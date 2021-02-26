Successfully reported this slideshow.
Λύσεις Θεμάτων Διαγωνισμού Μικρού Ευκλείδη Στ΄ Δημοτικού – Έτος 2016 Μανιάτης Κων/νος
Άσκηση 1 Πόσα συνολικά τρίγωνα μπορείς να διακρίνει στο διπλανό σχήμα; Να επιλέξετε τη σωστή απάντηση. 6 7 8 9 10
Άσκηση 2 Ποιο είναι το μεγαλύτερο γινόμενο δύο διαφορετικών πρώτων αριθμών, που ο καθένας τους είναι μικρότερος από το 20;
Άσκηση 3 Ένας ποδηλάτης διανύει μια διαδρομή που είναι τριπλάσια από την απόσταση μεταξύ δύο χωριών, κάνοντας συνολικά 36 ...
Άσκηση 4 Στα παρακάτω χρωματισμένα τετράγωνα να τοποθετήσεις κατάλληλα τους αριθμούς 3 και 4, ώστε να ισχύει η ισότητα: 2 ...
Άσκηση 5 Τα 4/8 μιας κανάτας με νερό γεμίζουν 4 ίδια ποτήρια. Πόσα ποτήρια, ίδια με τα προηγούμενα, θα γεμίσουν τα ¾ της ί...
Άσκηση 6 Το εμβαδόν του διπλανού σχήματος που αποτελείται από ίσα τετράγωνα, είναι 225τ.εκ. Πόσα εκατοστά είναι η περίμετρ...
Άσκηση 7 Για τις αποκριάτικες στολές τους τα παιδιά μιας τάξης έχουν συγκεντρώσει χρήματα για να αγοράσουν ύφασμα. Αν αγορ...
Άσκηση 8 Πριν από δύο χρόνια, η ηλικία του Νίκου σε έτη ήταν αριθμός πολλαπλάσιο του 6. Πέρυσι η ηλικία του ήταν πολλαπλάσ...
Άσκηση 9 Πέντε παιδιά μοιράζονται σε ίσες ποσότητες όλες τις καραμέλες ενός κουτιού που το πλήθος τους είναι ένας τριψήφιο...
Άσκηση 10 Ένα τετράγωνο οικόπεδο σχεδιάστηκε σε ένα τετραγωνισμένο χαρτί και χωρίστηκε σε τρία μικρότερα οικόπεδα: ένα τετ...
Λύσεις Διαγωνισμού Μικρού Ευκλείδη: 2016 Στ΄
Λύσεις Διαγωνισμού Μικρού Ευκλείδη: 2016 Στ΄

Οι λύσεις των θεμάτων του διαγωνισμού του "Μικρού Ευκλείδη'' για το 2016 (Στ΄)

Λύσεις Διαγωνισμού Μικρού Ευκλείδη: 2016 Στ΄

  1. 1. Λύσεις Θεμάτων Διαγωνισμού Μικρού Ευκλείδη Στ΄ Δημοτικού – Έτος 2016 Μανιάτης Κων/νος
  2. 2. Άσκηση 1 Πόσα συνολικά τρίγωνα μπορείς να διακρίνει στο διπλανό σχήμα; Να επιλέξετε τη σωστή απάντηση. 6 7 8 9 10
  3. 3. Άσκηση 1 Πόσα συνολικά τρίγωνα μπορείς να διακρίνει στο διπλανό σχήμα; Να επιλέξετε τη σωστή απάντηση. 6 7 8 9 10
  4. 4. Άσκηση 2 Ποιο είναι το μεγαλύτερο γινόμενο δύο διαφορετικών πρώτων αριθμών, που ο καθένας τους είναι μικρότερος από το 20;
  5. 5. Άσκηση 2 Ποιο είναι το μεγαλύτερο γινόμενο δύο διαφορετικών πρώτων αριθμών, που ο καθένας τους είναι μικρότερος από το 20; Πρέπει να θυμάμαι ποιοι αριθμοί λέγονται πρώτοι! Απάντηση:
  6. 6. Άσκηση 2 Ποιο είναι το μεγαλύτερο γινόμενο δύο διαφορετικών πρώτων αριθμών, που ο καθένας τους είναι μικρότερος από το 20; Απάντηση: Οι μεγαλύτεροι πρώτοι αριθμοί που είναι μικρότεροι από το 20 είναι ο 17 και ο 19. Επομένως το μεγαλύτερο γινόμενο προκύπτει αν τους πολλαπλασιάσουμε: 17·19=323
  7. 7. Άσκηση 3 Ένας ποδηλάτης διανύει μια διαδρομή που είναι τριπλάσια από την απόσταση μεταξύ δύο χωριών, κάνοντας συνολικά 36 χιλιόμετρα. Αν χ είναι η απόσταση μεταξύ τα ων χωριών, να επιλέξεις την εξίσωση που εκφράζει το πρόβλημα:
  8. 8. Άσκηση 3 Ένας ποδηλάτης διανύει μια διαδρομή που είναι τριπλάσια από την απόσταση μεταξύ δύο χωριών, κάνοντας συνολικά 36 χιλιόμετρα. Αν x είναι η απόσταση μεταξύ των χωριών, να επιλέξεις την εξίσωση που εκφράζει το πρόβλημα: Απάντηση:
  9. 9. Άσκηση 4 Στα παρακάτω χρωματισμένα τετράγωνα να τοποθετήσεις κατάλληλα τους αριθμούς 3 και 4, ώστε να ισχύει η ισότητα: 2 + x 4 - 10 + 5 x 2 - 8 : = 12
  10. 10. Άσκηση 4 Στα παρακάτω χρωματισμένα τετράγωνα να τοποθετήσεις κατάλληλα τους αριθμούς 3 και 4, ώστε να ισχύει η ισότητα: 2 + 3 x 4 - 10 + 5 x 2 - 8 : 4 = 12 Απάντηση:
  11. 11. Άσκηση 5 Τα 4/8 μιας κανάτας με νερό γεμίζουν 4 ίδια ποτήρια. Πόσα ποτήρια, ίδια με τα προηγούμενα, θα γεμίσουν τα ¾ της ίδιας κανάτας;
  12. 12. Άσκηση 5 Τα 4/8 μιας κανάτας με νερό γεμίζουν 4 ίδια ποτήρια. Πόσα ποτήρια, ίδια με τα προηγούμενα, θα γεμίσουν τα ¾ της ίδιας κανάτας; Απάντηση:
  13. 13. Άσκηση 6 Το εμβαδόν του διπλανού σχήματος που αποτελείται από ίσα τετράγωνα, είναι 225τ.εκ. Πόσα εκατοστά είναι η περίμετρός του;
  14. 14. Άσκηση 6 Το εμβαδόν του διπλανού σχήματος που αποτελείται από ίσα τετράγωνα, είναι 225τ.εκ. Πόσα εκατοστά είναι η περίμετρός του; •Το σχήμα αποτελείται από 9 ίσα τετράγωνα. Το καθένα από αυτά έχει εμβαδόν 225:9=25τ.εκ. και η πλευρές του θα έχουν μήκος 5 εκ. •Άρα η περίμετρος του σχήματος είναι 16·5=80εκ. Απάντηση:
  15. 15. Άσκηση 7 Για τις αποκριάτικες στολές τους τα παιδιά μιας τάξης έχουν συγκεντρώσει χρήματα για να αγοράσουν ύφασμα. Αν αγοράσουν 23 μέτρα από το ίδιο ύφασμα, τότε τους περισσεύουν 36€. Πόσα χρήματα έχουν συγκεντρώσει τα παιδιά;
  16. 16. Άσκηση 7 Για τις αποκριάτικες στολές τους τα παιδιά μιας τάξης έχουν συγκεντρώσει χρήματα για να αγοράσουν ύφασμα. Αν αγοράσουν 23 μέτρα από το ίδιο ύφασμα, τότε τους περισσεύουν 36€. Πόσα χρήματα έχουν συγκεντρώσει τα παιδιά; •Επειδή 25-23=2 μέτρα υφάσματος, που κοστίζουν 12+36=48 ευρώ, κάθε μέτρο κοστίζει: 48:2=24 ευρώ •Επομένως τα παιδιά έχουν συγκεντρώσει: 25·24-12= 588
  17. 17. Άσκηση 8 Πριν από δύο χρόνια, η ηλικία του Νίκου σε έτη ήταν αριθμός πολλαπλάσιο του 6. Πέρυσι η ηλικία του ήταν πολλαπλάσιο του 5. Πόσων χρόνων είναι ο Νίκος φέτος, αν είναι μικρότερος από 40 ετών;
  18. 18. Άσκηση 8 Πριν από δύο χρόνια, η ηλικία του Νίκου σε έτη ήταν αριθμός πολλαπλάσιο του 6. Πέρυσι η ηλικία του ήταν πολλαπλάσιο του 5. Πόσων χρόνων είναι ο Νίκος φέτος, αν είναι μικρότερος από 40 ετών; Απάντηση: Επομένως, ο Νίκος φέτος είναι 26 ετών. Για να βοηθηθούμε μπορούμε να συμπληρώσουμε τον πίνακα:
  19. 19. Άσκηση 9 Πέντε παιδιά μοιράζονται σε ίσες ποσότητες όλες τις καραμέλες ενός κουτιού που το πλήθος τους είναι ένας τριψήφιος αριθμός. Αυτός ο αριθμός έχει το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του κατά 3 μονάδες μεγαλύτερο από το ψηφίο των μονάδων του και το ψηφίο των εκατοντάδων του διπλάσιο από το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του. Να βρεις πόσες καραμέλες έχει το κουτί.
