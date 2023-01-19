Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt

Jan. 19, 2023
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt

Jan. 19, 2023
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt

  1. 1. Product Owner in Scrum Manohar Prasad, PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAL®, ACC®, CSP®, SA®
  2. 2. Agenda  Introduction  Agile Manifesto  Agile Principles  Scrum Framework  User Stories  DoR, DoD  Estimation Techniques  Technical Debt  Product Vision  Product Value  Agile Metrics  Business Strategy  Design Thinking  Product Backlog Management  Release Planning & Management  Self-Managing Teams  Value-Driven Development
  3. 3. PSPO Certification Details  Passing score: 85%  Time limit: 60 minutes  Number of Questions: 80  Format: Multiple Choice, Multiple Answer, True/False  $200 USD per attempt  Passwords have no expiration date, but are valid for one attempt only  Lifetime certification - no annual renewal fee required
  4. 4. Problems Companies Faced  Time-to-market for products is too long  Project failure rate is unacceptably high  ROI delivered frequently falls short  Responding to change is difficult and costly  Customer orientation is weak  Software quality is poor  Productivity could be higher  Employee morale, drive and accountability is low  Widespread micromanagement is required  And so so ……
  5. 5. Why Agile ?  Agile works on fail fast philosophy  Team empowerment to take decisions  Real-time communication,  A high degree of flexibility  Minimize risk by short iterations  Customer satisfaction  Flexibility to incorporate new requirements or modify existing requirements  Promote Supportive Culture  Promotes the sharing of knowledge  Promises a high probability of success
  6. 6. What is Agile?  Agile is a software development methodology in which the development is carried out iteratively and the requirements evolve through continuous inspection and adaptation.  Some of the most commonly used agile software development frameworks are -  Scrum  Kanban  Lean  Adaptive Software Development (ASD)  Extreme Programming (XP)  Test - Driven Development (TDD)  Dynamic System Development Methodology (DSDM)
  7. 7. Manifesto for Agile Software Development  Individuals and interactions over processes and tools  Working software over comprehensive documentation  Customer collaboration over contract negotiation  Responding to change over following a plan
  8. 8. Principles of Agile Manifesto  Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software.  Welcome changing requirements, even late in development. Agile processes harness change for the customer's competitive advantage.  Deliver working software frequently, from a couple of weeks to a couple of months, with a preference to the shorter timescale.  Business people and developers must work together daily throughout the project. Conti…
  9. 9. Principles of Agile Manifesto  Build projects around motivated individuals. Give them the environment and support they need, and trust them to get the job done.  The most efficient and effective method of conveying information to and within a development team is face-to-face conversation.  Working software is the primary measure of progress.  Agile processes promote sustainable development. The sponsors, developers, and users should be able to maintain a constant pace indefinitely. Conti…
  10. 10. Principles of Agile Manifesto  Continuous attention to technical excellence and good design enhances agility.  Simplicity-the art of maximizing the amount of work not done-is essential.  The best architectures, requirements, and designs emerge from self-organizing teams.  At regular intervals, the team reflects on how to become more effective, then tunes and adjusts its behavior accordingly.
  11. 11. Agile Trend Graph Source - http://www.versionone.com/state_of_agile_development_survey/11/
  12. 12. Agile –“Doing what come naturally”  Aligned with how we actually make software  Think about the project for a bit  Write code  Adjust as needed
  13. 13. Scrum Definition from rugby football: Scrum is a way to restart the game after an interruption, where the forwards of each side come together in a tight formation and struggle to gain possession of the ball when it is tossed in among them.
  14. 14. Why Scrum?  Faster - Scrum helps teams continuously improve, so that they can produce more in less time.  Better - Scrum puts the customer at the center of design and development, resulting in more commercially successful products.  Happier - Scrum empowers working teams to make decisions and harness their talents, leading to greater employee satisfaction.
  15. 15. History of Scrum  Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland developed the Scrum method in the early 1990’s. The Scrum method has evolved somewhat over the years.  The definitive guide to the rules of Scrum, The Scrum Guide, is maintained by Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland. [The most recent edition of The Scrum Guide was published in 2016.]
