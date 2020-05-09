Common laboratory animals part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Common laboratory animals used in Drug Development Part- II Dr. K. Manohar Babu VJ’s College of Pharmacy Rajamahendravaram
Contents Types of animal models Non Rodent Animal Models Rabbit Monkey Cat Dog Miscellaneous Frog Zebra Fish Chicken Pigeon
INTRODUCTION Physiologically and Anatomically there is a similarity between the humans and animals at organs and organ sy...
Animals used in Research Mammals Rodents Non Rodents Miscellaneous Mice, Rat, Guinea pig, Hamsters Rabbit, Dog, Cat, Monke...
Non Rodents Animals  Rabbit  Monkey  Cat  Dog
Rabbits (Oryctolagus cuniculus) Domestic rabbits (2-3kg) are used for pyrogen testing. one of the peculiar thing about r...
Gestation : 30-33 days Parturition = Kindling Weaning : 4-6 weeks Offspring NZW : 8-10 kits Dutch : 5-6 kits Ovulatio...
Use of Rabbit in Research  Development of Rabis vaccine  Bio assay of Diabetes drugs  Hypertension  Glaucoma  Eye and...
Rhesus monkey
Squirrel monkey • Squirrel monkeys are small in size and ease of handling that contribute to their desirability as researc...
CAT (Felis catus)
DOG (Canis familiaris)
Miscellaneous Animals  Frog  Zebra Fish  Chicken  Pigeon
FROG (Rana tigrine) New class of antibiotic compounds in frog skin called magainins .
ZEBRA FISH (Danio reiro)
CHICKEN (Gallus gallus)
PIGEON (Columbia livia)
  1. 1. Common laboratory animals used in Drug Development Part- II Dr. K. Manohar Babu VJ’s College of Pharmacy Rajamahendravaram
  2. 2. Contents Types of animal models Non Rodent Animal Models Rabbit Monkey Cat Dog Miscellaneous Frog Zebra Fish Chicken Pigeon
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Physiologically and Anatomically there is a similarity between the humans and animals at organs and organ systems, which function in a similar fashion. This similarity makes animals ideal models for the study and development of products and techniques for humans.
  4. 4. Animals used in Research Mammals Rodents Non Rodents Miscellaneous Mice, Rat, Guinea pig, Hamsters Rabbit, Dog, Cat, Monkey Pigeon, Zebra fish, Chicken
  5. 5. Non Rodents Animals  Rabbit  Monkey  Cat  Dog
  6. 6. Rabbits (Oryctolagus cuniculus) Domestic rabbits (2-3kg) are used for pyrogen testing. one of the peculiar thing about rabbits is that they are resistant to the action of atropine as they contain atropinesterase enzyme, the presence of which is genetically determined. Some of the tissue or organs from rabbits used are heart, aorta, duodenum and ileum.
  7. 7. Gestation : 30-33 days Parturition = Kindling Weaning : 4-6 weeks Offspring NZW : 8-10 kits Dutch : 5-6 kits Ovulation : Coitus Induced Estrus : Continuous Lifespan NZW : 5-6+ years Dutch : 5-10+ years
  8. 8. Use of Rabbit in Research  Development of Rabis vaccine  Bio assay of Diabetes drugs  Hypertension  Glaucoma  Eye and ear infection  Testing of Anti fertility agents  Testing of cosmetics using Draize test
  9. 9. Rhesus monkey
  10. 10. Squirrel monkey • Squirrel monkeys are small in size and ease of handling that contribute to their desirability as research subjects. • The mean body weight of adult squirrel monkeys is less than 1 kg compared with female rhesus monkeys, which usually weigh 4 – 5 kg. • Smaller doses necessary sp. Expensive medications • easily adapt to laboratory housing
  11. 11. CAT (Felis catus)
  12. 12. DOG (Canis familiaris)
  13. 13. Miscellaneous Animals  Frog  Zebra Fish  Chicken  Pigeon
  14. 14. FROG (Rana tigrine) New class of antibiotic compounds in frog skin called magainins .
  15. 15. ZEBRA FISH (Danio reiro)
  16. 16. CHICKEN (Gallus gallus)
  17. 17. PIGEON (Columbia livia)

