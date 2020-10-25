land and water workouts in swimming training a research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASPESS Mr.Manoj Sahu Ph.D Research scholar Batch (2013-16) Enrolment NO A3058313001 1 Mr.Manoj Sahu Ph.D Research scholar ...
ASPESS Guide : Prof.Dr. Kalpana Sharma Co-guide :Dr. Vinita Bajpai Mishra 2
ASPESS Gaps In The Literature  Current body of literature regarding the biochemical profile of aquatic exercise is confli...
ASPESS Gaps In The Literature  Present researches also focus only on a primarily healthy, normal weight population rather...
ASPESSStatement of the Problem Comparison of Amount of Fluid Loss, Blood Lactate Concentration and Blood Glucose Level Amo...
ASPESS OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY The objectives of the study were as follows: • To investigate the effect of 12 min land wor...
ASPESS Delimitations 1. The study was delimited to 20 male and 20 female swimmers of university level, age ranging between...
ASPESS DELIMITATIONS 5. Following Physiological and Biochemical variables were also delimited. • Physiological variable • ...
ASPESS Limitations  After putting all the best efforts by the scholar certain factors like lifestyle and socio-economic s...
ASPESS Hypothesis • There will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among males athletes during lan...
ASPESS Hypothesis • There will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among female’s athletes during ...
ASPESS Significance Of The Study • The finding will reveal the effect of water and land workouts on the amount of fluid lo...
ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Blood Glucose • Blood sugar; the means by which carbohydrate is carried in the blood; nor...
ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Blood Lactate • The anaerobic end product of glycolysis; it has been implicated as a caus...
ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Body fluid • Total body water, contained principally in blood plasma and in intracellular...
ASPESS 16
ASPESS SELECTION OF VARIABLES • After reviewing the literature following environmental interventions (independent variable...
ASPESS SELECTION OF VARIABLES • On the basis of review of literature, expert’s opinion, facilities & instruments availabil...
ASPESS Sampling Frame Target Population (N) Total 62 subjects from LNIPE swimming match practice group 28 female Subjects ...
ASPESS Tests and Criterion Measures S. No. Variables Tests and instruments Criterion measures 1 Heart Rate Heart Rate Moni...
ASPESS 21
ASPESS EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN • The group of same Subject underwent the different treatments and data was recorded on selecte...
ASPESS 23 RELIABILITY OF DATA
ASPESS Instrument Reliability • The stop watches (Casio) used for monitoring the time of workout and subsequent intervals ...
ASPESS Instrument Reliability • Blood Lactate was measured by Blood Lactate analyzer (Lactate Pro2) manufactured by Arkrey...
ASPESS Instrument Reliability • Blood glucose was analyzed by Glucometer (Accu - Check). The instruments used for quantify...
ASPESS Tester’s Competency and Reliability of Data To ensure that researcher was well acquainted with the techniques of co...
ASPESS Tester’s Competency and Reliability of Data The data was collected from a random selection of 6 subjects in test re...
ASPESS 29 ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA
ASPESS ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA • For the purpose of the study the subjects were assembled at LN...
ASPESS ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA • The testing timing was in between 09:00 A.M. to 02.00 P.M. Bef...
ASPESS Water treatment protocol • The participants swam for 12 minutes at a Target heart rate of between 130-150 beats per...
ASPESS Land Treatment Protocol • The participants Ran for 12 minutes at a Target heart rate between130-150 beat per min in...
ASPESS Procedure Of Testing Heart Rate Heart rate monitor was used to measure the heart rate in beats per minute. The adju...
ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD LACTATE • Purpose: To measure the blood lactate concentration. • Equipment: Lactic Scout...
ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD GLUCOSE • Purpose: To measure the blood glucose level • Equipment: Glucometer, Blood Glu...
ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD PLASMA • Purpose: To measure the blood plasma level (96% water) • Equipment: Syringe, Co...
ASPESS 38
ASPESS 39
ASPESS STATISTICAL ANALYSIS The following statistics were applied to analyze the data.  In order to examine the hypothese...
ASPESS 41
ASPESS Paired Comparison of Means difference for Blood Glucose, Blood Lactate and Blood Plasma content between pre and pos...
ASPESSInterpretation 1. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in male subjects as the obtaine...
ASPESS Paired Comparison of Means difference for Blood Glucose, Blood Lactate and Blood Plasma content between pre and pos...
