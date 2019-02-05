Successfully reported this slideshow.
8α. Ο ναυτικός αγώνας και το πυρπολικό

Ιστορία Στ΄
Published in: Education
8α. Ο ναυτικός αγώνας και το πυρπολικό

  1. 1. 8α. Ο ναυτικός αγώνας και τα πυρπολικά Ιστορία Στ΄ ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ Γ - Η Μεγάλη Επανάσταση (1821-1830) Μανιάτης Κωνσταντίνος
  2. 2. Κατά την Επανάσταση του 1821 ο ελληνικός στόλος μειονεκτούσε έναντι του οθωμανικού σε αριθμό και εξοπλισμό. Οι αντίπαλοι Οι Έλληνες διέθεταν κυρίως εμπορικά πλοία εξοπλισμένα με ελαφρύ οπλισμό, ενώ οι Τούρκοι ογκώδη πολεμικά πλοία με βαρύ οπλισμό. Οθωμανικά πολεμικά πλοία Ελληνικό εμπορικό πλοίο
  3. 3. Οι Έλληνες όμως χρησιμοποιούσαν ένα καθοριστικό όπλο για τον αγώνα στη θάλασσα, το πυρπολικό (μπουρλότο). Ομοίωμα μπουρλότου Οι αντίπαλοι
  4. 4. Τα πυρπολικά ήταν μικρά σκάφη, γεμάτα με εκρηκτικά που τα άναβαν κοντά στα εχθρικά πλοία. Τa πυρπολικά Τα επάνδρωναν με ριψοκίνδυνους εθελοντές, τους μπουρλοτιέρηδες ή πυρπολητές. Τομή μπουρλότου Εθνικό ιστορικό μουσείο, Αθήνα
  5. 5. Το πυρπολικό προπορευόταν του υπόλοιπου στόλου, επέλεγε το στόχο του και πραγματοποιούσε την επίθεση. Ο τρόπος δράσης των πυρπολικών Πλησίαζε αθόρυβα, συνήθως τη νύχτα, το εχθρικό πλοίο και το εμβόλιζε ή προσδενόταν επάνω του. Οι μπουρλοτιέρηδες έφευγαν και ο κυβερνήτης φεύγοντας τελευταίος άναβε το φυτίλι.
  6. 6. Κατά τη διάρκεια της επανάστασης σε 59 επιθέσεις πυρπολικών, οι 39 είχαν επιτυχία. Ο τρόπος δράσης των πυρπολικών
  7. 7. Οι μπουρλιοτιέρηδες Ο πρώτος που χρησιμοποίησε με επιτυχία το πυρπολικό ήταν ο Ψαριανός Δημήτριος Παπανικολής, το Μάιο του 1821 στη ναυμαχία της Ερεσσού. Δημήτρης Παπανικολής
  8. 8. Οι μπουρλιοτιέρηδες Γνωστότερος για τη δράση του έγινε ο Κωνσταντίνος Κανάρης από τα Ψαρά.

