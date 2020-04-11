How to teach yoga to a complete beginner article 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to teach yoga to a complete beginner

https://mantrayogameditation.org/yoga-teacher-training-in-nepal/

  1. 1. How to Teach Yoga to a Complete Beginner? Teaching Yoga to beginners can sometimes be a daunting task as dealing with new students often confuses yoga teachers. But one thing that needs to remember is that teaching yoga to a complete beginner is much more than just giving accurate verbal cues, teaching a balanced class, and staying on schedule. Here we have made a list of few tips that can help any yoga teacher to teach Yoga practices to a beginner - 1. Start with the basic (breathing) - Teaching Yoga for beginners starts with the right way of breathing. It is also one of the most important aspects of the practice. Make your students understand it properly and remind them at other appropriate times throughout the class. Avoid over-complicating yourself; just put them into the rhythm of yogic breathing during your practice. 2. Minimize the philosophical aspect to share per class - Most beginners opt Yoga for its physical aspects and may not want to hear the philosophy. Excite the interest of those who are not so smart and satisfy the curiosity of those interested
  2. 2. just by giving a solid knowledge. Invest just a short period at a single point and move toward movement and awareness. If possible, refer to the nugget of wisdom later in practice or in savasana. Understand that less can be more for students and can often leave a deeper impact. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TPpICVE2SRwnoIpoHXRXItl73_1E4X-x/view 3. Teach the basic Yoga poses - The most recommended way to teach modifications is by teaching them each basic pose first and then offering the option to move into the full pose. Teaching the asanas first and offer modifications for those who can't, it may seem like a defeat for the students. 4. Show as little as possible - This will help you cultivate the inner awareness from the beginning of learning the practice. They will try to do it themselves to understand and learn the poses and modifications, with a curiosity that you built inside them. This also helps in preparing them well for their next class and another teacher. 5. Stick to a short 60-minute class - Beginners can only drive so much before it gets overwhelming. They are receiving so much new information on a physical level
  3. 3. that it is possible to lose their interest. Keeping them engaged and focused throughout the entire class should be the sole motive of every Yoga teacher. In a nutshell, It can sometimes be hard to understand what your beginners want while teaching yoga practices. However, following the above-mentioned steps can help you know their interests and teach them Yoga in the most effortless manner. Also, remember to keep it simple. Try to focus on breathing, warm-up, asana, relaxation, and smile! Mantra Yoga & Meditation School Lakeside, Pokhara-6, Lakeside, Pokhara Pokhara, 33700, Nepal Email: mantrayogmeditation@gmail.com WhatsApp only: +919958672399 Website: https://mantrayogameditation.org/

