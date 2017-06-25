1 ‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مولوی‬ ‫واہ‬ ‫شغالنہ‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫کت‬ ‫برقی‬ ‫ابوزر‬ ٧ ‫جون‬ ‫س‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫آدم‬ ‫مزدور‬ ‫دا‬ ‫...
2 ‫تھ‬ ‫چک‬‫۔‬‫نص‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ہر‬‫ی‬‫ح‬‫تھ‬ ‫پڑا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫پ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫توں‬‫۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬ ‫کبھ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫کبھ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫...
3 ‫ہ‬ ‫والے‬ ‫کرنے‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫جنت‬‫ی‬‫سک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گے‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ل‬ ‫اب‬ ‫انڈے‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بےحور‬ ‫کر‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫عالقہ‬‫ی‬‫ب‬ ‫ر...
4 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬18,2017,12:25:19‫ش‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫جن‬ ‫حتر‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫۔‬...
5 ‫م‬ ‫دم‬ ‫(کہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫سوچنے‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫سرگرم‬‫ی‬‫رہ‬ ‫چل‬ ‫نہ‬‫ی‬)‫ہو‬ ‫خوات‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫سر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ہ‬ ...
6 ‫دن‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫بہکے‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫خوات‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫چ‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫سڑ‬ ،‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫اور‬ ‫ک‬ ‫نے‬ ‫نج‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫کہ‬‫ہ‬‫ہ‬ ‫ر...
7 ‫ہ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ہون‬‫ی‬‫روٹ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫ے(س‬‫ی‬)‫کپڑے‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬ ،‫۔‬‫طرح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫سے‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‫ی‬‫دھ‬‫ی‬...
8 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬21,2017,05:28:52‫صبح‬ ‫شکر‬‫ی‬‫جن‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫توخ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پ...
9 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬21,2017,09:49:57‫صبح‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫محتر‬‫ی‬‫ع‬ ‫السال‬ ‫ح‬...
واہ مولوی صاحب واہ

واہ مولوی صاحب واہ
شغلانہ
مقصود حسنی
ابوزر برقی کتب خانہ
جون ٢٠١٧

واہ مولوی صاحب واہ

  1. 1. 1 ‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مولوی‬ ‫واہ‬ ‫شغالنہ‬ ‫حسنی‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫کت‬ ‫برقی‬ ‫ابوزر‬ ٧ ‫جون‬ ‫س‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫آدم‬ ‫مزدور‬ ‫دا‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬‫۔‬‫چال‬ ‫خرچہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫گھر‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫پ‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫گھر‬ ‫سب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عسرت‬ ‫و‬ ‫غربت‬‫ی‬‫کل‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ت‬ ‫چ‬ ‫کل‬‫ی‬‫رہت‬‫ی۔‬‫اپن‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫اٹھ‬ ‫مشقت‬ ‫تو‬ ‫تک‬ ‫حد‬‫۔‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬ ‫م‬ ‫بس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫الت‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ں‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫وافر‬‫۔‬‫بھ‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مشقت‬‫ی‬ ‫تھ‬‫۔‬‫بھ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫انہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مشقت‬ ‫محنت‬ ‫طرح‬‫ی‬‫ال‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ں‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫پوس‬‫۔‬‫ک‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ہمہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫بھوک‬‫ی‬‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫نے‬ ‫تکرار‬ ‫تو‬ ‫تقر‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ذہن‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫کر‬ ‫س‬ ‫طل‬ ‫م‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬‫۔‬‫ک‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫سوچ‬ ‫ہر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫روٹ‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫پ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫پر‬‫ی‬‫ٹوٹت‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬‫ی۔‬ ‫ی‬‫کوئ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫پہ‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫مسجد‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫رکھ‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫اس‬ ‫بھ‬ ‫ے‬ ‫پہ‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫کئ‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫مسجد‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫ع‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫آ‬ ‫پڑھنے‬ ‫ز‬ ‫نم‬ ‫د‬
  2. 2. 2 ‫تھ‬ ‫چک‬‫۔‬‫نص‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ہر‬‫ی‬‫ح‬‫تھ‬ ‫پڑا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫پ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫توں‬‫۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬ ‫کبھ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫کبھ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نج‬ ‫سے‬ ‫بھوک‬‫ی‬‫کوئ‬‫ی‬‫طر‬‫ی‬‫قہ‬‫ی‬ ‫ب‬ ‫رستہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬‫۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬‫ون‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اچھ‬ ‫کھال‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ج‬ ‫مل‬ ‫کو‬ ‫نے‬ ‫کھ‬ ‫سوون‬‫۔‬‫نئ‬‫ی‬‫پران‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫عالقے‬‫ی‬‫حور‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫گے‬ ‫دھ‬ ‫ز‬‫ی‬‫آت‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫پرہ‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫سہ‬‫ی‬‘ ‫ت‬ ‫ج‬ ‫مل‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ڑنے‬ ‫جھ‬ ‫ٹھرک‬‫۔‬‫اپنے‬ ‫مجبور‬ ‫سے‬ ‫دت‬ ‫ع‬ ‫بھ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اندر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫گھروں‬ ‫دوسرے‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫ج‬ ‫سن‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ے‬ ‫کس‬ ‫اسے‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫قس‬‫ی‬‫پ‬ ‫بھوک‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫نہ‬‫ی۔‬‫بھوک‬‫ی‬ ‫ر‬ ‫روب‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫قس‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫مط‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬ ‫ی‬‫پہ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫تھ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مولو‬ ‫جو‬‫ی‬‫کوئ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫روب‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ک‬ ‫کرنے‬‫ی‬‫توف‬‫ی‬‫ہوئ‬‫ی۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫جنت‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫حوروں‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫بڑے‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫روم‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫انداز‬ ‫دلکش‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫تذکرہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫انڈے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫طرح‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ہر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫جنت‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫داد‬ ‫ت‬ ‫کو‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬‫ان‬ ‫تو‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ب‬ ‫رنگت‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کن‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫سمجھ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫ی‬‫آ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫کہ‬ ‫حور‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫انڈے‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫کچھ‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫کہتے‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫کے‬ ‫انڈوں‬ ‫کو‬ ‫سوچ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫نے‬ ‫بھوک‬ ‫کن‬ ‫د‬ ‫آنے‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سے‬ ‫گردا‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫م‬ ‫جنت‬ ‫تو‬ ‫لوگ‬ ‫س‬ ‫سوچ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ئ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گے‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫اچھ‬
  3. 3. 3 ‫ہ‬ ‫والے‬ ‫کرنے‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫جنت‬‫ی‬‫سک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گے‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ل‬ ‫اب‬ ‫انڈے‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بےحور‬ ‫کر‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫عالقہ‬‫ی‬‫ب‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫کرے‬ ‫چ‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫اگر‬ ‫انڈا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫م‬ ‫روپے‬ ‫دس‬‫ی‬‫روپ‬ ‫سو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫فروخت‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫دھ‬‫ہو‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ج‬‫ی‬‫گے‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫روپ‬ ‫سو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫منہ‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫آن‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہن‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آس‬ ‫اتن‬‫ی‬‫ہوت‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫پھ‬ ‫ذرا‬ ‫سوچ‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫تو‬‫ی‬‫وس‬‫ی‬‫رہ‬ ‫دوب‬ ‫ک‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کھل‬ ‫دروازہ‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫سو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫اور‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫گو‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫پ‬ ‫شتہ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اکہتر‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫سکے‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ق‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫خرچہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫گ‬ ‫آئے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ں‬ ‫کہ‬‫۔‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫دن‬ ‫را‬ ‫س‬ ‫ے‬‫ت‬ ‫اٹھ‬ ‫شقت‬ ‫بھ‬ ‫پھر‬ ‫ہے‬‫ی‬‫پور‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫پڑت‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫کے‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫تک‬ ‫گئے‬ ‫رات‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫سنت‬ ‫کوسنے‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ط‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ں‬ ‫وہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬‫سن‬ ‫سے‬ ‫گ‬ ‫سکے‬‫۔‬ ‫مولو‬ ‫اسے‬‫ی‬‫ڈنڈ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫رو‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫سخت‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫افسوس‬‫۔‬‫پ‬ ‫خود‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اوروں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ت‬ ‫کھ‬ ‫بھر‬ ‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫ے‬ ‫پ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫بن‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫اور‬ ‫تنگ‬ ‫رستہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫نے‬ ‫کھ‬ ‫بھر‬ ‫ٹ‬‫۔‬‫پھر‬ ‫گ‬ ‫نکل‬ ‫سے‬ ‫منہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬‫ی‬‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫کہنے‬ ‫پ‬ ‫خود‬ ‫کے‬ ‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫گر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫تے‬ ‫کھ‬ ‫بھر‬ ‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بوں‬‫ی‬‫جنت‬ ‫ے‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مشقت‬‫ی‬‫زم‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬‫قہ‬ ‫ف‬‫۔‬
