ՄԱՐՍ
ՀԵՂԻՆԱԿՆԵՐ՝ ՀՈՎՀԱՆՆԵՍ ԴԱՎԹՅԱՆ և ՄԻԼԵՆԱ ԿԱՐԱՊԵՏՅԱՆ Մխիթար Սեբաստացի կրթահամալիր Հյուսիսային դպրոց 3.1 դասարանի սովորողներ
Մխիթար Սեբաստացի կրթահամալիր
Հյուսիսային դպրոց 3.1 դասարանի սովորողներ

Մարս

  1. 1. ՄԱՐՍ
  2. 2. 1. Մարսն Արեգակնային համակարգի չափերով 7-րդ, իսկ հեռավորությամբ չորրորդ մոլորակն է: Հետաքրքիր տեղեկություններ
  3. 3. 2. Մարսը «կարմիր մոլորակն» է: Այն այդպես է կոչվում մակերևույթի կարմրավուն երանգի պատճառով: 2. Մարսն ունի տարվա եղանակներ: Երկրի նման, Մարսն ունի տարվա եղանակների փոփոխություն, սակայն նրա կլիման շատ ավելի ցուրտ է և չոր։ 3. Մարսի վրա է գտնվում Արեգակնային համակարգի ամենաբարձր լեռը՝ Օլիմպոս (Olympus Mons) հանգած հրաբուխը, որի բարձրությունը 25 կմ է: Համեմատության համար նշենք, որ մեր մոլորակի ամենաբարձր լեռը՝ Էվերեստը, նույնիսկ 9 կմ-ի չի հասնում (8848 մ)։
  4. 4.  4. Մարսի վրա է գտնվում Արեգակնային համակարգի ամենամեծ կիրճը՝ Մարիներների հովիտները:
  5. 5. 5. Մարսի վրա հաճախ են լինում փոշու պտտահողմեր: Դրանք օդի ձագարանման շարժումներ են, որոնք առաջանում են մոլորակի մակերևույթի մոտ և մեծ քանակությամբ փոշի են վեր բարձրացնում։ 6. Մարսը լի է սարսափով: Մոլորակն ունի երկու բնական արբանյակ՝ Ֆոբոսը և Դեյմոսը (հին հունարենից թագմանաբար՝ «վախ» և «սարսափ»):
  6. 6. 7. Մարսի մակերևույթը, համեմատած այլ մոլորակների մակերևույթներին, ամենանմանն է Երկրին, սակայն միջին ջերմաստիճանը կազմում է -50 °C: 8. Մարսն իր անունը ստացել է հռոմեական պատերազմի աստված Մարսի պատվին: 9. Մարսի պատվին է անվանվել տարվա երրորդ ամիսը և շաբաթվա երեքշաբթի օրը: 10. Մարսը կարելի է դիտել անզեն աչքով, բայց դա տեղի է ունենում 15-17 տարին մեկ անգամ:
  7. 7. ՀԵՂԻՆԱԿՆԵՐ՝ ՀՈՎՀԱՆՆԵՍ ԴԱՎԹՅԱՆ և ՄԻԼԵՆԱ ԿԱՐԱՊԵՏՅԱՆ Մխիթար Սեբաստացի կրթահամալիր Հյուսիսային դպրոց 3.1 դասարանի սովորողներ