ASPESSInterpretation 1. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in female subjects as the obtai...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect in males subjects for Blood Glucose Source Sum of Squares Df Mean...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect in males for Blood Lactate Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among males subjects for Blood Plasma Source Sum of Squares Df Me...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among females subjects for Blood Glucose Source Sum of Squares Df...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among female subjects on Blood Lactate Source Sum of Squares Df M...
ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among females for Blood Plasma Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Squa...
ASPESS 52 Findings of the study 1. water and land intervention was shown significant improvement in blood lactate concentr...
ASPESS 6. The blood glucose concentration did not significantly decrease in female athletes during land and water workouts...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The data indicate th...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • A study by Benelli, ...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • Frangolias and Rhode...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • This study provides ...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The current investig...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The present study fo...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes in land and water modalities • Hall and colleagues mat...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The results of the p...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Body Fluid difference among athletes after land and water modalities • It is evident that ther...
ASPESSDiscussion on finding Body Fluid difference among athletes after land and water modalities • In addition, the fluid ...
ASPESSDiscussion of Hypothesis • In this study the first hypothesis stated was that there will be no significant differenc...
ASPESSDiscussion of Hypothesis • The third hypothesis stated that there will be no significant difference in body fluid am...
ASPESSRECOMMENDATIONS • The duration of the experimental protocol may be increase or decreased according to objective of t...
ASPESS Thank You 67
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

land and water workouts in swimming training a research

33 views

Published on

training effect on swimmer

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

land and water workouts in swimming training a research

  1. 1. ASPESS Mr.Manoj Sahu Ph.D Research scholar Batch (2013-16) Enrolment NO A3058313001 1 Mr.Manoj Sahu Ph.D Research scholar Batch (2013-16) Enrolment NO A3058313001
  2. 2. ASPESS Guide : Prof.Dr. Kalpana Sharma Co-guide :Dr. Vinita Bajpai Mishra 2
  3. 3. ASPESS Gaps In The Literature  Current body of literature regarding the biochemical profile of aquatic exercise is conflicting with several investigation reporting higher changes on land compared with aquatic exercise(Butts.et.al 1991,hall.j et al 1998,Barbosa TM et.al 2007)  Some studies reported higher physiological responses in water than land (Fujishima K et.al 2003,Silver WM et.al 2007)  Existing studies followed inconsistent exercise protocols and methods of standardizing workload and intensity between the land and water modalities have potentially led to the variability of the result.  Existing research has focused primarily on the physiological responses to deep water walking/running or water based resistance training and callisthenic exercise, although not a common practice in performance based swimming programs 3 Cont.
  4. 4. ASPESS Gaps In The Literature  Present researches also focus only on a primarily healthy, normal weight population rather than an professional athletes therefore, current work with aquatic exercise with comparison to land based workout has been confounded with the study limitations and some factor suggesting that aquatic exercise may be a viable alternative to land based exercise for athletes to enhance their performance economically.  A first step in this line of research is to compare the biochemical responses during land and water workouts with target heart rate, separately on both the genders  Coaches, sports scientists, trainers, players and experts agree with the research problem that role of biochemical variable such as blood plasma, blood glucose and blood lactate is important for measuring the recovery effect, sweat loss and energy expenditure in both the environments . 4
  5. 5. ASPESSStatement of the Problem Comparison of Amount of Fluid Loss, Blood Lactate Concentration and Blood Glucose Level Among Athletes During Water and Land Workouts. 5
  6. 6. ASPESS OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY The objectives of the study were as follows: • To investigate the effect of 12 min land workouts on biochemical variables of athletes at 130 to 150 Hr./m. • To investigate the effect of 12 min water workouts on biochemical variables of athletes at 130 to 150 Hr./m • To investigate the comparative effect of land and water workouts on biochemical variables at target heart rate of 130 to 150 hr./m. • To investigate the response pattern of doing exercise in different environment i..e fluid and land on biochemical variables 6
  7. 7. ASPESS Delimitations 1. The study was delimited to 20 male and 20 female swimmers of university level, age ranging between 18 to 25 years from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education. The training age of the subjects was of minimum 2 years. 2. The study was also delimited to 12min Cooper test and 12min Nelson swim test. 3. The study was further delimited to the use of Wintrobe Test for fluid loss, blood lactate analyzer for lactic acid, blood sugar analyzer (BM stix) for measuring blood glucose level 4. The study was conducted between 27º C to 34º C environmental temperature was further delimitation. 7 Cont.
  8. 8. ASPESS DELIMITATIONS 5. Following Physiological and Biochemical variables were also delimited. • Physiological variable • Fluid loss • Biochemical variables • Blood Lactate • Blood Glucose 6. Two working environments used in the study were i.e. fluid/water and air/land was further delimited 8 Cont.
  9. 9. ASPESS Limitations  After putting all the best efforts by the scholar certain factors like lifestyle and socio-economic status were not in the control of the researcher and therefore was considered as a limitation of the study.  Though the participants were motivated verbally, no attempt was made to differentiate the motivation level during the period of testing.  The other psychological variable i.e. interest and attitude of the subjects could not be controlled and therefore was also considered a limitation of the study 9
  10. 10. ASPESS Hypothesis • There will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among males athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. • There will be no significant difference in fluid loss among males athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. • There will be no significant difference in blood glucose level among male’s athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. 10Cont.
  11. 11. ASPESS Hypothesis • There will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among female’s athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. • There will be no significant difference in fluid loss concentration among female’s athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. • There will be no significant difference in blood glucose level concentration among female’s athletes during land and water workouts at target heart rates employed in the study. 11
  12. 12. ASPESS Significance Of The Study • The finding will reveal the effect of water and land workouts on the amount of fluid lost, lactic acid generation and depletion of glucose from athletes’ body. • The study will help in the planning the fluid replacement program for athletes during land and water workouts. • The results will help the athletes and the coaches in general understanding of fluid losses and its replacement techniques for better performance and avoiding the condition of dehydration and also about the blood lactate level and depletion of blood glucose during land and water workouts. • The study will also help in comparing the amount of fluid loss, blood lactate and blood glucose level among male and female athletes. • The study will act as a guideline for athletes and coaches to adopt proper and adequate fluid replacement and proper recovery method during intermittent rest interval 12
  13. 13. ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Blood Glucose • Blood sugar; the means by which carbohydrate is carried in the blood; normal range is 70 – 120 mg/dl (Melvin.H.Williams, 1999) • The main sugar that the body makes from the food in the diet. Glucose is carried through the bloodstream to provide energy to all cells in the body. Cells cannot use glucose without the help of insulin (Dictionary, 2016) 13Cont.
  14. 14. ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Blood Lactate • The anaerobic end product of glycolysis; it has been implicated as a causative factor in the etiology of fatigue. The blood lactate (salt or ester of lactic acid) is a by-product of intense exercise, indicating the insufficient oxygen is available to fuel that exercise and leading to muscular fatigue.(reference range 0.5 to 1 mmol/l) • The end product of anaerobic glycolysis in which the glycogen, in the absence of oxygen is broken down to lactic acid. (Tiwari, 1999) 14 Cont.
  15. 15. ASPESS OPERATIONAL TERMS DEFINED Body fluid • Total body water, contained principally in blood plasma and in intracellular and interstitial fluids (Muffline, 2007)  Blood plasma • The liquid portion of blood free formed elements and particles. Plasma represent approximately 50% of total blood volume of blood contains glucose, proteins, amino acids, and formed d other nutritive materials; urea and other excretory product; and hormones, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. (Elsevier, 2009) 15
  16. 16. ASPESS 16
  17. 17. ASPESS SELECTION OF VARIABLES • After reviewing the literature following environmental interventions (independent variables) were selected which represent one of the categories of each environment of workout i.e. fluid/water environment and land/air environment intervention at target heart rate of 130 to 150 beat per min. • 12 min copper run and walk test • 12 min Nelson Swimming test 17 Cont.
  18. 18. ASPESS SELECTION OF VARIABLES • On the basis of review of literature, expert’s opinion, facilities & instruments availability and scholars own understanding of the problem following Physiological and Biochemical variables were selected, • Biochemical Variables • Blood Lactate • Blood Glucose • Physiological Variables • Fluid loss 18
  19. 19. ASPESS Sampling Frame Target Population (N) Total 62 subjects from LNIPE swimming match practice group 28 female Subjects Sample (n) 20 female Subjects Randomly selected for the study 34 male Subjects Sample (n) 20 male Subjects Randomly selected for the study 19
  20. 20. ASPESS Tests and Criterion Measures S. No. Variables Tests and instruments Criterion measures 1 Heart Rate Heart Rate Monitor Beats/minute 2 Blood Lactate Blood Test (Blood Lactate analyzer) mmol /L 3 Blood Plasma Wintrob Method % 4 Blood Glucose Blood Glucose Monitor mg/dl 20 Table 1 Tests and Criterion Measures for the Selected Variables
  21. 21. ASPESS 21
  22. 22. ASPESS EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN • The group of same Subject underwent the different treatments and data was recorded on selected variables repeatedly after treatment, so, the between-within Randomized Group Design was employed in the study. 22 Interventions Time Lines Time point 0 Time point 12 LI 1 S1----- 20 S1….. 20 WI 2 S1….. 20 S1….. 20 LI 1 S2….. 20 S2….. 20 WI 2 S2….. 20 S2….. 20 Figure 2- within – within group design used in the study S = subjects, S1=Male subjects, S2=female subjects, LI = Land interventions, WI=water intervention
  23. 23. ASPESS 23 RELIABILITY OF DATA
  24. 24. ASPESS Instrument Reliability • The stop watches (Casio) used for monitoring the time of workout and subsequent intervals about which data was to be recorded, about which data was to be collected, were standard automatic digital watches and were calibrated. • The Polar Heart Rate Monitor, Polar FT80, polar lector Qy fin-90440 kempele, suitable for swimming which was taken in use was calibrated. 24
  25. 25. ASPESS Instrument Reliability • Blood Lactate was measured by Blood Lactate analyzer (Lactate Pro2) manufactured by Arkrey technology, Japan, an internationally established diagnostic clinical instrument manufacturer and was available at human performance laboratory, LNIPE, Gwalior. A standard procedure prescribed in user’s manual of product by Globus technology was adopted while administrating the test for lactate analysis. 25
  26. 26. ASPESS Instrument Reliability • Blood glucose was analyzed by Glucometer (Accu - Check). The instruments used for quantifying blood glucose levels were very handy and portable. The analyzer was compact and glucose analysis of each sample took only 15 seconds. The blood glucose analysis by this instrument was most handy and feasible in terms of instant field application. Unlike clinical analysis, in this instrument the blood sample collection requires just a single drop of blood by small prick of needle. Similarly, Accu – Check blood glucose monitor, used for testing the blood glucose levels, was compact standard equipment which provided instant on the spot blood sugar reading.. • . 26
  27. 27. ASPESS Tester’s Competency and Reliability of Data To ensure that researcher was well acquainted with the techniques of conducting the tests, researcher had a number of practice sessions under the guidance of experts. • measurements were taken by the scholar and with his assistants, who were well acquainted with tests and testing procedures • The evaluation of tester’s competency was made together with the reliability of tests. The reliability of tests was obtained by product moment correlation 27
  28. 28. ASPESS Tester’s Competency and Reliability of Data The data was collected from a random selection of 6 subjects in test retest and were computed for each variable and correlations have been presented in table 2 28 S no. Tests Coefficient of correlation ‘r’ 1 Blood lactate .930* 2 Blood Glucose .866* 3 Blood Plasma .838* Table 2 RELIABILITY COEFFICIENTS OF TEST – RETEST SCORES *significant at 0.05 level N = 6, r0.05 (4) = .811 Since the obtained values of coefficient of correlation were quite high, therefore it was considered that the tests were reliable. Hence the tester’s competency was established
  29. 29. ASPESS 29 ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA
  30. 30. ASPESS ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA • For the purpose of the study the subjects were assembled at LNIPE, Gwalior Swimming pool and they were acquainted with the purpose, procedure and importance of the study. The participants were oriented with all the testing conditions. Two days before the commencement of the testing protocol, it was ensured that all the subjects were well acquainted with running and swimming. • The subjects were instructed to take rest for 36 hours before the day of testing as well as to take optimum amount of water, so that they remain fully hydrated and take sleep for at least 8 hours, just before the day of testing. 30
