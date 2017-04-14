Nice जंगलाचा राजा वाघ असला तरी........... जंगलात झाडे असतात............ झाडांचा रंग िहरवा असतो आिण तरीही ....................
Nice णून काय काळजी ावी हे िशकवतो. पण मुलांना बला ार क नये हे िशकवत नाही. ७) इथे अितशय टुकार िसनेमे सु ा अितशय चांगला वसाय ...
Nice सवात जा सुखी रािहला असता.... काही अनु रीत : --------------- १] मराठी पेपर ा र ीचा भाव.... इं श पेपर पे ा कमी का ? २] ...
Nice हो इसे कहते हैँ - टीवी पर ूज आई - से 80 लाख लूटे ....... लुटेरोँ ने कई बार िगने 20 लाख ही थे उनको समझ म आ गया िकOppor...
Nice our "ATTITUDE"... A+T+T+I+T+U+D+E ; 1+20+20+9+20+21+4+5 = 100% It is therefore OUR ATTITUDE towards Life and Work tha...
Nice

  1. 1. Nice जंगलाचा राजा वाघ असला तरी........... जंगलात झाडे असतात............ झाडांचा रंग िहरवा असतो आिण तरीही ................... ससा पांढरा असतो......... पांढरे तर ातारीचे के स पण असतात........ आिण पांढरा बदक पण असतो........... पण मला बदक जा आवडतो........ कारण ससा अंडी देत नाही......... बदक �अंडी देतो....... अं ाचे आम लेट बनवतात.......... पण मला आमलेट आवडत नाही कारण........ मला बुज आवडते....... बुज मी मा ा मज ने खातो........ मज तुमची पण असू शकते........ पण तु ी बुज खाता िक नाही मला मािहती नाही...... माहीती तर पेपर मधे पण असते......... पण पेपर िवकत ायला लागतो....... िवकत तर मोबाइल पण िमळतो मोबाइल वर काहीही िलिहता येते मी काहीही िल न पाठवतो पण तु ी मन लाऊन वाचता एवढे सगळे मन लाऊन वाच ाब ल ध वाद आता तु ी हा मेसेज पुढे पाठवणार पुढे पाठवला तरी जंगलाचा राजा वाघ असतो तरी जंगलात झाडे असतात आयु ात 1गो ल ात ठे वा रे े कधीच पं र होत नाही काही आठवणी िवसरता येत नाहीत काही नाती तोडता येत नाहीत.... मानस दुरावली तरी मन नाही दुरावत चेहरे बदलले तरी ओळख नाही बदलत वाटा बद ा तरी ओढ नाही संपत पावल अडखलली तरी चालण नाही थांबत अंतर वाढल णून ेम नाही आटत बोलण नाही झाल तरी आठवण नाही थांबत गाठी नाही बांध ा णून बंध नाही तुटत परके झाले तरी आपलेपण नाही सरत नवीन नाती जोडली तरी जुनी नाती नाही तुटत र ाची नसली तरी.....काही नाती नाही तुटत एकहीिम नाही असा माणूस कु ठे च नसेल थो ा पुरती का होईना ेकाने मै ी के ली असेल शरीरात र नसेल तरी चालेल पण आयु ात मै ी ही हवीच िकतीही जुनी झाली तरी ती नेहमी वाटते नवीच र ा ा ना ात नसेल एवढी मै ी ा ना ात ओढ असते कशीही असली तरी शेवटी मै ी गोड असते. मै ी ा या ना ा ब ल िलिह ासारखे खूप आहे खरेना ाला नसले तरी मैि ला एक प आहे मैि ला कधी गंध नसतो मै ीचा फ छं द असतो मै ी सवानी करावी ात खरा आनंद असतो!!!! -- रोजच् आठवण यावी असे काही नाही, रोजच् भेट ावी असेही काही नाही. मी तुला िवसरणार नाही याला खा ी णतात, आिण तुला याची खा ी असणे याला मै ी णतात....... एके िदवशी एका शेतकयाचं गाढव शेतात ा कोर ा िविहरीत पडलं. जखमी झा ामुळे ते िव ळत होतं आिण मो ाने ओरडत होतं. लोकं जमा झाले शेतकरी धावत आला ाने बराच ◌ं िवचार के ला फार य के ले. ा गाढवाला ा िवहीरीतून बाहेर काढ ाचे पण काही करता ाला बाहेर काढणे जमत न ते. िदवस मावळायला आला होता शेतकरीही आता थकला ही होता आिण कं टाळला होता ाने िवचार के ला . 