  16. 16. Scrum Framework
  17. 17. Scrum Overview  Scrum  Scrum is a management framework for incremental product development using one or more cross-functional, self- organizing teams of about seven people each.  It provides a structure of roles, meetings, rules, and artifacts. Teams are responsible for creating and adapting their processes within this framework.  Scrum uses fixed-length iterations, called Sprints, which are typically two weeks or 30 days long. Scrum teams attempt to build a potentially shippable (properly tested) product increment every iteration.
  18. 18. Scrum Values
  19. 19. Sprint
  20. 20. Sprint  The heart of Scrum is Sprint, a time-box of one month or less during which a "Done" useable and potentially releasable product increment is created.  Sprint is the basic unit of Scrum development and is restricted to a specific duration Product backlog.  Each sprint may be considered a project with no more than a month or four week duration.  Each Sprint has a definition of what is to be built, a flexible plan, that will guide building it, the work, and the resultant product.
  21. 21. Scrum Artifacts
  22. 22. Product Backlog & Sprint Backlog
  23. 23. Scrum Task Board
  24. 24. Product Backlog
  25. 25. Product Backlog  Force-ranked list of desired functionality  Visible to all stakeholders  Constantly re-prioritized by the Product Owner  Items at top are more granular than items at bottom  Maintained during the Backlog Refinement Meeting
  26. 26. Product Backlog  Specifies the what more than the how of a customer-centric feature  Often written in User Story form  Has a product-wide definition of done to prevent technical debt  May have item-specific acceptance criteria  Effort is estimated by the team, ideally in relative units (e.g., story points  Different Backlog Items are defined at different levels of specificity  Most important items at the top, defined in greater detail  Items further down the backlog don’t need as much detail
  27. 27. Sprint Backlog  Consists of selected PBIs negotiated between the team and the Product Owner during the Sprint Planning Meeting.  No changes are made during the Sprint that would endanger the Sprint Goal.  Initial tasks are identified by the team during Sprint Planning Meeting.  Team will discover additional tasks needed to meet the Sprint Goal during Sprint execution.  Visible to the team.  Referenced during the Daily Scrum Meeting.
  28. 28. Scrum Team Product Owner Scrum Master Development Team
  29. 29. Product Owner A single person representing the stakeholder(s) and/or customer(s) Has final authority in creating and ordering the product backlog
  30. 30. Roles of Product Owner  Single person responsible for maximizing the return on investment (ROI) of the development effort  Responsible for product vision  Constantly re-prioritizes the Product Backlog, adjusting any long-term expectations such as release plans  Final arbiter of requirements questions  Decides whether to release  Decides whether to continue development  Considers stakeholder interests  May contribute as a team member  Has a leadership role  Must be available to the Team at any time
  31. 31. Product Owner Skills • Negotiation • Decision-making • Communication • Persuasion • Multi-level thinking Characteristics • Passion for the customer /user • Influencing rather than controlling • Knowledgeable • Patient Challenges • Multiple constituencies • Limited capacity • Other roles/responsibilities • Lack of trust/confidence Who typically plays this role? • Product Manager • SME • Manager • BA • And lots of others…
  32. 32. Scrum Master Facilitates the Scrum process and Team self-organization Helps the Product Owner to understand, create and manage the PBIs A Scrum Master is a servant-leader whose focus is on the needs of the team members and those they serve (the customer), with the goal of achieving results in line with the organization’s values, principles, and business objectives.
