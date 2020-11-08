Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HELMINTHS Dr. Manish Tiwari Department of Microbiology
CESTODE -1
GENERAL CHARACTER • Segmented • Dorsoventrally Compressed & Tape like. • Size – mm – mtr. In length. • Lake of mouth • Liv...
Morphology 1. Scolex ( head) 2. Neck 3. Strobila
Eggs 1. Pseudophyllidean – ovoid, operculated & not contain embryo, 1st laid. 2. Cyclophyllidean – not operculated & two c...
Life cycle • Complete there life cycle in two different host, except H. nana. • Man is definitive host for most cestode, E...
Classification Systemic Habitat
DIPHYLLOBOTHRIUM LATUM • Common name: fish tape worm, broad tape worm. • Source : fish • Other spp. D.pacificum, D.cordatu...
Morphology • Adult worm:- largest tapeworm. • Length 10 mtr. With as many as 30k proglottids. • Consists of Scolex, Neck a...
Eggs • Yellowish brown colour • Oval, 70um in length & 45um breadth. • Contains immature embryo. • Operculated • Not infec...
Larval stage • The egg develops into 1st,2nd &3rd stage. • 1st stage – coracidium ( from egg into water) • 2nd stage- proc...
Life cycle • One definitive host (man) • Two intermediate host • 1st intermediate: small copepods • 2nd intermediate: fres...
Pathogenesis and Clinical features • Most of D. latum infections are asymptomatic. • Abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, vomit...
Laboratory diagnosis • Stool Examination- Characteristic eggs in the stool— surrounded by egg shell and an operculum at on...
Treatment • Praziquantel is highly effective (drug of choice). • Niclosamide is given alternatively • Parenteral vitamin B...
2. CYCLOPHYLLIDEAN CESTODES 1. Taenia species 2. Echinococcus species 3. Hymenolepis species
Taenia species Classification Taenia species pathogenic to humans- – T.saginata (beef tapeworm)- intestinal taeniasis – T....
Geographical distribution • T. saginata has a worldwide distribution, whwre cattle are raised & beef is eaten. • T. solium...
Habitat • Adult worms of both reside in small intestine ( upper jejunum) • Larva of T.Solium reside and cystic lesions in ...
Morphology • 3 forms—(1) adult worm, (2) egg and (3) larva. • Adult worm T.saginata T.solium T.solium
Eggs • Round, 30-40 µm • Covered by 2 layers • Embryo/oncosphere • Eggs of both Taenia spp. similar • Bile stained • Does ...
Larvae- Cysticercus • Taenia saginata -Cysticercus bovis • Found in cattle’s muscles, not in man • Taenia solium -Cysticer...
Life cycle of T.saginata • Host: – Definitive- Man – Intermediate-cattle • Infective stage: – Cysticercus bovis (Man) – Eg...
Life cycle of T. saginata
Life cycle of T.solium • Depends on the disease • 1. Intestinal taeniasis • 2.Cysticercosis Host: man is definitive & cat...
Life cycle of T.solium
Cysticercus bovis/cellulosae Small (6-9mm), round, grayish white bladder like worm containing invaginated scolex without h...
Pathogenesis and C/F  Intestinal taeniasis – Asymptomatic /passage of proglottids in their feces – Mild abdominal discomf...
Neurocysticercosis (NCC) Most common form (60–90% cases) of cysticercosis, parasitic CNS infection of man and adult onset ...
Clinical presentation • is variable and depends on number, location & size of the cyst, the morphological stage of the cys...
Epidemiology of cysticercosis in India • NCC is most common parasitic CNS infection of man • Most common cause of adult on...
Laboratory Diagnosis I] Intestinal taeniasis: a) Stool examination-detects. or Egg Proglottids
b) Taenia specific antigen detection in stool (coproantigen) by ELISA • Advantages: – More sensitive than stool examinatio...
• 2)Cysticercosis a) Radio diagnosis (Imaging methods) • CT or MRI scan- detect hypodense area (cysticerci) and Hyperdense...
Antigen detection • ELISA -using monoclonal T. solium antibodies. Histopathology • Cysticerci can be detected in muscles, ...
Del brutto’s Diagnostic Criteria for Human Cysticercosis Del brutto diagnostic criteria • This has been proposed for the d...
Treatment Intestinal taeniasis Cysticercosis
Echinococcus granulosus
Echinococcus granulosus Introduction • It is also called as dog tapeworm. • Hartmann was1stdescribed the larval form (hyda...
Habitat • The larval form (hydatid cyst) is found in liver and other viscera of man.The adult worms reside in dog’s intest...
Life Cycle 1. Definitive host: Dogs and other canine animals 2. Intermediate hosts: Sheep and other herbivores are interme...
Pathogenicity Hydatid cyst- • Unilocular, subspherical in shape and size varies from few mm to more than 30 cm • It appear...
Hydatid cyst
Hydatid fluid: • It is clear, colorless to pale yellow, pH of 6.7 and specific gravity of 1.005 to 1.010. • Chemical compo...
Clinical Features • Infection usually occurs in childhood but gets manifested in adult life. • Site: Most common site of l...
Epidemiology • E. granulosus is worldwide in distribution. • World: Higher incidence has been reported from Central Asia (...
Laboratory Diagnosis • Hydatid fluid microscopy (direct mount or staining with acid fast stain) – detects brood capsules a...
• Molecular methods- PCR, PCR-RFLP and molecular typing (10 genotypes, most common in India is type 1). • Skin test (Cason...
• Histological examination (H & E) Giemsa, H & E and periodic acid-Schiff (PAS) stain-demonstrates cyst wall and attached ...
WHO classification of cystic echinococcosis (CE)
Treatment Antiparasitic agents • Albendazole is the drug of choice, given 15 mg/kg daily in two divided doses; 1 week befo...
HYMENOLEPISNANA
Introduction • Dwarf tapeworm • Name Hymenolepis refers to a thin membrane covering the eggs (Hymen membrane, lepis coveri...
Geographical distribution • The most common tapeworm infection throughout the world infecting 50–75 million of people. • P...
Habitat • Adult worms are found in the upper two-third of the ileum. • Mice or rats the are found in posterior part of the...
Morphology The adult form is small, 1–4 cm in length and consists of head, neck and strobila. Morphology-3 forms-adult wor...
Eggs • Spherical or oval in shape. • 30-40um in diameter. • Smooth ,thin & colorless. • Contains 3 pairs of booklets. • No...
Life cycle
Laboratory diagnosis • Stool examination- non bile stained eggs with polar filaments • between shell membranes • Eosinophi...
Treatment • Praziquantel (25 mg/kg once) is the treatment of choice, • Nitazoxanide (500 mg bd for 3 days) • Niclosamide c...
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Cestode
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cestode

22 views

Published on

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cestode

  1. 1. HELMINTHS Dr. Manish Tiwari Department of Microbiology
  2. 2. CESTODE -1
  3. 3. GENERAL CHARACTER • Segmented • Dorsoventrally Compressed & Tape like. • Size – mm – mtr. In length. • Lake of mouth • Live mucosa of small intestine. • Class – cestoidea, order- Pseudophyllidea & Cyclophyllidea.
  4. 4. Morphology 1. Scolex ( head) 2. Neck 3. Strobila
  5. 5. Eggs 1. Pseudophyllidean – ovoid, operculated & not contain embryo, 1st laid. 2. Cyclophyllidean – not operculated & two covering (embryophore & egg-shell). • Egg contains six hooked (hexacanth) embryo is called onchophore. Does not have ciliated epithelium.
  6. 6. Life cycle • Complete there life cycle in two different host, except H. nana. • Man is definitive host for most cestode, Except E. granulosus. • Majority of the cestode infection, only one intermediate host is needed, except diphyllobothrium latum.
  7. 7. Classification Systemic Habitat
  8. 8. DIPHYLLOBOTHRIUM LATUM • Common name: fish tape worm, broad tape worm. • Source : fish • Other spp. D.pacificum, D.cordatum, D.ursi,D.dentriticum. Geographical distribution • Endemic in Europe, Russia, japan, Tropica Africa, North & south America.
  9. 9. Morphology • Adult worm:- largest tapeworm. • Length 10 mtr. With as many as 30k proglottids. • Consists of Scolex, Neck and Strobila.
  10. 10. Eggs • Yellowish brown colour • Oval, 70um in length & 45um breadth. • Contains immature embryo. • Operculated • Not infective form • Does not float in SS of common salt.
  11. 11. Larval stage • The egg develops into 1st,2nd &3rd stage. • 1st stage – coracidium ( from egg into water) • 2nd stage- procercoid • 3rd stage –plerocercoid
  12. 12. Life cycle • One definitive host (man) • Two intermediate host • 1st intermediate: small copepods • 2nd intermediate: freshwater fish
  13. 13. Pathogenesis and Clinical features • Most of D. latum infections are asymptomatic. • Abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, vomiting, weakness and weight loss or rarely intestinal obstruction, cholangitis or cholecystitis. • Vitamin B deficiency: The adult worm causes dissociation of the vitamin B 12-intrinsic factor complex within the gut lumen, and leads to development of megaloblastic anemia
  14. 14. Laboratory diagnosis • Stool Examination- Characteristic eggs in the stool— surrounded by egg shell and an operculum at one end and a knob at the other end. • Eggs are bile-stained; do not float in saturated salt solution. • Proglottids may be discharged in the stool in some cases.
  15. 15. Treatment • Praziquantel is highly effective (drug of choice). • Niclosamide is given alternatively • Parenteral vitamin B 12 to be given.
  16. 16. 2. CYCLOPHYLLIDEAN CESTODES 1. Taenia species 2. Echinococcus species 3. Hymenolepis species
  17. 17. Taenia species Classification Taenia species pathogenic to humans- – T.saginata (beef tapeworm)- intestinal taeniasis – T.solium (pork tapeworm)- intestinal taeniasis and cysticercosis
  18. 18. Geographical distribution • T. saginata has a worldwide distribution, whwre cattle are raised & beef is eaten. • T. solium is not widely distributed, mainly found in South africa,china,india,Central America,Brazil & non islamic country. • 100 million people are infected with T.saginata & T. solium.
  19. 19. Habitat • Adult worms of both reside in small intestine ( upper jejunum) • Larva of T.Solium reside and cystic lesions in the muscle, brain and eyes.
  20. 20. Morphology • 3 forms—(1) adult worm, (2) egg and (3) larva. • Adult worm T.saginata T.solium T.solium
  21. 21. Eggs • Round, 30-40 µm • Covered by 2 layers • Embryo/oncosphere • Eggs of both Taenia spp. similar • Bile stained • Does not float in SS of common salt
  22. 22. Larvae- Cysticercus • Taenia saginata -Cysticercus bovis • Found in cattle’s muscles, not in man • Taenia solium -Cysticercus cellulosae • Present in pig’s muscle & also in Man
  23. 23. Life cycle of T.saginata • Host: – Definitive- Man – Intermediate-cattle • Infective stage: – Cysticercus bovis (Man) – Eggs (Cattle) • Human Cycle • Cattle cycle
  24. 24. Life cycle of T. saginata
  25. 25. Life cycle of T.solium • Depends on the disease • 1. Intestinal taeniasis • 2.Cysticercosis Host: man is definitive & cattle or pig is intermediate Mode of transmission: Infective stage:
  26. 26. Life cycle of T.solium
  27. 27. Cysticercus bovis/cellulosae Small (6-9mm), round, grayish white bladder like worm containing invaginated scolex without hooklets 0.5-1.5cm, spherical, yellowish white • Outer bladder like sac filled with vesicular fluid • Inner chamber contains growing scolex with hooklets.
  28. 28. Pathogenesis and C/F  Intestinal taeniasis – Asymptomatic /passage of proglottids in their feces – Mild abdominal discomfort, loss of appetite, change in bowel habit – Occ. Obstruction by migrating proglottids- appendicitis or cholangitis  Cysticercosis C/F depends on cyst location – Subcuatneous cysticercosis-palpable nodules – Muscular cysticercosis-muscle pain, weakness – Ocular cycticercosis-proptosis, diplopia, loss of vision – Neurocysticercosis
  29. 29. Neurocysticercosis (NCC) Most common form (60–90% cases) of cysticercosis, parasitic CNS infection of man and adult onset epilepsy throughout the world NCC is of two types: 1. Parenchymal: Involves brain parenchyma 2. Extraparenchymal sites are meninges, ventricles and spinal cord Subarachnoid space (most common site), brain parenchyma. It can be asymptomatic NCC to various Manifestations: Seizure (70% of cases), Hydrocephalus, Increased intracranial pressure, Chronic meningitis, Focal neurological deficits, Psychological disorders and dementia
  30. 30. Clinical presentation • is variable and depends on number, location & size of the cyst, the morphological stage of the cyst and the host immune response.
  31. 31. Epidemiology of cysticercosis in India • NCC is most common parasitic CNS infection of man • Most common cause of adult onset epilepsy • Recent studies [with the help of CT and MRI] suggested the disease burden in India is 18% to 31% of suspected cases of epilepsy. • It appears to be more prevalent in various places like Bangalore (NIMHANS), Delhi, Vellore, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry and Chandigarh.
  32. 32. Laboratory Diagnosis I] Intestinal taeniasis: a) Stool examination-detects. or Egg Proglottids
  33. 33. b) Taenia specific antigen detection in stool (coproantigen) by ELISA • Advantages: – More sensitive than stool examination and Can detect carriers • Limitation: It cannot differentiate between T.saginata and T. solium. c) Antibody detection in serum •Precipitation, agglutination, CFT and ELISA •Limitation: Cannot differentiate b/w present & past infection •Newer advances- Recently, Immunoblot is developed for T. solium specific antibodies and claims 95% sensitive and 100% specific. d)Molecular methods: DNA probe and PCR
  34. 34. • 2)Cysticercosis a) Radio diagnosis (Imaging methods) • CT or MRI scan- detect hypodense area (cysticerci) and Hyperdense eccentric area inside the vesicle (scolex)
  35. 35. Antigen detection • ELISA -using monoclonal T. solium antibodies. Histopathology • Cysticerci can be detected in muscles, eyes, subcutaneous tissues by biopsy following surgical removal or FNAC of the cyst followed by microscopic demonstration of the parasite. Cysticercus cellulosae in biopsy from the brain (H and E stain)
  36. 36. Del brutto’s Diagnostic Criteria for Human Cysticercosis Del brutto diagnostic criteria • This has been proposed for the diagnosis of NCC in endemic countries. • It is based on clinical, imaging, immunological and epidemiological – Absolute criteria – Major criteria – Minor criteria – Epidemiologic criteria
  37. 37. Treatment Intestinal taeniasis Cysticercosis
  38. 38. Echinococcus granulosus
  39. 39. Echinococcus granulosus Introduction • It is also called as dog tapeworm. • Hartmann was1stdescribed the larval form (hydatid cyst). Genotypes • Based on molecular typing the E.granulosus having 10 genotypes. • The genotypes differ from each other in their intermediate host, geographic distribution,morphology of adult and larval stage. • Genotype G1-G3 cause 88% of human cases.
  40. 40. Habitat • The larval form (hydatid cyst) is found in liver and other viscera of man.The adult worms reside in dog’s intestine. Morphology 1) Adult Worm • It is smaller than other cestodes.measures 3–6 mm long, consists of head, neck and strobila. 2) Eggs • Eggs are morphologically similar to Taenia eggs, consists of an oncosphore with six hooklets surrounded by an embryophore. 3) Larva • The larval form of E. granulosus is called as hydatid cyst.
