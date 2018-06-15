Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL MONTSENY Paula, Arnau O, Júlia V, Yasmin
QUE ÉS EL MONTSENY? ● És un massís muntanyós que forma part de la serralada prelitoral. Es situa al NE de la serralada pre...
QUE EM FET? ● Em omplert una fitxa sobre el Montseny ● Em sabut com diferenciar les plantes. ● A travès del diàmetre dels ...
QUE HEM APRÈS? ● Hem après noves coses de la natura com per exemple: quan pesen les alzines i que segons la clau dipotòmic...
ESPEREM QUE US HAGI AGRADAT!!!
ESPEREM QUE US HAGI AGRADAT!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Montseny

48 views

Published on

Montseny: Paula, Arnau O, Júlia V, Yasmin

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Montseny

  1. 1. EL MONTSENY Paula, Arnau O, Júlia V, Yasmin
  2. 2. QUE ÉS EL MONTSENY? ● És un massís muntanyós que forma part de la serralada prelitoral. Es situa al NE de la serralada prelitoral i es un parc natural i reserva de la biosfera.
  3. 3. QUE EM FET? ● Em omplert una fitxa sobre el Montseny ● Em sabut com diferenciar les plantes. ● A travès del diàmetre dels arbres hem sabut l’edat i el pes. ● Hem mesurat amb una eina especial l’alçada de l’alzina.
  4. 4. QUE HEM APRÈS? ● Hem après noves coses de la natura com per exemple: quan pesen les alzines i que segons la clau dipotòmica els arbustos són diferents.
  5. 5. ESPEREM QUE US HAGI AGRADAT!!!
  6. 6. ESPEREM QUE US HAGI AGRADAT!!!

×