  33. 33. The Servant Leader  The servant-leader’s objective is to enhance and increase teamwork and personal involvement. They create a participative environment, empowering ‘employees’ by sharing power and decision-making. A servant-leader: Focuses on building a foundation of trust Stimulates empowerment and transparency Encourages collaborative engagements Is an un-blocker and empathetic person able to truly listen Shows ethical and caring behaviour, putting others’ needs first Is humble, knowledgeable, positive, social and situationally aware
  34. 34. Scrum Master to Product Owner  Finding techniques for effective Product Backlog management  Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items  Understanding product planning in an empirical environment  Ensuring the Product Owner knows how to arrange the Product Backlog to maximize value  Understanding and practicing agility  Facilitating Scrum events as requested or needed
  35. 35. Scrum Master to The Team  Coaching the Development Team in self-organization and cross-functionality  Helping the Development Team to create high-value products  Removing impediments to the Development Team’s progress  Facilitating Scrum events as requested or needed  Coaching the Development Team in organizational environments in which Scrum is not yet fully adopted and understood
  36. 36. Scrum Master to The Organization  Leading and coaching the organization in its Scrum adoption  Planning Scrum implementations within the organization  Helping employees and stakeholders understand and enact Scrum and empirical product development  Causing change that increases the productivity of the Scrum Team  Working with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of Scrum in the organization
  37. 37. Scrum Master Skills • Coaching/Mentoring • Agile project planning • Facilitation • Conflict Management & Resolution • Scaling Agile Characteristics • Responsible • Collaborative • Influential • Perceptive • Experienced Challenges • Lack of support • Limited availability • Scrum is new to the team • Team actively resists new process • Working in a non-agile environment Who typically plays this role? • Project Manager • Project/ Technical Lead • Team Lead • Development Team Member • Manager
  38. 38. Development Team Cross-functional (Business analysts, SMEs, QAs, etc.) Self-organizing / self-managing, without externally assigned roles
  39. 39. Roles of Development Team
  40. 40. Roles of Development Team  Cross-functional (e.g., includes members with testing skills, and others not traditionally called developers: business analysts, designers, domain experts, etc.)  Plans one Sprint at a time with the Product Owner  Has autonomy regarding how to develop the increment  Intensely collaborative  Most successful when located in one team room, particularly for the first few Sprints  Most successful with long-term, full-time membership. Scrum moves work to a flexible learning team and avoids moving people or splitting them between teams.  6 ± 3 members  Has a leadership role
  41. 41. Scrum Events  Sprint Planning  Daily Standup  Sprint Review  Sprint Retrospective  Sprint Backlog Refinement / Grooming
  42. 42. Sprint Planning Meeting
  43. 43. Sprint Planning Meeting  The goal of the Sprint Planning Meeting is to agree on the sprint goals and negotiate which items from the PBI should be committed to the Sprint Backlog.  The Product Owner is responsible for declaring which items are the most important to the business.  The team is responsible for selecting the amount of work they feel they can implement without accruing technical debt.  The team “PULLS” work from the Product Backlog to the Sprint Backlog.  The Development team breaks the selected items into an initial list of Sprint Tasks, and makes a final commitment to do the work.  The sprint planning is of 8 hours duration for a four week sprint.
  44. 44. Sprint Execution
  45. 45. Daily Standup Meeting
  46. 46. Daily Standup Meeting  This meeting is facilitated by the Scrum Master  Time boxed usually to 15 minutes  It is expected that every team member be punctual in attending this meeting  The product owner however may or may not participate  Used to answer the following three questions -  What did I accomplish yesterday?  What will I do today?  What obstacles are impeding my progress?
  47. 47. Why Daily Standup?  During this sprint items for discussions may arise. Such items should be listed in a side bar and be addressed after the scrum meeting.  Why standup meeting?  Promote individual’s commitment to the team  Promote close working relationship  Identify issues in timely fashion
  48. 48. Sprint Review Meeting
  49. 49. Sprint Review Meeting  Why Review Meeting?  Product Demonstration  Status Assignment  Velocity Measurement  Stakeholder feedback  Sprint review typically include the product owner, the ScrumMaster, development team, and the product sponsors or stakeholders. This meeting is open to all stakeholders.
  50. 50. Sprint Review Meeting  During the sprint review, the project is assessed against the sprint goal determined during the sprint planning meeting. Ideally, the team has completed each product backlog item brought into the sprint, but it's more important that they achieve the overall goal of the sprint.  The agenda for this meeting is that the product owner declares if a sprint backlog is completed or not.  The sprint review is of 4 hours duration for a four week sprint.
  51. 51. Sprint Retrospective Meeting
  52. 52. Sprint Retrospective Meeting  The sprint retrospective is usually the last thing done in a sprint.  The entire team, including both the Scrum Master and the product owner should participate.  The sprint retrospective is of 3 hours duration for a four week sprint.  The sprint retrospective is a meeting facilitated by the Scrum Master at which the team discusses the just- concluded sprint and determines what could be changed that might make the next sprint more productive.
  53. 53. Backlog Grooming
  54. 54. Sprint Backlog Grooming  The goal of Product Backlog Grooming is to review all the PBI and rank them so that they can be consumed by the sprint teams.  This meeting is used to create and prioritize the Product Backlog Item.  The Product Backlog Item represents User Stories a team needs to complete.  User Stories are thin, vertical slices of product functionalities.  The PBI continues to evolve and change as more information is gathered.  These stories are groomed and prioritized throughout the project.
