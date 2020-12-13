Η δομή των προτάσεων

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Τις προτάσεις ως τη δομή τους μπορούμε να τις χωρίσουμε τέσσερις κατηγορίες: Απλές Επαυξημένε ς Ελλειπτικέ ς Σύνθετες
  2. 2. Απλές προτάσεις Απλές είναι αυτές που περιέχουν μόνο τους κύριους όρους μια πρότασης. Η βροχή σταμάτησε. Η Λίζα διαβάζει μαθηματικά. Χτύπησε η Μαρία. Ο Νικόλας εκλέχτηκε δήμαρχος. Α ΡΥ ΡΥ Ρ Υ Κ Οι κύριοι μιας πρότασης είναι το ρήμα, το υποκείμενο, το αντικείμενο και το κατηγορούμενο. ΡΥ
  3. 3. Επαυξημένες προτάσεις Επαυξημένες είναι αυτές που περιέχουν εκτός από τους κύριους όρους και δευτερεύοντες όρους, δηλαδή κάθε είδους προσδιορισμούς. Η κόρη της γειτόνισσας είναι εξαιρετική πιανίστρια. Ο πατέρας του Παναγιώτη κοιμάται στον μεγάλο καναπέ. ΡΥ Κ Υ Ρ
  4. 4. Ελλειπτικές προτάσεις Ελλειπτικές είναι αυτές που τους λείπει ένας ή περισσότεροι κύριοι όροι, επειδή εννοούνται εύκολα. (Εγώ) Δεν γνωρίζω. - Εμείς τι θα κάνουμε την επόμενη ώρα; - (Εμείς θα κάνουμε) Μαθηματικά. ΡΥ Ρ (Εγώ εύχομαι) Καλημέρα. Ρ Υ Υ ΡΥ
  5. 5. Σύνθετες προτάσεις Σύνθετες είναι αυτές που έχουν δύο ή περισσότερα υποκείμενα ή κατηγορούμενα ή αντικείμενα. Υ Ρ Η Λίζα και ο Ανέστης διαβάζουν μαθηματικά. Ο Γιώργος είναι πρόσχαρος και ευγενικός. Α ΡΥ Κ ΡΥ Υ Κ Ο πατέρας έπλυνε τα πιάτα και τις κατσαρόλες. Α Α

