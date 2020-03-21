Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA INCLUSI�N EN LA ENSE�ANZA DE ADULTOS �ndice: 1) Instituciones e inclusi�n 2)Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adu...
Instituciones e inclusi�n
CONSTITUCI�N ESPA�OLA Art�culo 27. Todos tienen el derecho a la educaci�n. Se reconoce la libertad de ense�anza. La educac...
LA INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA EN EXTREMADURA
Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Adquirir una formaci�n b�sica de calidad
Ampliar horizontes laborales en situaci�n de equidad Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos
Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos
Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Sentirse pieza fundamental de un proyecto com�n
Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Derribar los estereotipos para construir espacios sin barreras.
Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos? Facilitar estrategias que generen un clima emocional adecuado
Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
P�ldoras inclusivas
P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos
P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Multiplica los recursos
P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Crea nuevos recursos Descubre espacios nuevos
P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Crea nuevos recursos Descubre espacios nuevos Diversifica la evaluaci�n
P�ldoras inclusivas El docente inclusivo debe estar preparado para una escucha activa y tolerante, con un acercamiento pos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inclusión y enseñanza de adultos

68 views

Published on

Pechakucha sobre Inclusión y enseñanza de adultos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inclusión y enseñanza de adultos

  1. 1. LA INCLUSI�N EN LA ENSE�ANZA DE ADULTOS �ndice: 1) Instituciones e inclusi�n 2)Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos 3)Equipos directivos inclusivos 4) Creando inclusi�n. P�ldoras inclusivas
  2. 2. Instituciones e inclusi�n
  3. 3. CONSTITUCI�N ESPA�OLA Art�culo 27. Todos tienen el derecho a la educaci�n. Se reconoce la libertad de ense�anza. La educaci�n tendr� por objeto el pleno desarrollo de la personalidad humana en el respeto a los principios democr�ticos de convivencia y a los derechos y libertades fundamentales.
  4. 4. LA INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA EN EXTREMADURA
  5. 5. Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Adquirir una formaci�n b�sica de calidad
  6. 6. Ampliar horizontes laborales en situaci�n de equidad Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos
  7. 7. Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos
  8. 8. Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Sentirse pieza fundamental de un proyecto com�n
  9. 9. Objetivos inclusivos en la ense�anza de adultos Derribar los estereotipos para construir espacios sin barreras.
  10. 10. Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
  11. 11. Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
  12. 12. Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
  13. 13. Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos? Facilitar estrategias que generen un clima emocional adecuado
  14. 14. Equipos directivos inclusivos �qu� buscamos?
  15. 15. P�ldoras inclusivas
  16. 16. P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos
  17. 17. P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Multiplica los recursos
  18. 18. P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Crea nuevos recursos Descubre espacios nuevos
  19. 19. P�ldoras inclusivas Var�a tiempos y ritmos Crea nuevos recursos Descubre espacios nuevos Diversifica la evaluaci�n
  20. 20. P�ldoras inclusivas El docente inclusivo debe estar preparado para una escucha activa y tolerante, con un acercamiento positivo hacia la diversidad, el di�logo, la aceptaci�n y el respeto por el otro, y la cr�tica. Var�a tiempos y ritmos Crea nuevos recursos Descubre espacios nuevos Diversifica la evaluaci�n Promueve experiencias distintas

×