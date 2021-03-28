Factors Affecting Demand and Supply of Civil Aviation Industry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACTORS AFFECTING DEMAND AND SUPPLY OF THE INDIAN CIVIL AVAITION INDUSTRY Presented by: Group 11 Manvi Bolia Mohdmahir Sha...
Market Structure of the Aviation Industry • The industry has an Oligopoly market structure. • Air Charter India, Vistara, ...
Factors Affecting Demand
1. Ticket Fares 2. Price of Complementary Goods 3. Price of Substitute Goods
5. Disposable Income of Consumers 6. Seasonal Demand 4. Future Expectations of Prices
7. Advertising 8. Natural Factors 9. Government Regulations
Factors Affecting Supply
1. Price of Factors of Production 2. No. of Service Providers 3. Seasonal Demand
5. Government Policies 4. Natural and Manmade Factors 6. Import/Export
9. Climatic Conditions 8. State of Technology 7. Availability of Credit
  1. 1. FACTORS AFFECTING DEMAND AND SUPPLY OF THE INDIAN CIVIL AVAITION INDUSTRY Presented by: Group 11 Manvi Bolia Mohdmahir Shaikh Nancy Gupta Nehal Jain Nishita Arora Piyush Hirwani
  2. 2. Market Structure of the Aviation Industry • The industry has an Oligopoly market structure. • Air Charter India, Vistara, Indigo, Air India, Deccan Airways, SpiceXpress, etc. • It accounts for 0.7% of India’s GDP. • Generates employment in the country, as it had employed over 65,000 people. • India had the world’s 3rd largest Civil Aviation market in 2017.
  4. 4. Factors Affecting Demand
  5. 5. 1. Ticket Fares 2. Price of Complementary Goods 3. Price of Substitute Goods
  6. 6. 5. Disposable Income of Consumers 6. Seasonal Demand 4. Future Expectations of Prices
  7. 7. 7. Advertising 8. Natural Factors 9. Government Regulations
  8. 8. Factors Affecting Supply
  9. 9. 1. Price of Factors of Production 2. No. of Service Providers 3. Seasonal Demand
  10. 10. 5. Government Policies 4. Natural and Manmade Factors 6. Import/Export
  11. 11. 9. Climatic Conditions 8. State of Technology 7. Availability of Credit
