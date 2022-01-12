Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
Business
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Using Quartz For Your Kitchen Worktops Has Many Benefits

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

At Marble & Granite we are approved fabricators of all the major quartz stone brands including Silestone, Caesarstone, Cambria, Compac, Cistone, Arenastone, Classic Quartz, Unistone, and more, so we can provide you with whatever is your choice when it comes to quartz worktops. The design possibilities are endless, and we can detail your quartz worktops with a wide choice of different edge finishes as well.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Using Quartz For Your Kitchen Worktops Has Many Benefits

  1. 1. Using Quartz For Your Kitchen Worktops Has Many Benefits info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038
  2. 2. info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038 Quartz is one of the hardest stones on earth and also one of the most common. In fact, after feldspar, quartz is the second most common stone and comes in a variety of different forms. If you go to your jewellers and choose, say, an onyx ring, the onyx is actually a variety of quartz. So are tiger’s eye, agate, jasper, carnelian, amethyst, rock crystal, citrine, rose quartz, and more.
  3. 3. info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038 However, when it comes to kitchen worktops there is a certain amount of confusion. This is because quartz worktops are not actually pure quartz. They are an engineered stone – that is, man-made – comprising about 93% quartz mixed with resins and pigments. This is somewhat similar to sterling silver, since that is not pure silver but is mixed with 7.5% pure copper. So even when the word used for quartz worktops is the same, it is a mix. This is one of the big benefits of quartz worktops in North London because not only is quartz extremely hard, but when mixed with the resins it is totally non- porous. In the kitchen, where spills are very common, this makes quartz worktops a perfect choice since you can spill red wine, coffee, vinegar, lemon juice, and anything else on to them and they will not stain. Furthermore, and equally important, they cannot possibly harbour bacteria (which some other surfaces can), and that is what you want when you are preparing food. This also means that unlike, say granite, or marble, quartz kitchen worktops are never going to need sealing, either. They are maintenance free, all you need to do being to clean them with a soapy cloth. Quartz worktops are also highly scratch resistant, although, in common with all kitchen worktops you should not chop or cut foods directly on them but always use a chopping board.
  4. 4. info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038 Equally, you must not place hot pans directly on quartz worktops either, because that can damage them because of the resins contained in them. However, the same thing applies to most other work surfaces as well. Your quartz kitchen worktops can be finished as polished, or they can be honed (matte) or leather (textured). Matte or textured quartz surfaces are often the best choice rather than having everything in the kitchen polished which can have an effect of overwhelm. Quartz Is Not Restricted To The Kitchen Furthermore, quartz is not restricted to use in the kitchen, because you can use quartz for bathroom vanities, bathtub surrounds, tabletops, decorative fireplace surrounds, bathroom or kitchen flooring, and even on walls. However, most quartz cannot be used outdoors because it is susceptible to UV light, although one manufacturer, Caesar stone, has recently produced quartz in three colours which are highly UV resistant and actually can be used outdoors.
  5. 5. info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038 Choosing quartz for your kitchen worktops has another benefit and that is that it is more affordable when you compare it to marble, granite, and some other materials. Although the price can vary according to manufacturer, style, and colour, there is no need to compromise a great looking work surface by simply looking for savings. At Marble & Granite we are approved fabricators of all the major quartz stone brands including Silestone, Caesar stone, Cambria, Compac, Cistone, Arenastone, Classic Quartz, Unistone, and more, so we can provide you with whatever is your choice when it comes to quartz worktops. The design possibilities are endless, and we can detail your quartz worktops with a wide choice of different edge finishes as well. We are based in Hatfield, so very convenient for North London and our showroom is open six days a week. Please phone or email us to book an appointment to view our stocks of quartz when we can discuss your deign requirements as well.
  6. 6. info@marbleandgranite.co.uk 01992535038 Contact US Address:- 136/138 Great North Road Birchwood Industrial Estate Hatfield Hertfordshire England - AL9 5JN Email Id:- info@marbleandgranite.co.uk Website:- https://marbleandgranite.co.uk/ Tel:- 01992 535 038

At Marble & Granite we are approved fabricators of all the major quartz stone brands including Silestone, Caesarstone, Cambria, Compac, Cistone, Arenastone, Classic Quartz, Unistone, and more, so we can provide you with whatever is your choice when it comes to quartz worktops. The design possibilities are endless, and we can detail your quartz worktops with a wide choice of different edge finishes as well.

Views

Total views

38

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×