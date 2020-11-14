Frases tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cree en ti y despertar�s en un mundo de maravillas
  2. 2. La aventura mas grandiosa es la que creas para ti misma
  3. 3. VE MAS ALL� DE LAS APARENCIAS. LA VERDADERA BELLEZA EST� EN EL CORAZ�N
  4. 4. CREE EN LA FUERZA DE LA BONDAD Y EN QUE LOS SUE�OS SE HACEN REALIDAD
  5. 5. SOLO REGALANDO FELICIDAD A LOS DEMAS ENCONTRARAS LA TUYA
  6. 6. QUE EL TRAFICO DE PENSAMIENTOS NO AFECTE TU D�A
  7. 7. Me diste las flores mas bonitas... Pero como todas siempre se marchitar�n.
  8. 8. Ni con todos mis esfuerzos, ni con todas mis l�grimas, ni con todas mis ganas... Nunca sera suficiente para ti.
  9. 9. Pronto se ir�n las penas y llegaran otras personas que sanen el coraz�n y no que lo destruyan
  10. 10. Tengo las ojeras profundas y esos ojos desgastados de tanto llorar, de el insomnio que tengo por las noches y de desgastar mi tiempo pensando en cosas improbables que debilitan mi ser poco a poco

