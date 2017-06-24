MARA RÚBIA DE OLIVEIRA Graduação em Comunicação Social –Jornalismo Pós-Graduação em Marketing e Inteligência de Mercado TÉ...
3 PILARES PARA O ATENDIMENTO • EMPATIA • PERCEPÇÃO • COMUNICAÇÃO
Facilitadores da empatia  Flexibilidade; Visão de mundo ampla; Respeito; Interesse.
Dificultadores da Empatia  Preconceitos Julgamento
PERCEPÇÃO  Revela a observação atenta dos estímulos, do ambiente e do interlocutor;  Deve ser uma atitude deliberada;  ...
COMUNICAÇÃO A comunicação é um fenômeno inerente à relação que os seres vivos mantêm quando se encontram em grupo. Através...
AS INTERFERÊNCIAS PODEM TER DIVERSAS ORIGENS E DERIVAR DO:  EMISSOR (SE FALAR BAIXO OU UTILIZAR TERMOS DESCONHECIDOS PELO...
•Toda venda bem-sucedida é resultado de uma negociação assertiva. • Neste cenário, o papel do vendedor vai muito além de s...
1. Solução Ideal É importante traçar estratégias que ajudem o consumidor a enxergar que suas necessidades podem estar cone...
3. Credibilidade e valor O vendedor precisa conhecer o interesse do cliente, ter postura, empatia e saber mostrar que o se...
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Técnicas de vendas e negociação
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Técnicas de vendas e negociação

34 views

Published on

Orientações e dicas para sair na frente e garantir a venda.

Published in: Sales
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Técnicas de vendas e negociação

  1. 1. MARA RÚBIA DE OLIVEIRA Graduação em Comunicação Social –Jornalismo Pós-Graduação em Marketing e Inteligência de Mercado TÉCNICAS DE VENDAS E NEGOCIAÇÃO
  2. 2. 3 PILARES PARA O ATENDIMENTO • EMPATIA • PERCEPÇÃO • COMUNICAÇÃO
  3. 3. Facilitadores da empatia  Flexibilidade; Visão de mundo ampla; Respeito; Interesse.
  4. 4. Dificultadores da Empatia  Preconceitos Julgamento
  5. 5. PERCEPÇÃO  Revela a observação atenta dos estímulos, do ambiente e do interlocutor;  Deve ser uma atitude deliberada;  Evita reações automáticas e permite tratar cada contato individualmente;  Possibilita uma maior atenção para as diferenças.
  6. 6. COMUNICAÇÃO A comunicação é um fenômeno inerente à relação que os seres vivos mantêm quando se encontram em grupo. Através da comunicação, as pessoas ou os animais obtêm notícias/informações sobre o seu entorno e podem partilhar com os outros.
  7. 7. AS INTERFERÊNCIAS PODEM TER DIVERSAS ORIGENS E DERIVAR DO:  EMISSOR (SE FALAR BAIXO OU UTILIZAR TERMOS DESCONHECIDOS PELO RECEPTOR). CANAL (TEXTO ESCRITO COM LETRA ILEGÍVEL). RECEPTOR (SE TIVER DIFICULDADES PARA OUVIR OU NÃO DOMINAR O IDIOMA).
  8. 8. •Toda venda bem-sucedida é resultado de uma negociação assertiva. • Neste cenário, o papel do vendedor vai muito além de ser "bom de papo"; ele precisa dispor de argumentos que mostrarão as qualidades de seus produtos ou serviços.
  9. 9. 1. Solução Ideal É importante traçar estratégias que ajudem o consumidor a enxergar que suas necessidades podem estar conectadas ao produto. 2. Motivadores de compra Observar qual o motivador de compras faz a diferença. Por meio de perguntas, é possível identificar o que a pessoa realmente procura e, assim, conduzir a negociação de maneira assertiva.
  10. 10. 3. Credibilidade e valor O vendedor precisa conhecer o interesse do cliente, ter postura, empatia e saber mostrar que o seu produto agregará valor. 4. Controle do processo O vendedor que não consegue assumir a negociação e controlar todo o processo não alcança seu objetivo. É preciso direcionar a conversa para atingir as metas propostas.

×