  41. 41. Life Cycle 1. Definitive host: Dogs and other canine animals 2. Intermediate hosts: Sheep and other herbivores are intermediate host. • Infective form: Eggs are the infective form
  42. 42. Pathogenicity Hydatid cyst- • Unilocular, subspherical in shape and size varies from few mm to more than 30 cm • It appears as fluid-filled bladder-like cyst • Cyst wall consists of three layers 1. Pericyst (outer layer, host derived 2. Ectocyst (middle layer, parasite derived) 3. Endocyst (inner layer, parasite derived): It is the germinal layer, 22–25 µm thickness. Its function is to form the ectocyst outside and on the inner side it forms brood capsule and secretes the hydatid fluid
  43. 43. Hydatid cyst
  44. 44. Hydatid fluid: • It is clear, colorless to pale yellow, pH of 6.7 and specific gravity of 1.005 to 1.010. • Chemical composition: It contains sodium chloride, sodium sulphate, sodium phosphate and succinates
  45. 45. Clinical Features • Infection usually occurs in childhood but gets manifested in adult life. • Site: Most common site of location of the cyst is liver (60–70%, right lobe) or lung (20%), kidney (4%), muscle (4%), etc • Asymptomatic: Many cases are asymptomatic and infection is detected only incidentally by imaging studies. • Symptoms occur due to-Pressure effect of the enlarging cyst, Obstruction into the biliary tree or a bronchus, Secondary bacterial infection, and Anaphylactic reactions.
  46. 46. Epidemiology • E. granulosus is worldwide in distribution. • World: Higher incidence has been reported from Central Asia (>10 per 1 Lakh population); which may be up to 27 per 1 lakh population in Tajikistan. • India: Hydatid disease is reported from various places in India like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Kashmir, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
  47. 47. Laboratory Diagnosis • Hydatid fluid microscopy (direct mount or staining with acid fast stain) – detects brood capsules and protoscolices • Antibody detection- ELISA (using B2t and 2B2t antigen), DIGFA (dot immunogold filtration assay) and western blot
  48. 48. • Molecular methods- PCR, PCR-RFLP and molecular typing (10 genotypes, most common in India is type 1). • Skin test (Casoni test)- demonstrates type I hypersensitivity reaction. • Imaging methods- X-ray, USG (demonstrates Water lily sign), CT scan, MRI
  49. 49. • Histological examination (H & E) Giemsa, H & E and periodic acid-Schiff (PAS) stain-demonstrates cyst wall and attached brood capsules. Histopathological section (H & E) showing all three layers of cyst wall pericyst, ectocyst and endocyst; endocyst with attached brood capsules.
  50. 50. WHO classification of cystic echinococcosis (CE)
  51. 51. Treatment Antiparasitic agents • Albendazole is the drug of choice, given 15 mg/kg daily in two divided doses; 1 week before to 4 weeks after the procedure.
  52. 52. HYMENOLEPISNANA
  53. 53. Introduction • Dwarf tapeworm • Name Hymenolepis refers to a thin membrane covering the eggs (Hymen membrane, lepis covering, and nana small size), • It is the smallest tapeworm infecting humans. • 1st discovered by Bilharz (1857) • It also infect the rodents (mice & rats)
  54. 54. Geographical distribution • The most common tapeworm infection throughout the world infecting 50–75 million of people. • Prevalence ranges from 0–4%, with higher prevalence in children (16%).
  55. 55. Habitat • Adult worms are found in the upper two-third of the ileum. • Mice or rats the are found in posterior part of the ileum.
  56. 56. Morphology The adult form is small, 1–4 cm in length and consists of head, neck and strobila. Morphology-3 forms-adult worm, egg and cysticercoid larva
  57. 57. Eggs • Spherical or oval in shape. • 30-40um in diameter. • Smooth ,thin & colorless. • Contains 3 pairs of booklets. • Non bile stained
  58. 58. Life cycle
  59. 59. Laboratory diagnosis • Stool examination- non bile stained eggs with polar filaments • between shell membranes • Eosinophilia Non bile stained egg of Hymenolepis nana in (A) saline mount—three pairs of hooklets are seen clearly; (B) iodine mount
  60. 60. Treatment • Praziquantel (25 mg/kg once) is the treatment of choice, • Nitazoxanide (500 mg bd for 3 days) • Niclosamide can also be given.

×