Acotado y cortes. Integrante: María Victoria Leal García Expediente: iii-192-00005 C.I: 28.419.720
Acotación: La acotación es el proceso de anotar, mediante líneas, cifras, signos y símbolos, las mediadas de un objeto, so...
Tipos de cota: Acotación por coordenadas: Si se puede acotar por medio de dos series de cotas con orígenes comunes es pref...
Acotación según función: Son aquellas que son esenciales para que la pieza pueda cumplir la función para la que ha sido di...
Referencia para acotar: líneas o ejes base de medida: Se dibujan con línea fina continua, siempre la mas fina del grupo de...
Sistema de acotado: 1. Acotado en serie: Se acotara en serie cuando la acumulación de tolerancia no afecte a la aptitud de...
Normas y reglas de acotado: 1. Las líneas de cota no deben cruzarse entre si. 2. Las líneas de referencia deben encontrars...
Cortes, secciones y rupturas: Diferencia entre corte y sección: En los cortes se dibujan todas aristas y cotonos que tiene...
Clases de corte según planos paralelos: Son cortes parecidos al anterior. Corte por cambio de dirección del plano de corte...
Normas y reglas para cortes y secciones: El plano de corte se indica por una línea de trazo y puto de grosor de 0,35mm. Y ...
  1. 1. Acotado y cortes. Integrante: María Victoria Leal García Expediente: iii-192-00005 C.I: 28.419.720
  2. 2. Acotación: La acotación es el proceso de anotar, mediante líneas, cifras, signos y símbolos, las mediadas de un objeto, sobre un dibujo previo del mismo, siguiendo una serie de reglas y convencionalismos, establecidos mediante normas. Definición: Elementos: • Líneas de cota. • Cifras de cota. • Símbolo de final de cota. • Líneas auxiliares de cota. • Líneas de referencia de cota. • Símbolos.
  3. 3. Tipos de cota: Acotación por coordenadas: Si se puede acotar por medio de dos series de cotas con orígenes comunes es preferible emplear la variante de acotación por coordenadas en donde se dan las abscisas y las ordenadas de los elementos en una tabla adjunta al dibujo. Acotación tabulada: Cuando se presenta el caso de tener que dar las dimensiones de series o grupos de piezas o productos donde las acotaciones pueden confundirse es conveniente acotar dando literales en vez de valores. Junto al dibujo se indica el valor de las literales para los diferentes productos o piezas. Acotación en paralelo: En este tipo de acotación las cotas parten todas de un mismo origen, la cara o arista más larga, en forma paralela al dibujo por lo que podemos decir que todas las cotas de la misma dirección tienen un elemento de referencia común, y están referidas al citado elemento.
  4. 4. Acotación según función: Son aquellas que son esenciales para que la pieza pueda cumplir la función para la que ha sido diseñada, se indica se indica de forma directas, es decir, sin hacerla depender de otras. Acotación según referencia: Visualizan medidas del modelo, pero no conducen el modelo y sus valores no se pueden cambiar. Sin embargo, cuando cambia el modelo, paralelamente se actualizan las cotas de referencia.
  5. 5. Referencia para acotar: líneas o ejes base de medida: Se dibujan con línea fina continua, siempre la mas fina del grupo de las líneas, las líneas de cotas sirven para la indicación de las medidas de los cuerpos, o lo que es lo mismo. Para rotular sobre ella la cota .
  6. 6. Sistema de acotado: 1. Acotado en serie: Se acotara en serie cuando la acumulación de tolerancia no afecte a la aptitud de utilización de la pieza. En este sistema cada cota referida a la anterior. 2. Acotado en paralelo: En este tipo de acotación las cotas parten todas de un mismo origen en forma paralela al dibujo. 3. Acotación mixta: Es una combinación del acotado en serie y del acotado paralelo.
  7. 7. Normas y reglas de acotado: 1. Las líneas de cota no deben cruzarse entre si. 2. Las líneas de referencia deben encontrarse con la línea de cota en un ángulo de 90 grados, salvo casos especiales. 3. Las cotas deben colocarse en forma ordenada y alineada. 4. Las cotas de detalle son las que deberán ir mas cercanas al dibujo, luego las generales. 5. La línea indicadora no deberá tocar la línea de perfil visible del dibujo. 6. Las líneas ocultas no se deben acotar. 7. Las separaciones de las líneas de cota deberá ser uniforme en todo el dibujo. 8. Los números y las notas deberán ser escritos sobre líneas guías.
  8. 8. Cortes, secciones y rupturas: Diferencia entre corte y sección: En los cortes se dibujan todas aristas y cotonos que tiene la pieza, mientras que en las secciones solo se dibuja la superficie de intersección. Clases de corte según dirección: • Verticales: cuando el plano cortante es perpendicular al plano horizontal. • Horizontales: cuando el plano cortante es paralelo al plano horizontal . • Inclinado: cuando el plano cortante forma un ángulo de 90 grados con uno de los planos de proyección. Clases de corte según alcance: • Longitudinales: el plano corta la pieza en sentido de su longitud. • Transversales: el plano corta la pieza en sentido de su anchura.
  9. 9. Clases de corte según planos paralelos: Son cortes parecidos al anterior. Corte por cambio de dirección del plano de corte: Semicorte: se produce por una pieza simétrica quedando media vista en corte y la otra sin corte. Representación en corte o sección de piezas: El plano de corte se representa con una línea de eje (línea y punto), resaltado con dos trazos gruesos al final y con dos flechas indicando la dirección de proyección del corte, además de la utilización de letras mayúsculas para identificar y denominar el corte. Si el plano de corte es evidente, no haría falta representarlo.
  10. 10. Normas y reglas para cortes y secciones: El plano de corte se indica por una línea de trazo y puto de grosor de 0,35mm. Y grueso en ambos extremos de 0,7mm. El plano de corte se nombrara por letras identificativas, especialmente las primeras del abecedario, y el sentido de visualización por flechas, junto al corte deben de situarse las letras identificativas.