  55. 55. Product Envisioning in Scrum
  56. 56. Release Planning
  57. 57. Release Planning  In Agile, Release is typically defined as the smallest group of Software features that can be bundled together and deployed to the users.  Visioning phase  PO and Stakeholders produce a Product Vision and Product Roadmap  Overall focus is on the Product  The goal is to –  Forecast the delivery timeline of key product increments and capabilities.  Communicate delivery expectations to Stakeholders.  Communicate the financial impact of the delivery schedule.
  58. 58. Release Planning
  59. 59. Release Planning
  60. 60. Steps for Successful Release Planning  Define the Release Goal  Review and Prioritize Backlog Tasks  Estimate the Release  Determine the Number of Sprints  Create a Release Sprint  Identify a Target Date for the Release  Track the progress of the Release  Revise/Update the Release Plan Continuously
  61. 61. Estimation
  62. 62. Estimation Estimation is the process of finding an estimate, or approximation, which is a value that can be delivered by completing any particular task. Estimation Techniques – Story Point Estimation Analogous Estimation Planning Poker T-Shirt Sizing
  63. 63. Factors to consider while Estimation Complexity : Consider the complexity of the story Risk : Consider the team’s inexperience with developing this story Efforts : Consider the implementation efforts Uncertainty : Consider the uncertainty of the story.
  64. 64. Story Point Estimation  Story Points is an estimation technique for expressing an estimate of the overall effort that will be required to fully implement a product backlog item.  Story points constitute an estimate of the relative size of the work. This is usually a function of effort, risks, uncertainty and complexity. It's a high level estimation technique.
  65. 65. Story Point Estimation
  66. 66. Analogous Estimation  Analogous estimating is a technique for estimating a variety of project parameters and measures of scale.  These project parameters can be project cost, project budget, scope of the project, and expected project duration.  The project measures that can be estimated using this technique can range from the size of the project to its complexity.  Analogous estimating is typically a form of expert judgment that is most reliable when the team members preparing the estimates have the expertise necessary to accurately do it.
  67. 67. Planning Poker  Planning Poker is an agile planning technique aimed at gaining consensus on the estimated time to complete an activity.  Team members are given Planning Poker cards with values like 1,2,3,4 and these values represent the estimation unit (Story Point).  A user story is discussed and the team members are called to disclose the duration that an activity is expected to take by displaying a Planning Poker card.  If all estimators selected the same value, that becomes the estimate.  If not, the estimators discuss their estimates and the same process is repeated until the complete team reaches a consensus.
  68. 68. T-Shirt Sizing  T-shirt sizing is a relative estimation technique where t-shirt sizes, such as XS, S, M, L, and XL, are used to estimate work items in a seamless way.  It helps teams to understand, discuss, and plan what they are going to work on next.
  69. 69. Scrum Team Structures
  70. 70. Scalability  Typical individual team is 7 ± 2 people  Scalability comes from teams of teams  Factors in scaling  Type of application  Team size  Team dispersion  Project duration  Scrum has been used on multiple 500+ person projects
  71. 71. User Stories  Instead of Use Cases, Agile project owners do "user stories"  Who (user role) – Is this a customer, employee, admin, etc.?  What (goal) – What functionality must be achieved/developed?  Why (reason) – Why does user want to accomplish this goal? As a [user role], I want to [goal], so I can [reason].  Example:  "As a user, I want to log in, so I can access subscriber content.”
  72. 72. User Story User Story ID User Story Acceptance Criteria US-01 As a User, I want to have a login screen where I can log into the application using my credentials: username and password • A valid user should be able to see login screen and provide credentials. • After login, user credentials should be checked for authenticity. US-02 As a User, after successful login, I want to see the main page with header, left, right panes and logout option. • A valid user should be able to see Home screen on successful login. • User should be able to see header, left and right panes along with logout option. US-03 As a User, I should be able to logout successfully on clicking logout option and after logout, should see the logout screen. • While on main page, user should be able to click on ‘logout’ button. • User should be successfully logged out on clicking ‘logout’. • User should see logout screen after logout. • User should be able to login again after logout.