  31. 31. ASPESS ADMINISTRATION OF THE TESTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA • The testing timing was in between 09:00 A.M. to 02.00 P.M. Before the administration of simulated 12 min duration workout experimental protocol, pretests were taken, followed by simulated 12 min experimental protocol in both environment land as well as in water, which had predetermined set protocol. Immediately after the 12min workout, posttest was taken. • The test was conducted on both the environmental condition i.e. land and water at 28-35 degree temperatures (which was measured by hygrometer - HTC Digital Thermos Hygrometer 103-CTH) • The difference between two treatment conditions of one particular subject was in between 72 hrs 31
  32. 32. ASPESS Water treatment protocol • The participants swam for 12 minutes at a Target heart rate of between 130-150 beats per min in the Open. 50m swimming pool at LNIPE Gwalior. • Initial 2 minutes before the workout of 12 minutes were devoted for gradual rise in swimming velocity and efforts were made to attain the target heart rate of the participants. • The intensity was maintained by taking note of heart rate on the fully automatic digital polar heart rate monitor 32
  33. 33. ASPESS Land Treatment Protocol • The participants Ran for 12 minutes at a Target heart rate between130-150 beat per min in the 200m cinder track of LNIPE Gwalior. • Initial 2 minutes before the workout of 12 minutes were devoted for gradual rise in running velocity and efforts were made to attain the target heart rate of the participants. • The intensity was maintained by taking note of heart rate on the fully automatic digital polar heart rate monitor. 33
  34. 34. ASPESS Procedure Of Testing Heart Rate Heart rate monitor was used to measure the heart rate in beats per minute. The adjustable chest belt containing the transmitter was wrapped around the chest, comfortably against the skin. The monitor receiving the transmitted signals was on the wrist of the participant. The readings of heart rate were displayed on the screen of the watch and the heart rate was recorded in the watch memory for a set duration 34
  35. 35. ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD LACTATE • Purpose: To measure the blood lactate concentration. • Equipment: Lactic Scout Analyzer, Prickling Needles, Lactate Strips, Score Sheet and Pencil. • Procedure: Subjects were asked to sit on a chair immediately after the match; a fresh new strip was placed in the lactic acid analyzer. A small capillary blood sample was taken from either 3rd or 4th finger of the non- dominant hand. The finger was wiped clean with an alcohol (dettol) followed by wipe dry with cotton and then a needle was ingested in the finger and the first drop of the blood drawn was wiped clean with cotton. As the blood again came out, the tester placed the lactic acid analyzer with the lactate strip over the blood and measured the blood lactate. • Scoring: Blood lactate was measured in mmol/l. 35
  36. 36. ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD GLUCOSE • Purpose: To measure the blood glucose level • Equipment: Glucometer, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Score Sheet and Pencil • Procedure: Subjects were asked to sit on a chair, immediately after the workout; a fresh new strip was placed in the glucometer. A small capillary blood sample was taken from either 3rd or 4th finger of the non-dominant hand. The finger was wiped clean with an alcohol (Dettol) followed by wipe dry with cotton and then a needle was ingested in the finger and the first drop of the blood drawn was wiped clean with cotton. As the blood again came out, the tester placed the glucometer with glucose strip over the blood and measured the blood glucose level. • Scoring: Blood glucose level was measured in mg/dl. 36
  37. 37. ASPESS Procedure Of Testing BLOOD PLASMA • Purpose: To measure the blood plasma level (96% water) • Equipment: Syringe, Cotton, Blood Bottle, • Procedure: Subjects were asked to sit on a chair immediately after the treatment; tester instructed the subjects to uncover the right arm. A tight band (tourniquet) was put around the upper arm. Before taking the sample, the tester cleaned the area with an antiseptic wipe. A needle attached to a syringe was pushed into the vein. The syringe was used to draw out a sample of blood. When the sample was taken, the needle was removed out. Pressure was applied to the tiny break in the skin for a few minutes using a cotton-wool pad to stop the bleeding and to prevent bruising. After the test, the blood sample was put into a bottle and labeled with the code. Then, it was sent to a laboratory where the blood was placed in a graduated tube and centrifuged to pack the erythrocytes for measuring the blood plasma. The level of blood plasma is then read directly in the graduate tube. Special graduate tubes (wintrobe tubes).9.5 cm long with a0.6m bore, calibrated from 0 to 100.Anticoagulant EDTA dipotassium slt,10% solution or Wintrobe solution .placed the graduated tubes in the centrifuge and centrifuge for 30 min at 2300g.. • Scoring: The figure was obtained in a percentage. 37
  38. 38. ASPESS 38
  39. 39. ASPESS 39
  40. 40. ASPESS STATISTICAL ANALYSIS The following statistics were applied to analyze the data.  In order to examine the hypotheses of the study, descriptive statistics such as mean, standard deviation, coefficient of variation, range, minimum score, maximum score, , standard error of mean, skewness, kurtosis, and correlation coefficient was used. .  In order to analysis the effect of 12m water intervention and land intervention on selected biochemical and physiological variables the dependent ‘t’ test was employed.  In order to compare the effect of land and water interventions on biochemical variable the one way ANCOVA was utilized.  Level of significance was set at 0.05 level. 40
