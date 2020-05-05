Successfully reported this slideshow.
CREATIVIDAD
La creatividad y la innovación son elementos que se han presentado en el entorno empresarial desde hace mucho tiempo, pero...
¿Cuál es la diferencia entre creatividad e innovación?
CREATIVIDAD (KEN ROBINSON) Proceso de generar ideas con alto valor Otros autores lo manejan como la capacidad que tiene un...
INNOVACIÓN •Arte de convertir las ideas en productos, procesos y servicios nuevos y/o mejorados que el mercado reconozca y...
Es la forma más básica de creatividad, que consiste en tomar una idea de un área o disciplina y aplicarla en otra. CREATIV...
CREATIVIDAD BISOCIATIVA • Con origen en la capacidad que tiene nuestra mente racional de relacionar pensamientos racionale...
Está basada en la dinámica de las tres F de: Fluidez – Es más productivo tener muchas ideas sin pulir que pocas “buenas” i...
• Está ligada con el apartado más imaginativo, incontrolable, desconocido del acto de crear. Nos permite deslumbrarnos, ab...
• Buscamos una relación de semejanza entre cosas distintas, para transferir información que creemos que entendemos en un á...
• Las historias son una compleja mezcla de personajes, acciones, tramas, descripciones y gramática. Cómo contamos la histo...
RASGOS PERSONALES QUE MÁS INFLUYEN EN LA CREACIÓN a) Intelectuales b) De personalidad c) Motivacionales d) De conocimiento
INTELECTUALES Capacidad para analizar, sintetizar, combinar información, descubrir y establecer asociaciones, regular la c...
DE PERSONALIDAD Manifiestan curiosidad por las cosas que ocurren, tienen confianza en su potencial creativo, son tolerante...
MOTIVACIONALES Tienen una motivación intrínseca fuerte que orienta y mantiene sus conductas durante la verificación de sus...
DE CONOCIMIENTO Poseen suficiente información en el campo del conocimiento que tratan de crear, conocen procedimientos y t...
CREATIVIDAD GRUPAL Aquí el proceso creativo exige contribuciones de dos o más individuos, cada miembro es importante ya qu...
“ ” La creatividad grupal se extiende como la práctica compartida en la generación de muchas ideas (fluidez) variadas (fle...
“ ” MEJORA TU CREATIVIDAD • Asume algunos riesgos • Disfruta el proceso creativo sin ser crítico • No te rindas • Piensa s...
“ ” MEJORA TU CREATIVIDAD • Dedica tiempo a pensar e imaginar • Piensa más allá de la tradición y lo habitual • Sé curioso...
  1. 1. CREATIVIDAD
  2. 2. La creatividad y la innovación son elementos que se han presentado en el entorno empresarial desde hace mucho tiempo, pero a medida que los mercados se hacen más competitivos, ambos han tomado un papel protagónico, ya que por medio de estos, las organizaciones han desarrollado aquellas ventajas competitivas que les permitan mantenerse con éxito.
  3. 3. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre creatividad e innovación?
  4. 4. CREATIVIDAD (KEN ROBINSON) Proceso de generar ideas con alto valor Otros autores lo manejan como la capacidad que tiene un individuo de crear e idear algo nuevo y original
  5. 5. INNOVACIÓN •Arte de convertir las ideas en productos, procesos y servicios nuevos y/o mejorados que el mercado reconozca y valore.
  6. 6. “ ”
  7. 7. Es la forma más básica de creatividad, que consiste en tomar una idea de un área o disciplina y aplicarla en otra. CREATIVIDAD MIMÉTICA
  8. 8. CREATIVIDAD BISOCIATIVA • Con origen en la capacidad que tiene nuestra mente racional de relacionar pensamientos racionales con los intuitivos para producir momentos llamados “Eureka” o “Insight” (claridad). Se pueden potenciar con la práctica de brainstorming o lluvia de ideas. En 1994, cuatro de los directores originales de Pixar, almorzaron en un restaurante e hicieron una lluvia de ideas sobre las películas que querían hacer. A partir de esa reunión informal surgieron las películas: Bichos, Monsters Inc., Buscando a Nemo y WALL-E. Cambiaron la industria del cine lanzando ideas al aire.
