout vídeo starts and the user "sits" with the other users) that are already logged in in the Hangout.
  22. 22. Marboh Idea Design has intellectual property on the ON-BAR / ON-CAFÉ / ON- VIBE / ON-PUB / ARENA-ON / ON-PARTY / ON-CLUB / ON-LOUNGE platform project. The commercial use of the ideas and concepts shown in this presentation is subject to contracting upon approval of the commercial proposal. Any unauthorized use, copying or disclosure of project information will be subject to copyright law. LAW No. 9,610, of February 19, 1998. Originally created as ON-BAR, this social platform project, as well as its design concepts and strategy are registered at the Registry of Titles and Documents of the city of Porto Alegre / RS, on November 23, 2012, under number 1649960. © Copyright 2012.
  23. 23. www.marcelobohrer.com.br marcelobohrerid@gmail.com +49 015 733 922 744

