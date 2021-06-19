Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
EL USO DE LAS TIC

BREVE EXPLICACION DEL USO DE LAS TIC EN EL MUNDO ACTUAL, Y LA REALIZACION DEL RECURSO MULTIMEDIA.

EL USO DE LAS TIC

  1. 1. Actividad integradora 6. Crear un recurso multimedia. Manuel Alejandro Rojas Fernández Grupo: M1C3G31-195 17/06/2021.
  2. 2. Las TIC en la vida cotidiana. • En la actualidad las tic han cambiado nuestra forma de vida ya que con el uso del móvil y las computadoras nos ayudan a comunicarnos más rápido por medio de las herramientas o aplicaciones como las video conferencias o video llamadas, messenger, etc, ya actualmente no se usan las típicas cartas vía correo postal que tardan mucho en llegar al destino.
  3. 3. Las TIC en la casa. El uso de las tic en el hogar se obtienen grandes ventajas ya que podemos obtener información al instante, permite la facilitación de las tareas domésticas y también permite facilitar los trabajos de investigación.
  4. 4. Las TIC en el ámbito educativo. • Las TIC han revolucionado la manera en la que aprendemos, se han ido introduciendo todas las tecnologías que puedan favorecer al aprendizaje de los alumnos, muy importante en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. En estos tiempo de pandemia han sido de gran ayuda para los estudiantes ya que todo se está realizando por medio de las tic.
  5. 5. Las TIC en el ámbito laboral. • En el ámbito laboral han sido de mucha ayuda ya que en estos tiempos de pandemia han sido de gran ayuda para algunas empresas que realizan sus trabajos desde casa, son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo.
  6. 6. Conclusión: • Como observamos las Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación son un conjunto de servicios, redes, software y aparatos que tienen como finalidad la mejora de la calidad en la vida de las personas que integran un sistema de información interconectado y complementario en nuestra vida cotidiana.

