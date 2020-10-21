Ns3 unit 2 vertebrates and invertebrates 20 21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NATURAL SCIENCE UNIT 2 ANIMALS
VOCABULARY spine skeleton shell exoskeleton
We can divide animals into 2 groups: vertebrates invertebrates
Animals with a skeleton and spine are vertebrates. hyena skeleton cow skeleton spine spine
They have a skeleton inside.
Most vertebrates have a head, a torso, limbs and a tail. head torso tail limbs
Animals that don’t have a spine and skeleton are invertebrates. no spine no skeleton
They don’t have a skeleton inside.
Some invertebrates have a shell to protect their bodies. shell oyster snail
Some invertebrates have an exoskeleton. exoskeleton crab cockroach
Some invertebrates don’t have any protection. They have a soft body. soft body cartepillars worms
VERTEBRATES INVERTEBRATES ant rabbit corkroach fish frog mosquito tiger butterfly
×