COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED "Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida"
Guia hidrocarburos

Guia de alcanos

  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” … QUIMICA ORGANICA II... Continuando con el juicioso estudio de esta disciplina podrás: - Clasificar átomos de carbono - Asignar nombre a alcanos lineales no ramificados - Establecer fórmulas moleculares, condensadas y estructurales de alcanos lineales. CLASIFICACION DE LOS ATOMOS DE CARBONO En la guía pasada conocieron datos interesantes del átomo de carbono, bien… se puede hablar de carbonos: - PRIMARIO: es aquel que tiene solo una de sus cuatro valencias comprometida con otro átomo de carbono - SECUNDARIO: dos de sus cuatro valencias están unidas a átomos de carbono - TERCIARIO tres valencias comprometidas con tres átomos de carbono - CUATERNARIO sus cuatro valencias comprometidas con átomos de carbono
  2. 2. LOS HIDROCARBUROS En química orgánica se denomina función química a un grupo de compuestos que presentan propiedades semejantes, estas propiedades están determinadas por el grupo funcional, es decir por un grupo de átomos en particular que determinan su comportamiento a nivel de propiedades físicas y químicas Los hidrocarburos son compuestos derivados del petróleo, se usan como fuente de energía, la mayoría son combustibles, su composición química corresponde a CARBONO e HIDROGENO, de ahí su nombre La nomenclatura es bastante sencilla, pero exige aprender de memoria prefijos y sufijos, es como aprender a contar en otro idioma, el nombre de las sustancias en química orgánica depende del número de átomos de carbono que presente el compuesto, además, más adelante veremos que cada función química presenta un sufijo que det ermina su grupo funcional. Esta tabla nos enseña los prefijos que corresponden a la cantidad de átomos de carbono, acá tenemos de 1 a 20, sin embargo hay sustancias con muchos más átomos de carbono… Practica… apréndelos Recuerda que los átomos de carbono son tetra valentes, es decir tienen posibilidad de cuatro enlaces debido a que para satisfacer octeto y teniendo cuatro electrones de valencia, esta es la cantidad de uniones covalentes que puede y debe tener. Los hidrocarburos en donde los átomos de carbono se enlazan mediante enlace covalente sencillo se llaman ALCANOS o hidrocarburos saturados, su nombre se adjudica muy fácil: se escribe el prefijo que indica cantidad de átomos de carbono y luego el sufijo ANO, este sufijo indica enlace SENCILLO carbono-carbono Por ejemplo si tenemos Más adelante estudiaremos otros compuestos que corresponden a los ALQUENOS que presentan enlaces dobles entre átomos de carbono Como puedes observar este compuesto presenta tres átomos de carbono, luego su nombre empieza con el prefijo PROP y como sus enlaces entre átomos de carbono son sencillos termina en el sufijo ANO, el nombre del compuesto es PROPANO. La fórmula que presenta los enlaces químicos se llama FORMULA ESTRUCTURAL, la que indica la cantidad de cada átomo corresponde a la MOLECULAR y aquella que nos resume la estructura es la CONDENSADA o semi desarrollada
  3. 3. Y los ALQUINOS con enlaces triples entre átomos de carbono, Estos dos últimos grupos mencionados grupos de compuestos se denominan hidrocarburos insaturados. Mira las tres opciones según el enlace: Bien, continuemos con los alcanos, su fórmula molecular obedece a CnH2n+2, en donde n corresponde al número de átomos de carbono. ¿Cuál es la fórmula molecular del pentano?.... uummm … ya sé… Pent quiere decir cinco átomos de carbono, es decir que n equivale a 5 C5H2*5+2 es decir C5H12 es fácil y ¿si me preguntan por su fórmula estructural? Y la formula condensada o semi desarrollada: CH3 – CH2 – CH2 – CH2 – CH3 Otra forma de representar el pentano es esta: Cada vértice corresponde a un átomo de carbono, démonos cuenta que tiene cinco vértices Bien, por ser tan solo la introducción al tema ahora vas a hacer algunos ejercicios para llevar a la práctica la sencilla teoría vista hasta ahora. Desarróllalo con tu propia letra, NO se trata de que copies de internet… al contrario es que lleves a la auto practica lo que se te ha enseñado EJERCICIOS DE APLICACIÓN 1. ¿Cuál es la fórmula molecular, estructural y semi desarrollada de los siguientes hidrocarburos: Etano dodecano octano hexano eicosano heptadecano metano butano Nonano y octano 2. ¿de qué compuesto se trata? Busca información sobre sus propiedades y usos 3. Si un alcano presenta 18 átomos de hidrogeno, su fórmula molecular es: A. C9H18 B. C8H18 C. C18H18 D. C4H18 Justifica teoricamente tú respuesta. En esta fórmula nos podemos dar cuenta de que cada átomo de carbono tiene sus cuatro valencias y se satisface la fórmula molecular: hay cinco átomos de carbono y doce átomos de hidrogeno.
  4. 4. EL METANO Y EL MEDIO AMBIENTE https://www.socalgas.com/ El gas natural, compuesto principalmente de metano, es el combustible fósil más limpio. Cuando el metano se produce a partir de fuentes no fósiles, como los residuos de alimentos y los residuos verdes, puede extraer literalmente el carbono del aire. El metano ofrece un gran beneficio al medio ambiente, ya que produce más energía calorífica y lumínica por masa que cualquier otro hidrocarburo o combustible fósil, como el carbón o la gasolina refinada a partir del petróleo, y produce mucho menos dióxido de carbono y otros contaminantes que contribuyen a la formación del smog y del aire insalubre. Esto quiere decir que cuanto más gas natural se use, en lugar de carbón, para generar electricidad o en lugar de gasolina para los automóviles, camiones o autobuses, menores serán las emisiones de gas de efecto invernadero o los contaminantes relacionados con el smog. Sin embargo, el metano que se libera a la atmósfera antes de que se queme es perjudicial para el medio ambiente. Como puedeatrapar el calor en la atmósfera, el metano contribuye al cambio climático. Aunque la duración del metano en la atmósfera es relativamente corta comparada con la de otros gases de efecto invernadero, es más eficaz a la hora de atrapar el calor que esos otros gases. Y a pesar de que existen procesos naturales en el suelo y reacciones químicas en la atmósfera que ayudan a eliminar el metano de la atmósfera, es importante que todas las actividades que realiza el ser humano y que pueden contribuir a emitir metano en la atmósfera se realicen de forma que estas emisiones se reduzcan. Por ejemplo, se pueden desarrollar procesos para capturar el metano que de otro modo se liberaría a la atmósfera y usarlo como combustible. En particular, el metano de las plantas de tratamiento de aguas residuales o de las lecherías puede capturarse y usarse como combustible para reducir la cantidad de metano que entra en la atmósfera, y además disminuye la dependencia de los combustibles fósiles. Elabora una caricatura que evidencie la importancia del metano como fuente de energía. Crea al señor Metano. La guía se encuentra además en el blog: quimicaclemencistaonce.blogspot.com Enviar a mcaicedo@educacionbogota.edu.co