  4. 4. 4 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬18,2017,12:25:19‫ش‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫جن‬ ‫حتر‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫۔‬‫ع‬ ‫السال‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫پ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫پہ‬‫ی‬‫ہوں‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫ط‬ ‫خ‬‫م‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫دف‬‫۔‬‫د‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫کھ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫م‬ ‫مض‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫تبصروں‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫جوا‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫تے‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫کن‬‫پڑا‬ ‫لکھن‬ ‫مجھے‬ ‫ج‬‫۔‬‫م‬ ‫نے‬ ‫جن‬‫ی‬‫دل‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬‫ی۔‬‫مولو‬‫ی‬‫قصے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حوروں‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ن‬ ‫حب‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫تے‬ ‫سن‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫جنت‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوت‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫کو‬ ‫متوں‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کر‬ ‫چھوڑ‬’‫مت‬ ‫ن‬‘‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ص‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫اتن‬ ‫وں‬‫ی‬‫سے‬ ‫محنت‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫کرتے‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫و‬ ‫ج‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ہم‬‫ی‬‫مد‬ ‫غ‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫تو‬ ‫ب‬ ‫مط‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫قصے‬ ‫بس‬ ‫س‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫حور‬‫ی‬‫دن‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫خوات‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫خ‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫جو‬ ،‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ج‬ ‫مجھ‬ ،‫ہے‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫انس‬ ‫س‬ ‫م‬ ‫جنت‬ ‫تو‬‫ی‬‫ش‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫توجہ‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫اس‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫سکے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫نہ‬‫۔‬ ‫ش‬‫ی‬‫کس‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫پ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫چٹ‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫بش‬‫ب‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫فکر‬ ‫و‬ ‫غور‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ٹھ‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫رہے‬ ‫محو‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫بھ‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫فکر‬ ‫و‬ ‫غور‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫خ‬ ‫پ‬ ‫چ‬ ‫پ‬‫چ‬ ‫تو‬ ‫کرے‬‫ی‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫گھورت‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اف‬ ‫دور‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫کے‬ ‫دم‬‫۔‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫کس‬‫ی‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مت‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ا‬‫دم‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ہو‬ ‫فرصت‬ ،‫ہو‬ ‫شور‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ر‬ ‫بش‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫کوئ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫خ‬‫ی‬‫رہے‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ل‬‫۔‬‫جو‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫مط‬ ‫کے‬ ‫گنگر‬ ‫رک‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ش‬‫ی‬‫طر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫نب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫وں‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫درس‬ ‫پر‬ ‫قوں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫تے‬‫ی‬،‫ں‬‫ی‬‫مت‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ہ‬
  5. 5. 5 ‫م‬ ‫دم‬ ‫(کہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫سوچنے‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫سرگرم‬‫ی‬‫رہ‬ ‫چل‬ ‫نہ‬‫ی‬)‫ہو‬ ‫خوات‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫سر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ہ‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫مرد‬‫ی‬‫س‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫کے‬ ‫ت‬ ‫خوات‬ ‫دوران‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫برداشت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫مداخ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫اپن‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫وں‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫حور‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ج‬‫ک‬ ،‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ں؟‬ ‫ی‬‫ش‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ج‬ ‫رے‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫س‬‫دم‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫جنت‬‫ی‬‫سوالوں‬ ‫تم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ت‬ ‫جواب‬ ‫کے‬‫ل‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫جو‬ ‫گے‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫مہ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫رہے‬ ‫بنے‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ئ‬ ‫ک‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ابتدا‬‫ی‬‫ہوئ‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ن‬ ‫انس‬ ‫؟‬‫ی‬‫تخ‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ہوئ‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫ابتدائ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ن‬ ‫انس‬ ‫؟‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫دور‬‫ی‬‫ئ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫؟‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وس‬‫ی‬‫کتن‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫دن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مرنے‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫ں؟‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫م‬ ‫قران‬ ‫ہوا؟