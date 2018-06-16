internation-students

Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 key issues that you need to consider to teach international students

  1. 1. 5 key issues that you need to consider to teach international students [1] Culture (shy / less confidence, etc) [2] Writing [3] Listening [4] Speaking [5] Reading
  2. 2. 1 • Teaching students with different culture Quiet / shy eastern Asian students Need to encourage them and make them feel more confident. Active western students Need to balance the discussion and lecture sections. 1 solution: Mixed groups.
  3. 3. 2 • Writing Writing as a problem throughout their academic careers. 1 solution: Before submitting the final reports, proof-reading or peer- review can be helpful. Teachers should realize these difficulties, so in evaluation of the students’ reports, perfection in writing can not be expected, but certain standards should be set.
  4. 4. 3 • Listening problem Solutions: - Speaking slowly and clearly. - Repeating key terms and write them on the board. - Using handouts.
  5. 5. 4 • Speaking problems Lack of confidence in oral  serious problem in seminar classes or oral exams Solutions: The teachers should encourage international students to speak up in class but try to avoid embarrassment as much as possible. In some culture, students feel more comfortable to speak up after enough thinking. Allowing enough thinking time, for example, 15 to 20 seconds, can help students participate in class discussion.
  6. 6. 5 • Reading problems International students may need much more time to read through materials in English. Solutions: Considering the extra time they need to spend on reading, teachers should carefully select the text to be studied and discussed in class. If necessary, a glossary with common terms and concepts of the subject should be provided.

