Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest eBook Supereconomic
(P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest eBook Supereconomic ^R.E.A.D.^,PDF READ FR...
Details of Book Author : Ed Caesar Publisher : Avid Reader Press / Simon Schuster ISBN : 1501143379 Publication Date : 202...
Description An extraordinary true story about one manâ€™s attempt to salve the wounds of war and save his own soul through...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
9 views
Apr. 14, 2021

(P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain A True Story of Love War and Everest eBook Supereconomic

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1501143379

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain A True Story of Love War and Everest eBook Supereconomic

  1. 1. (P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest eBook Supereconomic
  2. 2. (P.D.F. FILE) The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest eBook Supereconomic ^R.E.A.D.^,PDF READ FREE,((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB,[R.E.A.D],(?PDF BOOK?),Epub,^R.E.A.D.^ if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Ed Caesar Publisher : Avid Reader Press / Simon Schuster ISBN : 1501143379 Publication Date : 2020-11-17 Language : eng Pages : 260
  4. 4. Description An extraordinary true story about one manâ€™s attempt to salve the wounds of war and save his own soul through an audacious adventure. In the 1930s, as official government expeditions set their sights on conquering Mount Everest, a little-known World War I veteran named Maurice Wilson conceives his own crazy, beautiful plan: he will fly a plane from England to Everest, crash-land on its lower slopes, then become the first person to reach its summitâ€”all utterly alone. Wilson doesnâ€™t know how to climb. He barely knows how to fly. But he has the right plane, the right equipment, and a deep yearning to achieve his goal. In 1933, he takes off from London in a Gipsy Moth biplane with his course set for the highest mountain on earth. Wilsonâ€™s eleven-month journey to Everest is wild: full of twists, turns, and daring. Eventually, in disguise, he sneaks into Tibet. His icy ordeal is just beginning. Wilson is one of the Great Warâ€™s heroes, but also one of its victims. His hometown of Bradford in northern England is ripped apart by the fighting. So is his family. He barely survives the war himself. Wilson returns from the conflict unable to cope with the sadness that engulfs him. He begins a years-long trek around the world, burning through marriages and relationships, leaving damaged lives in his wake. When he finally returns to England, nearly a decade after he first left, he finds himself falling in love once moreâ€”this time with his best friendâ€™s wifeâ€”before depression overcomes him again. He emerges from his funk with a crystalline ambition. He wants to be the first man to stand on top of the world. Wilson believes that Everest can redeem him. This is the tale of an adventurer unlike any you have ever encountered: complex, driven, wry, haunted, and fully alive. He is a man written out of the history booksâ€”dismissed as an eccentric, and gossiped about because of rumors of his transvestism. The Moth and the Mountain restores Maurice Wilson to his rightful place in the annals of Everest and tells an unforgettable story about the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×