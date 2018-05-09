This books ( Blues Harmonica Collection [NEWS] ) Made by

Over 40 classics from blues greats Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Howlin Wolf, James Dalton, Elmore James, John Brim and Lester Davenport complete with an extensive introduction on how to play the pieces in this book.Includes these songs:Ah w BabyAll My Love In VainBlues With A FeelingBoom Boom (Out Go The Lights)Bright Lights, Big CityCan t Hold Out Much LongerCheckin Up On My BabyCool Disposition [Williamson, Sonny Boy]Cross My HeartDon t Lose Your Eye [Williamson, Sonny Boy]Don t Start Me To Talkin Down ChildFattening Frogs For SnakesHelp MeHonest I DoI Don t KnowI Hate To See You Go (Gone And Left Me)Ice Cream ManI m A ManJukeJust Your Fool (Jacobs)Keep It To YourselfKey, The (Williamson)Let Me Explain (Williamson)Let Your Conscience Be Your GuideMean Old WorldNine Below ZeroNinety NineOff The WallOne Way OutPasse Ton Chemin (Back Track!)Rattlesnake (Brim)Sitting On Top Of The WorldSmokestack LightningToo Close Together (Williamson)Unseen EyeWalkin By MyselfYou Killing MeYour Funeral My TrialYou re So Fine (Jacobs)You ve Got What Gets Me