  73. 73. Agile Metrics What are Metrics?  Metrics are measures of quantitative assessment commonly used for assessing, comparing, and tracking performance in production.  Agile metrics are standards that help the team in monitoring how productive a team is across the different phases of the SDLC/PDLC.  We follow Agile so there are specific Agile Metrics like Sprint Burndown, Sprint Burnup, Velocity, etc. For traditional/waterfall methodologies, there are different set of metrics like - Schedule Variance, Schedule Performance Index, Cost Variance, Cost Performance Index, etc. There are Engineering metrics like - Automation, Deployment Frequency, Application Crash Rate (ACR=F/U), etc.
  74. 74. Agile Metrics How does metric help?  Metrics help the team check their performance by measuring how productive the team is by comparing it with the desired result.  For companies or teams that follow Agile methodologies, agile metrics help in working on the shortcomings with the help of these metrics.
  75. 75. Sprint Burndown Chart A burn down chart is a graphical representation of work left to do versus time. It gives the following info:  Total work at each point in time/ iteration  Remaining story points in tasks  The actual speed of the team  Estimated speed of the team Benefits of a Burndown Chart:  Status report on the progress of the project.  Having a visual representation of the most important data keeps everyone on the same page.  It keeps everyone involved and encourages the team to deal with issues before they become problems. Intended to facilitate team self-organization.  It is the focal point of the workspace, so that it cannot help but direct conversation towards the project and its progress. Limitations of a Burndown Chart:  It doesn’t reveal everything.  It does not give any indication of which product backlog items have been completed.  It can be hard to tell if changes in the Burndown chart are because of the backlog items having been completed or because of an increase or decrease in story points.
  76. 76. Sprint Burndown Chart
  77. 77. Sprint Burnup Chart  A burn up chart is a visual diagram commonly used on Agile projects to help measure progress.  Agile burn up charts allow project managers and teams to quickly see how their workload is progressing and whether project completion is on schedule.  A burn up chart is better at illustrating the work that’s been accomplished.
  78. 78. Velocity Velocity is a measure of the amount of work a Team can tackle during a single Sprint and is the key metric in Scrum.  Velocity is calculated at the end of the Sprint by totaling the Points for all fully completed User Stories.  It gives an accurate forecasting of how many stories a Team can do in a Sprint.  Without Velocity, Release Planning is impossible.  A well-functioning Scrum Team's velocity should steadily trend upward each Sprint.
  79. 79. Velocity Trend
  80. 80. Release Burndown Chart  Progress on a Scrum project can be tracked by means of a release Burndown chart.  The Release Burn Down typically displays the progress of the current release.  The Scrum Masters should update the release Burndown chart at the end of each sprint.  The remaining work can be shown in whatever unit the team prefers like story points, ideal days, team days and so on.
  81. 81. Cumulative Flow Diagram (CFD)  The cumulative flow diagram (CFD) measures the state of the work in progress by ensuring consistency in workflow across the team.  The diagram provides a clear visual representation of bottlenecks. The X-axis represents Story Points and the Y-axis represents Time.  Ideally, the diagram should be smooth from left to right. Smoothen out the color bands in case of uneven flow. The band narrowing means throughput is higher than the rate of entry. If the band widens, this means that your workflow capacity is greater than required, and it can be moved elsewhere to smoothen the flow.
  82. 82. Lead Time & Cycle Time Lead Time  Lead time determines the time taken by a team to generate ideas, develop and deliver a working feature of a software product.  In simple words, it’s the time from start to finish that is taken for completing a product or a service.  If you want to be more responsive to your customers, work on to reduce the Lead time, typically by simplifying decision-making and reducing wait time. Cycle Time  Cycle time is a part of the lead time that is taken for developing software and deploying it in production. In another words, how long it takes you to make a change to your software system and deliver that change into production.  Teams using CI/CD can have cycle times measured in minutes instead of days.
  83. 83. Work In Progress (WIP) What is WIP limits?  A WIP limit is a cap on the number of tasks your team is actively working on.  It is a fixed constraint on a Kanban board that enables teams to finish the tasks already in the system before introducing more work.  WIP limits set the maximum amount of work that can exist in each status of a workflow. Why WIP limits?  Limiting the amount of work in progress makes it easier to identify inefficiency in a team's workflow.  Without limiting WIP, it’s incredibly difficult to identify wasteful and inefficient processes. Benefits of using WIP limits  WIP limits enable us to manage capacity.  WIP limits help us identify opportunities for process improvement. Limiting WIP is one of the most used Kanban Practices STOP Starting START Finishing
  84. 84. Capacity Utilization  Capacity refers to employee capacity (i.e., what is the productive hours for the team).  Capacity utilization determines the percentage of capacity that is being used during a Sprint.  A well-functioning Scrum Team's velocity should steadily trend upward each Sprint.