  41. 41. ASPESS 41
  42. 42. ASPESS Paired Comparison of Means difference for Blood Glucose, Blood Lactate and Blood Plasma content between pre and post tests of male land and water intervention presented in table 3s.no Variables t p value 1 Blood glucose(land) 11.353 .000 2 Blood glucose (water) 11.598 .000 3 Blood lactate (land) 6.953 .000 4 Blood lactate(water) 12.708 .000 5 Blood plasma (land) 11.966 .000 6 Blood plasma (water) 12.865 .000 42
  43. 43. ASPESSInterpretation 1. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood glucose during 12 minutes land running intervention 2. There is highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Glucose during water intervention. 3. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Lactate in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant increase of Blood Lactate during land intervention 4. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Lactate in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant increase of Blood Lactate during water exercise. 5. Highly significant difference between pre and post means of Blood Plasma in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Plasma during land exercise 6. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Plasma in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Plasma during water exercise. 43
  44. 44. ASPESS Paired Comparison of Means difference for Blood Glucose, Blood Lactate and Blood Plasma content between pre and post tests of female land and water intervention presented in table 4 s.no Variables t p value 1 Blood glucose(land) 8.027 .000 2 Blood glucose (water) 9.665 .000 3 Blood lactate (land) 13.441 .000 4 Blood lactate(water) 11.368 .000 5 Blood plasma (land) 11.978 .000 6 Blood plasma (water) 11.668 .000 44
  45. 45. ASPESSInterpretation 1. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood glucose during 12 minutes land running intervention 2. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Glucose in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Glucose during water intervention. 3. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Lactate in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant increase of Blood Lactate during land intervention 4. Significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Lactate in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant increase of Blood Lactate during water exercise. 5. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Plasma in female subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Plasma during land exercise 6. Highly significant difference between pre and post tests of Blood Plasma in male subjects as the obtained p value was 0.000 which is much lower than 0.05, indicating that there is significant depletion of Blood Plasma during water exercise. 45
  46. 46. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect in males subjects for Blood Glucose Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group .476 1 .476 .035 .853 Error 506.397 37 13.686 Total 330153.000 40 Corrected Total 2723.975 39 46 It is evident from Table 5 that there was no significant difference in Blood Glucose depletion in male subjects during the exercise in land and water, as the obtained p- value (0.853) is much higher than the 0.05, reflecting that there is no significant effect of workout modalities on depletion of Blood Glucose
  47. 47. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect in males for Blood Lactate Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group .210 1 .210 .044 .835 Error 176.663 37 4.775 Total 5401.250 40 Corrected Total 685.838 39 47 It is evident from Table 6 that there was no significant difference in Blood Lactate increase in male subjects during exercise in land and water, as the obtained p-value (0.835) is much higher than the 0.05, revealing that there is no significant difference in blood lactate level between land and water workouts
  48. 48. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among males subjects for Blood Plasma Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group 9.873 1 9.873 3.555 .067 Error 102.765 37 2.777 Total 98115.000 40 Corrected Total 203.975 39 48 It is evident from Table 7 that there was no significant difference in Blood Plasma depletion in male subjects during the intervention in land and water, as the obtained p-value (0.067) is lower than the 0.05, reflecting that there is no significant effect of land and water interventions on depletion of Blood Plasma
  49. 49. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among females subjects for Blood Glucose Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group 5.970 1 5.970 .227 .636 Error 971.124 37 26.247 Total 299828.000 40 Corrected Total 1229.600 39 49 Table 8 shows that there was no significant difference in Blood Glucose depletion in females subjects during the intervention in land and water, as the obtained p-value (0.636) is much higher than the 0.05, reflecting that there is no significant effect of land and water interventions on depletion of Blood Glucose.