  9. 9. Está basada en la dinámica de las tres F de: Fluidez – Es más productivo tener muchas ideas sin pulir que pocas “buenas” ideas porque entre mayor sea la diversidad de ideas, es mayor el rango de posibles soluciones. Flexibilidad – A menudo tenemos la idea “correcta” pero la hemos colocado en el lugar “equivocado”, así que tenemos que moverla por ahí para ver donde se ajusta mejor para cumplir con nuestros desafíos. Flujo – No somos creativos bajo presión. Tenemos que estar tanto estimulados como relajados para extraer la energía necesaria para crear. Las ideas se vuelcan sin problemas cuando comenzamos a disfrutarlo
  10. 10. • Está ligada con el apartado más imaginativo, incontrolable, desconocido del acto de crear. Nos permite deslumbrarnos, abrirnos a ideas imprevistas, extrañas y conocer los aspectos más increíbles de uno mismo CREATIVIDAD INTUITIVA
  11. 11. • Buscamos una relación de semejanza entre cosas distintas, para transferir información que creemos que entendemos en un área para ayudarnos a resolver un problema en un tema que desconocemos. CREATIVIDAD ANALÓGICA
  12. 12. • Las historias son una compleja mezcla de personajes, acciones, tramas, descripciones y gramática. Cómo contamos la historia puede energizar la anécdota más trivial o apagar la historia más emocionante y cautivadora. CREATIVIDAD NARRATIVA
  13. 13. RASGOS PERSONALES QUE MÁS INFLUYEN EN LA CREACIÓN a) Intelectuales b) De personalidad c) Motivacionales d) De conocimiento
  14. 14. INTELECTUALES Capacidad para analizar, sintetizar, combinar información, descubrir y establecer asociaciones, regular la conducta y evaluar las acciones, especialmente cuando sus propuestas se relacionan con la solución de problemas
  15. 15. DE PERSONALIDAD Manifiestan curiosidad por las cosas que ocurren, tienen confianza en su potencial creativo, son tolerantes a la ambigüedad y tenaces ante las dificultades, se adaptan al entorno sin perder su tendencia al inconformismo, viven en armonía con sus emociones y a la vez son sensibles a las emociones de los demás y aceptan el riesgo
  16. 16. MOTIVACIONALES Tienen una motivación intrínseca fuerte que orienta y mantiene sus conductas durante la verificación de sus ideas, hacen las cosas que les gustan y disfrutan de lo que hacen, se esfuerzan por conseguir metas de excelencia trabajando siempre al límite de sus capacidades y atribuyen sus resultados más a sus capacidades y esfuerzos que a la suerte y al azar
  17. 17. DE CONOCIMIENTO Poseen suficiente información en el campo del conocimiento que tratan de crear, conocen procedimientos y técnicas tanto MEJORA DE LA CREATIVIDAD INDIVIDUAL Y GRUPAL de su disciplina como de la creatividad, buscan introducir algún elemento nuevo fruto de su reflexión y originalidad y tienen una formación cultural amplia consecuencia de su conocimiento profundo de la realidad social.
  18. 18. CREATIVIDAD GRUPAL Aquí el proceso creativo exige contribuciones de dos o más individuos, cada miembro es importante ya que lo que se busca es generar muchas ideas, elegir una de ellas y desarrolarla con cierta innovación.
  19. 19. “ ” La creatividad grupal se extiende como la práctica compartida en la generación de muchas ideas (fluidez) variadas (flexibilidad y diversidad) nuevas (originalidad) y detalladas (elaboración)
  20. 20. “ ” MEJORA TU CREATIVIDAD • Asume algunos riesgos • Disfruta el proceso creativo sin ser crítico • No te rindas • Piensa sin pensar • Olvídate de tabúes • Busca tendencias • Escúchate y analiza tu entorno
  21. 21. “ ” MEJORA TU CREATIVIDAD • Dedica tiempo a pensar e imaginar • Piensa más allá de la tradición y lo habitual • Sé curioso • Juega, ya que te ayuda a abordar nuevos problemas y retos • Plantea hipótesis y pregúntate por posibilidades abstractas (escritores de ciencia ficción) • Lee historias fantasiosas • Dale tiempo a tus pensamientos