  20. 20. Άσκηση 9 Πέντε παιδιά μοιράζονται σε ίσες ποσότητες όλες τις καραμέλες ενός κουτιού που το πλήθος τους είναι ένας τριψήφιος αριθμός. Αυτός ο αριθμός έχει το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του κατά 3 μονάδες μεγαλύτερο από το ψηφίο των μονάδων του και το ψηφίο των εκατοντάδων του διπλάσιο από το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του. Να βρεις πόσες καραμέλες έχει το κουτί. Απάντηση: •Επειδή οι καραμέλες θα μοιραστούν σε 5 παιδιά, ο τριψήφιος αριθμός θα πρέπει να διαιρείται με το 5. •Σύμφωνα με το κριτήριο διαιρετότητας του 5, το ψηφίο των μονάδων μπορεί να είναι 5 ή 0. •Αν το ψηφίο των μονάδων είναι το 5, το ψηφίο των δεκάδων είναι 5 + 3 = 8 •Οι εκατοντάδες θα είναι: 8·2 = 16 Αυτό όμως δεν είναι δυνατό, διότι ο αριθμός είναι τριψήφιος.
  21. 21. Άσκηση 9 Πέντε παιδιά μοιράζονται σε ίσες ποσότητες όλες τις καραμέλες ενός κουτιού που το πλήθος τους είναι ένας τριψήφιος αριθμός. Αυτός ο αριθμός έχει το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του κατά 3 μονάδες μεγαλύτερο από το ψηφίο των μονάδων του και το ψηφίο των εκατοντάδων του διπλάσιο από το ψηφίο των δεκάδων του. Να βρεις πόσες καραμέλες έχει το κουτί. Απάντηση: •Αφού απορρίψαμε το 5 ως ψηφίο των μονάδων, επαναλαμβάνουμε την ίδια διαδικασία με το 0. •Αν το ψηφίο των μονάδων είναι το 0, το ψηφίο των δεκάδων είναι 0 + 3 = 3 •Οι εκατοντάδες θα είναι: 3·2 = 6 Επομένως ο αριθμός είναι: 630
  22. 22. Άσκηση 10 Ένα τετράγωνο οικόπεδο σχεδιάστηκε σε ένα τετραγωνισμένο χαρτί και χωρίστηκε σε τρία μικρότερα οικόπεδα: ένα τετράγωνο και άλλα δύο ίσα μεταξύ τους. όπως φαίνεται στο διπλανό σχήμα. Αν συνολικά τα τρία οικόπεδα πουλήθηκαν 23.400 €, πόσο πουλήθηκε το καθένα;
  23. 23. Άσκηση 10 Ένα τετράγωνο οικόπεδο σχεδιάστηκε σε ένα τετραγωνισμένο χαρτί και χωρίστηκε σε τρία μικρότερα οικόπεδα: ένα τετράγωνο και άλλα δύο ίσα μεταξύ τους. όπως φαίνεται στο διπλανό σχήμα. Αν συνολικά τα τρία οικόπεδα πουλήθηκαν 23.400 €, πόσο πουλήθηκε το καθένα;

