Londrina 2018 NATHALYA EDUARDA ESCORSIN A IMPORTÂNCIA DO CIRURGIÃO DENTISTA NA ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA
Londrina 2018 A IMPORTÂNCIA DO CIRURGIÃO DENTISTA NA ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA Trabalho de Conclusão de Curso apresentad...
NATHALYA EDUARDA ESCORSIN A IMPORTÂNCIA DO CIRURGIÃO DENTISTA NA ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA Trabalho de Conclusão de Curs...
Eu acredito em mim mesmo, nos que estudam comigo, meus amigos e minha família. Acredito em Deus e ele sempre me emprestará...
AGRADECIMENTOS Agradeço primeiramente а Deus, o ser essencial de minha vida, autor do meu destino, guia, socorro presente ...
ESCORSIN, NATHALYA E. a importância do cirurgião dentista na estratégia saúde da família.2018. 38 folhas. Trabalho de Conc...
ESCORSIN, NATHALYA E. The importance of the dental surgeon in the family health strategy.2018. 38 sheets. Course Completio...
LISTA DE ABREVIATURAS E SIGLAS SUS – SISTEMA ÚNICO DE SAÚDE ESF – ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA SESP – FUNDAÇÃO SERVIÇO ESPE...
SUMÁRIO 1. INTRODUÇÃO .......................................................................................................
1 1. INTRODUÇÃO O cirurgião-dentista é o profissional da área de saúde responsável pela prevenção e tratamento das doenças...
2 equipe de saúde bucal e evidenciar a melhor na qualidade de vida da população atendida pelo programa. A orientação metod...
3 2 – A INCLUSÃO DA ODONTOLOGIA NA ESTRATÉGIA DA FAMÍLIA No Brasil, as estratégias de saúde propostas pelo governo, tal co...
4 No Brasil teve uma época em que o modelo de assistência em saúde bucal era chamado Sistema Incremental, muito similar co...
5 Os anos se passaram e após os resultados obtidos com os modelos assistencialistas, o governo conclui que implantaria a E...
6 em novas bases e critérios, em substituição ao modelo tradicional de assistência, orientado para a cura de doenças e par...
7 regionalizado e descentralizado, com a municipalização dos serviços e fortalecimento do poder decisório municipal, porém...
8 3- ATRIBUIÇÕES DO CIRURGIÃO DENTISTA Historicamente, as práticas da Saúde Bucal no Setor Saúde indicam que ela foi desen...
9 antes de começar a agir. “As renormalizações são as múltiplas gestões de variabilidades, a transgressão de normas, assim...
10 realizar supervisão técnica do THD e ACD; e participar do gerenciamento dos insumos necessários para o adequado funcion...
11 Claramente a ESF tem sido um novo campo de trabalho para o cirurgião dentista, que aos poucos tem buscado uma constante...
12 4 – QUALIDADE DE VIDA E MELHORIA NA SAÚDE BUCAL Para PETERSEN (2003), todos os indivíduos devem dispor de uma condição ...
13 infância, pois as doenças bucais podem levar a dor e perda dentária, uma condição que afeta a aparência, a qualidade de...
14 progressivamente, os fluxos entre os pontos de atenção conduzindo a uma plena interação na RASB (MELLO et al., 2014). A...
15 Essa política apresenta a reorganização da atenção básica por meio da Estratégia Saúde da Família e da atenção especial...
16 5 - CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS O cirurgião-dentista é ou deveria ser o profissional da área de saúde responsável pela prevenç...
17 REFERÊNCIAS BALDISSEROTTO, J. Declaração de Berlim sobre Saúde Bucal para Comunidades Carentes. Rev. Divulgação, n.10, ...
18 em Enfermagem em Saúde Pública) – Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirão Preto, Universidade de São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto, 20...
19 MELLO, ALSF, ANDRADE, SR, MOYSES, SJ, ERDMANN, AL. Saúde bucal na rede de atenção e o processo de regionalização. Cienc...
20 SCHERER, M. D. A.; PIRES, D.; SCHWARTZ, Y. Trabalho coletivo: um desafio para a gestão em saúde. Rev. Saúde Pública, Sã...
