Perl's stain

PERLS STAIN DR. MANOJ PANT
LAYOUT  Introduction  History  Principle  Staining protocols  Quality controlling  Clinical use
PIGMENTS • Pigments are the substances occurring in living matter which absorb visible light and impart specific colour. C...
PIGMENTS 2. Artifact pigments- artifactually produced material caused by the interactions between certain tissue component...
HEMOSIDERIN • Yellowish-brown, iron-containing, granular pigment that is found within reticuloendothelial cells of bone ma...
HISTORY • Prussian blue was discovered in 1706 and was first used as synthetic colour in paints by Diesbach in Berlin. • I...
PRINCIPLE Tissue sections when treated with Hydrochloric acid, denatures the protein binding to hemosiderin molecules ,the...
STAINING PROTOCOL Fixation • Formalin • Avoid the use of acid fixatives. Sections • Standard paraffin block sections. Reag...
STAINING PROTOCOL Method • Take a test and control section to distilled water. • Mix equal parts of 2% Hydrochloric acid a...
STAINING PROTOCOL • Results • Ferric iron - blue • Nuclei - red • Cytoplasm – Pale red
STAINING PROTOCOL • Validation • For assessment of Perls stain, section from spleen representing Gamma Gandy bodies in cas...
• Other counter stains: • 0.5% Aqueous neutral red • 0.1% Safranine • 0.5% Aqueous Eosin • 0.1% Nuclear Fast red in 5% alu...
QUALITY CONTROLLING • Avoid using outdated reagents or improperly stored reagents. • Iron contamination of glassware must ...
CLINICAL USE • To demonstrate iron stores in bone marrow. • Interpretation of Perls stain on BMA: • GRADE 0 : Iron deficie...
CLINICAL USE • Interpretation of iron stores on BM Bx: • GRADE 0 : Iron deficiency. • GRADE 1-2 : Normal stores. • GRADE 3...
CLINICAL USE • Demonstrate iron deposits in various organs: • Liver (hemochromatosis) • Lungs (Congestive heart failure) •...
THANK YOU