  50. 50. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among female subjects on Blood Lactate Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group .249 1 .249 .109 .743 Error 84.509 37 2.284 Total 3858.560 40 Corrected Total 413.824 39 50 It is evident from Table 9 that there was no significant difference in Blood Lactate increase in male subjects during the interventions in land and water, as the obtained p-value (0.743) is much higher than the 0.05, reflecting that there is no significant increase in blood lactate during land and water interventions.
  51. 51. ASPESS Analysis of covariance for between subject effect among females for Blood Plasma Source Sum of Squares Df Mean Square F Sig. Group 1.831 1 1.831 .568 .456 Error 119.298 37 3.224 Total 97504.000 40 Corrected Total 284.400 39 51 It is evident from Table 30 that there was no significant difference in Blood Plasma depletion in female subjects during the exercise in land and water, as the obtained p- value (0.456) is much higher than the 0.05, reflecting that there is no significant effect of exercise modalities on depletion of Blood Plasma
  52. 52. ASPESS 52 Findings of the study 1. water and land intervention was shown significant improvement in blood lactate concentration and significant depletion in fluid(blood plasma) and blood glucose 2. The blood lactate concentration did not registered significant different in male athletes during land and water workouts 3. The blood glucose concentration did not shown significant different in male athletes during land and water workouts 4. The fluid concentration in body did not shown significant difference in male athletes during land and water workouts. 5. The blood lactate concentration did not registered significant different in female athletes during land and water workouts 52 Contd.
  53. 53. ASPESS 6. The blood glucose concentration did not significantly decrease in female athletes during land and water workouts 7. The fluid concentration in the body did not significantly decrease in female athletes during land and water workouts. 53 Findings of the study
  54. 54. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The data indicate that comparable lactate response can be elicited at the same running and swimming speed 130-150beat/m shown no significant difference during land versus water workouts. Previous research has observed similar lactate value between land and water (green et al. 2011, Silver et al. 2007, Collins’s Ashley 2012). It is well established that human body is not restricted in the ability to produce lactate while exercising in water at equivalent work load on land exercise with regard to running and swimming 54
  55. 55. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • A study by Benelli, Massimiliano and de Vito 2004 compared lactate value during land, shallow water (Leg/waist) level and deep water (chest/neck) aerobics. The present study did not determine lactic directly, a trend was observed that lactic concentration and HR values were statistically higher on land then in water at fast (5.61 vs 3.15 & 1.75 mmol.l)) and slow (3.10 vs 1.75 & 1.70 mmol.l) paced submaximal levels. The authors’ state that this difference was due to lower physiological strain in water because of the buoyant forces exerted on the participants. The current investigation employs target heart rate in the water or on the land, however, lactic concentration was same between two modalities 55
  56. 56. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • Frangolias and Rhodes (1996) observed that deep water running at the same Vo2 max on land and in water. In the present study the subjects ran on track and perform swimming in the pool at a target heart rate. The same trend was shown at same Vo2 max in water when compared to land. The subjects in the present study had similar HR values in the water vs land and did not show any significant difference in Lactate Concentration. 56
  57. 57. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood lactate difference among athletes after land and water modalities • This study provides insight for those using aquatic modalities and wanting to achieve threshold intensity raining while lowering the joint stress caused by land running. The blood lactate levels did not show statistically significant difference between the two modalities. It is proposed to improve the ability in order to use lactic acid as a fuel source while experiencing lower joint stress from traditional land running as reviewed by Stairiby and Bmookes (1990). 57
  58. 58. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The current investigation showed that absolute blood glucose depletion has shown no significant difference during the land running modalities when compared to swimming modalities at target based HR response. Previous research suggests that the water could potentially allowed for a high level of glucose depletion related to comparable land based exercise, however, certain methodological differences between previous published studies and the present investigation may explain the reference in the finding including the type of exercise performed in the water and on land as well as the difference due to the use of an aquatic treadmill in previous studies 58
  59. 59. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The present study focuses on the comparison of running on land and swimming in the water on blood glucose. Running requires forward locomotion and frontal resistance from the water which could potentially lead to a difference in metabolic response as compared to stationary movement which do not have frontal resistance of water. • Another methodological difference between the present study and previous published studies is the difference in walking speed /intensity in the water potentially explaining the discrepancies in the finding. Numerous other published studies used an aquatic treadmill with varying speeds showing high Vo2 for walking on an aquatic treadmill as compared to treadmill on land. (Shono T et al.2001, Hall j et al 1998,Silver WM et al 2007,Darby 59
