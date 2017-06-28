Colgate palmotive company

Colgate-Palmolive Company: The Precision Toothbrush Case Study
Who is Susan Steinberg? What is Precision toothbrush?
SUSAN STEINBERG •Product manager of Precision •Managed the entire new product development process • She now had to recomme...
SITUATIONANALYSIS Colgate-Palmolive (CP) was poised to launch a new toothbrush in the United States, tentatively named Col...
THE US TOOTHBRUSHMARKET AND COMPETITION
THE PRECISION MARKETING MIX
PRODUCT DESIGN • The Precision toothbrush was a technical innovation. • the brush achieved an average 35% increase in plaq...
WHETHER TO POSITION THE PRODUCT AS NICHE PRODUCT OR MAINSTREAM PRODUCT?
How unit volumes reach consumers
Alternative positioning scenarios for Precision
CP executives debated whether the brush should be known as “Colgate Precision” or as “Precision by Colgate.” The Colgate P...
Colgate Precision OR Precision by Colgate? • Executives who believed that the product represented “big news” in the catego...
COMMUNICATION AND PROMOTION
Consumer research analysis-
Advertisements used in the Consumer Tests
SUMMARY • Steinberg believed that Precision represented a technological breakthrough. • She wondered the best way to marke...
• Through data analysis on cost of production and advertising, it was decided that Precision would be a niche product, to ...
Case study of Colgate Palmolive's product- Colgate Precision. Discussing the challenges faced by the company and how they were overcome by Susan Steinberg.