'आता हे गाढव तर असेही ातारे झाले आहे असेही िन पयोगी आहे आिण ती िविहरही कोरडीचं आहे ... ाला बाहेर काढ ा पे ा ाला बुजून ावे... िवहीरीत माती लोटावी... गाढवाचा ही सुटेल आिण शेतातली ही िवहीरही बुजली जाईल.......' मग काय जमले ा साया लोकांकडू न ाने मदत मागीतली. आिण सगळे कामाला लागले कु दळ फाव ांनी माती टाकायला सु वात झाली..... म े पडले ा ा जखमी गाढवाला काही कळे नासे झाले ... िवहीरीत पड ाने शरीराला झाले ा जखमांची वेदना आिण ात भर णजे आयु भर ा मालकाची चाकरी के ली ाची ओझी वाहीली आज तोचं मालक िजवावर उठला ... ते दुखाने अजून मोठयाने ओरडू लागले.... व न माती पडतचं होती... काही वेळाने गाढवाचा ओरड ाचा आवाज थांबला ..... साग ांना वाटले गाढव मेलेचं ब तेक शेतकयाने सहज िवहीरीत डोकावून पाहीले तर तो पहातचं राहीला... अंगावरची माती झटकत गाढवउभे राहीले होते... लोकांनी अजून पटापटा माती टाकणे सु के ले... परत पाहीले तर गाढव ाचा ाचा म होता तो व न माती पडली की झटकायचा आिण ा पडले ा माती ा थरावर उभा राहीचा ...... असं करता करता कोरडी िवहीर बरीचं भरली आिण कठडा जवळ येताचं ते गाढव तो कठडा ओलांडू न बाहेर आले...... आयु ात वेगळे तरी काय होतं ??? आपण ख ात पडलो तर आपणास काढायला कोणीतरी एकचं येते पण आप ासाठी ख े खणणारे आिण ख ात पड ावर माती लोटणारे आप ाला गाड ाचा य करणारे बरेचं भेटतात... णून तःवर नेहमी िव ास ठे वा .... आपले डोके नेहमी शांत ठे वा सम ा कीतीही मोठी असो.... शांत मनाने ती हाताळा.... ख ात पडलो आिण कोणी पाडलं ा ब ् ल दुखः करायपे ा ातून बाहेर कसे पडायचे हा िवचार करा..... झटका ती माती आिण ा मातीची एक एक पायरी करत... हळू हळू करत वर या............ पटल तर शेयर करा आिण तुम ा िमञ मैिञणीँना न ी टॅग करा " ावेळी आपला िम गती करत असेल तर ावेळी गवाने सांगा कीThis called as truth of life...... तो माझा िम आहे" आिण " ावेळी आपला िम अडचणीत असेल तर गवाने सांगा की िम ाचा िम आहे" भारतातील भयानक िवरोधाभास. वाचा आिण पटलं तर बघा. १) आ ी मुली ा ल ासाठी इतका खच करतो िजतका ित ा िश णासाठी कधीच करत नाही. २) आ ी अशा देशात राहत आहोत िजथे पोिलसाला पािह ावर आम ा मनात सुरि ततेची भावना िनमाण हो ाऐवजी िचंता िनमाण होते. ३) परी ेतील उमेदवार आपली बु म ा वाप न ंडा प त िकती वाईट आहे यावर अितशय छान िनबंध िल न लोकांना भािवत करतो आिणIAS परी ा पासही होतो. आिण एक वषानंतर तोच उमेदवार वधूिप ाकडू न एक करोड ं ाची मागणी करतो. कारण तो आता एक ऑिफसर असतो.IAS ४) भारतीय लोक खूप लाजाळू आहेत. तरीही भारताची लोकसं ा १२१ कोटी आहे. ५) भारतीय लोक आप ा मोबाईल ा पड ावर ॅ चेस पडू नयेत णून आवजून ावर ीन गाड लावतात. परंतु गाडी चालवना हे ेट घाल ाची काळजी घेत नाहीत. ६) भारतीय समाज मुलींना बला ार होऊ नये Page 1