  85. 85. Other Useful Metrics  Sprint Goal Success – Yes/No  Backlog Readiness - [Red/Yellow/Green]  Effort Estimation Variance Estimated Actual Over Estimation (E-A/E)*100 Under Estimation (A-E/E)*100  Commitment Reliability - Committed Vs Accepted  Escaped Defects Defects During Sprint Defects Post Sprint Defect Leakage = (Post Sprint defect Count/Defects Detected During Sprint)*100  Delivered Stories Vs Total committed stories  Scope Change Committed Story Points Added Story points De-scoped Story points De-scope Formula = (D/C)*100  Customer Satisfaction - The metric estimates a level of customer’s satisfaction with the product that varies from very satisfied to very dissatisfied. The data about a level of quality under these terms is obtained from customer surveys and calculated in percent.
  86. 86. Business Strategy
  87. 87. Business Strategy Plan
  88. 88. Product Vision
  89. 89. Building Right Product  Stakeholder’s expectation  Manage Product Backlog  Clarify Requirements  Manage Releases Project Management  Stakeholder Management  Requirements Management  Risk Management  Cost Management  Schedule Management  Project Delivery Product Management  Vision  Domain Knowledge  Analytical Skills  Product Marketing
  90. 90. Design Thinking
  91. 91. Value Driven Development
  92. 92. Self-Managing Teams
  93. 93. Terminology Used in Scrum  Tasks: Added to story at beginning of a sprint and broken down into hours. Each task should not exceed 12 hours, but it's common for teams to insist that a task take no more than a day to finish.  Definition of Done (DoD): The exit-criteria used to determine whether a product backlog item is complete. In many cases the DoD requires that all regression tests should be successful.
  94. 94. Terminology Used in Scrum  Impediment: Anything that prevents a team member from performing work as efficiently as possible.  EPIC: Requirement/story for which the effort to complete is more than one Sprint. They should be split into logical smaller requirements so that smaller stories can be planned to be addressed in a Sprint.  MVP (Minimum Viable Product): The total effort a team is capable of in a sprint. The number is derived by adding all the story points from the last sprint's stories/features. This is a guideline for the team and assists them in understanding how many stories they can do in a sprint.
  95. 95. Terminology Used in Scrum  Scaling of Scrum: Usually the Scrum team consists of 7+/- people; more or less, and the team will not function efficiently. Now we have a bigger project to execute, how to deal with the team strength? Here comes the concept of Scaling Scrum, dividing the project into modules and then having a separate Scrum team for each module to complete and then finally integrate all the modules.  Scrum of Scrums: Whenever any technical issue arises, the Scrum Master will arrange for a team consisting of one key member from each different Scrum team, and then form a separate team to analyze and address the issue.
  96. 96. Success Factors
  97. 97. Scrum Advantage  Extreme value - reduces risk in ROI  Supports business value driven S/W Dev.  Control of very complex process of product development  Allows Developers to focus on delivering a usable functionality to the client  Generates productivity improvements by implementing a framework that empowers teams and thrives on change  Insists that the Client prioritize required functionality.  Ability to respond to the unpredictable in any project requirements.  Flexibility  Knowledge sharing between Developers  Collective ownership
  98. 98. Scrum Disadvantage  Scrum is not effective for small projects  Expensive to implement  Training is required
  99. 99. Recommendation  We recommend Scrum as an adaptive and flexible development methodology that creates a culture of communication, knowledge sharing and teamwork within an organization. • Create a vision. • Start small - Scrum requires organizational culture change. • Scrum can be used with any Complex System. It is not strictly used for Software Development. • Create a maturity model. • Never give in to status quo! Scrum is Continuous Improvement. • Get an Agile Coach.
  100. 100. Books to Refer  Title: The Professional Product Owner Author: Don McGreal and Ralph Jocham  Title: Succeeding with Agile: Software Development Using Scrum Author: Mike Cohn  Title: Agile Software Development with Scrum Author(s): Ken Schwaber, Mike Beedle  Title: Agile Estimating and Planning Author: Mike Cohn
  101. 101. Questions? Any questions?

