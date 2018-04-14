Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ο Φάρος της Αλεξάνδρειας
  1. 1. Θέματα ιστορίας Μανιάτης Κωνσταντίνος Ο Φάρος της Αλεξάνδρειας Τα 7 θαύματα της αρχαιότητας
  2. 2. Τον 3ο αιώνα π.Χ κατασκευάστηκε ένας φάρος προκείμενου να καθοδηγεί τα πλοία με ασφάλεια στο λιμάνι της Αλεξάνδρειας. Αυτός ήταν ο πρώτος φάρος στον κόσμο και παρέμεινε στη θέση του για 1500 χρόνια.
  3. 3. Χτίστηκε πάνω σ`ένα νησάκι που λεγόταν φάρος, μπροστά από τη Αλεξάνδρεια της Αιγύπτου. Οι σύγχρονοι φάροι "δανείζονται" επίσης το όνομα του νησιού. Κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας αντανακλούσε τη λάμψη μιας μεγάλης φωτιάς ενώ την ημέρα ύψωνε στον ουρανό μια μεγάλη στήλη καπνού.
  4. 4. Ήταν ένας πύργος συνολικού ύψους 140 μέτρων (μαζί με τη βάση του) και εκείνη την εποχή ήταν το πιο ψηλό ανθρώπινο οικοδόμημα του κόσμου μετά τις πυραμίδες του Χέοπα.
  5. 5. Τον αποτελούσαν τρεις μαρμάρινοι πύργοι, χτισμένοι επάνω σε μία βάση από πέτρινους ογκολίθους. Ο πρώτος πύργος ήταν τετράπλευρος και περιείχε διαμερίσματα για τους εργάτες και τους στρατιώτες. Ο δεύτερος ήταν οκταγωνικός και οδηγούσε στον τελευταίο πύργο. Ο τελευταίος είχε σχήμα κυλίνδρου και στο εσωτερικό του έκαιγε η φωτιά που οδηγούσε τα πλοία με ασφάλεια στο λιμάνι. Από επάνω του υπήρχε ένα άγαλμα του Δία. Η βάση Ο 1ος πύργος Ο 2ος πύργος Ο 3ος πύργος Το άγαλμα του Δία
  6. 6. Για τη συντήρηση της φωτιάς χρειάζονταν τεράστιες ποσότητες ξύλων. Πίσω από τη φωτιά υπήρχαν φύλλα χαλκού που αντανακλούσαν τη λάμψη προς τη θάλασσα. Τα πλοία μπορούσαν να τη διακρίνουν από 50 χιλιόμετρα μακριά.
  7. 7. Το 1323 μ.Χ. ένας ισχυρός σεισμός κατέστρεψε οριστικά τον φάρο. Το 1480 μ.Χ. οι Άραβες χρησιμοποίησαν τα υλικά από τα ερείπια για να χτίσουν ένα κάστρο στον ίδιο χώρο,
  8. 8. ΠΗΓΕΣ: 1. Faroi.com http://www.faroi.com/main/alexandria_gr.h tm (Ημερ. Ανάκτησης 14/4/2018) 2. Βικιπαίδεια https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%CE%A6%CE %AC%CF%81%CE%BF%CF%82_%CF%8 4%CE%B7%CF%82_%CE%91%CE%BB% CE%B5%CE%BE%CE%AC%CE%BD%C E%B4%CF%81%CE%B5%CE%B9%CE% B1%CF%82 (Ημερ. Ανάκτησης 14/4/2018)

