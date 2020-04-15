Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Activities for homework - 1 1.- Read the clues and complete the crossword. 2.- Match the questions with the answers. 3.- M...
Activities for homework - 2 1.- Number the pictures in order. 2.- Rewrite these sentences. 1. Nowadays, companies use robo...
Activities for homework - 3 1.- Look,read and complete. Then match. 2.- Circle and complete. 3.- Read and write the words.
Activities for homework - 4 1.- Read and complete the conversation. 2.- Read and complete. 3.- Look, read and order the se...
Activities for homework – 5 1.- Look at the picture of Franz Reichelt. Underline what you think he invented. 2.- Complete ...
Activities for homework – 6 1.- Read and complete. 2.- Look and write the rest of the essay. Use first, then,next, afterth...
Activities for homework – 7 1.- Read and complete the article. 2.- Read the answers and complete the questions.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Activities for homework

28 views

Published on

Homework

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Activities for homework

  1. 1. Activities for homework - 1 1.- Read the clues and complete the crossword. 2.- Match the questions with the answers. 3.- Match the questions and the answers with the pictures.
  2. 2. Activities for homework - 2 1.- Number the pictures in order. 2.- Rewrite these sentences. 1. Nowadays, companies use robots to do jobs faster and more efficiently. Nowadays, robots _________________________________________________ 2. Robots perform many difficult and dangerous tasks. Many difficult and dangerous tasks ___________________________________ 3. Humans and robots share lots of jobs. Lots of jobs ______________________________________________________ 4. For example, robots build many cars. For example, many cars ____________________________________________ 5. However, humans always do the quality check. However, the quality check __________________________________________ New words: Nowadays : avui en dia Perform: realitzen Share : comparteixen However: malgrat això
  3. 3. Activities for homework - 3 1.- Look,read and complete. Then match. 2.- Circle and complete. 3.- Read and write the words.
  4. 4. Activities for homework - 4 1.- Read and complete the conversation. 2.- Read and complete. 3.- Look, read and order the sentences.
  5. 5. Activities for homework – 5 1.- Look at the picture of Franz Reichelt. Underline what you think he invented. 2.- Complete the article with the missing words.
  6. 6. Activities for homework – 6 1.- Read and complete. 2.- Look and write the rest of the essay. Use first, then,next, afterthat, finally. 3.- Read the sentences from activity 2 and number the pictures.
  7. 7. Activities for homework – 7 1.- Read and complete the article. 2.- Read the answers and complete the questions.

×