  2. 2. Nice णून काय काळजी ावी हे िशकवतो. पण मुलांना बला ार क नये हे िशकवत नाही. ७) इथे अितशय टुकार िसनेमे सु ा अितशय चांगला वसाय करतात. ८) इथे सनी िलओन सार ा पोन ार मुलीला एक िसलेि टी णून ीकारले जाते. पण बला ार झाले ा मुलीला सामा माणूस णूनही ीकारले जात नाही. ९) इथले राजकारणी आम ात फु ट पडतात आिण अितरेकी आम ात एकी िनमाण करतात. १०) इथे ेकजण घाईत आहे. परंतु कु णी वेळे त पोचत नाही. ११) ि यंका चो ा ने मेरी कोमचे पा रंगवून िजतका पैसा िमळवला िततका पैसा मेरी कोमला ित ा संपूण आयु ात िमळवता आला नाही. १२) इथे अनोळखी ीशी बोलणे धोकादायक मानले जाते. परंतु अनोळखी ीशी ल करणे चालते. १३) गीता आिण कु राण यां ा नावावर भांडणा या लोकांपैकी ९९% लोकांनी ते वाचलेले नसते. १४) इथे बूट आिण चपला वातानुकु लीत दुकानात िवक ा जातात आिण भाजीपाला र ावर िवकला जातो. मी एक सुंदर लेख आप ासोबत शेअर करत आहे जेणेक न िजवनाचा खरा अथ सवा ा ल ात येईल.... एका माणसाचं िनधन होतं हे ा ा ल ात येतं जे ा सा ात भगवंत हातात सूटके स घेऊन ा ा समोर गटतात. भगवंत अ◌ािण ा माणसामधील संवाद भगवंत - व , चल अ◌ाधीच उिशर झालाय ! माणूस - पण देवा मला तर तु ी फार लवकर आणलंत. मला आणखी खुप काही कर ाची इ ा अ◌ाहे. भगवंत - माफ कर, अगोदर च फार उशीर झाला आहे. माणूस - पण भगवंता, ा सूटके स म े काय आहे ? भगवंत - जे आहे ते तुझंच आहे ! माणूस - माझं णजे मा ा व ू, कपडे पैसे..... भगवंत - ते काही नाही कारण ा सव भुतलाशी संबंिधत आहेत. माणूस - मा ा आठवणी ? भगवंत - ा काळाशी संबंिधत आहेत. माणूस - माझं तु भगवंत - नाही ते प र थतीशी संबंिधत आहे. माणूस - माझे िम आिण प रवार भगवंत - नाही व ा ते तर तु ा वासातील सोबती होते माणूस - माझी प ी व मुलं भगवंत - ते तर तु ा ु ात आहेत. माणूस - मग माझं शरीर भगवंत - नाही, नाही ते तर राख झालं माणूस - मग न ी माझा आ ा असेल भगवंत - व ा तु परत चुकलास तुझा आ ा तर मा ाशी संबंिधत आहे. माणसा ा डो ातून अ◌ाता अ ु येऊ लागतात. ाने भगवंता ा हातातून सूटके स घेतली आिण मो ा आशेने उघडू न बिघतली तर काय ....... रकामी िनराश होऊन डो ातील अ ु पुसत माणूस - णजे माझं ता:चं काहीच नाही ? भगवंत - अगदी बरोबर, तु ा मालकीच कधीच काही न तं. माणूस - मग ा सग ाचा अथ काय ?? जीवन हे णभंगुर आहे. फ .... छान जगा ेम करा िमळाले ा िजवनाचा उपभोग ा र ाने चालताना असे चाला की लोकांनी राम राम घातला पाहीजे... . बसताना असे बसा की लोक शेजारी येऊन बसले पाहीजे... . आिण . मरताना असे मरा की ाला कळे ल ा ा डो ातुन खळाखळा पाणी आल पाहीजे... . जीवनाचे साथक फ येव ाच गो ीत आहे !!!...... . . कलीयुगाचे पव आहे.., ेकालाच इथे गव आहे...! मी आहे तरच सव आहे..., नाहीतर सव थ आहे...!! अरे वे ा..! कु णा वाचून कु णाच राहात नसतं.., आदर कर सवाचा, हाच खरा मानव धम आहे...!!! ५ लाख . ा गाडीत कधी रा◌ॅ के ल टाकु न चालवता का? गाडीचं इंिजन ख़राब होइल याची भीती वाटते ना...?? ५ लाखा ा गाडीची इतकी काळजी वाटते मग? दा िपताना , तोंडात मावा, गुटखा, तंबाखू टाकताना , िसगारेट ओढताना कधी िवचार के लाय ?? आत ाचं िकडनीचं लीवरचं काय होत असेल ?? ५ लाखा ा गाडी ा इंिजन चा इतका िवचार करता मग करोडो . ा अनमोल शरीराचा पण िततकाच िवचार करा ना भाऊ ..... !! दुिनये साठी तु ी एक ी आहात ; पण तुम ा कु टुंबा साठी तु ी संपूण दुिनया आहात..... हे कधीच िवस नका ..!! श तेव ा िम ांना हा संदेश पाठवा .. एखादा तरी न ी िवचार करेल साथ कोणी िदली तर जात तु ी पा नका हात कोणी िदला तर पाठ तु ी िफरवू नका जीवनात नुस ा दोन चाकावर गाडी धावत नसते साखळीत साखळी गुंत ािशवाय गती िमळत नसते तोडताना एक घाव पुरतो जोडताना िकती भाव मोजावा लागतो िवचारांचा वेगळा हा पगडा पण आचरणाचा सगळा झगडा ... समु हा सवासाठी सारखाच असतो. काहीजण ातुन मोती उचलतात, काहीजण ातुन मासे घेतात तर काहीजण फ आपले पाय ओले करतात. हे िव पण सवानसाठी सारखेच आहे, फ तु ी ातुन काय घेता ते मह ाचे.. वषाचा शेवटचा एक िदवस रािहला आहे..... खूप काही गमावल पण ापे ा अजून कमावल, अगदी दयाजवळची माणसे दू र झाली, पन िततकीचीAaj जवळ आली,खूप काही सोसल, खूप काही अनुभवलं, के ले ा संघषातून जीवन कस जगायच हे िशकल...... ध वाद िम ांनो देत असले ा साथीब ल...... असाच सहवास तुमचा आयु भर लाभो....... चुकू न जर मन दुखवल असेल तर मो ा मनाने माफ करा...... अन येणारे नवीन वष सुखाचे,समृ ीने,भरभ राठीचे "राहो"... नवीन वषा ा मन: पुवक हािदक शुभे ा.... ।। ध वाद­ देवळात एक सुंदर वा िलिहलं होत.... "उपवास क न जर देव खूश होत असेल तर या जगात िक ेक िदवस उपाशी पोटी असणारा िभखारी हा Page 2
  3. 3. Nice सवात जा सुखी रािहला असता.... काही अनु रीत : --------------- १] मराठी पेपर ा र ीचा भाव.... इं श पेपर पे ा कमी का ? २] एिशयाड मधील वासी... एसटीत ा वाशांकडे कु त नजरेने का बघतात ? ३] तांबडा िस ल असतानाही.... आप ा मागचा वाहचालक होन का वाजवतो ? ४] लहान बाळांशी.. मोठी लोकं बोबडे का बोलतात ? ५] उड ा ा हॉटेलम े... कांदा भाजी का िमळत नाही ? ६] बशीत ओतून चहा िपणा या माणसाला.... वेडा अस ासारख का पाहतात ? ७] मीच णून तुम ाशी संसार के ला.... असे ेक बाई आप ा नव याला का णते ? ८] आपण हॉटेलात बस ावर... ितथला पोरगा नेमकी आप ा बाकाखालची फरशी पुसायला का येतो ? ९] हॉटेलात इडली साबारातली शेव ाची शग चम ाने कशी खायची ? १०] अ ानात सुख असते असे णतात... मग माणूस ान िमळव ासाठी का धडपडतो ? ११] कॉ ुटर बंद कर ासाठी... ाट बटन का क करावे लागते? १२] दोन शेजारणी खूप काम पडलंय अस णत .... दारात उभा रा न अधा अधा तास का बोलत असतात ? १३] जािहरातीत दाढी के ानंतर... गालावर हात िफरायला बाई का लागते? १४] अनुभवी डॉ र सु ा... का करतात ? १५] आपला ज इतरासाठी झाला असेल तर... इतर लोक कशासाठीpractice ज ले आहेत? भारतामधे एकच असे िठकाण आहे जीथे खा ांपी ा ा व ू सवात मीळतात .. चहा = 1.00 सुप = 5.50 दाळ= 1.50 पोळी= 1.50 दोसा= 4.00 बीयानी= 8.00 पालक पनीर =2.00 पुरीभाजी=2.50 िबसलेरी=3.00 शीतपेय=5.00 हे सव आयटम फ ा ग रबांसाठी आहेत व ा िठकणी उपल आहेत ा िठकाणचे नांव आहे या ग रबांचा पगार आहे,80,000 ती माह......''INDIAN PARLIAMENT CANTEEN'' (without income ).तर मीञांनो या फाट ा माणंसाची ग रबी सवाना कळु दे याक रता शेअर करा हे ... मेरा भारत महानtax " When our phone hangs or works slow, we delete all the unwanted pics, files & data......In the Same way when our life hangs or slows down, let us delete unwanted worries & get some extra space to enjoy it fully....." बाजारात भाजीपाला घेताना ावयाची काळजी कपाळावर अ गंध, ग ात माळ , व आप ा कडे भाजीपाला ावी णून आशेने पहानारया शेतकयाकडुनच ावा.... कारन भाजीपाला िवकणयासाठी तो बाजारात रनरन ा उ ात टोपल मांडतो ते हौस णून नाही. तर ाला पन असतात. ा ा पोरानांही िशकउन तुम ा सारख नौकरी धं ाला लावाव वाटते.. आणी ाची पोरग ही बाप बाजारातून मला िचवडा व गोडशेव आणेल णून जीभ ा चाटत आतुरतेने वाट पहात असत.... आप ा आजोबा, वडीलांनी शेतात् क क न दोन पैसे िमळव ामुळे च िशकु शकलो याची जान ठे वावी. िचमुटभर बटाटा िच साठी 10 ...खच करा.. पन 2 ..ची कोथंबीर 3 .ला झाली णून कृ पा क नओरडु नका कारन ाची बायको भाजी कर ासाठी तेल िमठाची वाट पहात असते।। आपली छोटी सी कृ ती शेतकया ा घरी तेल मीठ पुरवत असते ीज शेतकयासाठी काही तरी मदत करा राजकारणाची पो असतीतर भरपुर शेअर के ली असती तर मग आप ा गरीब शेतकया क रता शेअर करा कु णासाठी कु णीतरी झुरते, कळीला ास होऊ नये णून , एक फु लपाख बागेबाहेरच िफरते , िकती ास ावा एखा ाला , यालाही काही माण असते , आप ाव नच िवचार करावा, समोर ालाही मन असत... सु र क ना !! एकदा वर िवकू न पहा..... जे ा कोणीही घेणार नाही ते ा समजेल की िकती फालतू गो आपण इतके िदवस बाळगतOLX Ego होतो...??? एक बैँक लूट के दौरान लुटेरों के मु खया ने बैँक मेँ मौजूद लोगों को चेतावनी देते ए कहा :- ये पैसा देशका है और जान आपकी अपनी सब लोग लेट जाओ तूरंत , सब लोग लेट गये ! इसे कहते हैँ - लुटेरों का एक साथी जो िक िकये आ था उसने कहा िकQuick Mind Changing Concept MBA पैसे िगन लेँ ? मु खया ने कहा बेवकू फ वो टीवी पर देखना ूज म , इसे कहते हैँ - लुटेरे 20 लाख लेकर भाग गए. अिस ट मैनेजर नेExperience कहा :- मैनेजर ने कहा :- 10 लाख िनकाल लो और जो हमने 50 लाख का गबन िकया वो भी लूट म जोड़ लो .... काश हर महीने डकै तीF.I .R Kare ? Page 3
  4. 4. Nice हो इसे कहते हैँ - टीवी पर ूज आई - से 80 लाख लूटे ....... लुटेरोँ ने कई बार िगने 20 लाख ही थे उनको समझ म आ गया िकOpportunity Bank इतनी जो खम के बाद उनको 20 लाख ही िमले , जबिक साले मैनेजर ने 60 लाख यूं ही बना िलए अब इसे कहते हैँ MANAGEMENT ............." िसगरेट िशवाय आपण जगू शकतो । तरी ....िसगरेट बनवणारा अरबपित , दा िशवाय आपण जगू शकतो ।तरी ....दा बनवणारा अरबपित , मोबाइल िशवाय आपण जगू शकतो । तरी ....मोबाइल बनवणारा अरबपित , कार िशवाय आपण जगू शकतो । तरी ....कार बनवणारा अरबपित , पणअ ा िशवाय आपण जगू शकत नाही । तरी ....अ धा उगवणारा शेतकरी अठरा िव द र ी एक िवदारक स ... How people replace us from their life..??One day we are everything,the next day we are nothing.... Some day they pray to get �us,And another day they regret to love us... Time changes... V ews change... People change... It hurts, but it happens...! एक मराठी माणूस एका बँके त जातो आिण ५० हजार पयांचं लोन मागतो..! बँक मॅनेजर ाला गॅरटी िवचारतात, मराठी माणूस णतो बँके ा बाहेर माझी उभी आहे....! बँक मॅनेजर ला तो गाडीचे कागदप देतो , ५० हजार पये घेऊन ाची बँके ा हवाली करतो आिण िनघून जातो...!!BMW BMW बँक मॅनेजर आिण कमचारी ा मराठी माणसावर हसतात आिण णतात, करोडो पयांची गाडी वापरतो आिण ५० हजार पये नाहीयेत जवळ..!! २ मिह ांनी तो मराठी माणूस बँके त येतो आिण ाची गाडी मागतो..! मॅनेजर ाला ५० हजार पये आिण ावर २ मिह ांचं ाज णून १२५० . अिधक मागतात...!! मराठी माणूस पुण पैसे देतो...आिण गाडी ा चा ा घेतो..!! बँक मॅनेजरला रहावत नाही आिण तो िवचारतो, 'तु ी इतकी महागडी गाडी वापरता आिण ५० हजार पये पण नाहीत तुम ाजवळ??' ावर मराठी माणूस झ ास उ र देतो, '' काय आहे ना...मी आहे को ापूर चा, आिण अमे रके ला जा ासाठी मुंबईत आलो होतो... मुंबई म े आपली गाडी सुरि त राहील अशीजागा मला भेटली नाही.. णून तुम ा बँके त आलो...माझी गाडी तुम ाकडे गॅरंटी णून ठे वली.. तुम ाकडू न पैसे पण घेतले ते तु ालाच परत के ले.... आिण व ण फ १२५० . िदले.. आता तु ीच सांगा...इत ा कमी पैशात इतकी महागडी गाडी पाक कर ासाठी अशी सुरि त जागा कोणती???? ****************************** ** Some Full name of IT Company ****************************** ** GOOGLE :- Global Organization Of Oriented Group Language of Earth HP :- Hewlett-Packard IBM :- International Business Machines Corporation HCL :-Hindustan Computer Limited WIPRO :- Western India Product Limited GE :-General Electronics INFOSYS :-Information System TCS :- Tata Consultancy Services AOL :- American Online BPL :- British Process Laboratory INTEL :- Integrated Electronics CISCO :- Computer Information System Company DELL :- michael DELL SONY :-Sound Of New York AMD :- Advance micro devices LENOVO :- LE(Legend),NOVO(New) COMPAQ :- Compatibility And Quality LG :- Lucky -Goldstar Very interesting & meaningful msg: If: A B C D E F G H I J K LM N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z is equal to: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Then, H+A+R+D+W+O+R+K; 8+1+18+4+23+15+18+11=98% K+N+O+W+L+E+D+G+E; 11+14+15+23+12+5+4+7+5=96% L+O+V+E; 12+15+22+5 = 54% L+U+C+K ; 12+21+3+11 = 47% None of them makes 100%. Then what makes 100%? Is it Money? NO! M+O+N+E+Y= 13+15+14+5+25=72% Leadership? NO! L+E+A+D+E+R+S+H+I+P= 12+5+1+4+5+18+19+8+9+16=97% Every problem has a solution, only if we perhaps change Page 4
  5. 5. Nice our "ATTITUDE"... A+T+T+I+T+U+D+E ; 1+20+20+9+20+21+4+5 = 100% It is therefore OUR ATTITUDE towards Life and Work that makes OUR Life 100 %Successful. िव ांतीसाठी एखा ा झाडाखालीबसावं. समोरचं एक िवंचू िदसावा. ाला मार ासाठी दगड उचलावा. दगडाखालून साप िनघावा. ाने आपला पाठलाग करावा. पळताना ठे च लागून िवहीरीत पडावं. िवहीरीत मोठी मगर असावी. ितने वेग घे ापूव , एखा ा फांदीचा वेध ावा. वर ये ाचा य करावा. वरती भूके ला वाघ असावा. ा ा िभतीने फांदीचा हात सुटावा. फांदीवरील मधमाशांनी भडका करावा. आिण... अशा अव थेत मधा ा पोळीतून पडणारा, मधाचा एक थब तोंडाने झेल ाचा य करावा. यालाच 'जीवन' णतात....... बघायला गेलं तर आयु ही खूप सोपे असत..!! जगायला गेलं तर दु:खातही सुख असत..!! चालायला गेलं तर िनखारेही फू ले होतात..!! तोंड देता आले तर संकटही शु क असत..!! वाटायला गेलं तर अ ूंतही समाधान असत..!! पचवायला गेलं तर अपयशही सोपे असत...!! हसायला गेल तर रडणेही आपल असत .....!! बघायला गेलं तर आयु ही खूप सोपे असत.. बोलणारा सहज बोलून जातो पण ाला कु ठं माहीत असतं ऐकणा या ा मनावर श न् श कोरला जातो.... वाच ात आलेली एक सुंदर किवता थकलोय मी फार, थोडा हवाय यार. धावपळीतून थोडेतरी ण िव ांतीचे चार, थोडा हवाय यार.break break िकती वाटलं ओझं तरीही ते माझंच आहे, जरी ते माझंच असलं तरी ओझ ते ओझंच आहे. थोडावेळ तरी उतरवून ठे वू का हा भार ? थोडा हवायbreak यार. िढगभरा ा क ामधून मुठभरसं सुख हवंय..... घास सुखाचा खा ासाठी िनवांत वेळ कु ठं य. आज थोडं थांबू ा, उ ा होईन ना मी तयार. थोडा हवाय यार. ा मुळे वरच पडलंय पाणी... चा गळ टाकू न अ बसलंय कोणी. फे डताbreak future plans present ambitions home loan फे डता मधेच झालोय..... पूण क न झालोय. सव पार करायचयHome alone corporate targets emotionless zone before forty distance is थोडा हवाय यार. कळलंच नाही कधी पाऊस गेला कधी थंडी आली आिण काय काय झाले बदल..... कळलंच नाही कधी झालीso far. break आपलेपणाची पानगळ... गद त ओळखी ापैकी कु णालाच ओळखता येत नाही.... ते ा चा िह थबभराच सुख देत नाही. कळत नाहीVanHusen shirt कधी झालो इतका परका.... ा मुळे ेकजण, िदसतो एक सारखा. हा िक सबकु च वाटतेय बेकार.... खरंच थोडाsmile formality status, space हवाय यार... थोडा हवाय यार...break break Page 5