‬‫ی‬‫پور‬ ‫خواہش‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ام‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫وعدہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫کرنے‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫ہے‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫جواب‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫گے‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ئ‬ ‫رس‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫پ‬‫ی‬‫کے‬ ‫غمبروں‬ ‫سک‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫تک‬ ‫حصے‬‫ی‬‫کر‬ ‫سن‬ ‫سن‬ ‫قصے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ان‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ان‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مزہ‬ ‫کتن‬‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫س‬ ‫اس‬ ‫؟‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ئے‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫؟‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ے‬ ‫م‬ ‫ں‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫سمجھ‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫ں‬‫ت‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ران‬‫ق‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ت‬‫ی‬‫پر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫مق‬ ‫ر‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫بھ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫حوروں‬ ‫ہوئے‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫ذکر‬ ‫ک‬ ‫متوں‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫تے‬ ‫چ‬ ‫د‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ذکر‬ ‫تے‬ ‫چ‬‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫مس‬ ‫کن‬‫ک‬ ‫نوں‬‫ی‬‫دلچسپ‬ ‫تم‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫وں‬ ‫مرکز‬‫ی‬‫حور‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫وں‬‫ی‬‫ں؟‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫کھ‬‫ی‬‫وڈ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫و‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫ا‬‫ی‬‫مولو‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫انداز‬ ‫ہوئے‬ ‫ئے‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫حوروں‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫فرم‬ ‫ذکر‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫شو‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حوروں‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫سے‬
  6. 6. 6 ‫دن‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫بہکے‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫خوات‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫چ‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫سڑ‬ ،‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫اور‬ ‫ک‬ ‫نے‬ ‫نج‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫کہ‬‫ہ‬‫ہ‬ ‫رہے‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyeLaf1BCH0 ‫م‬ ‫انداز‬ ‫کس‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫جنت‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حوروں‬ ‫کے‬ ‫وں‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫فرم‬ ‫ذکر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫مجھے‬‫ی‬‫ق‬‫ی‬‫نب‬ ‫رے‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ﷺ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ہوگ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫کوئ‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫حد‬‫ی‬‫حوالہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ثوں‬ ‫م‬ ‫تو‬ ‫گ‬ ‫دے‬‫ی‬‫بغ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫تحق‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫راو‬‫ی‬‫گ‬ ‫لوں‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫جھوٹ‬ ‫تو‬ ‫کو‬ ‫وں‬ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫کن‬‫ی‬‫زار‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ت‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫نب‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫منسو‬ ‫سے‬‫ی‬‫کرنے‬ ‫ں‬ ‫گ‬ ‫دوں‬‫۔‬‫نہ‬ ‫پتہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫ی‬‫وڈ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫مجھے‬ ‫و‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫دکھ‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫چ‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ے‬‫ی‬ ‫تھ‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬‫ہوت‬ ‫محسوس‬ ‫شر‬ ،‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬ ‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬‫مقصد‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫جو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫چند‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫ا‬‫ک‬ ‫ل‬ ‫م‬ ‫است‬ ‫نے‬ ‫پ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫شک‬ ‫ذرا‬ ‫مجھے‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬‫اور‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫جو‬ ‫سے‬ ‫احب‬ ‫تم‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫رائے‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫پڑھ‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نے‬‫ی‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کروں‬ ‫درخواست‬‫۔‬ ‫۔‬’‫س‬‫ی‬‫دا‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‘‫۔‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫خ‬ ‫رے‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫جو‬ ‫(اور‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫پڑھ‬ ‫نے‬ ‫ں‬ )‫ہے‬‫ی‬‫ظ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ہ‬’‫س‬‫ی‬‫دھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‘‫ہ‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ہون‬‫ی‬‫ے‬‫۔‬‫ہے‬ ‫مہمل‬ ‫دھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫دھ‬‫۔‬‫س‬ ‫لوگ‬ ‫کچھ‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫لکھتے‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ،‫ں‬‫ی‬‫کن‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫تو‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مونث‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬
