Entrenadores red bull

RED BULL: FÁBRICA DE TALENTO ENTRENADORES
Julian Nagelsmann Desde temporada 19/20 Jesse Marsch Desde temporada 19/20 TÉCNICOS ACTUALES Fuente:
  1. 1. RED BULL: FÁBRICA DE TALENTO ENTRENADORES
  2. 2. Periodo: 2015 – 2019* *hasta 2017 entrenó a categorías inferiores Marco Rose Después de RB: Borussia Mönchengladbach Desde temporada 19/20 Fuente:
  3. 3. Ralph Hasenhüttl Periodo: 2016 – 2018 Después de RB: Southampton FC Desde temporada 18/19 Fuente:
  4. 4. Periodo: 2015 – 2017 Oscar García Después de RB: AS Saint-Etienne Temporada 17/18 (13 partidos) Olympiakos Temporada 17/18 (13 partidos) Celta de Vigo Desde temporada 19/20 Fuente:
  5. 5. Periodo: 2009 – 2012 *hasta 2011 en categorías inferiores y después fue segundo entrenador Niko Kovac Después de RB: Croacia Sub-21 Temporada 12/13 - 13/14 (6 partidos) Croacia Temporada 13/14 - 15/16 (19 partidos) Temporada 15/16 - 17/18 (91 partidos) Eintracht Frankfurt Bayern Munich Temporada 18/19 - 19/20 (65 partidos) Desde temporada 20/21 AS MonacoFuente:
  6. 6. Julian Nagelsmann Desde temporada 19/20 Jesse Marsch Desde temporada 19/20 TÉCNICOS ACTUALES Fuente:

