Safety light curtains market 2

  1. 1. Safety Light Curtain Manufacturers by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2023 Market Highlights: Safety light curtains are photoelectric presence sensors, designed to protect workforces against injuries related to hazardous machine motion, enabling a safer work environment. Light curtains offer optimal safety allowing greater productivity. They are the more ergonomically sound solution in comparison to the mechanical guards and also increase the durability of machinery. Hence, these are widely used in industrial production processes that are becoming increasingly automated to decreases the labor cost of the industries, which in turn, is driving the market growth of safety light curtains, globally. Acknowledging the fabulous growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future in its recently published study report asserts that the global safety light curtains global market is expected to reach USD 1190 Mn. by 2023 growing at a CAGR of approx. 5% over the forecast period 2017-2023. Additional factors substantiating the market growth include growing safety concerns in the industries and manufacturing units and the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0. Also, the augmenting demand for safety light curtains in the food and beverage industry especially in the packaging sector. On the other hand, the constant repairing and maintenance activities services are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Get Free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5914 Key Players: Prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition of the market are Panasonic Electric Works (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Banner Engineering (US), Datalogic (Italy), Carlo Gavazzi Holding (Switzerland), K.A. Schmersal Holding (Germany), Pinnacle Systems (US), Leuze electronic (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Sick (Germany), Keyence (Japan), ReeR (Italy), and Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany). Global Safety Light Curtains Market - Segments The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for an easy grasp. By Components: Light Emitting Diodes, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Displays, and Enclosures among others. By Safety Level Types: Type 2, and Type 4, among others. By Resolutions: 9 to 24 mm, 25-90mm and more than 90 mm.
  2. 2. By End-Users : Automotive, Food & Beverages, Semiconductors & Electronics, and Healthcare, among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Global Safety Light Curtains Market - Regional Analysis The Asia Pacific region is projected to retain its dominance over the global safety light curtains market accounting for the highest market share backed by the presence of major market players in the region. Substantial investments transpired in R&D activities are expected to substantiate the market growth. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan account for the leading markets in the region. Also, the rapidly growing manufacturing sector especially, semiconductor & electronics industry in the region provide impetus to the market growth. China among the other APAC countries accounting for the manufacturing hub for electronics and electrical devices is estimated to be the major contributor to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The North America region is another lucrative market owning a substantial market share. The presence of the leading revenue generators in the US especially are supporting the market growth. Favorable government policies and regulations is another factor that is allowing the safety light curtains market to gain tremendous growth in this region. The Europe safety light curtains market, on the other hand, is growing due to the rapidly increasing industrial automation. Germany, among other European countries, has a strong value chain with a number of small and large companies that are providing a big scope for the safety light curtains technology to grow. Global Safety Light Curtains Market - Competitive Analysis The well- established market players gain the competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unique design and features that are on an entirely different level compared to their competition. Players are focusing on improving their market performance and are expanding by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets. They employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update products, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to suffice the dynamic needs of the consumers. Manufacturers operating in the safety light curtains market are educating themselves on its intricacies and work closely with their media agencies to sustain their market position. Industry/Innovation/Related News: July 23, 2018 – Balluff GmbH (Italy), a supplier of innovative technical solutions such as networked IO-Link control system architectures announced the availability of a family of safety light curtains with IO-Link connectivity. These devices, connected directly to
  3. 3. the Balluff Safety Over IO-Link module, allow integrators to implement a complete safety and automation sensing and network solution. These safety light curtains can be installed in the range of applications including point- of-operation guarding of machine openings, area guarding of machine and work cell perimeters. Typical machine applications include robot cells, presses, assembly machines, machine tools, winders, and palletizers. February 26, 2018 - RS Components (UK), one of the trusted trading brands for electrical & electronic components, automation & control, and test & measurement across Europe and the Asia Pacific launched its new safety light curtain system - Allen- Bradley GuardShield 450L POC. The new series of light curtains offer a flexible and cost-effective solution that enhances safety while improving productivity through innovative and patented transceiver technology. Enabling a safer work environment, safety light curtains are specially designed for machine builders, facilities managers and maintenance engineers responsible for on-site safety in production and processing areas. Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/safety- light-curtains-market-5914 About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. Contact: Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