  7. 7. 7 ‫ہ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ہون‬‫ی‬‫روٹ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫ے(س‬‫ی‬)‫کپڑے‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬ ،‫۔‬‫طرح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫سے‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھ‬‫ی‬‫دھ‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫س‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ط‬ ‫غ‬ ‫دے‬ ‫س‬ ‫دھے‬ ‫ہوگ‬‫۔‬ ‫۔‬’‫ت‬ ‫تو‬‫کرار‬‘‫نہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬ ، ‫ن‬‫س‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫ں‬ ‫ہ‬‫ی‬‫ں‬’‫ر‬ ‫تک‬ ‫و‬‫ت‬‘‫ع‬ ‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ش‬ ‫کن‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ں‬’‫تڑا‬ ‫تو‬‘‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ترک‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫مل‬ ‫مست‬‫۔‬ ۳‫۔‬‫ک‬‫ی‬’‫ٹھرک‬‘‫کوئ‬ ‫ہے؟‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اردو‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫وپ‬‫ی‬‫ہوں‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫د‬ ‫بت‬ ‫تو‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫خر‬‫ی‬‫اپن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫پھر‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫تحر‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫نوازنے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫شکر‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫۔‬‫ہم‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫پھوڑنے‬ ‫پھپھولے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫دل‬‫مل‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫ک‬ ‫گ‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫اسد‬ Asadullah Khan
  8. 8. 8 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬21,2017,05:28:52‫صبح‬ ‫شکر‬‫ی‬‫جن‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫توخ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫پھر‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫سے‬ ‫عرصہ‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫رہ‬ ‫لکھت‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫ہوں‬‫۔‬‫ا‬ ‫رات‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ے‬ ‫پچھ‬‫ی‬‫بےہوش‬ ‫بجے‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ع‬ ‫کے‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫ج‬ ‫لے‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ہسپت‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫ن‬ ‫ج‬ ‫لے‬ ‫گھر‬ ‫کر‬ ‫کہہ‬ ‫مردہ‬ ‫مجھے‬‫ک‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ص‬ ‫حک‬‫۔‬‫واپس‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫بندوبست‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ٹھ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫رہ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫اٹھ‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ب‬ ‫منٹ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫آ‬ ‫نس‬ ‫س‬ ‫لمب‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ڈ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ڈ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ڈ‬‫ی‬‫سے‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫رہ‬ ‫دوب‬‫ی‬‫کہال‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫ر‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫نے‬ ‫انہوں‬‫ی‬‫کر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫۔‬‫لمب‬ ‫آگے‬‫ی‬‫چوڑ‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫کہ‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬‫۔‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ابھ‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫بہتر‬ ‫تک‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫ہوا‬‫۔‬‫بھ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫جو‬‫ی‬‫پ‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ش‬‫ی‬‫شخص‬ ‫زندہ‬ ‫آدھے‬ ‫کروں‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫تحر‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫فرم‬ ‫قبول‬ ‫ہوئے‬ ‫سمجھتے‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫کر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬ ‫شکر‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫زندہ‬ ‫آدھ‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬‫ی‬
  9. 9. 9 ‫مولو‬ ‫واہ‬ : ‫جوا‬‫ی‬‫واہ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬ ‫مئ‬ :‫بروز‬‫ی‬21,2017,09:49:57‫صبح‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مقصود‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫محتر‬‫ی‬‫ع‬ ‫السال‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ص‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫زئ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫اور‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫رنجور‬ ‫بہت‬ ‫دل‬ ‫کر‬ ‫پڑھ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫طبع‬ ‫ب‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ختہ‬ ‫س‬‫ی‬‫گہرائ‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫اتھ‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫اور‬‫اور‬ ‫کونے‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫گوشے‬‫ی‬‫صحت‬ ‫مکمل‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫دع‬ ‫سے‬ ‫دل‬ ‫لئے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫نک‬‫ی۔‬‫نہ‬ ‫آدھ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫انجمن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫محب‬ ‫تم‬ ‫پ‬‫ی‬‫زندہ‬ ‫پورا‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ں‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ہتے‬ ‫چ‬ ‫کھن‬‫ی‬‫بھ‬ ‫توان‬ ‫و‬ ‫تندرست‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ں‬‫ی۔‬‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫ق‬‫ی‬‫اس‬ ً ‫ن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مح‬‫ی‬‫نہ‬ ‫رون‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ج‬ ‫و‬ ‫دل‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ں‬‫۔‬‫ل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫سبح‬ ‫ہللا‬‫ی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫صحت‬ ‫د‬ ‫ج‬ ‫از‬ ‫د‬ ‫ج‬ ‫کو‬ ‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫ئے‬ ‫فرم‬ ‫ط‬‫۔‬‫آم‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫۔‬ ‫خراب‬ ‫نے‬ ‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫اپن‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫صحت‬‫ی‬‫تحر‬‫ی‬‫ہم‬ ‫سے‬ ‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫مست‬‫ی‬‫ک‬ ‫د‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫مشکور‬ ‫و‬ ‫ممنون‬ ‫لئے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جس‬‫ی‬‫کچھ‬ ‫مگر‬ ‫ں‬ ‫کرل‬ ‫آرا‬‫ی‬‫ہے‬ ‫بہتر‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ں‬‫۔‬ ‫بھ‬ ‫خضر‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫تھ‬ ‫س‬ ‫کے‬ ‫صحت‬ ‫کو‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ہللا‬‫ی‬‫کرے‬ ‫عط‬‫۔‬ ‫آم‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫۔‬ ‫دع‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ک‬‫ی‬‫آحمد‬ ‫ل‬ http://www.bazm.urduanjuman.com/index.php?topic=10617.0