  60. 60. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes in land and water modalities • Hall and colleagues matched the exercise bout using walking speed (3.5, 4.5 and 5.5 kph) and as a result similar Vo2max was consumed in water and on land at slower speed which indicates similar energy expenditure. • Due to the design of the present study subjects exercised at target pace of 130-150hr/m in the water which was then followed at the same heart rate on intervention in land. This may indicate that while using submaximal speed, the glucose depletion in water equals to land running when matched with heart rate. Based on the result of the current study it is possible that at similar heart rate, the subjects utilized same substrate during land versus water intervention. 60
  61. 61. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Blood glucose difference among athletes after land and water modalities • The results of the present study provide valuable information regarding the energy cost of swimming in water as a potential alternative to running on the land for exercise. In terms of practical application, the comparison of the water and land workout at a target pace is highly generalizable, due to the fact that the intervention pace and subsequent energy expenditure during these trials reflects that exercising in both modalities would involve utilization of same amount of blood glucose which would be performed in free-living situation. The results of the present study also show no statistically significant difference for glucose depletion or perceived exertion between these trials, although a potentially modest different may exist for energy expenditure. This suggests that water workouts could be viable alternative for male and female athletes, providing similar energy expenditure to land running 61
  62. 62. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Body Fluid difference among athletes after land and water modalities • It is evident that there was no significant difference of mean fluid loss among athletes during land and water workouts. The mean fluid loss at the land workout was higher than fluid loss in water workouts. It might be due to the fact that when a person exercises on land, total metabolism typically increases to 5-15 times as compared to resting rate. Approximately 70-90% of this energy is realized as heat, which needs to be dissipated to achieve body heat balance. In hot climates a substantial volume of the body water bank is lost via seating to enable evaporation cooling. 62
  63. 63. ASPESSDiscussion on finding Body Fluid difference among athletes after land and water modalities • In addition, the fluid volume of the swimmers blood also decreases. This could be because of the heart had to work harder to circulate the blood, oxygen and other nutrients. By replacing both fluid and electrolyte losses one can avoid the effect of water help in regulation of body temperature which in term might help in minimizing the sweat loss from the athletes body. During high intensity workout under environmental heat stress, sweating and respiratory evaporation can cause rapid losses as much as 2 to 3 lit. of water per hour. (William D. Mcardle,2001) 63
  64. 64. ASPESSDiscussion of Hypothesis • In this study the first hypothesis stated was that there will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among male athletes during land and water workouts. The one way ANCOVA outcomes have indicated that there was no significant difference on blood lactate at matched HR among male athletes. Hence the null hypothesis accepted at 0.05 level of significance • In this study the second hypothesis states that there will be no significant difference in blood glucose concentration among male athletes during land and water work-outs. The one way ANCOVA outcomes had indicated that there was no significant difference on blood lactate at matched HR among male athletes. Hence the null hypothesis is accepted at 0.05 level of significance. 64
  65. 65. ASPESSDiscussion of Hypothesis • The third hypothesis stated that there will be no significant difference in body fluid among male athletes during land and water workouts. The one way ANCOVA outcomes had indicated that there was no significant difference on blood lactate at matched HR among male athletes. Hence the null hypothesis is accepted at 0.05 level of significance • Another hypothesis that there will be no significant difference in blood lactate concentration among female athletes during land and water workouts has also been accepted at 0.05 level of significance. 65
  66. 66. ASPESSRECOMMENDATIONS • The duration of the experimental protocol may be increase or decreased according to objective of the study. • The experiment protocol which was set for the present study can be manipulated • Other physiological and biochemical variables can also be included into the study to reveal more real status of swimming and land environment. • The present study can be replicated with swimmers belonging to both junior and senior categories, especially those who follow serious training schedules through the year. • The present study may be repeated at different target heart rates while working in different environments so that based on the environment specific target heart rates may be administered. 66
  67. 67. ASPESS Thank You 67

×